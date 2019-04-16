Grow BIG, Beautiful Veggies & Fruits Indoors || iHarvest

iHarvest™ is patent pending.

No need to worry about plastic strips or kits. Just stick these digital sensors into your water reservoir and know instantly whether to add more or fewer nutrients for a maximum harvest. These digital sensors provide accurate and precise measurements in seconds. It's just one more reason why growing with iHarvest is easier than soil.

iHarvest™ is a beautiful indoor garden that grows up to 30 fresh fruits and vegetables in only 2.5 square feet of floor space.

Designed to be beautiful in any space, iHarvest™ is fully self-contained and requires minimal effort. Best of all, it can grow your produce 30-50% faster and bigger than traditional gardening systems.



iHarvest™ isn’t your typical hydroponics system. It's beautifully designed, space-efficient, and abundant in harvest, making it one of a kind.

iHarvest™ makes gardening easy. It’s easy to set up, easy to use, requires minimal maintenance, and looks beautiful. Plus, it grows enough plants to give you a plentiful harvest all year long.

Because of its vertical design, iHarvest™ takes barely any space at all and fits in virtually any room and in the smallest of apartments, no problem!

Hydroponics is the most efficient way to grow plants. NASA knows it, and now you will too. Based on from NASA article "Progressive Plant Growing is a Blooming Business"

iHarvest™ uses hydroponics and cycles just the right amount of water and nutrients for plants to maintain optimal growth. There’s no soil, and the system only uses a small fraction of the water and nutrients a typical garden would use, so there’s no waste.

Since your plants always get the perfect amount of water and nutrients and light, they spend less time and energy developing their root systems. This means your plants start growing their leaves and fruits much quicker than a traditional system and can get much larger as a result.

NASA has demonstrated that aeroponically-grown (form of hydroponics) tomato plants can be transplanted in 10 days over the typical 28 days in soil - that’s a 280% improvement!

Since there’s no soil, your plants have less chance of getting any diseases or fungal infections.

Plus, because iHarvest™ grows your plants indoors, you’ll be able to grow with zero pesticides, zero herbicides, and have GMO-free fruits and veggies.

iHarvest™ takes all the benefits of hydroponics and packages them in a self-contained, easy-to-use, low-maintenance system that looks beautiful and takes up very little space.

Plants need sunlight to survive, thrive, and grow. At least, that’s how it used to be. iHarvest™’s high-efficiency LED lights were engineered to provide the most powerful and efficient spectrum of light possible, mimicking the exact light plants would normally receive from the sun. You’re taking advantage of the latest advancements in lighting science!

The low-energy, full-spectrum LEDs give your plants the energy of the sun, while only using the energy of a single traditional light bulb.

Our LED lights are automated too, so you choose when the sun sets (lights turn off) and when the sun rises (lights turn on) - no more seasonal shifts!

Your plants will get a full blast of life-giving light anywhere, anytime of the year.

Eat straight from your garden! Since your plants are growing right at home, you can harvest them right when you need them. This means there’s no time wasted in transport and, more importantly, no degradation in the nutritional value or freshness of your food!

In the mood for a snack? Just stroll by your very own indoor garden and choose something nutritious, and delicious and bountiful.

Because you harvest your produce just before eating them, you get the benefits of ALL their nutrients.

Produce in stores is often harvested before it’s ripe or consumed after peak freshness - that means you may not be receiving the fullest nutritional value of your produce. Harvesting your food at peak freshness means you get a dense load of vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients with every bite!

Doing your own gardening also means that you control what goes into your plants and, as a result, in your body.

That’s why gardening with iHarvest™ means zero pesticides, zero herbicides, and zero unwanted chemicals. Plus, growing your own food allows you to grow completely GMO-free.

Growing your own produce at home is not just a great way to eat healthy but to live healthy too. In fact, we like to tell folks that indoor gardening is the next great life hack. That’s because growing plants indoors has been proven to provide a number of extraordinary health benefits. For example:

Plus, our full-spectrum LED lights can be used for light therapy and can help combat seasonal depression!

Just by enjoying iHarvest™, you can uplift your mood, increase your productivity, and live in a healthier, more vibrant space.

iHarvest™ is super easy to setup. In fact, people have compared it to stacking Lego’s. Once you’re done simply plug it in, fill with water and nutrients, and you’re ready to go!

To plant your seeds, drop the seed in the media, drop the media in the net pot, and see your seed sprout and grow!

Get a harvest anytime of the year! Because iHarvest™ is a fully self-contained system, you don’t have to worry about seasons or weather.

Plant and harvest anytime of the year. Some of the plants you grow will be fully mature in just 4-5 weeks time!

With iHarvest™, you’re not just restricted to herbs - grow an assortment of plants, fruits, and vegetables!

Our trellis support system allows you to grow hanging plants and fruits like squash and cucumber without a problem!

From kale to cucumbers to tomatoes, you can have an eclectic mix of herbs, fruits, beans, edible flowers, and leafy greens all fresh in your home!

iHarvest™ is fully automated. Don’t worry about watering your plants or even turning your lights on and off. The built-in timers will make sure your plants get the optimal amount of water and sunlight everyday.

The only thing you need to do is plug it in and fill the reservoir with water and nutrients every two weeks or so.

iHarvest™ can grow up to 30 plants and vegetables simultaneously - allowing you to save $1,000 a year on groceries and countless trips to the store.

It’ll cost you less than $0.50 to grow a large serving of fruit or vegetable. Compare that to the many dollars it’ll cost you to buy the same amount from a grocery store. You’ll be able to eat healthier and spend less doing it!

Though iHarvest™’s advanced LED lights are powerful, they’re also extremely energy efficient. In fact each lamp only uses 36 watts of power.

iHarvest™ stacks its growing pods vertically - allowing it to grow a large amount of plants without intruding on your square footage.

Growing food closer to home, while eliminating packaging and transportation of food, using 95% less water, 60% less fertilizer and eliminating pesticides, is good for you, your friends, your family, and the planet.

We’ve spent incredible amounts of time, effort and expense designing iHarvest™ to be both functional and beautiful.

Growing healthy food and owning a beautiful home should not be a compromise. We wanted you to have an indoor oasis that you’d be proud to show in your living room, kitchen, office, or apartment. There are no exposed tubes or unappealing pipes here. iHarvest™’s design is slim, clean and appealing, matched only by the beauty of the vegetation it grows.

Every detail has been reviewed to provide you with a functional work of art that is as beautiful as it is effective at growing healthy, nutritious and delicious food.

You don’t have to hide your delicious harvest. We made sure your lush garden can be in full display like any other work of art. The LED lights illuminate and highlight the natural beauty of your garden, and the modern design frames it elegantly against a clean, white backdrop.

iHarvest™ is not just a great vegetable garden - it’s an amazing piece of home decor that will be the envy of every guest and the pride of your beautiful abode.

iHarvest™ will fit into any area you put it in. Watch it blend seamlessly with your furniture and enhance your space with a fresh, vibrant, and modern flare of life.

Through growing our own food, we can educate ourselves and future generations on where our food comes from and become more mindful of how our food affects our environment. We can learn to eat healthier and more sustainably so that our wonderful planet will stay beautiful for generations to come.

My name is Dave Stevens. I searched and searched for an attractive indoor gardening unit, but all I found were tiny products for growing a few herbs indoors, and giant monstrosities that don’t belong in anyone’s living spaces. I finally settled on purchasing a raised garden bed for my patio, but it was a disaster. It was difficult to assemble, less and less attractive as time passed, couldn’t get enough light on my patio, and had to be shut down during the colder months.

I realized that something needed to be done so I enlisted the help of some incredible engineers, business people, friends and family to bring iHarvest™ to fruition. Approximately two years later, and after great sacrifice, here we are. The design has been perfected and verified via two prototypes, the websites up, and our Kickstarter launch is here.

IGWorks™ stands for Indoor Garden Works. But really, we stand for so much more. We stand for freshness and beauty in our products. We stand for clean, healthy, pesticide free food. We stand for the environment by reducing water consumption. And we stand for the reduction of CO2 and other harmful environmental pollutants that accumulate from packaging and transportation of food half way across the world. Thank you so much for being part of our community. We can’t wait to grow together!

