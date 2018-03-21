About

BeFrank is the first online feedback platform for designers. No more frustrating creative blocks. With our 1-for-1 commenting you’ll get the second opinion you need, regardless of time and place or how many colleagues or designer friends you have available.

You will join a community of passionate designers. While BeFrank provides the ideal framework for exchanging in-depth feedback, the driving force is our community of designers. Designers, who are ready to replace the common “good job!” with actual constructive feedback.

Using BeFrank is simple and efficient, and works as a seamless extension to your daily design workflow.

Working in the creative industry, perhaps as a graphic designer, photographer or illustrator, we’re all facing a lot of the same challenges. When is something good? Am I the only one who thinks this is good? How can I make it better? With no book of conclusive answers, we need the ability to look beyond our own point of view to avoid getting caught up in our own work. This is why having consistent access to constructive comments is important. It will keep your workflow steady, and you will never feel like being completely stuck again. With BeFrank, feedback is always right at hand.

Getting feedback will make you aware of mistakes, mishaps and areas to improve. This will strengthen your work and make it reach its full potential.

Giving feedback and forcing yourself to consider other people’s work on a regular basis will make you become exceptionally observant about what works and what doesn’t – and help you avoid the common pitfalls.

Giving feedback will improve you as a designer!

BeFrank is based on a democratic 1-for-1 system, which ensures that you will be able to receive the same amount of feedback as you have provided for the community. This way, everyone becomes a critic on BeFrank. Each critique you write credits you with one fp (feedback point). For example, if you have written 10 critiques, you can request a total of 10 unique responses, on whichever project you like.

Request feedback by uploading your work

You no longer have to wait days with fingers crossed, hoping that somebody might provide you with a useful comment. This applies to all users on BeFrank, regardless of your skill level. If you are in a hurry to get feedback, you can even have your work prioritized. To use this feature, you must simply provide additional feedback to the community, changing the feedback-ratio to 2-for-1.

You can have your work prioritized for even faster feedback.

In order to make BeFrank the perfect place for independent thoughts to grow, we’ve ruled out all the obstacles, which might interfere with this process. More practically, this means that you can’t see what other people have commented before you submit your own. Neither do you have the ability to create your own name or a public profile. These essential functionalities are all contributing to a forum where you only consider what’s being said, with no judgement of who’s saying it.

Once your feedback is submitted, you can see comments from others and engage in discussions.

Whether you're a photographer, illustrator, graphic- or web designer, you can chose to give feedback in the categories which you feel most involved with. This can be changed at any time.

Easy toggling between categories you want to provide feedback on.

When you want to be frank and provide feedback for the community, work just shows up. An algorithm ensures, that you will be presented with projects within your desired categories. You will not be able to select a specific project to give feedback on. However, you will be able to skip a couple of times every day, in case you are lost for words.

Damn right you are! BeFrank is open and free for everyone: the aspiring student, the hard-working freelancer or the experienced art director. The unique opinions and cultural diversity of the community is what makes the feedback on BeFrank both relevant and worth considering.

That kind of comments you will never see on BeFrank.

Being an anonymous community let’s us focus on what is really important: the work at hand. We strive to improve each other as designers – not to seek additional followers or likes by sharing portfolio links. This means that there is no self promotion on BeFrank.

Highlight tool – To make your message clear when providing feedback, you can highlight some of your text and pin it to a specific area on the image.

Report – You cannot report people for being honest, but you can report them for spamming, advertising or being verbally abusive. We don’t define feedback as good or bad, but we will ensure that the responses you get are based on the work you submitted.

Agree – Instead of cluttering the comment section with two-word responses such as “right on” or “yeah totally!”, we have made an ‘agree’ button to express just that.

Having an anonymous platform, does not mean, that we do not recognize and appreciate each and every comment exchanged on BeFrank. We have added a series of slightly weird and astonishing achievements to keep you motivated!

Get awesome, weird and motivational achievements!

BeFrank thrives on diversity and honesty. By creating a space where those qualities are cultivated, we get an extension to our daily design workflow as we know it. Designers worldwide will stay connected – not by bragging and showing off portfolio material, but by sharing thoughts and gaining new insights. We want to incorporate it into our daily design routines. Let's redefine feedback and change the way we create!

We started BeFrank as a community on Facebook, creating a space for designers to exchange feedback on their work. Within just four months, more than 1200 designers has joined to exchange constructive feedback and get inspired.

A few of many reviews from the BeFrank Facebook page:

To make BeFrank a reality, we need all the help we can get. All the money raised will be spent on coding and getting server capacity for running befrank.io.

You are more than welcome to get in touch with us, if you have any questions, quirky thoughts or frank feedback. We’re available at hello@befrank.io and on Facebook.

