Wearables
Singapore, Singapore
$31,779
pledged of $25,796 goal
backers
   
Converted from S$ 43,118 pledged of S$ 35,000 goal
The World's Best Hybrid Smartwatch - Muse Wearables

By Muse Wearables
First created

The World's Best Hybrid Smartwatch - Muse Wearables

Fitness & Sleep tracker, NFC payments, UV alerts, Music Control, 2 Year Warranty and with 1 year battery life.

Fitness & Sleep tracker, NFC payments, UV alerts, Music Control, 2 Year Warranty and with 1 year battery life.

About

Muse Hybrid Smartwatch is a luxury watch with a battery life of 1 year which has features like UV tracking, Activity tracking and contactless (NFC - Near Field Communication) payments powered by MusePay. 

    It offers the following plethora of features with a 1 year battery life.

    With all these smart features, Muse Hybrid Smartwatch still retains its traditional watch elements.

Muse Hybrid Smartwatch is powered by our own patent-pending smart movement technology. 

Our biggest achievement in the course of its development is - integrating all the smart features with traditional watch elements in a tiny footprint.

Reinventing traditional watch elements  

We redesigned the sub dial of the watch into a 'Goal Progression + Activity + UV Meter'

Unlike other hybrid watches where smart notifications are printed in small text which isn’t visible a hand away, Muse Hybrid Smartwatch comes with a 3.5 mm diameter window through which notification icons are clearly visible.

The digital UV Sensor to measure the UV rays from the Sun is smartly placed beneath the notification disc so that light directly falls on the sensor only when needed.  

Music control 

Control music on your mobile with the single press of a button

Automatic Activity Recognition  

Track your activities on the go and see the activity meter display your goal percentage reached

Find my phone/Forgot phone

Find your misplaced phone with the single press of a button

Get notified instantly when your phone goes out of range 


Control your mobile camera

Control your mobile camera with the Muse Hybrid Smartwatch

Automatic Timezone update 

Watch the Muse Hybrid Smartwatch update its time automatically when you reach a different timezone

UV alert 

Get yourself notified when you are exposed to harmful UV levels

 

Sleep Tracking

Get updates and suggestions on your sleep quality after a night’s sleep


Water resistance 

Take the Muse Hybrid Smartwatch for a swim or to a pool party as you please

SOS alert 

Trigger an emergency call to your loved ones with the press of a button in case of emergency

Make payments with a tap at any one of the 38 Million contactless Mastercard POS terminals across the world with *Musepay

Musepay is completely safe and uses the same technology as your Debit/Credit cards. Just that you can wrap it around your wrist!

IFTTT  

Configure a button to integrate with IFTTT platform. Tech geeks, take note!  

Access control*  

Program your watch to act as Access card to your office or your phone lock  

*More details to be revealed in the upcoming updates

Mobile app 

Connect your Muse Hybrid Smartwatch to Muse AI - a powerful mobile platform with a beautiful and easy to use chat interface

Its core collection of personal assistants are incredibly intuitive and integrate seamlessly with the watch.

Resting Heart rate (RHR) Monitor - Check your Resting Heart Rate instantly just by placing your finger on the rear camera of your mobile


 

Game - Planetwatch

Have fun getting fit with our one of a kind augmented mobile strategy game - Planet Watch


As you wear the Muse Hybrid Smartwatch and continue with your day to day life, in game rewards will be generated for you - use them to progress in this amazing game.

Each feature in Muse Hybrid Smartwatch is chosen and developed based on our research into the requirements of everyone.   


Muse Hybrid Smartwatches are the most beautiful smartwatches. They come in a limited edition of 2182 pieces of each design. Thereby you have ample choices to make and can be only one in 2182 people in the world to own a specific design.

Muse Grandeur Collection

All Muse Grandeur Watches come with an NFC contactless payment (MusePay) enabled leather strap. Straps are interchangeable, so you can add other Leather or Milanese straps after the campaign, in our survey page.

Muse Minimo Collection

All Muse Minimo Watches come with Milanese Metal Straps. MusePay is NOT enabled on them.

Straps are interchangeable, so you can add extra straps or MusePay enabled Leather straps of your choice after the campaign, in our survey page.

The above collection of 10 unique designs is just the beginning. We have 6 more designs which we will unveil as the campaign progresses!

After the campaign, we will send out a survey to be filled by you. You will be able to choose from these 16 designs in the survey.
NOTE: Your Kickstarter rewards are EU friendly. Backers from Europe do not have to pay any extra VAT. It is all covered by us.

After the campaign, we will send out a survey. You can then choose your watch design from the respective collection and also add more straps of your choice (both NFC and non-NFC enabled).

 Craftsmanship 

From 3D printed prototypes to final prototypes, we worked with experts in the watch industry to refine our designs to get the perfect finish and color.

Our skillful and talented craftsmen meticulously assemble each watch component with the utmost perfection to make sure each timepiece functions smoothly.
 

Quality

Every watch goes through a 6 step quality check process. Our quality management team works closely with all our manufacturers to ensure every watch functions exactly how it was designed.

After each component is checked and assembled, the final team ensures that the watch is dust and fingerprint free.

Unlock smart controls on the Muse Hybrid Smartwatch with the following gestures-

  • Single button press
  • Double button press
  • Long press 
  • Double tapping
Smart Notifications on Notification Window

Call | Find Phone | Fitness | Food | Reminder | SOS | UV Sensor 

Activity goals/UV Measurement on sub-dial

Quick Release Strap

Every Muse Hybrid Smartwatch comes with a two-year international warranty and a Certificate of Authenticity.  

Backers will have to pay the following flat shipping price. 

Customs/Duties and VAT are included in the Kickstarter price.  

Shipping costs will be collected by us after the campaign along with the survey. We are using Crowdox for this which enables us to save a bit more of your money.

Sai Prasanth is a mountaineer, wildlife enthusiast, TEDx Speaker, deep sea diver and a certified underwater photographer. Aside from his passion for adventure, he is also passionate about building great products and conceived the idea of Muse Wearables. 

Team behind Muse
 

 Access to photos and videos in high resolution for media publications 

Push Notification

Button Control


App Based Resting Heart Rate


Digital UV Sensor prototyping


Micromotor Integration with PCB


Call Notification


UV Alerts  

  Timekeeping Demo


  Watch Demo

 NFC Payments Demo

 Game Integration with Muse Watch


 Fitness AI demo

 UV Sensor Demo

 Access card feature - Business Card Sharing

Risks and challenges

We would like to inform you about this magnanimous project where there are multiple systems which includes hardware development, firmware development, app development and game development. At Muse wearables, we as a team, are working round the clock to make sure our production go as planned. We have given ourselves enough cushion to bounce back at any stage of the production. We have contemplated the roadblocks we might face, like manufacturing defects, shipment delays by keeping multiple redundancies in our production planning. Our talented team along with skilled craftsman ship are dedicated to make sure the product comes even better as promised in our campaign.

We promise to inform every backer if there are any delays. We thank you for your support throughout the campaign.

