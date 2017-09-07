All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
SERPENT Series: Smallest And Coolest Electric Skateboards
SERPENT Series: Smallest And Coolest Electric Skateboards
SERPENT-C is the smallest and lightest electric skateboard, and SERPENT-W is the coolest electric skateboard.
SERPENT-C is the smallest and lightest electric skateboard, and SERPENT-W is the coolest electric skateboard. Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About this project
SERPENT-C
SERPENT-W
What makes the SERPENT-W's motor special is that it is a rear-mounted dual drive brushless motor, which can offer a peak-power of 1800W, pushing the Serpent-W to a top speed of 40 km/h（24.86 mile/h. It can go for 15 km（9.32 miles）from just one charge. So when it comes to casual transport or speedy transport, this motor never fails you!
SERPENT-C vs. Competitors
SERPENT-W vs. Competitors
The SERPENT-W has a super comfortable deck. It is ultra-tough yet feels soft when you step on it. Crafted out of Aluminum Alloy, it's one of the strongest boards on the market, giving you confidence during rides. The design was inspired by the Arc Reactor and shark gills, which explains the sharp look. It's also highly portable, since it has a hallowed design and has a handle for easy carrying.
You don't have to download APPs to be able to ride the SERPENT Series, it will be just you and the remote! No more complicated setups, you can start riding it once you receive it! And because this remote control is so well designed and crafted, you can have full control over the SERPENT Series!
Risks and challenges
Because the fact that we've already selected our suppliers and have started the first batch production. Once we hit our goal and finish the campaign, we will concentrate on mass production so that there won't be any delays. We are very confident that with the experience of the first batch production, we can minimize the chance of the shipping being delayed!Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ
Support this project
- All gone!