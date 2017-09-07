SERPENT Series: Smallest And Coolest Electric Skateboards

About this project

SERPENT-C

SERPENT-W

What makes the SERPENT-W's motor special is that it is a rear-mounted dual drive brushless motor, which can offer a peak-power of 1800W, pushing the Serpent-W to a top speed of 40 km/h（24.86 mile/h. It can go for 15 km（9.32 miles）from just one charge. So when it comes to casual transport or speedy transport, this motor never fails you!

The SERPENT-W has a super comfortable deck. It is ultra-tough yet feels soft when you step on it. Crafted out of Aluminum Alloy, it's one of the strongest boards on the market, giving you confidence during rides. The design was inspired by the Arc Reactor and shark gills, which explains the sharp look. It's also highly portable, since it has a hallowed design and has a handle for easy carrying.

You don't have to download APPs to be able to ride the SERPENT Series, it will be just you and the remote! No more complicated setups, you can start riding it once you receive it! And because this remote control is so well designed and crafted, you can have full control over the SERPENT Series!