Share this project

Done
Share
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email
SERPENT Series: Smallest And Coolest Electric Skateboards project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Product Design
San Francisco, CA
$45,705 pledged of $30,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

SERPENT Series: Smallest And Coolest Electric Skateboards

By Kuickwheel 2 created

SERPENT Series: Smallest And Coolest Electric Skateboards

SERPENT-C is the smallest and lightest electric skateboard, and SERPENT-W is the coolest electric skateboard.

SERPENT-C is the smallest and lightest electric skateboard, and SERPENT-W is the coolest electric skateboard. Read more

$45,705 pledged of $30,000 goal
backers
   
Product Design
San Francisco, CA
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 0 Comments 58 Community
Back this project

About this project

 

 

SERPENT-C 

 

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

SERPENT-W

 

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

 

 

 

What makes the SERPENT-W's motor special is that it is a rear-mounted dual drive brushless motor, which can offer a peak-power of 1800W, pushing the Serpent-W to a top speed of 40 km/h（24.86 mile/h. It can go for 15 km（9.32 miles）from just one charge. So when it comes to casual transport or speedy transport, this motor never fails you!

 

SERPENT-C vs. Competitors

SERPENT-W vs. Competitors

 

 

 

 

The SERPENT-W has a super comfortable deck. It is ultra-tough yet feels soft when you step on it. Crafted out of Aluminum Alloy, it's one of the strongest boards on the market, giving you confidence during rides. The design was inspired by the Arc Reactor and shark gills, which explains the sharp look. It's also highly portable, since it has a hallowed design and has a handle for easy carrying.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You don't have to download APPs to be able to ride the SERPENT Series, it will be just you and the remote! No more complicated setups, you can start riding it once you receive it! And because this remote control is so well designed and crafted, you can have full control over the SERPENT Series!

 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

Because the fact that we've already selected our suppliers and have started the first batch production. Once we hit our goal and finish the campaign, we will concentrate on mass production so that there won't be any delays. We are very confident that with the experience of the first batch production, we can minimize the chance of the shipping being delayed!

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $199 or more About $199

    Early Bird: SERPENT-C Bundle

    SAVE $150 from planned MSRP $349!

    Get SERPENT-C, the smallest & portable electric skateboard for only $199. Remote & charger included.

    Includes:
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Board
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Remote
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Fast Charger
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (20 left of 50) 30 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $219 or more About $219

    SERPENT-C Bundle

    SAVE $130 from planned MSRP $349!

    Get SERPENT-C, the smallest & portable electric skateboard for only $219. Remote & charger included.

    Includes:
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Board
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Remote
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Fast Charger
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (20 left of 20) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $499 or more About $499

    Super Early Bird: SERPENT-W Bundle

    SAVE $250 from planned MSRP $749!

    Get SERPENT-W, the coolest electric skateboard for only $499. Remote & charger included.

    Includes:
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Board
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Remote
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Fast Charger
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (22 left of 50) 28 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $519 or more About $519

    Early Bird: SERPENT-W Bundle

    SAVE $230 from planned MSRP $749!

    Get SERPENT-W, the coolest electric skateboard for only $519. Remote & charger included.

    Includes:
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Board
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Remote
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Fast Charger
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (20 left of 20) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $668 or more About $668

    Super Early Bird: SERPENT-C+W Bundle

    SAVE $430 from planned MSRP $1098!

    Get SERPENT-C, the smallest & portable electric skateboard, and SERPENT-W, the coolest electric skateboard for only $668. Remote & charger included.

    Includes:
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Board
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Remote
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Fast Charger
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Board
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Remote
    • 1 X SERPENT-W Fast Charger
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (19 left of 20) 1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  7. All gone!

  8. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $169 or more About $169

    Super Early Bird: SERPENT-C Bundle

    SAVE $180 from planned MSRP $349!

    Get SERPENT-C, the smallest & portable electric skateboard for only $169. Remote & charger included.

    Includes:
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Board
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Remote
    • 1 X SERPENT-C Fast Charger
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $179 or more About $179

    Super Early Bird: SERPENT-C Bundle

    SAVE $170 from planned MSRP $349!

    Get SERPENT-C, the smallest & portable electric skateboard for only $179. Remote & charger included.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.