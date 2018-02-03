PITTA - Transformative Autonomous 4K Selfie Drone project video thumbnail
Flight
Los Angeles, CA
$140,765 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
PITTA - Transformative Autonomous 4K Selfie Drone

By EYEDEA,INC
Aerial, Handheld and Mounted shots - All in one intelligent and pocketable device. Transform between Action Cam and Drone in seconds.

Aerial, Handheld and Mounted shots - All in one intelligent and pocketable device. Transform between Action Cam and Drone in seconds.

Flight
Los Angeles, CA
Campaign FAQ Updates 2 Comments 100 Community
PITTA is a modular transformative drone that enables true versatility in a way that you capture your experience.

It’s not just aerial, not just handheld, not just wearable or mountable, it’s all of these. It’s a complete system packed into a single device.

PITTA is small (170 mm / 6.7 inches) and light (200g / 7oz) to take with you everywhere without added bulk. 

 

Out of the box, you get a camera, drone module and an action cam module to be able to get the collection of compelling clips in different points of views.

Furthermore, you can dock the PITTA onto the charging cradle to use it as a live streaming home security camera on the daily basis when you are between adventures. 

 

With our modular Snap and Twist-to-Lock design, mode changes between Aerial and ground are seamless and easy.  

Simply snap on the drone module magnetically and get PITTA off the ground to hover in the air. With the auto-follow mode on, you can start recording in the matter of seconds with you focusing on the experience. 

 DEMO - SETTING UP AUTO FOLLOW

Setting up the Auto-Follow is effortless.

  • 1. Tap the AUTO FOLLOW icon 
  • 2. Drag & Draw a rectangle to let PITTA know what to target
  • 3. Let the Autonomous shooting begin

 

When you are ready to get down to the ground level shots, snap on the action cam module on any standard action cam mount to start recording your adventure.

DEMO - ACTION CAM MODE

 

When you are between adventures, PITTA can be turned into a Home Security (IP Wi-Fi) Camera that streams to your mobile device whenever and wherever you are. 

Simply dock it on to the charging cradle and power the PITTA on. 

 

With 1-click-flying modes and Auto-follow, even the first time pilots can fly and start recording their experience without any hassle. 

We also provide a manual flight interface to provide flexibilities in types of shots you want to capture. 

PITTA offers a design that is easy and intuitive for everyone - even for hobbyists and first time users. It's light, portable designs make it easy for PITTA to fit right into your lifestyle.

 

 

 

 

Weight and the size was the first thing we considered. Weighing under 200g (7oz) with 170mm (6.7in) of diagonal distance, PITTA is as light and portable as a smart phone that is easy to hold in one hand - which makes takeoff & landing easy even with just one hand.

With the 3-pole-hole that is compatible with standard action cam mount, you can capture your adventures in handheld or mounted in action Cam mode.

Portability is further enhanced with the foldable wings. Aside from saving you spaces, folding out wings when attached to the camera body will lock drone modules tightly to the camera module to prevent it from falling off. 

Caps covering each motor protects PITTA from environmental hazards such as light rains and dust. 

An ultrasonic sensor for ground detection and rubber padding on the housing prevent further water influx through the bottom of PITTA.

To help users with positioning and aligning the modules, magnets are embedded in each module. The camera is capable of tilting up and down, does no protrude and is entirely covered by the protector to prevent damage.

 

Power MonitorThe PITTA App monitors how much battery your phone has left - so that it doesn't operate when the battery level on your phone is below the minimum required to securely fly PITTA.

Fully charged, the PITTA Selfie Drone operates for 15 minutes. When it is running out of battery, it will send an alarm or notification to your mobile phone to keep you updatedon the current status.

No Registration Required (United States)
PITTA is light and small enough to be piloted without FAA registration (No altitude restriction either). This applies to the US-market.

Image Courtesy of Federal Aviation Administration
Image Courtesy of Federal Aviation Administration

 

We are heading to CES 2018 in Las Vegas in January to showcase PITTA to the world. This is your chance to join us, experience PITTA hands-on and test-drive it even before the campaign ends. Sign-up below and we will keep you updated on the location and available time slots for test-driving.

 

Media Inquiries - Contact@pitta.co

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vision recognition technology 

Before PITTA, we have developed and delivered multiple computer vision solutions to the Smart Factory and Surveillance market.

Our proprietary SVM (Smart Vision Module) is based on image tracking and deep learning to self-improve its tracking accuracy over time.

The same technology has been implemented to PITTA in order to bring technical advantages such as the following:

Upgradable Firmware

With our proprietary vision recognition technology, we will be adding deep-learning based pbstacle avoidance feature to the PITTA drone which will improve the autonomous flying accuracy over time. This will happen through firmware updates throughout 2018 - we will keep working on enhancing your experience with PITTA. Stay tuned for updates on the progress.

Flight Control System 

One of the most important aspects of building a drone is the flight control system it operates on. While many drone makers are outsourcing this part, we have developed our own proprietary solution in conjunction with the Vision Recognition module - meaning that we can continue on improving and developing the core functions of PITTA.

One of our biggest challenges was to connect the Flight Control Computer (FCC) and main CPU, which is in charge of vision recognition and cameras and connect it into a complete system. We are using the best middle-class CPU available which enable PITTA to capture high quality images despite its compact size, including digital image stabilization.

Due to the compact size, Time-lapse and Slo-mo functions are available only on the action camera mode. The diverse features will be triggered according to each mode through the mobile application.

 

 

 

 

EYEDEA is a serious start-up with a growing full-time members, funding, a production ready working prototype and lots of exciting momentums. Before PITTA, we have delivered multiple computer vision solutions to Smart Factory and Surveillance market. 

 

 

 
Risks and challenges

We are finalizing designs and have engaged a proven global manufacturer, who has experience in dealing with companies from start-ups to multi-national corporations, so we can be in the first row watching the birth of PITTA. We've been reducing many of the risks typical to a hardware startup.

However, as with any newly manufactured product, it is possible for unexpected events to impact the actual production timeline. On the positive side, it is possible that we deliver them earlier than expected, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a delay.

Our commitment to all of you is that we will make every effort to deliver you an exceptional product, on time.

