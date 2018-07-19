Moon Pod: A Zero-Gravity Beanbag for All-Day Deep Relaxation

About

Moonpod is a premium lightweight beanbag engineered to deliver a feeling of zero-gravity weightlessness in any position. It cradles your body into a rare static state, providing ultimate stress relief and all-day relaxation.

Its outer membrane is made from a unique blended material which encapsulates thousands of high-friction microbeads that react and respond to every inch of your body.

Moonpod delivers a weightless sensation engineered to mimic the therapeutic feeling of Flotation Therapy, a powerful practice known to help people who suffer from stress, anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, and ADHD.

Its unique morphing capabilities enable Moonpod to form three main positions.

Use it like a chair, recliner, or nap pod.

Whether you’re working, chilling out, or taking a power nap, Moonpod is the ultimate way to relax, rejuvenate, and unwind.

Relaxing on Moonpod is an experience you've never felt before.

Take it from our beta testers:

If you’re one of the 75,000+ weighted blanket owners, adding Moonpod to your relaxation bundle is the perfect upgrade to your relaxation routine.

It is similar to a sensory deprivation experience, but delivered to your home and available whenever you need it.

Long story short, it feels like you’re being swaddled in a comfy, supportive cocoon that you'll never want to leave.

Everyone’s body is different, and rather than creating a product with a defined shape we created a product that morphs to your shape.

On Moonpod, your body's downward pressure is evenly distributed as it reacts to you. In return, it applies upward support aided by the high-friction microbeads, delivering incredible support to your back body and neck.

It’s the comfort equilibrium that many surfaces promise, but few actually deliver.

We also wanted your experience on Moonpod to feel weightless. With it’s custom engineered microbeads and the unique fabric blend of the outer shell, Moonpod’s elements work together to eliminate every pressure point on your body.

The result is that you feel like you’re floating.

We designed the Moonpod to mimic the floating sensation felt during a REST or Flotation Therapy session. Restricted Environmental Stimulation Therapy, or REST, has shown positive preliminary results in reducing stress, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

We also engineered Moonpod to allow you to sit or recline at the perfect angle.

A 2006 study showed that reclining at a 135 degree angle provided the ultimate spinal comfort. Moonpod easily lets you find the sweet spot to reduce back strain — for any body type. Just lean back to ~135 degrees and relax :)

Most importantly, we designed Moonpod to be your epicenter for ultimate relaxation. Researchers found links between reduced chronic stress and increased cardiovascular health. Rest is crucial in reducing stress.

Stressors are everywhere, and you’re not alone: more people are feeling stressed out every day, and for more reasons than ever before.

Just over a year ago, my weighted blanket campaign raised over $4.7 million dollars on Kickstarter. Since then, over 60,000 people have purchased and fallen in love with my creation. Its a product thousands of people use and rely on every single day.

Hearing feedback from thousands of happy customers made it clear; increasing relaxation and reducing stress are more important today than ever before, and there are simply not enough products on the market that utilize real scientific findings to help our society.

Ultimately, the purpose of creating Moonpod is to provide everyone with an amazing product to help make relaxing a little easier.

The inner shell is a special spandex blend.

It’s the backbone of Moonpod, and protector of the custom high-friction microbeads. The inner shell works in tandem with the outer shell to provide structural support for anyone who sits on a Moonpod.

The outer shell is a soft and stretchy, yet restrictive membrane made of a specially-designed blend of fabrics.

It allows the microbeads to actively adjust, but retain support, molding and actively adjusting to achieve ultimate comfort.

The outer cover is machine washable and pet friendly, ensuring your Moonpod will look and feel great for years to come.

Moonpod is filled with custom made high-density microbeads that respond to the shape of every body type, and the motion of each and every movement you make.

After months of researching the type, size and amount of material, we found the perfect blend that creates Moonpod’s incredible weightless sensation.

My whole life I’ve been an entrepreneur. I’m obsessed with building products, improving customer experiences and making the people in my life smile.

My career has been focused on bringing products to market; from pillows, to fragrances and handbags, a weighted blanket for sleep and relaxation, and now Moonpod.

After the incredible viral success of my last creation, Gravity Blanket, it was clear that the world was desperate for a solution to help with the increasing stress and anxiety everyone is feeling. Creating products and experiences that help people relax has become my obsession over the past few years, and I'm excited to share Moonpod with all of you.

With Moonpod, I am working with a new seasoned team that has deep experience in global manufacturing, eCommerce, and customer experience. This supportive team will enable another product to reach and help the masses solve their stress and anxiety problem.

Our manufacturing partners need a minimum financial commitment from us to get started on a larger manufacturing run. We’ve set our funding goal to $21,500 to ensure we can hit those specific order minimums.

By reaching this funding goal we are able to place a larger order to our manufacturing partners, allowing us to serve the exact customer demand.