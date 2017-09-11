Lucis 2.0: Powerful Portable Sustainable Mood Lamp 450lumen

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

"A Portable Lamp like no other, with one charge you can take Lucis anywhere and set the mood with 100 Hours of Full color continuous lighting."

LUCIS 2.0 is a wireless and touch-activated Mood Light which is unique due it its stylish design, its sustainability and its power. After a successful campaign at Indiegogo we are back with a new lamp which is even better, more beautiful, stronger and most importantly, more sustainable: MEET LUCIS 2.0!

Indoor or outdoor; you determine the atmosphere. With the wireless and high quality LED lamp you possess all the colors of the rainbow and you can play with them at will. With up to 100 hours of lighting time you can take the lamp to your garden, to the park or even to the beach.

LUCIS 2.0 is based on the well-proven concept LUCIS wireless lighting. LUCIS portable lamps has been proven very successful, and its first version is being sold worldwide!

A wireless, touch-activated mood light

Take LUCIS 2.0 anywhere, in- and outdoors. Shake it on and set the mood with LUCIS 2.0. With its touch sensors you can set your favourite colors and dim or brighten LUCIS precisely as you like it. Or, let LUCIS 2.0 determine your mood with one of the automatic light programs. Let LUCIS 2.0 give a light show that circles through any color from 40% to a 100% brightness, or opt for a more subtle vibe with the LUCIS 2.0 Lava light mode. Are you out for camping and need to find your flip-flops in the dark? Set LUCIS 2.0 torch mode!

Stylish design, sustainability and power

Although LUCIS 2.0 is perfectly suited for any occasion outdoors, you wouldn’t have guessed it from the looks only! With its flush Dutch design and only made of high qualitative materials, LUCIS 2.0 fits any interior! Put it on your table or hang it on the wall with the bamboo handle.

Innovation wouldn’t truly be innovative if sustainability was not taken into account. The base and handle is made of carefully selected Bamboo. The bamboo species “Moso” is renowned CO2 absorbing and O2 producing capacity and only grows in sustainably managed forests and plantations and has proven CO2 neutral over the full life cycle. Bamboo consists of multiple stems. As a result, several stems may be harvested each year without killing the mother plant.

LUCIS 2.0 is powerful like No Other! It is equipped with 25 strong full Color LEDS that have a maximum output of 450 Lumen (40watt). Packed with an enormous battery capacity LUCIS 2.0 will give you up to a 100 Hours of full color continuous lighting!

Lucis Wireless Lamp™ is equipped with a 13600mAh rechargeable battery and 450Lumen (40watt lamp). Charge for 6,5 hours you will have 8-100 hours of continuous full color lighting. Every Lucis is equipped with 4 sensors to set color and brightness. You can shake Lucis Bamboo™ ON/OFF and use the 16 million colors to set the mood anywhere. Lucis Bamboo™ is available in high quality Bamboo and the 1/4" tripod connector can be used for any tripod on the market.

Featured on BuzzFeed's coolest products, -- "Lucis will let you play with over 16 million colors and help create the perfect mood for any situation.​"

"...designed to fit into any social setting thanks to its fully customizable settings, Lucis is totally touch-activated without any apps or fancy software." --Digital Trends​

"The interface reminds me of an iPod Shuffle - up/down volume controls, forward/backward to skip tracks, and a single play/pause button. Hardcore geeks may scoff at the simplistic design, but technophobes will appreciate not needing a technician to set it up." --Engineering.com

It's miraculous, enchanting little cube that gives new dimension to your home. You can literally play with Lucis colors. Lucis is perfect for indoor and for outdoor. --Design Plus Mag

Lucis hosts more than 16 million colors

With Lucis we strive to give you the best experience with light possible. The high quality LED lights host over 16 millions different colors. The beautiful designed Plexiglas housing takes the light to another level en fills your space with any color you want easily.

A wireless lamp for just about everywhere We believe you should be able to determine the atmosphere; whenever and wherever. With only 6,5 hours of charging, Lucis has 10 to 100 hours of continuous lighting. Already imagine yourself on a warm summer night at the beach? The opportunities are endless, only the sun is the limit.

Want to learn more about other Lucis wireless lighting products & accessories? Visit our website www.lucislamp.com

Our start-up company is based in Amsterdam and founded by Lardy and Simon. Designing and producing beautiful products is our passion.

Our head of design Simon has over ten years of experience designing super sports cars for Spyker Cars.

Lardy has many years of experience working together with high-quality production facilities in multiple markets all over the world:

Q: What are the key features of Lucis?

A: Lucis is a full color LED lamp and is: wireless, portable, re-chargeable and splash proof (except for the wooden an aluminium lower housings). Lucis has a flush design (no buttons) and can be attached to our wooden tripods or to other items like candle stands and empty bottles. Dimensions of Lucis are: 4,33 x 4,33 x 4,33 inch (110 x 110 x 110 mm)

Q: What type of plug and voltage does the Lucis adapter have?

A: Lucis is compatible with 220V and 110V. We can provide you with a EU or US plug. Since the plug and voltage conditions vary per country, we recommend that purchasers from other countries make sure they have the right plug adapter and converter needed in their country. Lucis lighting complies with all the latest electronic world wide standards.

Q: How long do I need to charge Lucis?

A: 6hours to fully charge lucis bamboo

Q: What kind of battery does Lucis have?

A: 13600MaH (lithium)

Q: How many colors does Lucis have?

A: 16 million colors.

Q: Can I wash Lucis?

A: Yes, carefully, because Lucis is splash proof.

Q: If I attach Lucis to something that cannot easily be shaken, how do I turn Lucis on and off?

A: You can turn Lucis on and off in two ways. Besides shaking, you can turn Lucis OFF by touching the dimming sensor for four seconds and ON by touching the brightening sensor for four seconds. But to really preserve battery power and put your lucis OFF use the Magnetic "play" coin.

Q: When will I receive my order?

A: You will receive your order in October 2017. For more details check out our time line on the campaign page.

Q: Is the delivery of Lucis insured?

A: Yes, your order is guaranteed and all transport is insured. To ensure you will receive Lucis in good condition, we work with reliable and experienced transport companies and we use careful packaging as a way of protection.

Q: What should I do if I’ve bought one Lucis and want to buy one more?

A: Contribute to one more perk. However, in order to receive a discount we recommend you to buy our duo or four pack.

Q: Do I get a discount if I buy more than one Lucis?

A: Yes, you will receive a discount if you buy the duo, four or retail packs.

Q: Will I receive all my orders together?

A: Yes

Q: Is shipping included in the perks?

A: Shipping costs are not included in the perk prices. When you select a perk, and advance to the contribute page, the shipping price is added when you select your country. Purchasers are responsible for any VAT or customs duties levied by their own countries (only applicable outside US/EU).

Q: Is Lucis available in my country?

A: Yes, we deliver to all countries in which Kickstarter is available, unless your country is an embargoed nation.

Q: Is there a warranty on Lucis?

A: Yes, we provide a one-year warranty. Under normal usage, if malfunction or damage occurs, you can send Lucis back to us and we’ll fix it. Please don’t try to fix Lucis yourself. If you open Lucis, the warranty expires.

Q: How can I complete my order?

A: After choosing a perk, you will be directed to the payment page. Here you can fill out your shipping and credit card information or choose paying with PayPal.

Q: I don't have a credit card. What now?

A: If you don’t have a credit card, you can set up a PayPal account.

Q: Can you help me with my payment?

A: Yes, if you send an e-mail to info@lucislamp.com, we will help you.

Q: What does Lucis mean?

A: Lucis comes from lux, the Latin word for light.