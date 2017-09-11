Lucis 2.0: Powerful Portable Sustainable Mood Lamp 450lumen project video thumbnail
$10,360
pledged of $2,932 goal
backers
   
Converted from €8,832 pledged of €2,500 goal
Lucis 2.0: Powerful Portable Sustainable Mood Lamp 450lumen

By Lucis Wireless Lighting
First created

Lucis 2.0: Powerful Portable Sustainable Mood Lamp 450lumen

No Buttons, No App. Just touch it to change Color & Brightness! Full color intuitive Wireless touch lamp made from sustainable Bamboo.

No Buttons, No App. Just touch it to change Color & Brightness! Full color intuitive Wireless touch lamp made from sustainable Bamboo. Read more

$10,360
pledged of $2,932 goal
backers
   
Converted from €8,832 pledged of €2,500 goal
Product Design
Amsterdam, Netherlands
About this project

"A Portable Lamp like no other, with one charge you can take Lucis anywhere and set the mood with 100 Hours of Full color continuous lighting."

LUCIS 2.0 is a wireless and touch-activated Mood Light which is unique due it its stylish design, its sustainability and its power. After a successful campaign at Indiegogo we are back with a new lamp which is even better, more beautiful, stronger and most importantly, more sustainable: MEET LUCIS 2.0!

Indoor or outdoor; you determine the atmosphere. With the wireless and high quality LED lamp you possess all the colors of the rainbow and you can play with them at will. With up to 100 hours of lighting time you can take the lamp to your garden, to the park or even to the beach.

 

 

LUCIS 2.0 is based on the well-proven concept LUCIS wireless lighting. LUCIS portable lamps has been proven very successful, and its first version is being sold worldwide!

A wireless, touch-activated mood light
Take LUCIS 2.0 anywhere, in- and outdoors. Shake it on and set the mood with LUCIS 2.0. With its touch sensors you can set your favourite colors and dim or brighten LUCIS precisely as you like it. Or, let LUCIS 2.0 determine your mood with one of the automatic light programs. Let LUCIS 2.0 give a light show that circles through any color from 40% to a 100% brightness, or opt for a more subtle vibe with the LUCIS 2.0 Lava light mode. Are you out for camping and need to find your flip-flops in the dark? Set LUCIS 2.0 torch mode!

Stylish design, sustainability and power
Although LUCIS 2.0 is perfectly suited for any occasion outdoors, you wouldn’t have guessed it from the looks only! With its flush Dutch design and only made of high qualitative materials, LUCIS 2.0 fits any interior! Put it on your table or hang it on the wall with the bamboo handle.

Innovation wouldn’t truly be innovative if sustainability was not taken into account. The base and handle is made of carefully selected Bamboo. The bamboo species “Moso” is renowned CO2 absorbing and O2 producing capacity and only grows in sustainably managed forests and plantations and has proven CO2 neutral over the full life cycle. Bamboo consists of multiple stems. As a result, several stems may be harvested each year without killing the mother plant.

 

LUCIS 2.0 is powerful like No Other! It is equipped with 25 strong full Color LEDS that have a maximum output of 450 Lumen (40watt). Packed with an enormous battery capacity LUCIS 2.0 will give you up to a 100 Hours of full color continuous lighting!

Lucis Wireless Lamp™ is equipped with a 13600mAh rechargeable battery and 450Lumen (40watt lamp). Charge for 6,5 hours you will have 8-100 hours of continuous full color lighting. Every Lucis is equipped with 4 sensors to set color and brightness. You can shake Lucis Bamboo™ ON/OFF and use the 16 million colors to set the mood anywhere. Lucis Bamboo™ is available in high quality Bamboo and the 1/4" tripod connector can be used for any tripod on the market.

Featured on BuzzFeed's coolest products, -- "Lucis will let you play with over 16 million colors and help create the perfect mood for any situation.​"

"...designed to fit into any social setting thanks to its fully customizable settings, Lucis is totally touch-activated without any apps or fancy software." --Digital Trends​

"The interface reminds me of an iPod Shuffle - up/down volume controls, forward/backward to skip tracks, and a single play/pause button. Hardcore geeks may scoff at the simplistic design, but technophobes will appreciate not needing a technician to set it up." --Engineering.com

It's miraculous, enchanting little cube that gives new dimension to your home. You can literally play with Lucis colors. Lucis is perfect for indoor and for outdoor. --Design Plus Mag

 

Lucis hosts more than 16 million colors

With Lucis we strive to give you the best experience with light possible. The high quality LED lights host over 16 millions different colors. The beautiful designed Plexiglas housing takes the light to another level en fills your space with any color you want easily.

A wireless lamp for just about everywhere We believe you should be able to determine the atmosphere; whenever and wherever. With only 6,5 hours of charging, Lucis has 10 to 100 hours of continuous lighting. Already imagine yourself on a warm summer night at the beach? The opportunities are endless, only the sun is the limit.

 

 

 

 

Want to learn more about other Lucis wireless lighting products & accessories? Visit our website www.lucislamp.com

 

Our start-up company is based in Amsterdam and founded by Lardy and Simon. Designing and producing beautiful products is our passion.

Our head of design Simon has over ten years of experience designing super sports cars for Spyker Cars.

 

Lardy has many years of experience working together with high-quality production facilities in multiple markets all over the world:

Q: What are the key features of Lucis?

A: Lucis is a full color LED lamp and is: wireless, portable, re-chargeable and splash proof (except for the wooden an aluminium lower housings). Lucis has a flush design (no buttons) and can be attached to our wooden tripods or to other items like candle stands and empty bottles. Dimensions of Lucis are: 4,33 x 4,33 x 4,33 inch (110 x 110 x 110 mm)

Q: What type of plug and voltage does the Lucis adapter have?

A: Lucis is compatible with 220V and 110V. We can provide you with a EU or US plug. Since the plug and voltage conditions vary per country, we recommend that purchasers from other countries make sure they have the right plug adapter and converter needed in their country. Lucis lighting complies with all the latest electronic world wide standards.

Q: How long do I need to charge Lucis?

A: 6hours to fully charge lucis bamboo

Q: What kind of battery does Lucis have?

A: 13600MaH (lithium)

Q: How many colors does Lucis have?

A: 16 million colors.

Q: Can I wash Lucis?

A: Yes, carefully, because Lucis is splash proof.

Q: If I attach Lucis to something that cannot easily be shaken, how do I turn Lucis on and off?

A: You can turn Lucis on and off in two ways. Besides shaking, you can turn Lucis OFF by touching the dimming sensor for four seconds and ON by touching the brightening sensor for four seconds. But to really preserve battery power and put your lucis OFF use the Magnetic "play" coin.

Terms and conditions

Q: When will I receive my order?

A: You will receive your order in October 2017. For more details check out our time line on the campaign page.

Q: Is the delivery of Lucis insured?

A: Yes, your order is guaranteed and all transport is insured. To ensure you will receive Lucis in good condition, we work with reliable and experienced transport companies and we use careful packaging as a way of protection.

Q: What should I do if I’ve bought one Lucis and want to buy one more?

A: Contribute to one more perk. However, in order to receive a discount we recommend you to buy our duo or four pack.

Q: Do I get a discount if I buy more than one Lucis?

A: Yes, you will receive a discount if you buy the duo, four or retail packs.

Q: Will I receive all my orders together?

A: Yes

Q: Is shipping included in the perks?

A: Shipping costs are not included in the perk prices. When you select a perk, and advance to the contribute page, the shipping price is added when you select your country. Purchasers are responsible for any VAT or customs duties levied by their own countries (only applicable outside US/EU).

Q: Is Lucis available in my country?

A: Yes, we deliver to all countries in which Kickstarter is available, unless your country is an embargoed nation.

Q: Is there a warranty on Lucis?

A: Yes, we provide a one-year warranty. Under normal usage, if malfunction or damage occurs, you can send Lucis back to us and we’ll fix it. Please don’t try to fix Lucis yourself. If you open Lucis, the warranty expires.

Payment

Q: How can I complete my order?

A: After choosing a perk, you will be directed to the payment page. Here you can fill out your shipping and credit card information or choose paying with PayPal.

Q: I don't have a credit card. What now?

A: If you don’t have a credit card, you can set up a PayPal account.

Q: Can you help me with my payment?

A: Yes, if you send an e-mail to info@lucislamp.com, we will help you.

Miscellaneous

Q: What does Lucis mean?

A: Lucis comes from lux, the Latin word for light.

 

Risks and challenges

Risks

We have taken the following steps to mitigate our risks:

1. Testing: We have been creating, reshaping and perfectionalizing Lucis ever since the idea was born. We have developed seven prototypes which we tested endlessly on start up problems, excessive exposure to water, charging time, burning time, lumen output and practical usability. The injection mould was produced this summer and now we are ready to proudly present Lucis 2.0 Bamboo and our start-up company to the market.

2. Reliable sourcing and quality control (QC): Besides our experience with sourcing in China, we have our very own sourcing and QC partner in China. Our partner was born in China and raised in New Zealand and understands both worlds. He has worked in the lighting industry for years. All our products will be inspected according to AQL 2.5/4.0 standards.

3. Certification: Lucis 2.0 Bamboo lamp is tested and internationally certified. Lucis 2.0 Bamboo complies with FCC/RohS/CE/WEEE

4. Transport: In order to make sure you receive Lucis 2.0 Bamboo in perfect condition we use careful packaging and we only work with reliable logistic partners.

Challenges

So having reduced the risks to a bare minimum, the only challenge remaining is to realize our dreams and ambitions and to make Lucis 2.0 Bamboo an indispensable item in every living room worldwide!

Support this project

  Make a pledge without a reward

  Select this reward

    Pledge €90 or more About $106

    Lucis™ 2.0 Bamboo EARLY BIRD

    Lucis™ 2.0 Premium Bamboo
    NEW! World's most powerful wireless lamp! Premium Lucis™ Lamp: You will get 1 Lucis lamp Bamboo version with 13.600 mAh battery + a micro USB fast charger + luxury packaging + reset coin + a quick guide. The Lucis™ Bamboo comes with hand crafted bamboo handle.

    Includes:
    • Wireless Bamboo design lamp
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 20) 15 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge €105 or more About $124

    Lucis™ 2.0 Bamboo

    Lucis™ 2.0 Premium Bamboo
    NEW! World's most powerful wireless lamp! Premium Lucis™ Lamp: You will get 1 Lucis lamp Bamboo version with 13.600 mAh battery + a micro USB fast charger + luxury packaging + reset coin + a quick guide. The Lucis™ Bamboo comes with hand crafted bamboo handle.

    Includes:
    • Wireless Bamboo design lamp
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 5) 0 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge €115 or more About $135

    Lucis™ 2.0 Bamboo + Travel kit

    Lucis™ 2.0 Premium Bamboo
    NEW! World's most powerful wireless lamp! Premium Lucis™ Lamp: You will get 1 Lucis lamp Bamboo version with 13.600 mAh battery + a micro USB fast charger + luxury packaging + reset coin + a quick guide. The Lucis™ Bamboo comes with hand crafted bamboo handle.
Unique Lucis™ Travel Pack (travel pouch, hanging hook with cord + one bottle connector).
    Unique Lucis™ Travel Pack (travel pouch, hanging hook with cord + one bottle connector).

    Includes:
    • Wireless Bamboo design lamp
• Travel kit
    • Travel kit
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2 left of 5) 3 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge €190 or more About $224

    2x Lucis™ 2.0 Bamboo

    Lucis™ 2.0 Premium Bamboo
    NEW! World's most powerful wireless lamp! Premium Lucis™ Lamp: You will get 2x Lucis lamp Bamboo version with 13.600 mAh battery + a micro USB fast charger + luxury packaging + reset coin + a quick guide. The Lucis™ Bamboo comes with hand crafted bamboo handle.

    Includes:
    • Wireless Bamboo design lamp
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (3 left of 5) 2 backers
  Select this reward

    Pledge €375 or more About $441

    4x Lucis™ 2.0 Bamboo

    Lucis™ 2.0 Premium Bamboo
    NEW! World’s most powerful wireless lamp! Premium Lucis™ Lamp: You will get 4x Lucis lamp Bamboo version with 13.600 mAh battery + a micro USB fast charger + luxury packaging + reset coin + a quick guide. The Lucis™ Bamboo comes with hand crafted bamboo handle.
    As an extra FREE reward you will also get 4x Unique Lucis™ Travel Pack (travel pouch, hanging hook with cord + one bottle connector).

    Includes:
    • Wireless Bamboo design lamp
• Travel kit
    • Travel kit
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2 left of 3) 1 backer
  Select this reward

    Pledge €675 or more About $795

    8X Lucis™ 2.0 Bamboo

    Lucis™ 2.0 Premium Bamboo
    NEW! World's most powerful wireless lamp! Premium Lucis™ Lamp: You will get 8x Lucis lamp Bamboo version with 13.600 mAh battery + a micro USB fast charger + luxury packaging + reset coin + a quick guide. The Lucis™ Bamboo comes with hand crafted bamboo handle. As an extra FREE reward you will also get 8x Unique Lucis™ Travel Pack (travel pouch, hanging hook with cord + one bottle connector).

    Includes:
    • Wireless Bamboo design lamp
• Travel kit
    • Travel kit
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2 left of 2) 0 backers
    Pledge €80 or more About $94

    Lucis™ 2.0 Bamboo SUPER EARLY BIRD

    Lucis™ 2.0 Premium Bamboo
    NEW! World's most powerful wireless lamp! Premium Lucis™ Lamp: You will get 1 Lucis lamp Bamboo version with 13.600 mAh battery + a micro USB fast charger + luxury packaging + reset coin + a quick guide. The Lucis™ Bamboo comes with hand crafted bamboo handle.

    Includes:
    • Wireless Bamboo design lamp
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 60 backers
