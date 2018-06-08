Delux Designer - The Perfect Assistant for Designers project video thumbnail
Customizable shortcut keys, command sequences and multifunctional dial. Increase efficiency of designers by 80%

About

Have you ever encountered a tool that can set you free from memorizing all the shortcut keys or spending hours on repetitive work? We have been waiting and searching for years to find a product that is specifically made for designers to help increase our work efficiency. But a perfect keyboard for designers just doesn’t exist! After two years of research & development, we’d like to present to you, The Delux Designer!

Simplify your workload and program complex multi-step command sequences into a single keycap.

Take full and precise control with the multi-functional Dial.

Compatible with Wacom and other graphic tablets, let Delux help you take your designs to a new level.

Delux is compatible with 9 of the major software in the market, such as 3D, CAD, Id, Maya, Rh, Ai, Ae, Ps, and Pr. But, that’s not all, the possibilities are endless with the Delux Designer. Regardless of the software, you can still set up shortcut keys and command sequences on any program. Create, edit, design, paint, and more with ease thanks to Delux.

Say goodbye to awkward shortcuts and memorizing complicated commands sequences. With more than 50 customizable keycaps, program your tasks into a simple key. 

*All the repetitive work is done by one push of a button

Tailor the keyboard to your tasks and get back hours of wasted work time. Now, you can just push a button and watch Delux perform your commands that would’ve taken hours of tedious manual work before. 

*Adjust settings with the Dial makes designing easy

With the multifunctional dial, scroll, zoom, and switch between pages intuitively. Just spin the dial and adjust settings like size, brightness, volume, and more. It’s a piece of cake. 

*Use the Dial to change brush sizes and turn pen into eraser

Delux Designer is compatible with Wacom other graphic tablets, making it extremely convenient when designing. Seamlessly changing paintbrush sizes, switching from pen to eraser, designing has never been easier!

Designed with Kailh mechanical key switches, Delux provides comfort for your hands while improving your typing experience. Get the most satisfying feeling as you can physically feel and hear the hard work occurring thanks to Delux’s mechanical keys. 

The Delux Designer is made out of space-grade aluminum, which makes it ultra strong and shock-resistant! With its strong built and durable materials, the Delux keyboard is here to stay.

As designers, we have first experience with traditional keyboard shortcomings, therefore, we had to make sure ours was built with the highest craftsmanship. After numerous product designs and internal discussions, we’re very happy with the product that you see now.  

Founded in 1994, Delux is comprised of talent across R&D, manfacture, sales and service. We have a vertically-integrated supply chain, allowing us to have unique lean manufacturing capabilities that other computer peripheral brands don’t have. Some of the products we’ve made and shipped in the past include Apple MFi products.  

We are excited to launch our first designer keypad, Designer, through Kickstarter in order to fulfill our dream of becoming a global audio leader.  We are very experienced on the manufacturing side, but it's our first time building a brand, and we need your help to build better products.   

Risks and challenges

We are really excited to launch the first ever keyboard assistant for designers that could boost their working efficiency. We know that the most important part of our process is the commitment we made to you and to deliver the charger to you on time! All rewards are expected to start shipping in July, 2018. We are confident in our supply chain management and production capability. However, if there are any uncontrollable factors, such as component delays or unexpected shortages, we will be sure to keep you well informed every step of the way and do our best to quickly solve the problem. We are excited to bring Delux Designer!

    Pledge HK$ 464 or more About $59

    Super Early Bird: Designer (USD 59)

    USD 59, save USD 70 from MSRP 129, boost your work efficiency now. Free worldwide shipping!

    Includes:
    • Delux Desginer
    • Type-C cable
    • Instructions
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (65 left of 850) 785 backers
    Pledge HK$ 542 or more About US$ 69

    Early Bird: Designer (USD 69)

    USD 69, save USD 60 from MSRP 129, boost your work efficiency now. Free worldwide shipping!

    Includes:
    • Delux Desginer
    • Type-C cable
    • Instructions
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (200 left of 200) 0 backers
    Pledge HK$ 928 or more About $118

    Super Early Bird: 2X Designer (USD 118)

    USD 118, save USD 140 from MSRP 258, boost your work efficiency now. Free worldwide shipping!

    Includes:
    • Delux Desginer
    • Instructions
    • Type-C cable
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (152 left of 200) 48 backers
