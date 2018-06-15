Fairy Drone: The Ultraportable Full HD Aerial Photographer

About

As drone lovers, we have found out that everybody wants to fly one nowadays, but are hesitant to spend a lot of money for one when they think they’ll only fly it a few times before crashing it.

That's why we decided to create Fairy, a pocket drone that anyone can fly and take anywhere. Fairy is affordable, easy to fly, and have extensive features that make it ideal for first time navigators.

With the Fairy, you will get all the amazing images and 1080P FHD aerial videos with ease anywhere, anytime. Turn Fairy into your personal air camera with a single touch thanks to its intuitive remote controller and app. Designed for its portability, Fairy can be folded into the size of a phone. Thanks to its 140g weight, no FAA registration is required, so enjoy its 16mins flying time with a single charge.

The Fairy drone has been designed with a high-performancing camera and a Sony 1/3” (CMOS) sensor to deliver 1080P full HD videos (30 fps) and 8-megapixel images. The camera can be manual tilted down to 60 degrees. With its continuous capture and delay capture mode, Fairy can be your personal autonomous flying photographer!

With a single touch you can set Fairy to track you while you’re taking pictures or videos. Just turn on the auto-tracking and put away your phone to enjoy a ‘hands-free’ video shooting experience.

Built for easy and smart use, Fairy’s SLAM 3D precise position hovering technology is like having a tripod in the air. Fairy will maintain the altitude that you choose to give you the perfect pictures with all the right angles. All you have to do is place the drone, pick you favorite position, pose, and Fairy will do the rest.

To make the flying experience even more fun, Fairy comes with a motion control mode. You can turn your phone into a motion sensing controller to navigate the Fairy. Tilt your phone in any direction and Fairy will follow in real time.

*Actual shot by Fairy Drone

*Actual video shot by Fairy Drone

Check out the prototype review from 3rd party reviewer - Jay Drone

To make your first drone flying experience even easier, we’ve designed the Fairy to return to its home location with a single touch. Just in case Fairy does goes too far, we have integrated a smart function that allows Fairy to go back to its initial starting point if its out of range or if the signal is lost.

Fairy features a dual-band GPS that tracks its exact position and starting point. So, even if you lose it in the clouds, just wait at the starting point and it will be back to you.

Personalize it to your needs and choose between 3 different sensitivity modes: low, medium, and high. Each mode provides a different flying experience: smooth flying to record steady videos, normal flight, or take it to the next level with the high sensitivity mode to make it fly like a race drone. Thanks to its four high speed brushless motors.

Despite its size, the Fairy is designed to last longer than other pocket drones in the market. Due to its interchangeable battery, it can lasts up to 16 mins of fly time with a single charge.

Built with light and resistant materials, the Fairy only weighs 140g. No FAA registration is required.

Compact and portable, the Fairy can be folded into the size of a phone to take anywhere anytime.

Share your moments on your favorite social media with a single touch thanks to its EasyShare function by using Fairy’s App.

For those who want to have complete control and take their flying experience to the next level, an attachable controller has been designed to let you take flight like a pro.

The free iOS and Android app is easy to set up and even easier to use. It’ll only take you 30 seconds to learn how to fly the Fairy. Just search the name "Simtoo" to download the Fairy app from the App Store or the Google Play store.

Just Connect and Fly

With three simple steps, the Fairy is incredibly easy to use.

1. Fairy Dorne x1

2. Charge Adapter x1

3. Battery x1

4. Micro USB Cable x1

5. Controller x1 (Only available for the Controller Combo)

Since 2013, our team has been engaged in developing fly control systems and solutions for drones in a B2B setting. Within two years, our fly control system modules have been already installed in 50,000 drones.

With years of experience in flying control systems, app development, and industrial design, we aim to make high-tech, easy-to-fly drones that everyone can have access to whether you’re an expert or just a beginner.

With two years of hard work, we’re now presenting you our Fairy drone. Powered by a SIMTOO flight control system, Fairy is an easy-to-fly drone to capture all your moments.