Radical MOOV - Electric Rideable

Even before they were exploding, existing hoverboards didn’t satisfy our need for a premium, self-balancing scooter that was fun to ride. We designed MOOV from the ground up with the priority of buying safe and reliable parts from America. We’re proud to say that our product is designed and hand-built here in the USA.

We control every aspect of product quality to ensure the highest level of safety and reliability. Our engineers inspect and test every battery and board that leaves our facility in Dallas. Starting with UL Certification, the MOOV will be fully compliant and tested to the highest hoverboard standard, UL2272, as well as the Department of Transportation’s battery-specific standard, UN38.3. So you can rest easy that this board is safe, reliable, and most of all fun.

Feel turns and enjoy a thrilling experience at all skill levels. Our proprietary technology and dynamic ride profiles create an enhanced riding experience like you've never felt before.



MOOV is the first of its kind to utilize a solid platform design with steering control based on weight rather than foot angle. This makes the board feel much more sporty and fun than traditional hoverboards.

RADICAL TRANSPORT - DALLAS, TX At Radical Transport, we are defining a new direction in personal transportation. We exist to reinvent the personal electric transport category. Radical was founded out of our passion for making cool things that move…and move the needle. We believe that wheels are more than just getting from point A to point B. They should be well crafted and safe. Most of all, they should be fun. Join the MOOVMENT.

We are leveraging Kickstarter as a means to validate the market and to be sure "hoverboards weren't just a fad of 2016." Radical Transport is focused on scaling responsibly, which is why we want to connect with the Kickstarter community and early adopters who share our passion for new technologies.

MOOV needs your help to fully come to life. Prototypes and pre-production units only go so far. It's inventory and full-blown production that is the next step.

We also believe that the rideable industry is growing and people want more portable mobility devices. Backing this project supports innovation towards all rideables, so that maybe one day we'll be able to ditch the wheels and ride on true hoverboards!

