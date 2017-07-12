Share this project

Radical MOOV - Electric Rideable

Radical MOOV - Electric Rideable

Meet the Un-Hoverboard, America's next big rideable. Design + Engineered from the ground up. Certified & hand assembled in Dallas, TX.

Even before they were exploding, existing hoverboards didn’t satisfy our need for a premium, self-balancing scooter that was fun to ride. We designed MOOV from the ground up with the priority of buying safe and reliable parts from America. We’re proud to say that our product is designed and hand-built here in the USA.

We control every aspect of product quality to ensure the highest level of safety and reliability. Our engineers inspect and test every battery and board that leaves our facility in Dallas. Starting with UL Certification, the MOOV will be fully compliant and tested to the highest hoverboard standard, UL2272, as well as the Department of Transportation’s battery-specific standard, UN38.3.  So you can rest easy that this board is safe, reliable, and most of all fun.  

Feel turns and enjoy a thrilling experience at all skill levels. Our proprietary technology and dynamic ride profiles create an enhanced riding experience like you've never felt before.

MOOV is the first of its kind to utilize a solid platform design with steering control based on weight rather than foot angle.  This makes the board feel much more sporty and fun than traditional hoverboards. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

  

  

  

 

 

                      

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

RADICAL TRANSPORT - DALLAS, TX At Radical Transport, we are defining a new direction in personal transportation. We exist to reinvent the personal electric transport category. Radical was founded out of our passion for making cool things that move…and move the needle. We believe that wheels are more than just getting from point A to point B. They should be well crafted and safe. Most of all, they should be fun. Join the MOOVMENT.

 

 

 We are leveraging Kickstarter as a means to validate the market and to be sure "hoverboards weren't just a fad of 2016."  Radical Transport is focused on scaling responsibly, which is why we want to connect with the Kickstarter community and early adopters who share our passion for new technologies. 

 MOOV needs your help to fully come to life.  Prototypes and pre-production units only go so far.  It's inventory and full-blown production that is the next step.  

 We also believe that the rideable industry is growing and people want more portable mobility devices. Backing this project supports innovation towards all rideables, so that maybe one day we'll be able to ditch the wheels and ride on true hoverboards!

 

Check out the links below for even more cool material on the MOOV.  Feel free to reach out to us with any questions or comments too! 

www.instagram.com/radicaltransport

www.radicalmoov.us

www.facebook.com/radicaltransport

    

Risks and challenges

Lucky for our backers, our product is built and proven already. We have 15+ prototypes assembled and being tested everyday in Dallas, TX.
However, we do believe our main challenge will be establishing and scaling our manufacturing. Since this is our first product, we'll need to establish and fine tune each step of the production process, especially when each board will be hand-made here in Dallas. Good news though, we have the guidance of Mark Cuban who has helped many companies through these same challenges before.
Unlike most Kickstarter campaigns, tooling for our product has already begun. So the only question now is: how many do we order??
UL Certification is another item that we should list. This process could take a few weeks longer if modifications are needed. But we have been working with their engineers for months and don't foresee any issues when being certified.

    Pledge $1 or more

    Join The MOOVment!

    Support us. Get updates.

    Estimated delivery
    14 backers
    Pledge $20 or more

    MOOV Swag

    MOOV T-shirt

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    12 backers
    Pledge $1,099 or more

    Early MOOVers

    Silver or Black. Ships first round.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (22 left of 50) 28 backers
    Pledge $1,199 or more

    MOOV Followers

    Silver or Black

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    0 backers
    Pledge $1,299 or more

    My MOOV

    Silver or Black with Deck Design of your choice

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    1 backer
    Pledge $1,449 or more

    My MOOV Party Pack

    Silver or Black with 3 Deck Designs of your choice. And 2 MOOV T-shirts.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    0 backers
    Pledge $2,499 or more

    Ultimate MOOVer

    Two boards Silver or Black with 3 Deck Designs of your choice. And 2 MOOV T-shirts.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    1 backer
    Pledge $8,000 or more

    MOOV Experience

    Two boards Silver or Black with all Deck Designs offered (1 set). MOOV T-shirt. Get it first! Ships as our very first product out the door.
    +1 allowed, flight is on you.
    Dinner and tour of Dallas on us
    Dinner and tour of Dallas on us
    Attend Mavericks game on us.
    Attend Mavericks game on us.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
