Deeper Lock | The Smartest Toughest Bike Security Ever

Deeper Lock is no ordinary bike security system. So, to get the full picture on how it will save your bike, from smart features to tough hardware to real bike theft attempts, make sure you keep reading to the end of this page. Your bike will thank you for it.

So, let’s start with the problem …

1.5 million stolen in the US every year

in the US every year 70 bikes every day in Berlin

day in Berlin 450,000 every year in the Netherlands

in the Netherlands 1 every 90 seconds in the UK

And these are just the official figures. The real numbers could be 5 times as high. Is your bike their next target? You might only have 10 seconds to find out …

They can steal your bike in hundreds of ways in less than 10 seconds.

Whichever lock you’re using, the thieves have the tools and the know-how to break it.

Watch this video to see how you can secure your bike in under 5 sec.

24/7 Security. The motion sensors are always ready to keep your bike secure.

Along with its smart features, Deeper Lock is manufactured from the toughest materials, making it as robust and secure as possible. Even the sensitive electronic components have been encased in hardened steel.

Deeper Lock is both a physical and a psychological deterrent for bike thieves. Once the thieves try to steal your bike, Deeper Lock’s security system kicks in.

What you get - 1. Time to react. 2. Live data on your bike’s location.

Warning if thieves are at work. What the authorities get - Accurate coordinates showing where the thieves are.

Accurate coordinates showing where the thieves are. What the thief gets - 1. No time on your bike. 2. No chance to work uninterrupted. 3. No idea when the owner or authorities might turn up. 4. Nowhere to hide.

The app features work together with the lock to keep your bike secure.

The app uses 2 forms of encryption, including ECC which is authorised for use by the US Government. If your phone’s out of battery, just login to the app on another phone to unlock, or use the emergency NFC tag which comes with the lock.

Anti-theft alerts

Receive anti-theft alerts through the app wherever you are if your bike’s in trouble.

GPS tracking

Use the map in the app to track your bike’s location LIVE.

Enter their email address, click "share" and they’ll get a secure link to follow. Then your bike is their bike too.

Battery monitor

Check the battery level of your Deeper Lock, and receive alerts if it is running low.

Adjust motion sensor sensitivity

The motion sensor triggers all the anti-theft features when Deeper Lock is locked. You can adjust its sensitivity through the app.

Full event log

The event log automatically keeps track of where and when your bike is locked and unlocked, and by whom.

Like what you've seen so far? It gets event better the further down this page you go. Real theft attempts, the answer to "why we are doing this?" and much more.

This isn't just a lock. This is A COMPLETE SECURITY SYSTEM. We have the best technology, materials, software and preventative measures to secure your bike.

We put Deeper Lock to the test in different bike crime hotspots. See how the thieves react to a smart security system.

Hackney, London

Wembley, London

Amsterdam

Deeper Lock’s smart security system, especially the alarm, stopped these thieves. Now, see how easy it is to mount Deeper Lock onto your bike.

With seat stay mounting holes

1. Use attachment bolts provided. 2. Place bolts through mounting points. 3. Place lock under (not over) seat stays. 4. Screw bolts into mounting holes using hex key provided.

Without seat stay mounting holes

1. Use mounting fasteners provided. 2. Attach mounting fasteners to mounting points using attachment bolts. 3. Place lock under (not over) seat stays. 4. Wrap fastening strips around seat stays, then feed them back into the mounting fastener and screw tight using screwdriver.

Not sure if Deeper Lock will mount onto your bike? Just check that:

Your bike has standard seat stays and the distance between the seat tube and the outer edge of rear wheel (or fender) should be 65mm/2.56" or more

The width of your tyre is not more than 64mm/2.5"

The height from the inner wheel edge to the outer tyre edge is not more than 93mm/3.6"

If the answer to all three is yes, Deeper Lock will mount onto your bike. In case you have doubts or questions will Deeper Lock fit your bike or how to measure, just let us know or send the picture of your bike: kickstarter@deeperlock.com

Inside the box you will find: DEEPER LOCK, Mounting fasteners 2X, USB cable, HEX Key screwdriver, Attachment bolts 2X, NFC keyfob 2X

Here are the most important differences. But there are many more!

We’re a young, dynamic and fast growing team, and we believe in dreaming big. Our ambition is to create not just new products, but new experiences, for our customers around the globe.

Our team has grown from 4 to 55 in less than 5 years. And Deeper Lock’s launch marks another exciting step in our history, and an amazing opportunity for us to grow and learn.

Arvydas Jurevičius

Michael Pennock

We have a proven track record for creating smart outdoor technologies and an experienced team of over 50 specialists.

We’ve picked up 12 international awards, including 2 at CES, and now sell in over 50 countries.

On amazon.com, our latest product has an average rating of 4.6, and 77% of reviews are 5 star.

CES HONOREE “The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.”

We've spent the past 2 years developing the concept and the product. So now the Deeper Lock - Advanced bike security system is at it's final steps. See below our journey. Your help is important to reach the end of it.

We’ve done everything we could to develop the smartest and the toughest cycle security system. And there’s only one step left. Join us in achieving this dream and ending bike crime for good.

You get the best value with our "Best Kickstarter Offer." However, if this is beyond your budget, we have created our "Early Bird Offer" which is available for a limited number of dreamers and innovators. As we like to say at Deeper, let’s "Dream Big" – every single contribution will make a BIG difference.

* In order to send live GPS tracking data and unlimited range anti-theft alerts from the device to your smartphone, it is necessary to use mobile networks. Our best Kickstarter offer gives 4 years FREE SUBSCRIPTION. Our other Kickstarter offers give 1 year. For all Kickstarter backers, we will guarantee a price of $1 or less per month after your free subscription ends. This subscription price is exclusive to Kickstarter, and is half the price of standard subscriptions. If you chose not to renew your network subscription, the other lock features will still work, and you can disable and enable any subscriptions at any time, free of charge. So, the choice is yours.