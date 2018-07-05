About

Welcome to Until the Bitter End, a World War 2 wargame. This is a print and play game for solitaire and two-players. This is a special limited edition version of the game with Kickstarter Exclusive content that will not be available in the regular game post Kickstarter.

The game is quick to setup and play, it takes around 30 minutes to play a game and requires very little space.

The Red Devils - British Paras!

The game sets a small squad of British Airborne against their German enemies in a series of small skirmish scenarios. The game's counters (or chits) each represent an actual soldier with the gameplay being in the thick of man-to-man combat.

Game Contents

This is a print and play game with the PDF containing all the rules, scenarios, maps (including a Kickstarter exclusive map), player aids and counters required to play. You'll need to print them out, mount the maps and counters to card and provide your own pencil and a regular six sided dice. We have kept the map and counters to a few sheets (of either Letter or A4 size) so very inexpensive and quick to print out and mount.

Printed and mounted map and counters

British Paratrooper Infantry Counters

German Infantry Counters

Click here for a video where I describe the counters and map in the game

If you would like to learn more about the game, click HERE for an interview I did with www.playersaid.com

Pledge Levels

All backers will receive the exclusive Kickstarter edition PDF of the complete game via email. This includes the maps (including the Kickstarter Exclusive Map), scenarios, counters, tokens, players aids and full rules. Backers can then print them out at home and start playing!

All backers will also feature their name in the rule book as helping to launch this game.

This Kickstarter edition of the game will include content in the shape of an additional map and scenarios EXCLUSIVE to this Kickstarter. This content will not be included into the regular game post Kickstarter launch.

In addition to the regular Pledge there are two Early Bird pledges:

First 20! There are 20 pledges available where your name will appear as part of the squads of a special scenario. I will create this special scenario which will feature these 20 backers with special skills randomly picked and will be included into the game as a special First 20! Scenario. This will be your chance to be featured in the game!!

Early Bird. For the FIRST 24 HOURS there is a special Early Bird pledge where you will receive (in addition to the Kickstarter Limited Edition version of the full game PDF and an additional JPG of both the British Airborne and German Soldier artwork featured on this page. You can use this for desktop image, screensaver or for your own personal use such as printing and framing should you wish.

Please do not hesitate to message me with any questions or clarifications with regard to any of the pledge levels!

German Infantry artwork from the counter

How the Game Plays

The game can be played 2-player with one player playing as the British Airborne and the other player playing as the Germans. The game can also be played Solitaire with the player playing as the British Airborne against the German AI. For gamers familiar with Solitaire wargames this game uses a random chit-pull mechanic (as detailed in the video).

The game is played in a number of Turns. In each Turn the player(s) randomly picks a Pull Chit from the mug and activate their Infantry. The Game Turn ends when all the Pull Chits have been removed from the cup.

The player whose this Pull Chit this force belongs to can now Activate one Infantry Counter. In activating the Infantry Counter the player can choose from several Actions such as Firing against the enemy, moving, charging into close combat, applying first aid or attempting to fix a jammed weapon.

Click HERE for a video where I describe the turn in a 2 player turn.

Combat is simple and effective without needing buckets of dice. Players must establish range, line of sight and any modifiers.

Click HERE for a video where I describe the core shooting game rules and mechanics.

British Paras ready to face their German enemies

Close combat is particularly brutal and decisive with the playing be able to declare charges into combat.

Click HERE for a video where I describe how the close combat rules work in the game.

Snap Fire is a defensive fire mechanic where your Infantry Counters can fire on moving enemy counters.

Click HERE for a video where I describe how the Snap Fire rules work in the game.

Finally, the game features a unique mechanic in the shape of Bravery Points. These can be used to force the enemy to re-roll a dice against one of your Infantry Counters, but should you loose you will have less Bravery Points for the rest of the game.

Click HERE for a video where I describe how the Bravery Points rules work in the game.

Solitaire Game

The Solitaire takes the key gameplay from the two player game such as Combat Resolution and Movement etc and layers in specific Solitaire rules, AI for the opposing German forces and special Solitaire scenarios.

For an overview of the Solitaire game please watch the video HERE.

The Solitaire game features a full and simple AI to handle the opposing force, that will take you step-by-step to which order the enemy counters should be activated and their actions.

Click HERE for the first video where I describe how the enemy AI rules work in the Solitaire game.

Click HERE for the second video where I continue to describe how the enemy AI rules work in the Solitaire game.

uh-oh looks like we are facing a MG42 chaps!

Thanks!

