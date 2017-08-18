All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
1-48TACTIC fast-paced cinematic WW2 miniature skirmish game!
1-48TACTIC fast-paced cinematic WW2 miniature skirmish game!
Welcome to the most exciting skirmish game around! Take command of your squad and lead your men in an epic battle for their very life!
Welcome to the most exciting skirmish game around! Take command of your squad and lead your men in an epic battle for their very life! Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About this project
Over 20% OFF retail price! This is your chance! Grab it NOW!
Visit the 1-48TACTIC Facebook page for more pictures, insight, and news on the game!
ADD ONS
If you're interested in purchasing these optional items, please just click the "Manage Your Pledge" button on the Kickstarter page and add the given amount. We'll sort out what your extra money is for after the campaign has closed and we send out the survey.
Resin upgrade
Replace all the four metal miniatures of one starter pack with high quality resin pressure casts + EUR€6 - USD$7
replace any unlocked metal single character with high quality resin pressure cast + EUR€2 - USD$3
Terrain
Additional cover
Need more scenic items to make your games even more challenging and rewarding? All the above are in production now and you can add them to your pledge immediately!
We are also working to add even more that we hope will be unlocked during the campaign, so go on, tell your mates NOW about it and help us add even more choice for you!
28001CB - small sandbags emplacement - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE
Please add + EUR€6 - USD$7 to your pledge
28002CB - AT gun sandbags emplacement - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€10 - USD$12 to your pledge
28003CB - Frontline Sentry Post (3 pieces - house two figures) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€20 - USD$23 to your pledge
28007CB - straight entrenchment section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€10 - USD$12 to your pledge
28010CB - sandbags bunker (4 pieces - house four figures) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€26 - USD$29 to your pledge
28601CB - 28610CB round 60mm scenic bases - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€6 - USD$7 each to your pledge
28006CB - "Dragon's Teeth" - anti-tank reinforced concrete barrier (36 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€12- USD$13 to your pledge
LS8 -WWII wooden boxes (12 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge
LS9 -WWII steel drums (12 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge
LS4 -WWII wooden drum, barrel and casks (15 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge
48IFN1 - modular ruined city buildings section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€24- USD$27 to your pledge
48IFN2 - modular ruined city buildings section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!
Please add + EUR€32- USD$36 to your pledge
SHIPPING
Like many other publishers, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will contact you via email after the campaign ends. This is so we can be fair to to you all since final shipping size and weights can change so much during the campaign. Plus this gives us the chance to tailor shipping to your specific order saving you as much as possible on postage. After manufacturing, we'll ship your rewards either by registered mail or using a courier, depending on your location and the size of your parcel. Below you’ll find a rough estimate for shipping a standard single game package (approx. 1kg volumetric weight). Keep in mind these are just estimates, and costs may rise based on weight increases from unlocked stretch goals and any add-ons you choose. These are the approximate shipping prices for 1 starter pack + rulebook (more shipping options will be available):
USA: USD$15 to most states. ($20 to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.)
CANADA: USD$15
AUSTRALIA: USD$16
EUROPE: EUR€11 - USD$13 to most countries. EUR€14 - USD$16 to Norway, Finland, Estland, Lithuania, Latvia, Greece, Turkey and some other...
REST OF THE WORLD: $19-$20 to most countries.
Games will ship from within European Union (Italy). Unfortunately, different import laws and customs from some specific countries makes it impossible for us to ship to Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. There may be other areas affected, if you have any doubts about shipping to your country please ask us in advance!
Risks and challenges
Here at BAUEDA WARGAMES we have been delivering high quality miniatures, scenic models and tabletop game terrain for over ten years.
We are very confident about delivering a great product - we have accumulated a good deal of experience working on miniature games and other projects for all this time. This is our first Kickstarter but we have already run four previous campaigns on Indieagogo, all very successful.
If you want to know more about our previous work and accountability just google "BAUEDA WARGAMES" we are proud of the reputation we have built for quality work and excellent service!
We are producing most of the game components ourselves in house, which ensures timing and quality and have a very reliable partner for the book and card printing with whom we already have had an established relationship for many years.
The only real risk is related to unforeseen circumstances, accidents, global scale disasters and extinction level events, which although unlikely may always happen... we always hope for the best though! :)
Please note that this is not just a pre-order, you are actively helping us to develop more and better miniatures and the final product will certainly be slightly different from what is shown. We will continuously post updated images of the figures and always discuss potential changes in advance with the community anyway. We are fully devoted to creating a great game and you can trust that every choice we make for this product’s development will be dictated only by the desire of improving the standard of the final product.
Please note that any Stretch Goals and Add-ons unlocked during the campaign will be ready to ship a few months later then the Starter Packs and rules.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ
Support this project
- All gone!