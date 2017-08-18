Share this project

Tabletop Games
Milan, Italy
1-48TACTIC fast-paced cinematic WW2 miniature skirmish game!

By Claudio Berni
First created

1-48TACTIC fast-paced cinematic WW2 miniature skirmish game!

Welcome to the most exciting skirmish game around! Take command of your squad and lead your men in an epic battle for their very life!

Welcome to the most exciting skirmish game around! Take command of your squad and lead your men in an epic battle for their very life! Read more

Tabletop Games
Milan, Italy
Rewards Campaign FAQ 3 Updates 2 Comments 34 Community
About this project

Over 20% OFF retail price! This is your chance! Grab it NOW!

 

 

Visit the 1-48TACTIC Facebook page for more pictures, insight, and news on the game!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADD ONS

If you're interested in purchasing these optional items, please just click the "Manage Your Pledge" button on the Kickstarter page and add the given amount. We'll sort out what your extra money is for after the campaign has closed and we send out the survey.

Resin upgrade

Replace all the four metal miniatures of one starter pack with high quality resin pressure casts + EUR€6 - USD$7

replace any unlocked metal single character with high quality resin pressure cast + EUR€2 - USD$3

Terrain

 

 

Additional cover

Need more scenic items to make your games even more challenging and rewarding? All the above are in production now and you can add them to your pledge immediately!
We are also working to add even more that we hope will be unlocked during the campaign, so go on, tell your mates NOW about it and help us add even more choice for you!

 

28001CB - small sandbags emplacement - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE

Please add + EUR€6 - USD$7 to your pledge

 

28002CB - AT gun sandbags emplacement - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€10 - USD$12 to your pledge

 

28003CB - Frontline Sentry Post (3 pieces - house two figures) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€20 - USD$23 to your pledge

28007CB - straight entrenchment section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€10 - USD$12 to your pledge

 

28010CB - sandbags bunker (4 pieces - house four figures) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€26 - USD$29 to your pledge

 

28601CB - 28610CB round 60mm scenic bases - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€6 - USD$7 each to your pledge

 

28006CB - "Dragon's Teeth" - anti-tank reinforced concrete barrier (36 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€12- USD$13 to your pledge

LS8 -WWII wooden boxes (12 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge

LS9 -WWII steel drums (12 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge

LS4 -WWII wooden drum, barrel and casks (15 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge

 

48IFN1 - modular ruined city buildings section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€24- USD$27 to your pledge

 

48IFN2 - modular ruined city buildings section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€32- USD$36 to your pledge

 

SHIPPING

Like many other publishers, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will contact you via email after the campaign ends. This is so we can be fair to to you all since final shipping size and weights can change so much during the campaign. Plus this gives us the chance to tailor shipping to your specific order saving you as much as possible on postage. After manufacturing, we'll ship your rewards either by registered mail or using a courier, depending on your location and the size of your parcel. Below you’ll find a rough estimate for shipping a standard single game package (approx. 1kg volumetric weight). Keep in mind these are just estimates, and costs may rise based on weight increases from unlocked stretch goals and any add-ons you choose. These are the approximate shipping prices for 1 starter pack + rulebook (more shipping options will be available):

USA: USD$15 to most states. ($20 to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.)

CANADA: USD$15

AUSTRALIA: USD$16

EUROPE: EUR€11 - USD$13 to most countries. EUR€14 - USD$16 to Norway, Finland, Estland, Lithuania, Latvia, Greece, Turkey and some other...

REST OF THE WORLD: $19-$20 to most countries.

Games will ship from within European Union (Italy). Unfortunately, different import laws and customs from some specific countries makes it impossible for us to ship to Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. There may be other areas affected, if you have any doubts about shipping to your country please ask us in advance!

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

Here at BAUEDA WARGAMES we have been delivering high quality miniatures, scenic models and tabletop game terrain for over ten years.
We are very confident about delivering a great product - we have accumulated a good deal of experience working on miniature games and other projects for all this time. This is our first Kickstarter but we have already run four previous campaigns on Indieagogo, all very successful.

If you want to know more about our previous work and accountability just google "BAUEDA WARGAMES" we are proud of the reputation we have built for quality work and excellent service!

We are producing most of the game components ourselves in house, which ensures timing and quality and have a very reliable partner for the book and card printing with whom we already have had an established relationship for many years.

The only real risk is related to unforeseen circumstances, accidents, global scale disasters and extinction level events, which although unlikely may always happen... we always hope for the best though! :)

Please note that this is not just a pre-order, you are actively helping us to develop more and better miniatures and the final product will certainly be slightly different from what is shown. We will continuously post updated images of the figures and always discuss potential changes in advance with the community anyway. We are fully devoted to creating a great game and you can trust that every choice we make for this product’s development will be dictated only by the desire of improving the standard of the final product.

Please note that any Stretch Goals and Add-ons unlocked during the campaign will be ready to ship a few months later then the Starter Packs and rules.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €12 or more About $13

    1-48TACTIC RULEMASTER

    GET A COPY OF THE LAVISHLY ILLUSTRATED, SOFTCOVER SADDLE-STITCH BINDING, 40 PAGES, FULL COLOUR HIGH QUALITY 135 G/M² PAPER RULEBOOK WITH LOTS OF DIAGRAMS AND EXAMPLES!

    Includes:
    • 1-48TACTIC RULEBOOK
    Pledge €29 or more About $32

    SQUAD LEADER STARTER PACK

    STARTER PACK - 101st Airborne Division
    4 highly detailed unique miniatures
    4 large resin scenic elements
    4 stat cards
    2 speacial engraved 16mm dice made by Dice of War
    4 black 25mm plastic bases
    18 large (25mm) cardboard Markers
    12 small (15mm) cardboard Action Tokens
    18 small (15mm) cardboard Grenade Tokens
    1 page A3 (11.69 x 16.53 inches) basic rules + Quick Reference Sheet

    Includes:
    • STARTER PACK US Army 101st Airborne Division
    Pledge €29 or more About $32

    STURMFÜHRER STARTER PACK

    STARTER PACK - 26th Volksgrenadier
    4 highly detailed unique miniatures
    4 large resin scenic elements
    4 stat cards
    2 speacial engraved 16mm dice made by Dice of War
    4 black 25mm plastic bases
    18 large (25mm) cardboard Markers
    12 small (15mm) cardboard Action Tokens
    18 small (15mm) cardboard Grenade Tokens
    1 page A3 (11.69 x 16.53 inches) basic rules + Quick Reference Sheet

    Includes:
    • STARTER PACK German Heer 26th Volksgrenadier Division
    Pledge €39 or more About $44

    SARGE STARTER PACK + RULEBOOK

    40 pages full-color rulebook
    4 highly detailed unique miniatures
    4 large resin scenic elements
    4 stat cards
    2 speacial engraved 16mm dice made by Dice of War
    4 black 25mm plastic bases
    18 large (25mm) cardboard Markers
    12 small (15mm) cardboard Action Tokens
    18 small (15mm) cardboard Grenade Tokens
    1 page A3 (11.69 x 16.53 inches) basic rules + Quick Reference Sheet

    Includes:
    • STARTER PACK US Army 101st Airborne Division
    • 1-48TACTIC RULEBOOK
    Pledge €39 or more About $44

    GRUPPENFÜHRER STARTER PACK + RULEBOOK

    40 pages full-color rulebook
    4 highly detailed unique miniatures
    4 large resin scenic elements
    4 stat cards
    2 speacial engraved 16mm dice made by Dice of War
    4 black 25mm plastic bases
    18 large (25mm) cardboard Markers
    12 small (15mm) cardboard Action Tokens
    18 small (15mm) cardboard Grenade Tokens
    1 page A3 (11.69 x 16.53 inches) basic rules + Quick Reference Sheet

    Includes:
    • STARTER PACK German Heer 26th Volksgrenadier Division
    • 1-48TACTIC RULEBOOK
    Pledge €66 or more About $74

    LEGENDARY HERO

    Rulebook and both starter packs

    Includes:
    • 1-48TACTIC RULEBOOK
    • STARTER PACK US Army 101st Airborne Division
    • STARTER PACK German Heer 26th Volksgrenadier Division
    Pledge €179 or more About $200

    EXECUTIVE COMMANDER

    CLUB SPECIAL!
    6 copies of the Rulebook and 3 each of both starter packs

    Includes:
    • 1-48TACTIC RULEBOOK
    • STARTER PACK US Army 101st Airborne Division
    • STARTER PACK German Heer 26th Volksgrenadier Division
    Pledge €59 or more About $66

    LEGENDARY HERO - EARLY BIRD

    Rulebook and both starter packs

    Includes:
    • 1-48TACTIC RULEBOOK
    • STARTER PACK US Army 101st Airborne Division
    • STARTER PACK German Heer 26th Volksgrenadier Division
