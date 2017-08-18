1-48TACTIC fast-paced cinematic WW2 miniature skirmish game!

About this project

ADD ONS

If you're interested in purchasing these optional items, please just click the "Manage Your Pledge" button on the Kickstarter page and add the given amount. We'll sort out what your extra money is for after the campaign has closed and we send out the survey.

Resin upgrade

Replace all the four metal miniatures of one starter pack with high quality resin pressure casts + EUR€6 - USD$7

replace any unlocked metal single character with high quality resin pressure cast + EUR€2 - USD$3

Terrain

Additional cover

28001CB - small sandbags emplacement - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE

Please add + EUR€6 - USD$7 to your pledge

28002CB - AT gun sandbags emplacement - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€10 - USD$12 to your pledge

28003CB - Frontline Sentry Post (3 pieces - house two figures) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€20 - USD$23 to your pledge

28007CB - straight entrenchment section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€10 - USD$12 to your pledge

28010CB - sandbags bunker (4 pieces - house four figures) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€26 - USD$29 to your pledge

28601CB - 28610CB round 60mm scenic bases - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€6 - USD$7 each to your pledge

28006CB - "Dragon's Teeth" - anti-tank reinforced concrete barrier (36 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€12- USD$13 to your pledge

LS8 -WWII wooden boxes (12 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge

LS9 -WWII steel drums (12 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge

LS4 -WWII wooden drum, barrel and casks (15 pieces) - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€8- USD$9 to your pledge

48IFN1 - modular ruined city buildings section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€24- USD$27 to your pledge

48IFN2 - modular ruined city buildings section - EXCLUSIVE KICKSTARTER DISCOUNTED PRICE!

Please add + EUR€32- USD$36 to your pledge

SHIPPING

Like many other publishers, we will be charging shipping after the Kickstarter concludes based on the actual costs incurred to ship. We will contact you via email after the campaign ends. This is so we can be fair to to you all since final shipping size and weights can change so much during the campaign. Plus this gives us the chance to tailor shipping to your specific order saving you as much as possible on postage. After manufacturing, we'll ship your rewards either by registered mail or using a courier, depending on your location and the size of your parcel. Below you’ll find a rough estimate for shipping a standard single game package (approx. 1kg volumetric weight). Keep in mind these are just estimates, and costs may rise based on weight increases from unlocked stretch goals and any add-ons you choose. These are the approximate shipping prices for 1 starter pack + rulebook (more shipping options will be available):

USA: USD$15 to most states. ($20 to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.)

CANADA: USD$15

AUSTRALIA: USD$16

EUROPE: EUR€11 - USD$13 to most countries. EUR€14 - USD$16 to Norway, Finland, Estland, Lithuania, Latvia, Greece, Turkey and some other...

REST OF THE WORLD: $19-$20 to most countries.

Games will ship from within European Union (Italy). Unfortunately, different import laws and customs from some specific countries makes it impossible for us to ship to Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. There may be other areas affected, if you have any doubts about shipping to your country please ask us in advance!