Twitterrific for Mac: Project Phoenix

Twitterrific for Mac was first released 10 years ago way back in 2007 and had regular updates until 2013. Development of Twitterrific has continued exclusively on iOS since then, but many of us still use Twitterrific on the desktop - despite it missing many recent Twitter features and Twitterrific for iOS refinements. It is time we fixed this, but we need your help!

This project is to fund a reboot of Twitterrific for Mac (codename: Phoenix) and let Ollie the Twitterrific bird emerge from the ashes of his former self. The plan is to build a minimal product within 6 or 7 months that includes the following functionality:

Building software takes time. Some of Twitterrific’s functionality on iOS can be shared with this new Mac app, but even though that will save us some effort, creating a new app from scratch is not a simple process. In the long run, we'd like to bring Twitterrific for Mac to feature-parity with the iOS app, but before that can happen we need a solid foundation to build upon.

The Iconfactory doesn't just make a Twitter client - we've been building software and making stunning artwork for a long time. The Twitterrific for Mac team will include Sean Heber (engineer), Gedeon Maheux (designer), Craig Hockenberry (engineer of the original Twitterrific), and Anthony Piraino (designer).

Ollie can be reborn on the Mac, but only if we can afford to invest the time needed to wake him from his slumber. (He's a heavy sleeper.) This is where you come in!

We have several pledge levels available and all of them include a license to the final product - so you'll get Twitterrific for your Mac no matter what! For $30 or more, you'll also get regular beta builds as we develop the app and a license for iPulse to make sure those builds behave. At $100 we'll toss in a copy of xScope for Mac - our very popular and useful design tool.

The $15 level is a great deal since we expect our retail price to be $20. You'll not only save $5, but you'll also get your license key before we ship the final product to the public!

Starting at $60, you'll unlock a special Twitterrific Ollie-as-Phoenix T-shirt that'll make your other shirts jealous. If you're overwhelmed with generosity, for $100 we'll even include your name in the credits, and at $150 we'll throw in a fun (and increasingly rare) vinyl collectible version of Ollie (ashes not included).

Finally, we have two limited edition pledge levels - $500 includes a near-mythical monochrome vinyl Ollie toy that you're not going to find anywhere else (indeed, these are the last ones we have ourselves). We'll even personally put our signatures on the box! At the $1,000 level you'll receive an epic, hand-painted vinyl Ollie from artist David Lanham. If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of artwork from Ollie’s creator, now's your chance!

If we reach our funding goal, our first priority will be to work on Ollie’s reemergence and get you the product described above. We don't want you to have to wait any longer!

We have a lot more ideas, though, and if we raise over $100,000, then we'll follow up with another major version that includes as many of these as we can:

Direct messaging

Read, create, delete saved searches

Read lists

Built-in Twitter search

Built-in quick media viewer (images, GIFs, videos)

Built-in conversation and threaded tweet viewer

Built-in viewer for user profiles

Alt-text attachment when tweeting images

Searching for and getting suggested users while composing

If, against all odds, we manage to raise over $125,000, then we'll continue adding as many of the following features as possible:

Simple list management (create, edit, delete)

Manage drafts and sync them with iOS

Dock-less mode

Built-in profile editor so you can change your bio, avatar and more

Trends

Video upload

Geolocation

More features means more development time. Even if we raise the extra funding, don't expect all of the above before the first 7 months! Since these will all be incremental improvements, there will be regular beta releases over a period of many months as the bonus features are added. You can have confidence that Ollie will be preening his plumage for the rest of this year and well into the next, all thanks to you!

There are some features that no amount of time or money can buy. Due to limitations for third-party apps imposed by Twitter, we can’t implement:

Polls

Group direct messages

Moments

Should Twitter open up access to any of these during development, there may be some shuffling of priorities to accommodate the changes.

Great! So are we! Your generous financial support would be most welcome, of course, but if you're not able to do that you can still help by spreading the news about the campaign to everyone you know. Together we'll raise Ollie from the ashes! Follow @Twitterrific for the latest news on Project Phoenix.