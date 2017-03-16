All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Twitterrific for Mac: Project Phoenix
Twitterrific for Mac was the very first Twitter client, but it has fallen out of date. Help us bring it back to the future!
About this project
Twitterrific for Mac was first released 10 years ago way back in 2007 and had regular updates until 2013. Development of Twitterrific has continued exclusively on iOS since then, but many of us still use Twitterrific on the desktop - despite it missing many recent Twitter features and Twitterrific for iOS refinements. It is time we fixed this, but we need your help!
This project is to fund a reboot of Twitterrific for Mac (codename: Phoenix) and let Ollie the Twitterrific bird emerge from the ashes of his former self. The plan is to build a minimal product within 6 or 7 months that includes the following functionality:
- Unified home timeline
- Multiple account support
- Composing, replying, and quoting tweets
- Muffles and mutes
- Streaming
- Themes
- Delete and edit your own tweets
- Sync timeline position with iOS
- VoiceOver Accessibility
- Keyboard control
- Attaching images to tweets
- Timeline search (text filter/find)
- Open links to other tweets, profiles and media in your browser
Building software takes time. Some of Twitterrific’s functionality on iOS can be shared with this new Mac app, but even though that will save us some effort, creating a new app from scratch is not a simple process. In the long run, we'd like to bring Twitterrific for Mac to feature-parity with the iOS app, but before that can happen we need a solid foundation to build upon.
The Iconfactory doesn't just make a Twitter client - we've been building software and making stunning artwork for a long time. The Twitterrific for Mac team will include Sean Heber (engineer), Gedeon Maheux (designer), Craig Hockenberry (engineer of the original Twitterrific), and Anthony Piraino (designer).
Ollie can be reborn on the Mac, but only if we can afford to invest the time needed to wake him from his slumber. (He's a heavy sleeper.) This is where you come in!
We have several pledge levels available and all of them include a license to the final product - so you'll get Twitterrific for your Mac no matter what! For $30 or more, you'll also get regular beta builds as we develop the app and a license for iPulse to make sure those builds behave. At $100 we'll toss in a copy of xScope for Mac - our very popular and useful design tool.
The $15 level is a great deal since we expect our retail price to be $20. You'll not only save $5, but you'll also get your license key before we ship the final product to the public!
Starting at $60, you'll unlock a special Twitterrific Ollie-as-Phoenix T-shirt that'll make your other shirts jealous. If you're overwhelmed with generosity, for $100 we'll even include your name in the credits, and at $150 we'll throw in a fun (and increasingly rare) vinyl collectible version of Ollie (ashes not included).
Finally, we have two limited edition pledge levels - $500 includes a near-mythical monochrome vinyl Ollie toy that you're not going to find anywhere else (indeed, these are the last ones we have ourselves). We'll even personally put our signatures on the box! At the $1,000 level you'll receive an epic, hand-painted vinyl Ollie from artist David Lanham. If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of artwork from Ollie’s creator, now's your chance!
If we reach our funding goal, our first priority will be to work on Ollie’s reemergence and get you the product described above. We don't want you to have to wait any longer!
We have a lot more ideas, though, and if we raise over $100,000, then we'll follow up with another major version that includes as many of these as we can:
- Direct messaging
- Read, create, delete saved searches
- Read lists
- Built-in Twitter search
- Built-in quick media viewer (images, GIFs, videos)
- Built-in conversation and threaded tweet viewer
- Built-in viewer for user profiles
- Alt-text attachment when tweeting images
- Searching for and getting suggested users while composing
If, against all odds, we manage to raise over $125,000, then we'll continue adding as many of the following features as possible:
- Simple list management (create, edit, delete)
- Manage drafts and sync them with iOS
- Dock-less mode
- Built-in profile editor so you can change your bio, avatar and more
- Trends
- Video upload
- Geolocation
More features means more development time. Even if we raise the extra funding, don't expect all of the above before the first 7 months! Since these will all be incremental improvements, there will be regular beta releases over a period of many months as the bonus features are added. You can have confidence that Ollie will be preening his plumage for the rest of this year and well into the next, all thanks to you!
There are some features that no amount of time or money can buy. Due to limitations for third-party apps imposed by Twitter, we can’t implement:
- Polls
- Group direct messages
- Moments
Should Twitter open up access to any of these during development, there may be some shuffling of priorities to accommodate the changes.
Great! So are we! Your generous financial support would be most welcome, of course, but if you're not able to do that you can still help by spreading the news about the campaign to everyone you know. Together we'll raise Ollie from the ashes! Follow @Twitterrific for the latest news on Project Phoenix.
Risks and challenges
The primary risk to the project is Twitter itself - they could change direction, shut down their API or impose further limitations that impede our ability to deliver. There is nothing we can do to reduce this risk, but that has been true for the entire history of Twitterrific on both Mac and iOS.
Software development is always a challenge and time estimation is doubly so. We'll try to hit the target date, but there's always a chance (probably a good one) that it'll take a little longer than we thought. That said, the Iconfactory has been making software for 20 years and we have an excellent reputation for shipping quality products.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
