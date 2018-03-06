Your virtual roommate against burglars: Kevin by mitipi

In the US and in Europe, more than 1 in 2 people will experience a burglary during their lifetime. We at mitipi want to change this, and dream of a world where the term "burglary" only appears in history books.

Burglars favor a swift break and enter, without the risk of human detection and confrontation. This is why we developed "Kevin". Kevin is the first IoT device to simulate the presence of people in a room by emitting light, shadow effects, and sound, meaning burglars will think someone’s home, and won’t want to break in for fear of being caught.

How does Kevin work?

Kevin is built to be extremely easy and convenient to use. The device is usually placed in an exposed room of your home - so it could be the kitchen, living room or corridor, depending on how you live. Kevin can be controlled via the buttons on the box, or (also remotely) through the companion app. And it’s our pledge that the setup takes just five minutes (or less). To produce variable simulations of presence in the home, Kevin uses a smart logic that considers multiple factors such as location, language, weather, home type and much more. And because you deserve to be well represented while you are away, that's why you can tailor your Kevin to your preferences.

Features

This video shows our prototype controlled by our demonstration app. You see the setup of the app as well as different activities being played.









Simulation & Storage: Full sets of custom simulation data made with matching and corresponding visuals (lights, shadows and effects) and acoustics (household sounds, conversations, …). A week’s worth of unique simulation data onboard when delivered.

Supported Languages : English and German (additional languages may be added later as downloadable content)

: English and German (additional languages may be added later as downloadable content) Visuals & Lights: The amount of white light available is surpassing that of a 130+W incandescent light bulb. Additionally, we have fully RGB adjustable (for fake TV application and other effects) equivalent to a contemporary 65” TV. Combined with over 3000lm, this is about as much as a headlamp found in cars.

Acoustics & audio: Integrated speaker, selected for natural sounding, high volume audio and good speech representation.

Integrated speaker, selected for natural sounding, high volume audio and good speech representation. Operation & Interface: (Daily) operation of Kevin is simple. You can use the three physical buttons to operate all the core functions, so no prior tech knowledge is needed on your part. Optionally, use the app on your phone (requires Kevin to be connected) to take full advantage of automatic activation and remote monitoring.

Offline mode: Kevin’s core features all work in offline mode, should you prefer. Software updates and additional content, remote control options, and monitoring features are all online-dependent.

Kevin’s core features all work in offline mode, should you prefer. Software updates and additional content, remote control options, and monitoring features are all online-dependent. Power consumption: We like our environment and want to help to preserve it. Peak consumption, with everything at full blast, will be 60W (or less), with the average use quite a bit lower than that. We are still working on Kevin to reduce ecological impact and your energy bill, and exact wattage will be confirmed post-development.

Technical specifications

This is how our latest prototype looks like before assembling.

Kevin has a light intensity sensor, so he knows when to switch on the light and when to save power.

Kevin that switches on when he senses you’re leaving.

Kevin is able to make a TV simulation.

Burglary map

Source: United Nations office on drugs and crime

Competitor comparison table



User test feedback

Emanuel was one of our early prototype testers who has volunteered to put a prototype of ours in his house for a while. We wanted to find out the following:





Will other people actually think that someone is at home when they don’t know about Kevin?

Will the habitants feel more safe?

Did any neighbours complain?

And did they forget to turn the prototype on?

This test, alongside with many others, helped us developing the product further. As for example a lot of people had forgotten to turn on the device, we decided to include geo-fencing, so that Kevin senses, when you leave your home. See what Emanuel and Jeannette say about testing Kevin:





Press mentions



Team

We are a team of four founders, and founded mitipi because we are very much concerned about how burglaries leave their victims emotionally traumatized and financially crippled. After speaking to victims, experts, researchers, psychologists and even burglars themselves, we figured that prevention is the best way to solve this problem. That's how we came up with Kevin. We are based in Zurich, Switzerland. Thank you for backing us and making our dream of a world without burglaries a possibility!

From left to right: Khanh Nguyen, CTO; Laura Schilliger, CMO; Julian Stylianou, CEO; Jakob Cevc, Head of Product



Timeline



Why Kickstarter?

With Kevin, we want to serve security conscious people. Only early stage supporters can confirm that we are creating value. Kickstarter helps us to build a supportive community, which is key for us, in order to deliver a great Kevin. We’re also looking forward to feedback from the community! Your pledges will be used to manufacture Kevin. We can only move forward with your support! Join the journey and support the vision. Thank you very, very much for your support.





