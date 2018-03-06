Your virtual roommate against burglars: Kevin by mitipi

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:
Proof of Concept
Explorations that test ideas and functionality.
Functional Prototype
Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.
Appearance Prototype
Looks like the final product, but is not functional.
Design Prototype
Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.
Production Prototype
Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.
In the US and in Europe, more than 1 in 2 people will experience a burglary during their lifetime. We at mitipi want to change this, and dream of a world where the term "burglary" only appears in history books.
Burglars favor a swift break and enter, without the risk of human detection and confrontation. This is why we developed "Kevin". Kevin is the first IoT device to simulate the presence of people in a room by emitting light, shadow effects, and sound, meaning burglars will think someone’s home, and won’t want to break in for fear of being caught.
How does Kevin work?
Kevin is built to be extremely easy and convenient to use. The device is usually placed in an exposed room of your home - so it could be the kitchen, living room or corridor, depending on how you live. Kevin can be controlled via the buttons on the box, or (also remotely) through the companion app. And it’s our pledge that the setup takes just five minutes (or less). To produce variable simulations of presence in the home, Kevin uses a smart logic that considers multiple factors such as location, language, weather, home type and much more. And because you deserve to be well represented while you are away, that's why you can tailor your Kevin to your preferences.
Features
This video shows our prototype controlled by our demonstration app. You see the setup of the app as well as different activities being played.
Simulation & Storage: Full sets of custom simulation data made with matching and corresponding visuals (lights, shadows and effects) and acoustics (household sounds, conversations, …). A week’s worth of unique simulation data onboard when delivered.
Supported Languages: English and German (additional languages may be added later as downloadable content)
Visuals & Lights: The amount of white light available is surpassing that of a 130+W incandescent light bulb. Additionally, we have fully RGB adjustable (for fake TV application and other effects) equivalent to a contemporary 65” TV. Combined with over 3000lm, this is about as much as a headlamp found in cars.
Acoustics & audio: Integrated speaker, selected for natural sounding, high volume audio and good speech representation.
Operation & Interface: (Daily) operation of Kevin is simple. You can use the three physical buttons to operate all the core functions, so no prior tech knowledge is needed on your part. Optionally, use the app on your phone (requires Kevin to be connected) to take full advantage of automatic activation and remote monitoring.
Offline mode: Kevin’s core features all work in offline mode, should you prefer. Software updates and additional content, remote control options, and monitoring features are all online-dependent.
Power consumption: We like our environment and want to help to preserve it. Peak consumption, with everything at full blast, will be 60W (or less), with the average use quite a bit lower than that. We are still working on Kevin to reduce ecological impact and your energy bill, and exact wattage will be confirmed post-development.
Technical specifications
Burglary map
Source: United Nations office on drugs and crime
Competitor comparison table
User test feedback
Emanuel was one of our early prototype testers who has volunteered to put a prototype of ours in his house for a while. We wanted to find out the following:
Will other people actually think that someone is at home when they don’t know about Kevin?
Will the habitants feel more safe?
Did any neighbours complain?
And did they forget to turn the prototype on?
This test, alongside with many others, helped us developing the product further. As for example a lot of people had forgotten to turn on the device, we decided to include geo-fencing, so that Kevin senses, when you leave your home. See what Emanuel and Jeannette say about testing Kevin:
Press mentions
Team
We are a team of four founders, and founded mitipi because we are very much concerned about how burglaries leave their victims emotionally traumatized and financially crippled. After speaking to victims, experts, researchers, psychologists and even burglars themselves, we figured that prevention is the best way to solve this problem. That's how we came up with Kevin. We are based in Zurich, Switzerland. Thank you for backing us and making our dream of a world without burglaries a possibility!
Timeline
Why Kickstarter?
With Kevin, we want to serve security conscious people. Only early stage supporters can confirm that we are creating value. Kickstarter helps us to build a supportive community, which is key for us, in order to deliver a great Kevin. We’re also looking forward to feedback from the community! Your pledges will be used to manufacture Kevin. We can only move forward with your support! Join the journey and support the vision. Thank you very, very much for your support.
Pledge levels
Thank you
Kevin wouldn't have come to life without the help of the following organizations and people. Thank you all very much!
Sandra Frank, Marion Bischofberger, Alexander Krusche, Romano Simeon, Andre Kehr, Jasper Bouwsma
Risks and challenges
Development Risk
Kevin is already developed to a mature prototype stage. We have demonstrated basic functionalities at CES 2018. So, there is working hardware and software. The electronic components have already been engineered. The electronic boards (PCBs) will require additional cycles, but they are essentially working, it’s a matter of industrialization. We also need to finalize the casing and prepare the product for industrialization.
Kevin will have to pass FCC/IC and CE certifications in order to enter the market. There is a risk for a delay due to required changes to the hardware.
Production Risk
The biggest risk lies in production. We have to select a reliable partner who is capable to prepare production processes, source the materials and ensure the quality.
We do anticipate challenges during the process, which is why we have calculated a buffer time to run additional iteration cycles.
Since we knew that we are going to have challenges, we hired two agencies in Switzerland. Both are closely located to us in order to design a great product that is producible.
Both companies Design Engineering Zürich and arendi realized 100+ projects.
Design Engineering Zürich is specialised on industrial design and industrialization.
arendi is specialised on electronics engineering and embedded system design.
These partners have the obligation to support us until we can enter the volume production.
Our partners helped us to identify potential production partners. We do already have proposals on the table. After the campaign, we will progress with the manufacturing partner selection process.
Software risk
The software is developed by ourselves. But again, for the firmware, arendi supports us intensively to create a great product. In the software development process, the biggest risk is time delays, due to software bugs and iterations we need to run.
The user experience is crucial for us that, which is why we are working in an iterative process to test new features again and again.
-----------------
We are confident that we will overcome all these obstacles. We have already proven that our team is able to deliver fast, and with good quality. We are a team of four, with very diverse backgrounds that range from marketing and communication expertise, design thinking, architecture and robotics. Together with our partners, we will manage to react to problems, like we have done until now, in a quick manner. We have one goal that unites us: a world without burglaries. Our first step: delivering a great Kevin!
Be amongst the first to get your "Kevin" - and take advantage from the early bird price! Limited to 200 devices.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your first Kevin and protect your home from burglaries.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Put 3 Kevins in three rooms of your house.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your Kevin in your colour of choice! Choose any color from the RAL system.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your Kevin with a wood casing.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 1.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 2.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 3.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 4.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 5.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 6.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 7.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 8.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 9.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get your exclusive Kevin with the serial number 10.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Get 10 Kevins and distribute them amongst your neighbours, friends and family.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.
Be amongst the first to get your "Kevin" - and take advantage from the super early bird price! Limited to 50 devices.
Additional charges for shipping and taxes will apply. Product will be certified for Europe, Canada and USA. If you don’t live in one of those countries and still order a Kevin, it’s on your own risk.