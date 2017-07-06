Share this project

TWINWATCH project video thumbnail
Fashion
Paris, France
$12,652
pledged of $11,156 goal
backers
   
Converted from €11,341 pledged of €10,000 goal
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

TWINWATCH

By Shammane
First created

TWINWATCH

Poetic and minimalist watches designed with love in Paris. Premium materials, unique strap design.

Poetic and minimalist watches designed with love in Paris. Premium materials, unique strap design. Read more

Fashion
Paris, France
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

About this project

 

 

  

 

 

 

Our unique signature fastening system
Our unique signature fastening system

When the TWINWATCH/. was created, our intent was to keep the graphic and poetic DNA of SHAMMANE, as well as our unique fastening system. 

The watch is extremely thin (5mm), and we have put great care in designing the dial to offer a new and poetic way to read the time.

 

Japanese Quartz Movement - Casing 38mm - Stainless Steel - Thickness 5.2mm
Japanese Quartz Movement - Casing 38mm - Stainless Steel - Thickness 5.2mm

 

- High quality stainless steel 316L
- Japanese movement MIYOTA
- 100% scratch resistant glass
- 3 ATM Water resistance
- Quick replate straps (see below)

 

Remove and attach a new strap in seconds
Remove and attach a new strap in seconds

 

Choose your casing, your dial and your straps. We offer you a large choice of customization.

1/. CASING (Boîtier)
    - Rose gold
    - Silver 

2/. DIAL (Fond du cadran)
    - Smooth white
    - Night blue sunray
    - Rose gold color sunray (only for rose gold casing)
    - Silver color sunray (only for silver casing)

3/ STRAPS (Bracelets)
Choose your straps following :
   - Essentials (full grain leather and nubuck)
   - Seasonal prints (cotton / full grain leather or nubuck)

   

    

 

 

 

 

 

SHAMMANE was created in 2015 after a successful crowdfunding campaign, which allowed us to build a strong tie to our community, improve our product, and raise the necessary funds to independently finance the production of our first watch.

The experience was so enriching, that we want to do it again! This way we are able to offer a product that truly matches your expecations at an exceptionally fair price.

 

We are Erwan Colin and Arnaud Lancelot : we both created SHAMMANE in 2015. We are french and share the love of beautiful objects, fashion and design. 

We answer some frequently asked questions in this video :

We work together with our art directors Sibylle and Chloé since the beginning of SHAMMANE, they are willing to tell you more about their vision of the brand:

 

Our first watch is currently sold in the most prestigious concepts stores in Europe.

 See in details here.

 

We made an exclusive collaboration with the Parisian Select Store L'Exception and created a unique strap.

We called it "Saguaro" in reference of its real name in Ameridian.

See the interview with Régis Pennel, the founder of Flagship L'Exception:

 

We need you to bring the TWINWATCH/. to life ! ...and we are almost ready :

 

Our backers will recieve their thank you card. They will also find in your set a geniune certificate of authenticity unique to your watch.

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

Risks and challenges

DELIVERY TIME /.

When production begins, there is always a risk our suppliers do not meet their commitments (deadlines, costs of production, quality, logistics, certifications, etc.).

Our experience in these fields allows us to anticipate each of the key stages of the production phase. We have been working with our suppliers for almost three years now with confidence.
We will do everything to ensure our commitments.

LOGISTICS, CUSTOMS /.
Our experience suggests that logistics sometimes have a few surprises. We are currently working with world leading companies to ensure maximum transport fluidity.

    Pledge €24 or more About $27

    1 STRAP

    Order one additional strap.
    Choose the model later.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge €99 or more About $111

    1 TWINWATCH /. EARLY BIRD

    1 TWINWATCH (includes 1 strap)
    Choose the model and your strap later.

    Save 80€ off future retail price (179€).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (115 left of 200) 85 backers
    Pledge €119 or more About $133

    1 TWINWATCH /. SUPPORTER

    1 TWINWATCH (includes 1 straps)
    Choose the model and your strap later.

    Save 60€ off future retail price (179€).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Pledge €190 or more About $213

    2 TWINWATCH /. EARLY BIRD

    2 TWINWATCH (includes 2 straps)
    Choose the models and your straps later.

    Save 168€ off future retail price (358€).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (95 left of 100) 5 backers
    Pledge €238 or more About $267

    2 TWINWATCH /. SUPPORTER

    2 TWINWATCH (includes 2 straps)
    Choose the model and your strap later.

    Save 120€ off future retail price (358€).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge €850 or more About $952

    10 TWINWATCH /. EARLY BIRD

    10 TWINWATCH (includes 10 straps)
    Choose the models and your straps later.

    Save 940€ off future retail price (1790€).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 5) 0 backers
    Pledge €1,050 or more About $1,176

    10 TWINWATCH /. SUPPORTER

    10 TWINWATCH (includes 10 straps)
    Choose the model and your strap later.

    Save 740€ off future retail price (1790€).

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
