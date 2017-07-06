About this project

Our unique signature fastening system

When the TWINWATCH/. was created, our intent was to keep the graphic and poetic DNA of SHAMMANE, as well as our unique fastening system.

The watch is extremely thin (5mm), and we have put great care in designing the dial to offer a new and poetic way to read the time.

Japanese Quartz Movement - Casing 38mm - Stainless Steel - Thickness 5.2mm

- High quality stainless steel 316L

- Japanese movement MIYOTA

- 100% scratch resistant glass

- 3 ATM Water resistance

- Quick replate straps (see below)

Remove and attach a new strap in seconds

Choose your casing, your dial and your straps. We offer you a large choice of customization.

1/. CASING (Boîtier)

- Rose gold

- Silver

2/. DIAL (Fond du cadran)

- Smooth white

- Night blue sunray

- Rose gold color sunray (only for rose gold casing)

- Silver color sunray (only for silver casing)

3/ STRAPS (Bracelets)

Choose your straps following :

- Essentials (full grain leather and nubuck)

- Seasonal prints (cotton / full grain leather or nubuck)

SHAMMANE was created in 2015 after a successful crowdfunding campaign, which allowed us to build a strong tie to our community, improve our product, and raise the necessary funds to independently finance the production of our first watch.

The experience was so enriching, that we want to do it again! This way we are able to offer a product that truly matches your expecations at an exceptionally fair price.

We are Erwan Colin and Arnaud Lancelot : we both created SHAMMANE in 2015. We are french and share the love of beautiful objects, fashion and design.

We answer some frequently asked questions in this video :

We work together with our art directors Sibylle and Chloé since the beginning of SHAMMANE, they are willing to tell you more about their vision of the brand:

Our first watch is currently sold in the most prestigious concepts stores in Europe.

See in details here.

We made an exclusive collaboration with the Parisian Select Store L'Exception and created a unique strap.

We called it "Saguaro" in reference of its real name in Ameridian.

See the interview with Régis Pennel, the founder of Flagship L'Exception:

We need you to bring the TWINWATCH/. to life ! ...and we are almost ready :

Our backers will recieve their thank you card. They will also find in your set a geniune certificate of authenticity unique to your watch.