The World's Smallest Phone - Introducing The Zanco tiny t1

About

Introducing the tiny t1 from Zanco - Officially The World’s Smallest Mobile Phone! This fully functional, talk & text mobile phone is unbelievably tiny!

Introducing the Zanco tiny t1

Zanco tiny t1 in comparison to a coin and keys

We’re proud to introduce the world’s smallest mobile phone. It's so tiny, you won’t believe it’s real! It’s the perfect gift for any gadget lover and fits in any bag or pocket no matter how small.

The Zanco tiny t1 mobile phone is smaller than your thumb, lighter than a coin and is ridiculously cute.

The first time you see it you can’t believe it exists. Your second thought is why does it exist? When you look a third time you realize how much you want it.

The Zanco tiny t1 in comparison to a coin and pencil

Zanco tiny t1 in comparison to a £2 coin

So here are just a few reasons why you need the Zanco tiny t1:

It's the ‘must have’ gadget of 2018 – If you're a gadget geek, you have got to have this!

It's an ideal backup or emergency phone! - It's so small you can keep in your bag, pocket or glove compartment as a secondary phone.

It's so damn cute!

The perfect novelty gift – What do you buy someone who's got everything?

Use it when you need to travel light - The tiny t1 is perfect for joggers, runners, walkers, cyclists and those who take part in extreme sports because it's so compact it can go in any size pocket.

It's great as a backup on a night out and any occasion where you don't want to carry a bulky phone but still want the reassurance of staying connected.

It's a great conversation starter, as soon as you take the tiny t1 out, you'll be the talk of the pub, office or classroom.

Overseas travel - The Zanco tiny t1 is so small it can go wherever you go.

The Zanco tiny t1 fits in any size pocket

The Zanco tiny t1 next to a smartphone

The Zanco tiny t1 fits perfectly in your tiny jeans pocket

It’s so small, it fits neatly in the palm of your hand!

The Zanco tiny t1 will work with any mobile phone network. You can change the nano-SIM at any time if you want to change your network too.

The tiny phone operates on the 2G network. The battery has 3 days standby and 180 minutes talk time.

Dimensions of the Zanco tiny t1

Features of the Zanco tiny t1

300 Phonebook memory

Stores 50 SMS Messages

Stores the last 50 in/out numbers

Nano Sim

32RAM + 32ROM

12.5mm OLED screen

Micro USB charger

13 Voice changers

Zanco tiny t1 Technical Specifications

Points to Consider Before Pledging

PLEASE NOTE: Due to its tiny size, the Zanco tiny t1 will ONLY operate on the 2G network.

This is because of the components used to achieve the Zanco tiny t1‘s diminutive size.

The situation with 2G networks varies greatly from country to country. For example, sources in the United Kingdom suggest 2G will be around for longer than the 3G network because it offers a higher level of service in certain use cases.

Vodafone, one of the leading network operators, say that they will continue their 2G service in the UK and Europe until at least 2025 - see article

By way of contrast, Australia and Japan have already stopped using 2G for any type of mobile connection.

Our advice is to check the availability of a 2G network in your country and with the operator of your SIM card prior to backing this project.

This article from TeleGeography provides an overview of the current situation - see article

Please check your local area has 2G coverage before pledging as some countries no longer support the 2G network.

The phone will be available in 2 band frequencies - 850/1900 and 900/1800 (You will be able to select your chosen frequency band according to your country in a post-campaign survey)

Sim Card - The Zanco tiny t1 uses a Nano sim card.

Please check that your sim card supports the 2G network.

The Zanco tiny t1 is a talk and text mobile phone - It does not have internet capability.

The Zanco tiny t1 is provided as a handset only and is not shipped with a sim card. Sim cards are to be purchased separately.

The Zanco tiny t1 will have CE RoHS approval and will be manufactured to the highest standards with quality components.

CE RoHS Compliant

Kickstarter Rewards

Free lanyard to be included with every Zanco tiny t1 phone

This Kickstarter campaign is the result of a two-year journey. Back this campaign and you could have the Zanco tiny t1 mobile phone in your hands in just 14 weeks after the close of the campaign!

Timeline - from concept to reality

The challenge was set and the prototype made, but the big question is 'Does anybody really want a mobile phone so small?'

The Zanco tiny t1 is smaller than your thumb

This Kickstarter campaign is quite simply to ascertain if the world’s smallest phone is too big an idea, too revolutionary for the world to cope with.

A fully functional mobile phone, with text and voice call capabilities, smaller than anyone's ever created. But in the immortal words of Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park “We spent so long figuring out if we could, We never stopped to question if we should”.

So now we are giving you the opportunity to answer that question by backing this campaign.

Pick up the Zanco tiny t1 today!

What started as a bit of a joke, is now just about to become a reality. A few years ago we were shown the Zanco Fly prototype and were blown away by its sheer size.

The Zanco tiny t1 next to the Zanco Fly

Around 18 months ago we were sitting with Shazad Talib, the founder and owner of Zanco, discussing business opportunities. Jokingly we said 'can you make a smaller phone than the Fly?' and he replied 'we could probably make one half the size.' The challenge was set and here we are today!

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

This Kickstarter campaign is a collaboration project between two companies whose founders love their gadgets - Zanco and Clubit

Who is Zanco?

Founded in 2007 Zanco have a proven track record of consistently and reliably producing the world’s smallest working mobile phones.

Zanco are the creators, inventors, brand owners and IP owners of the Zanco tiny t1 mobile phone.

The parent company of the Zanco brand is called Zini Mobiles Ltd. Zanco's Research & Development hub and manufacturing base are in Shenzhen, China. The Zanco brand is highly recognised across central and southern Asia, Africa as well as the UK, Europe, and South America.

Zini Mobiles are not only the developers of the world's smallest phone but also have a range of over 120 different models including: Big button phones for the elderly, fully feature phones, rugged phones, smartphones, tablets and novelty phones (some examples shown below)

Just a few of Zanco's other models

Shazad Talib holding the Zanco tiny t1

Who is Clubit?

Established in 1999 Clubit have been involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of video games, collectables, novelty gifts and gadgets. Clubit's consistently been at the forefront of emerging trends and has a background of being 1st to market with many high profile, and mass market consumer products.

Clubit New Media are the marketing team behind the Zanco tiny t1 project.

