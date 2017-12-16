All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
MAD Gaze: Best AR Smart Glasses for Work & Entertainment
Blending seamlessly the virtual with the real, MAD Gaze brings you closer to the future. Unveil and experience infinite possibilities.
Blending seamlessly the virtual with the real, MAD Gaze brings you closer to the future. Unveil and experience infinite possibilities.
About
Who Doesn’t Want A Clearer And Wider Vision?
Fantastic Personal Cinema
MAD Gaze Vader brings entertainment to the next level!
Maneuver, Navigate And Unlock The Possibilities At Your Fingertips
Aside from multi-touch and voice control, another alternative – hand gesture control – will be released in December 2017. It is professional, yet fun to use with more interactions.
Imagine controlling the interface like popular fictional character Tony Stark. The hand gesture control function is so fascinating that everyone needs to try!
SLAM Technology
SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) is used in computer vision technologies which simultaneously keeping track of agent's real location within it. SLAM uses visual data from the physical world in shape of points to make an understanding for the machine, which jointly estimates poses and landmark positions to increase map fidelity.
SLAM allows machines to have an eye and understand what is around through visual input by recognizing walls, barriers and floors. It can also create a mesh of our environment to identify walls and objects in your environment allowing everything around you to be an element to interact with.
Now, you can truly experience Augmented Reality, experience the powerful interaction between you, your glasses and the environment.
Amazing AR Gaming Experience
With SLAM technology and a wider display, MAD Gaze Vader allows you to see and fight off waves of monsters and enemies as if they were right in front of you. It gives you a breathtaking and extraordinary modern gaming experience.
With hand gesture control, gaming has never been this fun. You can even invite your friends to join your squad and share this amazing gaming experience together.
The Best Complement To Your Drone
Found difficulty in screen viewing while flying your drone? What you need is an advanced first-person-view (FPV) flight experience. With a transparent display, you can see the drone’s camera view under strong sunlight while simply keeping your head up.
Basically It Fits Everyone
Our core objective in the research and development of MAD Gaze Vader is to make the product customer oriented. We understand that every individual is unique and that the product needs to be varied in terms of measurement to fit every unique self.
As MAD Gaze Vader smart glasses is a binocular viewing device, we have made lateral adjustment of the optics on Vader available to account for interpupillary distance (IPD). A correct IPD is critical to help one self to get a clear vision and at the same time to avoid uncomfortable viewing experience and eye strain.
Focal lengths of lenses are just as important, too. No matter short-sightedness or long-sightedness, you can get corrective lens for MAD Gaze Vader from your local optical shop.
Extended Battery Life Is Key
We know that some applications are just more power consuming, especially the ones that require the camera, GPS or the Internet to be on. We believe that you may want a longer battery life for better endurance.
Battery capacity of Vader is increased to 1200mAh. Battery life is now extended up to 5 hours under continuous use to fulfill your actual needs and give you a better user experience.
Easy To Carry and Convenient To Use
MAD Gaze Vader is a new generation replacement of laptops and tablets. It is a Head-up Display (HUD) that you can simply wear for work or leisure.
Pair With Bluetooth Device To Utilize Functionalities Better
Stay Connected
You can now receive app notifications from your phone and answer phone calls on MAD Gaze Vader through Wi-Fi.
MAD Gaze Vader allows you to truly multitask and not miss any piece of important information or a call on the same device.
More Apps And Contents Are Coming Soon
The MAD Gaze Software Team has developed some apps including utilities, games, AR and entertainment for users. Apps are already available on our MAD Store.
Developer Program
Apart from official apps, MAD Gaze Vader is also compatible with numerous third-party apps on Google Play. As MAD Gaze is based on a familiar Android development platform, developers from all over the world are welcomed to join our Developer Program and launch their apps on MAD Store for users to download.
The Hopping Dead is a game developed by ICE Production, a member of the Developer Program. It is a first-person-view Zombie Shooting game with an excellent story setting and 3D animation.
CAMPFIRE is a location-based game where players go on adventures to discover mysterious energy sources around then all the while converting calories burnt to super power (SP). Players can form alliances in their own cities, control and breed their own avatars, and also coorporate with other players.
SDK For Developers
SDK is provided to developers for easy access to MAD Gaze control including multi-touch panel and buttons.
Haptic Feature
For a better sensation of touch to the users, haptic technology is applied on MAD Gaze Vader smart glasses. Vibrations are applied to give control feedback for better user experience.
Technical Specifications
Comparison Of MAD Gaze and Microsoft Hololens
MAD Gaze Rewards To Kickstarter Backers
Timeline
Our Vision And Mission
The MAD Gaze team has been established since 2013. We aim to build the world’s first AR smart glasses truly for consumers.
Different from the other smart glasses, MAD Gaze smart glasses is always light weight, fashionable and easy to carry. Apart from an attractive design, MAD Gaze smart glasses is highly practical and compatible with numerous third-party apps to provide sufficient contents for users.
We believe that a great product should also be personalized and easily adaptable for end users to enjoy better user experience. Last but not least, we believe that consumers should never settle for less. That is why MAD Gaze smart glasses is always affordable with high quality.
We multiply and develop our professions in augmented reality smart glasses. Every time we launch a new product, the MAD Gaze team aims to multiply the fun and satisfaction you will receive.
Highly Recognized By The Industry And Media
In a few years’ time, MAD Gaze has become a top-notch award-winning AR smart glasses brand worldwide.
Our Team and Awards
Risks and challenges
After launching Ares and X5 last year, we have already produced several runs of MAD Gaze smart glasses and have done extensive testing both from hardware and software standpoint, we have successfully delivered the products to our consumers and business clients.
We are using a standard yet stable version of Android on the current MAD Gaze. We are recruiting developers from all over the world to share their next killer app on MAD Store, and our team is also developing different apps for customers to use at the same time.
For the delivery schedule, we will try our best to stick to the original plan. If there is any potential delay, we will let you know immediately to ensure your MAD Gaze will arrive as soon as possible.
The see-through projector is mature and has already been industrialized. All the key components have already come out of production molds. Core technology in MAD Gaze is ready for high volume manufacturing using proven and expert suppliers.
The risks are therefore minimal for producing MAD Gaze in volume to deliver our Kickstarter customers.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
