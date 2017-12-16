MAD Gaze: Best AR Smart Glasses for Work & Entertainment project video thumbnail
Wearables
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
$148,326
pledged of $38,234 goal
backers
   
Converted from AU$ 195,618 pledged of AU$ 50,000 goal
MAD Gaze: Best AR Smart Glasses for Work & Entertainment

By Dragon Creative 2 created

MAD Gaze: Best AR Smart Glasses for Work & Entertainment

Blending seamlessly the virtual with the real, MAD Gaze brings you closer to the future. Unveil and experience infinite possibilities.

Blending seamlessly the virtual with the real, MAD Gaze brings you closer to the future. Unveil and experience infinite possibilities. Read more

$148,326
pledged of $38,234 goal
backers
   
Converted from AU$ 195,618 pledged of AU$ 50,000 goal
Wearables
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Science fiction fantasies are fantasies no more.
Science fiction fantasies are fantasies no more.

 

Who Doesn't Want A Clearer And Wider Vision?  

MAD Gaze Vader's dual optical display is bright and crisp. Hardware and software are enhanced to intensify your visual enjoyment.
MAD Gaze Vader's dual optical display is bright and crisp. Hardware and software are enhanced to intensify your visual enjoyment.

 

Fantastic Personal Cinema

Whether you are at home or on a trip, you can immerse yourself in a movie without having to block out the happenings around you.
Whether you are at home or on a trip, you can immerse yourself in a movie without having to block out the happenings around you.

MAD Gaze Vader brings entertainment to the next level!

MAD Gaze Vader can also play 3D movies by pressing on the 3D button.
MAD Gaze Vader can also play 3D movies by pressing on the 3D button.

Maneuver, Navigate And Unlock The Possibilities At Your Fingertips

Aside from multi-touch and voice control, another alternative – hand gesture controlwill be released in December 2017. It is professional, yet fun to use with more interactions. 

Imagine controlling the interface like popular fictional character Tony Stark. The hand gesture control function is so fascinating that everyone needs to try!

 

SLAM Technology

SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) is used in computer vision technologies which simultaneously keeping track of agent's real location within it. SLAM uses visual data from the physical world in shape of points to make an understanding for the machine, which jointly estimates poses and landmark positions to increase map fidelity.

By adding SLAM technology to MAD Gaze Vader, users can have more interactive and realistic experiences in some apps.
By adding SLAM technology to MAD Gaze Vader, users can have more interactive and realistic experiences in some apps.

SLAM allows machines to have an eye and understand what is around through visual input by recognizing walls, barriers and floors. It can also create a mesh of our environment to identify walls and objects in your environment allowing everything around you to be an element to interact with.  

Now, you can truly experience Augmented Reality, experience the powerful interaction between you, your glasses and the environment.

Amazing AR Gaming Experience 

With SLAM technology and a wider display, MAD Gaze Vader allows you to see and fight off waves of monsters and enemies as if they were right in front of you. It gives you a breathtaking and extraordinary modern gaming experience.

With hand gesture control, gaming has never been this fun. You can even invite your friends to join your squad and share this amazing gaming experience together.

The Best Complement To Your Drone

Found difficulty in screen viewing while flying your drone? What you need is an advanced first-person-view (FPV) flight experience. With a transparent display, you can see the drone's camera view under strong sunlight while simply keeping your head up.

Basically It Fits Everyone 

Our core objective in the research and development of MAD Gaze Vader  is to make the product customer oriented. We understand that every individual is unique and that the product needs to be varied in terms of measurement to fit every unique self.

As MAD Gaze Vader smart glasses is a binocular viewing device, we have made lateral adjustment of the optics on Vader available to account for interpupillary distance (IPD). A correct IPD is critical to help one self to get a clear vision and at the same time to avoid uncomfortable viewing experience and eye strain. 

Focal lengths of lenses are just as important, too. No matter short-sightedness or long-sightedness, you can get corrective lens for MAD Gaze Vader from your local optical shop.

Extended Battery Life Is Key

We know that some applications are just more power consuming, especially the ones that require the camera, GPS or the Internet to be on. We believe that you may want a longer battery life for better endurance.

Battery capacity of Vader is increased to 1200mAh. Battery life is now extended up to 5 hours under continuous use to fulfill your actual needs and give you a better user experience.

Easy To Carry and Convenient To Use

MAD Gaze Vader is very convenient to use and easy to carry.
MAD Gaze Vader is very convenient to use and easy to carry.

MAD Gaze Vader is a new generation replacement of laptops and tablets. It is a Head-up Display (HUD) that you can simply wear for work or leisure. 

This is ideal for playing games, watching videos, browsing the Internet and working on documents.
This is ideal for playing games, watching videos, browsing the Internet and working on documents.

Pair With Bluetooth Device To Utilize Functionalities Better

Packed with Bluethooth 4.0 LE, MAD Gaze Vader can be paired to various wireless Bluetooth devices for better utilization of its functionalities.
Packed with Bluethooth 4.0 LE, MAD Gaze Vader can be paired to various wireless Bluetooth devices for better utilization of its functionalities.

 

MAD Gaze Portable Bluetooth Keyboard
MAD Gaze Portable Bluetooth Keyboard

 

It can be paired with wireless keyboard for documentation.
It can be paired with wireless keyboard for documentation.

 

MAD Gaze Vader can also be paired with wireless joysticks for gaming.
MAD Gaze Vader can also be paired with wireless joysticks for gaming.

Stay Connected

You can now receive app notifications from your phone and answer phone calls on MAD Gaze Vader through Wi-Fi.

MAD Gaze Vader is a standalone device that runs on Android 6.0, but you can also connect it with iPhone or other Android phones.
MAD Gaze Vader is a standalone device that runs on Android 6.0, but you can also connect it with iPhone or other Android phones.

MAD Gaze Vader allows you to truly multitask and not miss any piece of important information or a call on the same device.

More Apps And Contents Are Coming Soon

The MAD Gaze Software Team has developed some apps including utilities, games, AR and entertainment for users. Apps are already available on our MAD Store.

Developer Program

Apart from official apps, MAD Gaze Vader is also compatible with numerous third-party apps on Google Play. As MAD Gaze is based on a familiar Android development platform, developers from all over the world are welcomed to join our Developer Program and launch their apps on MAD Store for users to download. 

Up to this point, we already have over 1,000 developers who have signed up for our Developer Program.
Up to this point, we already have over 1,000 developers who have signed up for our Developer Program.

 

The Hopping Dead is a game developed by ICE Production, a member of the Developer Program. It is a first-person-view Zombie Shooting game with an excellent story setting and 3D animation.

 

CAMPFIRE is a location-based game where players go on adventures to discover mysterious energy sources around then all the while converting calories burnt to super power (SP). Players can form alliances in their own cities, control and breed their own avatars, and also coorporate with other players.

SDK For Developers

SDK is provided to developers for easy access to MAD Gaze control including multi-touch panel and buttons.

Haptic Feature

For a better sensation of touch to the users, haptic technology is applied on MAD Gaze Vader smart glasses. Vibrations are applied to give control feedback for better user experience.

Technical Specifications

Exploded View of MAD Gaze Vader
Exploded View of MAD Gaze Vader

 

Hardware Specification of MAD Gaze Vader
Hardware Specification of MAD Gaze Vader

 

There are different control alternatives for better user experience.
There are different control alternatives for better user experience.

Comparison Of MAD Gaze and Microsoft Hololens

MAD Gaze Rewards To Kickstarter Backers

 

Timeline

Our Vision And Mission

The MAD Gaze team has been established since 2013. We aim to build the world's first AR smart glasses truly for consumers.

Different from the other smart glasses, MAD Gaze smart glasses is always light weight, fashionable and easy to carry. Apart from an attractive design, MAD Gaze smart glasses is highly practical and compatible with numerous third-party apps to provide sufficient contents for users. 

We believe that a great product should also be personalized and easily adaptable for end users to enjoy better user experience. Last but not least, we believe that consumers should never settle for less. That is why MAD Gaze smart glasses is always affordable with high quality.

Our optical display is bright and crisp which displays images clearly with high quality.
Our optical display is bright and crisp which displays images clearly with high quality.

We multiply and develop our professions in augmented reality smart glasses. Every time we launch a new product, the MAD Gaze team aims to multiply the fun and satisfaction you will receive.

As a strategic partner of IBM, we also aim to provide world-class products and services to enterprises and consumers.
As a strategic partner of IBM, we also aim to provide world-class products and services to enterprises and consumers.

Highly Recognized By The Industry And Media

In a few years' time, MAD Gaze has become a top-notch award-winning AR smart glasses brand worldwide.

 

 Our Team and Awards

 

Risks and challenges

After launching Ares and X5 last year, we have already produced several runs of MAD Gaze smart glasses and have done extensive testing both from hardware and software standpoint, we have successfully delivered the products to our consumers and business clients.

We are using a standard yet stable version of Android on the current MAD Gaze. We are recruiting developers from all over the world to share their next killer app on MAD Store, and our team is also developing different apps for customers to use at the same time.

For the delivery schedule, we will try our best to stick to the original plan. If there is any potential delay, we will let you know immediately to ensure your MAD Gaze will arrive as soon as possible.

The see-through projector is mature and has already been industrialized. All the key components have already come out of production molds. Core technology in MAD Gaze is ready for high volume manufacturing using proven and expert suppliers.

The risks are therefore minimal for producing MAD Gaze in volume to deliver our Kickstarter customers.

