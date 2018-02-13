About

America Falling is a two-player board-game about the end of America. It's a cathartic exploration of paper warfare designed with the intent of entertaining ourselves in a macabre sort of fashion while simultaneously providing a means for some introspection about what such a fight truly means.

An Apocalyptic Game About the End of America

Predicting the imminent collapse of the United States is a journalistic and academic commonplace as old as the republic itself. In fact, the first op-ed pieces on that theme began appearing in newspapers--both within the country itself and elsewhere around the world--before the ink on the first copy of the constitution was even properly dry back in 1787. The genre even had a name: "declinism."

Similarly, the reasons given for that supposedly inescapable fall have generally always--from the late-18th century to the present--been divided into three categories: ethno-racial conflict, class conflict, or some mixture of the two. America Falling enables two players to simulate the entire first year of a hypothesized near-future civil war across all of the lower-48 states.

The game is narrative neutral, meaning that the it does not pre-suppose any specific road to war; this is left to your personal proclivities. One player commands the conservative "Red" forces while the other leads the liberal "Blue" forces. The rules also allow for the possibility of local separatist movements erupting independently of those two main factions, possibly including: The Republic of Texas, The Islamic State in America (ISIA), New Jerusalem, Aztlan, La Raza, Aryan Nation, New Afrika, or Ecotopia.

Conflict can take place with conventional armaments as well as Weapons of Mass Destruction. Cyberwarfare is a constant. No two games will set up or play exactly alike. The initial territorial division between the two sides is based on major cities (chosen randomly) rather than on whole states.

Game mechanics recreate the inescapable dilemmas of fratricidal struggle inherent at the start of every civil war. The keynote centers around the fact one military has suddenly become two. That means things previously taken for granted--chain of command, supply, political loyalties, etc.--have become uncertain. Nothing can be depended on; for instance, movement allowances among the same type of units may vary by as much as a factor of 12.

Play moves rapidly back and forth during each turn, one "action" at a time, in any order the players choose: enter reinforcements from off-map areas; regroup previously devastated units; move a friendly force; attempt to subvert an enemy force to defect to your side; launch a conventional, cyber or WMD attack; move your capital or attempt an airpower surge. In the end, victory hinges on the balance between control of key terrain and accumulated demoralization within the factions.

Product Information

Complexity: 6 out of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 8 out of 10

Time Scale: six two-month turns

Map Scale: 33 miles (54 km) per hex

Unit Scale: brigades, with abstracted air & naval power

Players: one or two, best with two

Playing Time: four to six hours

Time-frame for Delivery

We are planning a fast turn-around for America Falling. At this point all of the game development and art-work is complete. The time spent from the successful end of this campaign forward will be on ushering the game through the press process. Although we hope to fulfill sooner, we are estimating August of 2018 for delivery.

A Note About EU Friendliness

Stretch Goals

Our intention is to simply publish good games at the highest quality standard we can achieve. As a result, we do not intend to complicate or clutter the project with ill-conceived expansions or gimmicks. What we do intend to do, however, is to make America Falling the first game in a series of games called the Absent Superpower Series. We already have two more titles planned: NATO Goes Nuts and The Dragon War.

Upon meeting each stretch goal, we will add new pledge levels that will allow you to also pre-order either or both of these planned titles at an additional discount. (Please note that existing pledge levels will not include these items; you will have to change pledge level when they are made available.) These titles will be published at some point in the future after the release of America Falling (hopefully in six-month intervals), with NATO Goes Nuts being first.

Goal 1: $15,000

NATO Goes Nuts



NATO Goes Nuts brings the Absent Superpower Series to Europe as Old and New Europe square off.

As America withdraws from the world, there will be vast repercussions. In Europe, the international security guarantees put in place in 1945 will be gone. That will mean the old national rivalries that twice in 30 years sent the continent into world wars will reemerge. The scenario here covers Central Europe, where the presumed near-future emergence in Germany of the ultra-nationalist AFD as the majority party ignites fear and loathing in Poland.

The Poles understand the overarching fact of their national existence is this: if Russia and Germany are both strong at the same time, independent Poland is doomed. Russia is already relatively strong and armed with atomic weapons; it’s therefore too late for anything to be done about that. To the west of Poland, an AFD-run Germany would no doubt soon rearm and become strong. The Poles therefore resolve to act before that can happen. They strike into eastern Germany with the objective of taking Berlin and setting up a compliant and friendly regime there.

The game uses a battalion-level evolution of the alternating action system from America Falling to model this near-future war in Central Europe. One large-hex 34x22” map covering all of eastern Germany at five miles per hex (8 km), along with one sheet of 228 medium-size (9/16”) counters. Playable by two people in one sitting and also solitaire adaptable.

Goal 2: $22,000

The Dragon War

Japan and China square off in Asia.

As America withdraws from the world, there will be vast repercussions. In Asia, the international security guarantees put in place in 1945 will be gone. That will mean the old national rivalries that twice in 30 years sent the region into world wars will reemerge. The scenario here covers Northeast Asia, where the withdrawal of the US allows the Chinese to move to regain their age-old imperial dominance over the entire region.

The war begins with thousands of Chinese hypersonic surface-to-surface missiles sweeping away their opposition’s fleets and air forces, paving the way for ground force invasion. Vast Chinese fleets, armies and air forces are set in motion. They, along with their North Korean puppet-allies, simultaneously move to overrun South Korea, Japan the Russian maritime provinces in one lightning-fast operation.

The game uses a corps, division and army level evolution of the alternating action system from America Falling to model this near-future blitzkrieg across Northeast Asia. One large-hex 34x22” map covering the entirety of the vast region at 45 miles per hex (73 km), along with one sheet of 228 medium-size (9/16”) counters. Playable by two people in one sitting and also solitaire adaptable.

A Note About One Small Step

OSS Games is a small company. We are composed of no full-time staff, but rather are a group of individuals who enjoy producing games in our spare time. Our MO is to produce small print-run games with consistently high production values. We try to bring you the highest quality product possible for a reasonable amount of money. We do this because we enjoy it.

That said, we are a game publisher, not a PR firm. We limit communication to essential announcements. Therefore, we will not be posting constant updates about everything little thing. Our posts will be limited to essential milestones, such as the game going to press, the receipt of press samples, or when the game begins shipping. The press process is often one of waiting punctuated by occasional back and forth on minor issues. If you don't hear from us in the updates section, this is simply because we do not have any update that changes status of the previous one.

Also, because each of us has a day job, we are not able to monitor the Kickstarter page at all times. Thus, if you need a rapid response to a question, please email us at orders@ossgames.com.

