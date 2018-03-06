Suvie: Kitchen Robot with Multi-Zone Cooking & Refrigeration

About

The Suvie appliance is a WiFi-enabled countertop multi-zone cooker and refrigerator that easily turns four individual meal components—raw proteins, fresh vegetables, dry starches, and chef-designed sauces—into one perfectly cooked, restaurant quality meal that’s ready whenever you want it to be.

We were inspired to create the Suvie system because, like so many people, we wanted healthy meals made from fresh ingredients but rarely had the time. We knew there had to be a better, easier way to feel great about how and what we feed our families.

We think the Suvie appliance is quite revolutionary on its own, but when combined with our optional meal kits, it’s a stress-relieving game changer for busy professionals and working parents. With our fully customizable Suvie Smart Meals delivery service, Suvie does all the work of shopping, prepping, and cooking with minimal clean up and servings for 2-4 adults.

Suvie's four cooking zones + broiler & refrigeration system.

A day in the life of the Suvie appliance begins when you load four independent food components into the appliance and add water. The magic of Suvie is that it will then automatically keep your food refrigerated until it's time to cook.

Loading asparagus and cod into the independent vegetable and protein cooling & heating zones.

The removable water reservoir.

Based on when you tell the Suvie appliance that you want to eat, it calculates the precise time it will begin cooking each of the different cooking zones—sous vide for protein, steaming for vegetables, boiling for starches, warming for sauces, and roasting for the final touch. The meticulous calculations ensure a perfectly prepared and timed meal.

With our Suvie Smart Meals delivery service, you can customize and order gourmet meals shipped directly to your door. You also have the freedom to create your own meals with the fresh items of your choice. We know that such flexibility is important, and that’s why we made sure both options are always available for you and your preferences.

Suvie Smart Meals include a protein, vegetable, starch, sauce, and garnishes.

With either approach, the Suvie appliance understands individual cook times and temperatures and will adjust according to whichever meal components you’ve loaded into the appliance.

The cost of the Suvie appliance is the price of the Kickstarter Rewards level you choose. There's no requirement to subscribe to Suvie Smart Meals when you use the Suvie appliance. You will be able to order as many or as few Suvie meals as you like; you can quit or pause at any time.

When you cook with your own ingredients, the cost of food is up to you.

With Suvie Smart Meals, initial prices will be $10-$12 per serving. As we increase our distribution and secure placement in grocery stores, we anticipate meal prices will go down to $7-$8 per serving.

Serving sizes will vary, but most Suvie Smart Meals should provide a full adult serving of protein and vegetables, with 5-6 ounces of protein and 3-4 ounces of vegetables per person. Starch amounts will vary but are generally around 50 grams to 75 grams per person. Sauces and garnishes depend on the dish.

Just as you control the components of your meal, you also control scheduling either on the appliance itself or with the Suvie app from your mobile phone anytime and from anywhere throughout your day.

The mobile app during cooling and cooking of a meal.

When you load your meal items into the Suvie appliance, it automatically detects them. The Suvie mobile app is then updated with information about what food is in the appliance, so as soon as you designate your desired mealtime, the algorithm will take care of the rest.

Tap each item to the Suvie appliance's tap zone for automatic recipe detection.

If you’re coming home later than expected, you can always delay when the Suvie appliance starts cooking directly from the mobile app, or if it’s already cooked, you can tell Suvie to keep your meal warm for you.

The mobile app also offers a convenient window into how your meal is performing so you can monitor it in real time. See when the food is cooking, how much time is left, and know exactly the moment it's ready.

How Suvie works from cooling to cooking.

1) Load your meal items into each of the four cooking zones

Place your vacuum sealed, pre-seasoned protein into the removable protein pan and fill it with water. If using a Suvie Smart Meal, these packages will be good to go. If using your own recipe, simply put your seasoned protein in a sous vide compatible bag, seal it, and you’re ready.

Place your vegetables in the removable stainless steel vegetable pan. You can place your own vegetables directly in this pan as well.

Pour starches into our pasta cooking pan and add your desired level of salt, just like you would on the stove.

Add the sauce to the warming pan.

Fill the removable reservoir with water, which it will use to cool and cook your meal.

Loading the four meal cooking zones with protein, vegetables, starch and sauce.

If you’re using Suvie-provided items, just touch the Suvie seal on the label to the Suvie “tap-zone” as you load your meal. The Suvie appliance will then automatically detect each item using NFC technology and calculate the proper cooking recipe.

Because each item is cooked independently, you can also swap out components if you decide at the last minute you want a different vegetable or starch with your meal. Suvie’s algorithms will adjust the cooking times as needed.

Everything that our Suvie Smart Meals are cooked in, including the Suvie protein bags, sauce bags, and aluminum vegetable trays are all safe for food preparation and are BPA free; additionally, most of our packaging is fully recyclable.

2) Schedule serving time on the appliance or remotely

After loading your meal items, use the Suvie dial and LCD screen to either schedule your meal for a specific serving time or tell Suvie to keep it stored and refrigerated until later. At any point in the day, you can choose a serving time on your Suvie appliance or via the mobile app from your phone or tablet.

Switching from cooling to cooking automatically.

3) The Suvie appliance keeps your meal refrigerated until it’s time to cook

The Suvie patent-pending water cooling system uses a small refrigerator compressor and water pump to circulate cold water around your protein and vegetables (which never makes direct contact with them as they are stored in their packaging), keeping them fresh and safe in a cold “water jacket” until they’re ready to cook.

How Suvie's cooling system works.

When the Suvie algorithms say it’s time to heat your food, the appliance automatically transitions from cooling to cooking.

How Suvie's cooking system works.

Sous vide protein cooking

The sous vide cooking zone.

The Suvie system uses the French Master Chef sous vide heating technique to prepare your meat, fish, or poultry at the right temperature for your desired doneness.

Sous vide cooks your food in a vacuum-sealed bag surrounded by water of a constant temperature, helping it retain flavor, moisture, and tenderness. Nothing is ever over or undercooked because sous vide cooks the proteins to perfection.

We use the same “water jacket” that keeps your food cold when it’s time to cook. This water is heated to a precise temperature for the ideal doneness, and the heat is conducted into the water that surrounds your protein. This method of sous vide cooking uses the minimum amount of space and makes loading, unloading, and cleaning up very easy.

After your protein has been cooked (usually 30-90 minutes), the Suvie appliance holds it until you get home and are ready to do the final finishing step of taking it out of its sous vide cooking bag and putting it under the broiler zone.

Optional broiler finish when you get home

Broiler zone for roasted vegetables and protein finishing.

We always loved cooking sous vide, but many of our early testers found it difficult to get a good sear or color on a sous vide protein. The amount of work to oil, heat, and clean a pan was too much, so we built in a broiler element to the Suvie appliance, ensuring that it’s easy to add a golden color, roast, or crust to proteins and vegetables.

Just before serving, after you’ve removed the cooked protein from its packaging, place it back in the appliance. In approximately five minutes, the top broiler element will heat up to brown the outside of your protein without overcooking the inside.

This is the only part of the cooking process that must be done when you are home so you can safely monitor it for the exact finish and color you want.

When you get home, you can use the broiler to put a golden crust on your proteins and a roasted finish on the vegetables.

For some Suvie Smart Meals, you will add the garnish before you broil (like the cracker crumb mix for our Cracker Crusted Cod or the cheese in our Asiago Chicken); the recipe will always indicate such a suggestion.

Steamed & roasted vegetables

Asparagus cooked in the Suvie appliance.

No meal is complete without healthy vegetables. During the cooling stage, the Suvie appliance keeps your vegetables cold using the same “water jacket” system as the protein.

Then while cooking your protein, your vegetables are steamed perfectly, keeping their color bright and their texture crisp. Steam is much hotter than most sous vide temperatures, but our “water jackets” are able to control the temperature of the vegetables and the protein independently.

Just like your protein, your steamed vegetables are kept warm until you are ready to roast them under the broiler. Cooking times are optimized so both your protein and your vegetable have the same broiling time. The result is roasted and delicious vegetables, timed perfectly for the rest of your meal.

Boiled & drained starches

The starch filling and draining zone.

While cooking pasta, rice, quinoa, and other grains on the stove top might only take 12-15 minutes, consider the time needed to heat the water, clean the pot, etc. With Suvie, your starches are ready when you want them to be, and minimal cleanup is required.

The Suvie system’s patent pending method fills your removable starch cooking pan with water, boils it, and then empties into a removable drain pan. The result is perfect al dente pasta, sticky rice, fluffy quinoa, brown rice, and other grains. It’s just like you’d prepare your starch on the stovetop but all digitally controlled.

Sauce warming

The Suvie appliance has a special warming trays for your sauces, so they’re ready at just the right temperature along with the rest of the meal.

Our warmed sauces come in 2-4 ounce bags. When it’s time to plate, simply remove the sauce and add to your meal as you like. With your own sauces, you can pour them directly into the same stainless steel warming pan. The sauce zone doesn’t get too hot so sauces are easy to handle when they come out, and they never “break.”

When cooking a balanced meal, it can be extremely difficult to make sure every item is ready at the same time. To eliminate that stress, we’ve spent hundreds of hours testing recipes and cook times to develop our proprietary Suvie cooking and timing algorithms, transforming the experience into something easy, precise, and, honestly, something you don’t even have to think about.

Our culinary team has worked closely with our software engineers to calculate and test exactly when to start and how long to cook each item in the Suvie system’s multiple cooking zones so they are all finished at the same time.

The Suvie appliance is designed to save you time, but the real magic happens when you combine it with our ready-to-cook raw and fresh Suvie Smart Meals. No subscription is required.

Suvie Smart Meals.

We’ve tried all the popular meal kit services and found that they take a long time to prep and cook, and there is always a ton to clean up. One pot meals are great for speed, but sometimes we want more variety. When we talked to our friends and other meal kit users, they had the same feedback. Solving these issues was one of the major inspirations for why we created Suvie.

Suvie Smart Meal kit delivery

We’ll be launching with about 30 of our favorite meals that we’ve optimized for the Suvie system. Every meal includes a pre-seasoned raw protein, freshly cut vegetables, a chef-designed sauce, and a raw starch.

Each week you can select and tailor these gourmet, chef-created meals or—because we appreciate that options are important—easily swap out a vegetable or starch based on your own personal preferences.

Suvie Smart Meals are delivered in a refrigerated shipping box.

This is a major improvement over other services since it means you can customize your meal exactly as you want it. And know that we’re not sending you overly processed, pre-cooked food that looks like a microwave meal. These are simple ingredients simply prepared.

Ultimately, in addition to the chef-created combinations, our meal service includes more than 10,000 individual options for you to personalize your meals. Once chosen, your customized meals are shipped directly to you in unique refrigerated packaging that keeps the food chilled from our fulfillment facility to your front door.

We tested delivery and optimized our packaging and fulfillment systems during our beta in Boston. As we deliver the Kickstarter rewards, we’ll be offering national delivery of our meals to the contiguous United States.

Suvie smart packaging

Tap the Suvie smart packaging to the Suvie appliance tap zone, and it automatically recognizes your meal item.

Every Suvie Smart Meal comes in Suvie smart packaging that tells your Suvie appliance how to cook the meal to absolute perfection. Using NFC ID chips (similar to what your phone uses for contactless payment), each meal item is identified by your Suvie so it knows the cooking time and temperature. If you’re loading your own meal items into Suvie, you can program it based on your desired time and temperature.

Our commitment to clean ingredients & a sustainable food system

At Suvie, we understand that what you eat and feed your family is one of the most important health decisions you make. As a result, we’re committed to using “clean” ingredients that are simple and do not contain elements that are ever difficult to understand. For example, our proteins are seasoned only with salt, pepper, and oil to aid in cooking. We don’t add anything to our vegetables, and most of our starches are just the simple grain.

We will always be committed to transparency about our ingredients and what’s inside every delivery you get. All meal items will have clear calorie and nutritional information on the packaging and our website, so you can pick the meal that’s right for your diet and needs.

Our team includes experts in gourmet cooking, kitchen appliances, product design, safety and engineering—all on the leading edge of innovation and all committed to building the robot kitchen appliance of the future.

For over two years now, the team has been building, testing, designing, and iterating on the Suvie appliance and meal solutions out of our facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

We’ve always had five basic goals in mind while designing the Suvie system, and getting all five right has required an extraordinary amount of time and hard work.

Convenient, high-quality meals cooked from fresh, raw ingredients > We wanted to make sure our appliance could do the cooking without you there, so not having moving arms and stirrers has been part of the challenge. Ultimately we found the solution by combining features.

Ensure a completely safe product > We’ve worked closely with safety consultants with decades of experience designing and testing appliances to make sure the Suvie appliance is the safest possible product.

Design a beautiful appliance > We believe that kitchen appliances should be beautiful and blend seamlessly into any home kitchen, so we designed the Suvie appliance with that in mind.

Offer a world of food possibilities > Central to the Suvie system is providing a wide array of food options — everything from self-cook to any food provider being able to make meals for the appliance. Such flexibility delivers the greatest benefit for users.

Make it effortless to use > Iterating on the product design, we had to make sure that it was easy. We ultimately decided on a traditional oven-like experience and incorporated the feedback from our beta testers in doing that.

All in all, we are extremely happy with the results and believe you will be too.

We’ve been hard at work doing R&D on the Suvie system for the past two and a half years, and we have already raised a major round of funding from outside investors. The Kickstarter funds will be used to pay for our production molds and tooling costs and the inventory required to manufacture the Suvie appliance.

We promise frequent updates on the Suvie system's progress at least monthly, though we hope to be even more frequent. We love blogging and posting on social media, so as a backer you should expect many updates with lots of photos and the occasional video. We've already been previewing photos of our meals on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. We'll keep updating those with more info, and we suggest you follow us.

We have 30 top meals that our chefs have designed, but we're also looking for a lot more feedback on what our new meals should be. So we'd love for our backers to help us with their preferences — we hope to really involve them in the meal design process.

From the start of our development journey, we’ve been working with John Allen and Bruce Proper from Product Safety Consulting Inc. to design safety into the Suvie appliance. John and Bruce have 30+ years of experience, including working on specific UL home appliance standards groups. Our engineers have selected appropriate materials and components based not only on their performance, but on how they affect the overall safety of the product; and knowing early on what testing the product will undergo for certifications from groups like UL or ETL allowed our designers to build appropriate features into the design.

We have also worked with the extension office of the University of Massachusetts Food Science program on clean-ability, cooling temperatures, time to cool, and cooking times and temperatures to ensure a safe product.

The Suvie appliance is in the final stages of design for manufacturing and performance testing validation, and we will soon begin scaling our production. Our team in China is working with our manufacturing partners, who are experts in small kitchen appliances.

Our contract manufacturing partners all have decades of experience manufacturing high quality countertop appliances for the world's largest and most famous home appliance brands. We're leveraging their engineering and manufacturing knowledge to create a product that's innovative, reliable, and easy to manufacture.

Through our upcoming process we will:

Finalize our design for mass manufacturing

Perform our final product safety testing and quality control

Confirm initial manufacturing numbers

Finalize recipe options and cooking instructions

Ensure safe and efficient shipping for all of our supporters.

More about our timeline is as follows: