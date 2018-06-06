FloSmart | Turn Your Home Air Filter into a Smart Filter

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

About

FloSmart monitors your home air filter's life & orders new filters shipped right to your doorstep when you need them!

Here's How It Works

STEP 1: Connect FloSmart to your Wi-Fi

STEP 2: Easily attach to your filter frame

STEP 3: Place filter into Wall or Ceiling...

Let FloSmart do the rest!

FloSmart pays for itself over and over again!

Turn Any Filter in to a Smart Filter & Save $100 to $300 on Your Electric Bills Every Year! FloSmart is an electronic smart device that you attach to any common air filter. FloSmart is outfitted with a CPU and sensors that monitor air flow and filter usage - not just time - and lets you know when your filter's life is over.

Just hit the "BUY NOW" link to have your exact filter size shipped directly to your door. Imagine that, your perfect filter size arriving at your door reminds you to change your filter, it doesn't get any easier than that!

Easily Attaches to Grate with Magnets

FloSmart monitors changes in your filter over time. When it becomes clogged it sends alerts to your phone BEFORE air quality and heating and cooling system is compromised.

Actuation Flap Demo

Blowing through a straw simulates the increased air flow that occurs when an air filter becomes clogged and the air flows through the FloSmart vent and moves the actuation flap. This flap is suspended by our patent pending method of measuring air flow utilizing opposing magnetic force and linear hall effect sensors. The sensor readings are stored on the CPU and sent periodically to our server in the cloud via your home internet. From this data we track the life of your air filter and notify you when your air filter approaches the end of its life.

PROTECTING your home and SAVING you money!

Flosmart will make you money!

Buy a Flosmart and get a Return on Investment of 300% to 900% every year! When your air filter is clogged, your HVAC system is working harder and more energy is being used. And when it requires more energy to make your heating and air conditioning to work, it causes your energy bill to skyrocket. The Department of Energy says the average household spends about $2,200 a year on its energy bill. When you consistently change your air filter, you can save from 5 to 15 percent on your utility costs ($110 to $330 a year in average home energy bill savings).

We are excited to bring FloSmart to the Kickstarter community first!

Here are five benefits of replacing your air filter at the right time:

1. Extend the life of your HVAC unit.

2. Keep your heating & cooling costs down.

3. Maintain healthy air quality

4. Keep your heating & cooling system clean.

5. A clean peace of mind.

Replacing your filter is an easy, inexpensive step to take to save money, extend the life of your system and improve your indoor air quality. It also decreases the amount of energy your family uses.

Hidden Dangers!

The fact is most people’s indoor air quality is not good, but it could be.

Think about it, how often do you remember to change your air filter, once every six months, once a year!

Neglecting your air filters can cause serious respiratory problems for your family.

MOST INDOOR AIR IS 5 X WORSE THAN OUTDOOR AIR!

Airborne pollutants, mold spores, bacteria, pollen, and pet dander. All accumulate to create indoor pollution. Often 5x WORSEthan your outdoor air! This is particularly important if anyone in your family suffers from allergies or asthma. Dirty air filters worsen the air quality and can exacerbate symptoms. If you have pets, it's even more important because pet dander will accumulate in the system and then spread allergens throughout the household. It's an easy fix to replace your filter and prevent air quality from deteriorating.

Extend the life of your HVAC unit.

The most common reason a heating and air conditioning system breaks down is because of a dirty filter. As dirt accumulates, air can't pass, or worse, the system overheats. The motor then has to work harder. In a best-case scenario, your unit will need to be repaired. In the worst case, if your unit is older, not replacing filters could put it over the edge and require you to buy a new one. Replacing the filter is an easy way to lengthen the life of your heating and cooling system.

Your Rewards

Shipped Right To Your Door!

With FloSmart, whether you're at home or across the country, you will receive a text alert when it is time to change your filter, use the buy now link to order your filter right to your doorstep!

Alerts will show:

Location you entered (upstairs, downstairs etc.)

Required filter size you entered.

The FloSmart comes with 3 long lasting AAA batteries that will last up to a year. When the batteries are low an indicator will send you an alert when it's time to change.

Watch It In Action!

Watch Founder Kent testing a FloSmart prototype #2.

Test results show that the FloSmart effectively monitors your filter's life!

Why Kickstarter?

We've self-funded the development process for FloSmart to this point and we now have working, functioning prototypes that we've been able to both test and improve.

Currently, we are in our 3rd stage of prototyping and 2nd phase of testing with actual working and functioning prototypes.

We now need backers to help us push the product into production, pay for plastic molding for housing, and for the first mass production run.

Timeline

Our Team

Inventors discuss why they want to bring this project to life!

LG Song

Laigang has served as a software engineer for three publicly traded companies and earned his doctor degree in Industrial and Information Engineering from the University of Tennessee, a Masters from Chinese Academy of Science and Bachelor from North Eastern University China.

Jym Daniel

Lifelong business owner and entrepreneur, Jym Daniel has always had a passion for product development. He spent years jotting down idea after idea, sitting idly by as others eventually developed similar products. Determined to turn his ideas into reality, Jym started TimeFlyz Reminders, Inc. in 2011 and has developed various custom electronic long term reminder products for many fortune 500 companies and many state health and immunization departments. He earned a B.B.A. in Finance & Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin.

Kent Lyon, CPA

Kent has served in financial controller positions with two publicly traded companies and has owned various small companies for over 20 years. He earned a degree in Accounting from Texas Tech University and became a Certified Public Accountant after graduation.

Success at Last!

