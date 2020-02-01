Project image
Progettazione Di ProdottiNew York, NY
$651,328
pledged of $10,000pledged of $10,000 goal
5,883
backers
16days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, January 10 2020 9:55 PM UTC +00:00.

FOLDEAT | A Modular Lunchbox That Unfolds Into An Eating Mat

Foldeat has 15 unique features smartly integrated. Packing and eating on the go have never been easier.

Campaign Rewards FAQ Updates Comments Community
    Pledge US$ 59 or more About US$ 59

    Foldeat - Kickstarter Reward

    Get the FoldEat basic pack!

    Save $50 - expected retail price - $109

    Includes:
    • insulated case that unfolds into an eating mat
    • adjustable strap/ handle
    • magnetic cutlery holder
    • dips container
    • container with a food separator
    • FREE soup container with foam insulation
    • closing clip/ phone holder
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (7 left of 465) 458 backers
    Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79

    Foldeat - Pro Pack

    Get more flexibility with an extra set of containers. Prepare your lunch for two days in advance.

    Save $50 - expected retail value - $129

    Includes:
    • insulated case that unfolds into an eating mat
    • adjustable strap/ handle
    • magnetic cutlery holder
    • dips container
    • container with a food separator
    • closing clip/ phone holder
    • FREE soup container with foam insulation
    • warm/ cold gel packs
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (4 left of 3608) 3,604 backers
    Pledge $89 or more About $89

    Foldeat - Pro Pack - Regular

    Get more flexibility with an extra set of containers. Prepare your lunch for two days in advance.

    Save $40 - expected retail value - $129

    Includes:
    • insulated case that unfolds into an eating mat
    • adjustable strap/ handle
    • magnetic cutlery holder
    • dips container
    • container with a food separator
    • closing clip/ phone holder
    • FREE soup container with foam insulation
    • warm/ cold gel packs
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    223 backers
    Pledge US$ 118 or more About US$ 118

    Double Up

    Get Foldeat with a friend, share the experience and save on shipping!

    Save $100 - expected retail price - $218

    Includes:
    • container with a food separator
    • adjustable strap/ handle
    • magnetic cutlery holder
    • dips container
    • FREE soup container with foam insulation
    • insulated case that unfolds into an eating mat
    • closing clip/ phone holder
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (6 left of 150) 144 backers
    Pledge US$ 149 or more About US$ 149

    Double Up - Pro Pack

    Get Foldeat with a friend, share the experience and save on shipping!

    Save $109 - expected retail price - $258

    Includes:
    • container with a food separator
    • adjustable strap/ handle
    • magnetic cutlery holder
    • dips container
    • insulated case that unfolds into an eating mat
    • closing clip/ phone holder
    • FREE soup container with foam insulation
    • warm/ cold gel packs
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2 left of 1174) 1,172 backers
    Pledge US$ 169 or more About US$ 169

    Double Up - Pro Pack - Regular

    Get Foldeat with a friend, share the experience and save on shipping!

    Save $89 - expected retail price - $258

    Includes:
    • container with a food separator
    • adjustable strap/ handle
    • magnetic cutlery holder
    • dips container
    • insulated case that unfolds into an eating mat
    • closing clip/ phone holder
    • FREE soup container with foam insulation
    • warm/ cold gel packs
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    126 backers
    Pledge US$ 1 or more About US$ 1

    Be part of the jouney

    You'll get updates about our progress and be part of the community!

    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79

    Foldeat - Pro Pack

    Get more flexibility with an extra set of containers. Prepare your lunch for two days in advance.

    Includes:
    • insulated case that unfolds into an eating mat
    • adjustable strap/ handle
    • magnetic cutlery holder
    • dips container
    • container with a food separator
    • closing clip/ phone holder
    • FREE soup container with foam insulation
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 85 backers
