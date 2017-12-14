Pip - Digital Creation in your Pocket project video thumbnail
date 2017-12-14

Pip - Digital Creation in your Pocket

Pip - Digital Creation in your Pocket

Unleash your creativity! Invent, tinker and make with real code and hardware. Powered by Raspberry Pi. For ages 8 to adult.

Unleash your creativity! Invent, tinker and make with real code and hardware. Powered by Raspberry Pi. For ages 8 to adult.

About

DISCOVER PIP

Pip is the compact handheld device that puts the world of digital creation, curiosity & fun in your hands.

Make fun games, invent your own apps, play some retro classics or take control of objects around you! Pip is here to introduce the world of coding, to make it fun & easy. Start with drag & drop programing then go onto play with real code and invent endless possibilities with Pip.

Pip can also be turned into a handheld game device or games console with the use of RetroPie, which you can plug in controllers & into your tv or monitor.

We created Pip so that anyone can tinker with technology. From beginners, to those who know more - Pip makes it easy, simple and fun!

PLAY ALL YOUR FAVOURITES

Coding and games go hand in hand. There’s no better way to learn how to create and play your own games, or play retro classics that have lasted through the years.

From Snake, Sonic The Hedgehog, to Pac-Man or even Minecraft. You can code games from scratch, or play with the selection of games and apps bundled with Pip - or download more from our online arcade.

What makes Pip so great is that you can do all of this on the move. Explore, create & enjoy playing with Pip at all times.

MAKE THEM YOUR OWN

Pip allows you to explore possibilities that you would never think could happen. We want you to think outside the box, to give you the ability to take games and change them into your own. From making LEDs flash and adding your own photos to games, to even turning a banana into a fire button!

It's easy with Pip's simple Curiosity programming environment. Access lots of fun tutorials and projects with interactive step-by-step instructions so you can learn at your own pace.

Plus you’ll learn how to code in multiple languages (Javascript, Python, Lua, PHP and HTML/CSS).

 

FOR THE GAMERS

We’re big fans of gaming! Play all your old favourites with Pip using RetroPie (Nintendo, Sega, PlayStation, MAME, Neo Geo and more!). Just pop out the Kickstand and bring back the good old days by adding retro controllers. ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A.

INVENT WITH ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

With Pip it's really easy for you to tinker with hardware. Plug in a moisture sensor to check on plants, or hook up a proximity sensor to make an alarm, or add motors and lights to your LEGO creations and bring them to life with Pip.

We're really excited because Pip is open and works with cheap, off-the-shelf components already out there, plus you learn real code so you can go on to invent even beyond Pip.

It's easy with Pip's simple Curiosity programming environment. Access lots of fun tutorials and projects with interactive step-by-step instructions so you can learn at your own pace.

Plus you’ll learn how to code in multiple languages (Javascript, Python, Lua, PHP and HTML/CSS).

With Pip it’s really easy for you to tinker with hardware. Plug in a moisture sensor to check on plants, or hook up a proximity sensor to make an alarm, or add motors and lights to your LEGO creations and bring them to life with Pip.

We’re really excited because Pip is open and works with cheap, off-the-shelf components already out there, plus you learn real code so you can go on to invent even beyond Pip.

EASY FOR ALL LEVELS 

Start simple. Learn how to control each of the hardware components integrated into Pip - the screen, the speaker, and the LEDs.

Pip includes template projects to get you started and inspire your own games and apps. From there you’ll be able to create interactive stories, exciting action games, or something more serious, like a database to keep track of your trading card collection.

Once you’ve mastered these basics you’ll learn how to edit, add and personalise the code to play however you like!


PIP GROWS WITH YOU

You can unlock even more by adding our Maker Pack for Pip. This includes a Pip Breadboard Attachment, a PipHAT, and an integrated camera module. With the Maker Pack you'll be creating in the real world.

PipHAT connects to Pip’s 40-pin expansion connector and lets you use everyday objects as buttons. Control a game with grapes! Go bananas!

The Pip Breadboard Attachment lets you make and experiment with simple circuits using cheap, off the shelf parts - no expensive stuff to buy here. The breadboard is fully isolated - which is just a fancy way of saying you can hook up your circuit without turning off Pip.

Already have a Raspberry Pi? Available as a standalone backer reward, PipHAT and the Pip Breadboard Attachment are compatible with your existing Raspberry Pi 2/3.

CURIOSITY PROGRAMMED THE PIP

Pip’s programming tool is called Curiosity, and it’s hosted on Pip itself, accessed via WiFi from any modern web-browser, so there’s no software to download and install. Curiosity allows Pip to be programmed using a number of popular programming languages, including JavaScript, Python, Lua, PHP and HTML5. Scratch-inspired drag-and-drop block programming is also supported with our own Google Blockly based editor, making it really easy to access all of Pip’s built-in functionality from a simple, visual programming language.

Curiosity is loaded with project templates and cool tools for making games and other interactive playthings, and includes coding shortcuts for drawing, collision, AI, and even fancy shader effects. Documentation is built-in, and images and other assets can be uploaded and edited within the browser. A built-in emulator lets you to try out your code in the browser before sending it to Pip. Once you’re ready to try it on the device it only takes one click to install your code on Pip over WiFi, ready to play and share. It begins to run immediately.

BUILDING A CURIOUS COMMUNITY

At Curious Chip we want to encourage a collaborative community and make it easy for you to share the exciting things you’ve made! That's why we've built Spaceport!

Browse, download, remix and feedback on other people’s projects. Publishing your work is easy - just a couple of clicks from within Pip's web interface. And don’t worry, every app runs in its own sandbox to protect against malicious code.

We’re so excited to see what you’ll make!

AT ITS HEART, IT'S A RASPBERRY PI

With such a large and active community behind it, Raspberry Pi was the obvious choice for Pip. We also knew Pip had to fit in your pocket - the smaller device is, the more places it can go and the more you can do with it. The Pi inside Pip is probably not the same Raspberry Pi you're familiar with. Pip is built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, which offers the same power as a standard Raspberry Pi 3, but allows us to build a device with a portable form-factor, and better battery life.

Detachable controllers aren’t the only transformation Pip is capable of. If you want to use your Pip as a ‘real computer’, all you need to do is swap Pip’s standard SD card for one with Raspbian installed, connect a mouse, monitor and keyboard, and you’re good to go - Pip can be used just like the standard Pi. Browse the web with Chromium, write up a homework assignment with LibreOffice, compose music with SonicPi, play Minecraft and more.

We love Pip, the Raspberry Pi Foundation loves Pip and we know that you will love Pip too!

GET TO KNOW PIP

 

OUR FAVOURITE REWARDS

TIMELINE

THE TECHNICAL STUFF

THE TEAM

Sukhvir Dhillon (Co-Founder and Chief Maker)
Jason Frame (Co-Founder, Technical Lead)
Thomas Parry (Electronic Engineer)
Cade Wells (Consultant Engineer)
Andrew Forrest (Industrial Designer)
Daniel Harkin (Product/UX Designer)
Dave Morrow (Graphic Designer/Illustrator)

JOIN US AND MAKE IT HAPPEN

Never underestimate the power of tinkering! By breaking things and making things, you learn vital skills they need to understand and influence their worlds - all through play.

Please help back and share our project and together we can help empower a new generation of makers.

 

Risks and challenges

We will do our absolute best to deliver Pip on time and on spec. As shown in our video, we have many working prototypes and the challenge now will be to make these at scale. We have some great people on our team who have experience of making and delivering successful hardware products. Our suppliers have already been sourced and moulding designs are almost complete.

We know that it won't be plain sailing and have accounted for problems that might arise. You'll never be left hanging as we want to you be part of our process every step of the way as we continue to develop and deliver Pip.

Our passionate team are prepared to go all out to make this happen and promise our backers to bring you Pip despite any obstacles that may occur.

    £
    Pledge £5 or more About $7

    Name on Startup Screen

    Show the whole world your support for Pip! Your name will be displayed at random on the startup screen of every Pip sold. Join the Curious Chip community and get exclusive updates!

    Estimated delivery
    20 backers
    Pledge £15 or more About $20

    Software Early Access

    Early access to our online software, featuring coding tools, tutorials, online gallery, social features and more. Make your own games and apps and share them with the world! Also includes "Name on Startup Screen" reward.

    Estimated delivery
    15 backers
    Pledge £50 or more About $66

    Maker Pack

    Our Maker Pack works great with Pip or your existing Raspberry Pi 2/3 setup.

    Includes:

    1 x Pip Breadboard Kit
    1 x PipHAT

    + Everything in the "Software Early Access" reward.

    (Pip not included)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4 backers
    Pledge £150 or more About $197

    Pip (Early Bird)

    Be the first! Become a creator with Pip!

    Includes:

    1 x Pip (without camera)
    1 x Set of detachable controllers

    + Everything in the "Software Early Access" reward.

    (Estimated RRP £199)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (18 left of 75) 57 backers
    Pledge £175 or more About $230

    Pip

    Become a creator with Pip!

    1 x Pip (without camera)
    1 x Set of detachable controllers

    + Everything in the "Software Early Access" reward.

    (Estimated RRP £199)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Pledge £200 or more About $262

    Pip + Camera + Maker Pack (Early Bird)

    Be the first! Invent even more with Pip!

    1 x Pip
    1 x Integrated 5MP camera
    1 x Set of detachable controllers
    1 x Pip Breadboard Kit
    1 x PipHAT

    + Everything in the "Software Early Access" reward.

    (Estimated RRP £269)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (3 left of 100) 97 backers
    Pledge £225 or more About $295

    Pip + Camera + Maker Pack

    Invent even more with Pip!

    1 x Pip
    1 x Integrated 5MP camera
    1 x Set of detachable controllers
    1 x Pip Breadboard Kit
    1 x PipHAT

    + Everything in the "Software Early Access" reward.

    (Estimated RRP £269)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    16 backers
    Pledge £1,000 or more About $1,312

    Handmade Customised Pip + Maker Pack

    Handmade, resin-cast Pip, with your name or other message custom moulded into rear case. Available in a selection of colours.

    Includes:

    1 x Customised, hand-made Pip with personalised message
    1 x Integrated 5MP camera
    1 x Set of detachable controllers
    1 x Pip Breadboard Kit
    1 x PipHAT

    + Everything in the "Software Early Access" reward.

    (terms and conditions apply)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
    Pledge £2,000 or more About $2,625

    5 Pips + Hosted Workshop

    5 fully loaded Pips, plus a member of the Curious Chip team will come to you. Hosting a day-long workshop for up to 10 people to make and get creative with Pip.

    Includes:

    5 x Pip
    5 x Integrated 5MP camera
    5 x Set of detachable controllers
    5 x Pip Breadboard Kit
    5 x PipHAT

    + Everything in the "Software Early Access" reward.

    (UK only)

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United Kingdom
    Limited (4 left of 5) 1 backer
