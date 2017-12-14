Pip - Digital Creation in your Pocket

What makes Pip so great is that you can do all of this on the move. Explore, create & enjoy playing with Pip at all times.

From Snake, Sonic The Hedgehog, to Pac-Man or even Minecraft. You can code games from scratch, or play with the selection of games and apps bundled with Pip - or download more from our online arcade.

Coding and games go hand in hand. There’s no better way to learn how to create and play your own games, or play retro classics that have lasted through the years.

It's easy with Pip's simple Curiosity programming environment. Access lots of fun tutorials and projects with interactive step-by-step instructions so you can learn at your own pace.

Pip allows you to explore possibilities that you would never think could happen. We want you to think outside the box, to give you the ability to take games and change them into your own. From making LEDs flash and adding your own photos to games, to even turning a banana into a fire button!

We’re big fans of gaming! Play all your old favourites with Pip using RetroPie (Nintendo, Sega, PlayStation, MAME, Neo Geo and more!). Just pop out the Kickstand and bring back the good old days by adding retro controllers. ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A.

Plus you’ll learn how to code in multiple languages (Javascript, Python, Lua, PHP and HTML/CSS).

With Pip it’s really easy for you to tinker with hardware. Plug in a moisture sensor to check on plants, or hook up a proximity sensor to make an alarm, or add motors and lights to your LEGO creations and bring them to life with Pip. We’re really excited because Pip is open and works with cheap, off-the-shelf components already out there, plus you learn real code so you can go on to invent even beyond Pip. EASY FOR ALL LEVELS

Start simple. Learn how to control each of the hardware components integrated into Pip - the screen, the speaker, and the LEDs. Pip includes template projects to get you started and inspire your own games and apps. From there you’ll be able to create interactive stories, exciting action games, or something more serious, like a database to keep track of your trading card collection.

Once you’ve mastered these basics you’ll learn how to edit, add and personalise the code to play however you like!

PIP GROWS WITH YOU

You can unlock even more by adding our Maker Pack for Pip. This includes a Pip Breadboard Attachment, a PipHAT, and an integrated camera module. With the Maker Pack you'll be creating in the real world.

PipHAT connects to Pip’s 40-pin expansion connector and lets you use everyday objects as buttons. Control a game with grapes! Go bananas!

The Pip Breadboard Attachment lets you make and experiment with simple circuits using cheap, off the shelf parts - no expensive stuff to buy here. The breadboard is fully isolated - which is just a fancy way of saying you can hook up your circuit without turning off Pip.

Already have a Raspberry Pi? Available as a standalone backer reward, PipHAT and the Pip Breadboard Attachment are compatible with your existing Raspberry Pi 2/3.

Pip's programming tool is called Curiosity, and it's hosted on Pip itself, accessed via WiFi from any modern web-browser, so there's no software to download and install. Curiosity allows Pip to be programmed using a number of popular programming languages, including JavaScript, Python, Lua, PHP and HTML5. Scratch-inspired drag-and-drop block programming is also supported with our own Google Blockly based editor, making it really easy to access all of Pip's built-in functionality from a simple, visual programming language.

sound 00:00 00:00 Curiosity is loaded with project templates and cool tools for making games and other interactive playthings, and includes coding shortcuts for drawing, collision, AI, and even fancy shader effects. Documentation is built-in, and images and other assets can be uploaded and edited within the browser. A built-in emulator lets you to try out your code in the browser before sending it to Pip. Once you’re ready to try it on the device it only takes one click to install your code on Pip over WiFi, ready to play and share. It begins to run immediately. BUILDING A CURIOUS COMMUNITY At Curious Chip we want to encourage a collaborative community and make it easy for you to share the exciting things you’ve made! That's why we've built Spaceport! Browse, download, remix and feedback on other people’s projects. Publishing your work is easy - just a couple of clicks from within Pip's web interface. And don’t worry, every app runs in its own sandbox to protect against malicious code. We’re so excited to see what you’ll make! AT ITS HEART, IT'S A RASPBERRY PI With such a large and active community behind it, Raspberry Pi was the obvious choice for Pip. We also knew Pip had to fit in your pocket - the smaller device is, the more places it can go and the more you can do with it. The Pi inside Pip is probably not the same Raspberry Pi you're familiar with. Pip is built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, which offers the same power as a standard Raspberry Pi 3, but allows us to build a device with a portable form-factor, and better battery life.

Detachable controllers aren’t the only transformation Pip is capable of. If you want to use your Pip as a ‘real computer’, all you need to do is swap Pip’s standard SD card for one with Raspbian installed, connect a mouse, monitor and keyboard, and you’re good to go - Pip can be used just like the standard Pi. Browse the web with Chromium, write up a homework assignment with LibreOffice, compose music with SonicPi, play Minecraft and more. We love Pip, the Raspberry Pi Foundation loves Pip and we know that you will love Pip too!





