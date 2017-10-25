All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Game Toppers: Quality, Affordable, Portable Gaming Table Top
Upgrading your gaming experience! Turn your kitchen or dining room table into a premium, quality, thematic, portable gaming solution.
About this project
This video describes how our Game Toppers work and the features they provide.
In order to provide a quality gaming experience, it took over a year of dedicated effort, working with industry insiders and professional engineers to develop Game Toppers. This thoughtfully designed solution keeps affordability in mind, but also provides special features gamers desire while not sacrificing quality. Our standard Game Toppers provide a solid high quality, powder coated aluminum rail that is very durable at a lower price, while not sacrificing functionality. Our "LUXURIANT" options provide that extra luxury feel and look with all Red Oak hardwood components.
- Modular Cup Holders & Accessory Trays
- Powder Coat Finish, Premium Stains & Wood Finishes to ensure durability
- Military Grade Aluminum for precise tolerances and strength
- Thematic Gaming Mats enhance the gaming experience
- Stable "non-slip" Performance while protecting your existing table's surface with our soft rubberized protection strips
- Optional Accessory Rail converts the larger Toppers into a mini. You can have 2 Toppers in one.
- Fully Assembled - Set up in literally a couple of minutes.
- Made in the USA
Included with each Game Topper is our standard 2mm Classic Red Mat that if unlocked can be upgraded to our Premium 3mm stitched edge mat. See prices on stretch goals
We have just announced 2 new Rail Bundles as stretch goals below.
Fun little video of these amazing Game Topper Dice Towers from Daedalus Productions!!! They fit right on the rail and slide where ever you like. They keep all the dice right in front of you without disturbing your game. I can't get enough of them!!!
Shipping costs for the Bundles and add ons will be included in our end of campaign survey. We are currently working on a chart estimating shipping for add ons and bundles.
We have some amazing ideas on how we can provide extra options and extra value, even some extras you wouldn't normally expect, if we can hits some milestones. So much of this project is volume dependent. The more we produce, the better my prices get, and the more I can give back. Stretch Goals will allow us to involve you in the some of the decisions. Stay tuned for more!
Fan Shots!
Jesse Shake provided a shot of Twilight Imperium 3 on his Kitchen Table (34 1/2 x 58 1/4) before and then on The Watson 38 x 60 play area.
We are currently not offering Shipping outside of the United States and Canada with the exception of our Thematic game mats. We will continue to explore partners to bring this great product to an international audience, but currently it is not cost effective. As always there is hefty shipping expense to Alaska and Hawaii.
Our Toppers are over-sized for the shipping category. While we realize it costs a bit more to ship, this was an intentional design decision to provide a fully assembled, quality, comfortable, and provide functionality that gamers desire. We could have made a smaller table with 2 inch rails and not offered the versatility that our design offers, but I refused to compromise on this. The small amount of extra shipping, I feel is worth it in the long run. (Special discounted shipping for the "Baker Street" & "Whole Scotland Yard" packages, see PACKAGES section above for more details).
The Hudson - USA $79.00 Alaska $149.00 Hawaii $289.00 Canada $149.00
The Lestrade - USA $89.00 Alaska $189.00 Hawaii $299.00 Canada $189.00
The Watson - USA $99.00 Alaska $189.00 Hawaii $289.00 Canada $249.00
The Holmes - USA $99.00 Alaska $249.00 Hawaii $349.00 Canada $249.00
All taxes or customs fees will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged for MN residents.
Risks and challenges
As a seasoned business owner, I understand how things do not always go as planned. There are some factors which are out of one's control, and human error must always be factored in. When this happens, problem solving and a commitment to make things right is paramount.
My business philosophy has always been to give the customer more than they expect. My experience has prepared me for this and my commitment to honoring my word is my main priority.
Manufacturing and supply chain difficulties are the biggest risk to this project. We have taken several steps to minimize this risk:
First, I have been involved significantly in every step of this project from inception; prototyping, working with qualified engineers, costing and quality control of manufacturing. I went so far as to personally finance, at significant expense, an initial low volume run of tables to make sure these tables did what I said they would, and to ensure that we could manufacture these with the quality I expect. The result was a product I am very proud of. This knowledge and being so active in the "day to day processes" allows me to personally oversee this project.
Secondly, our Game Toppers are made in the USA. I am working with a manufacture that is based in my home town. They have many large accounts like Target, Best Buy and others, in a 90,000 square ft. facility, that has equipped them to handle the quality and the capacity this project demands. It also provides us many key advantages as far as quality control, problem solving, supply chain and mitigating problems that can happen versus manufacturing overseas.
Thirdly, shipping is always a challenge. Our Game Toppers are somewhat heavy packages. Considerable time and effort has gone into making sure our fulfillment partner, also located not far from me, in the upper Midwest, can handle the packaging and shipping in a timely manner. We also have been testing our packaging to ensure our Toppers arrive in pristine condition. Because of this I have made significant upgrades in our packaging to ensure a quality delivery.
We are charging for shipping. I am making sound business decisions so I have enough funds to pay to get them to you. Our Toppers are oversized for the shipping category. While we realize it costs a bit more to ship, this was an intentional design decision to provide the best quality, comfort and functionality that gamers desire. We could have made a smaller Topper with 2 inch rails and not offered the versatility that our design offers, but I refused to compromise on this. The small amount of extra shipping, I feel is worth it in the long run.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
