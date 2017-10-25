Game Toppers: Quality, Affordable, Portable Gaming Table Top

About this project

This video describes how our Game Toppers work and the features they provide.

In order to provide a quality gaming experience, it took over a year of dedicated effort, working with industry insiders and professional engineers to develop Game Toppers. This thoughtfully designed solution keeps affordability in mind, but also provides special features gamers desire while not sacrificing quality. Our standard Game Toppers provide a solid high quality, powder coated aluminum rail that is very durable at a lower price, while not sacrificing functionality. Our "LUXURIANT" options provide that extra luxury feel and look with all Red Oak hardwood components.

Modular Cup Holders & Accessory Trays

Powder Coat Finish, Premium Stains & Wood Finishes to ensure durability

to ensure durability Military Grade Aluminum for precise tolerances and strength

for precise tolerances and strength Thematic Gaming Mats enhance the gaming experience

enhance the gaming experience Stable "non-slip" Performance while protecting your existing table's surface with our soft rubberized protection strips

while protecting your existing table's surface with our soft rubberized protection strips Optional Accessory Rail converts the larger Toppers into a mini. You can have 2 Toppers in one.

converts the larger Toppers into a mini. You can have 2 Toppers in one. Fully Assembled - Set up in literally a couple of minutes.

- Set up in literally a couple of minutes. Made in the USA

Included with each Game Topper is our standard 2mm Classic Red Mat that if unlocked can be upgraded to our Premium 3mm stitched edge mat. See prices on stretch goals

You can purchase 2 rails and turn your Topper in 2 mini Toppers!

We have just announced 2 new Rail Bundles as stretch goals below.

Fun little video of these amazing Game Topper Dice Towers from Daedalus Productions!!! They fit right on the rail and slide where ever you like. They keep all the dice right in front of you without disturbing your game. I can't get enough of them!!!

Shipping costs for the Bundles and add ons will be included in our end of campaign survey. We are currently working on a chart estimating shipping for add ons and bundles.

Premium 3mm Mats

We have some amazing ideas on how we can provide extra options and extra value, even some extras you wouldn't normally expect, if we can hits some milestones. So much of this project is volume dependent. The more we produce, the better my prices get, and the more I can give back. Stretch Goals will allow us to involve you in the some of the decisions. Stay tuned for more!

Unlocked!

Rail Bundle 1 with shipping included. May add to pledge level.

This upgrade option at the end of the campaign will allow you the option of upgrading to the premium, 3mm, stitched edge mats at a fraction of the price.

Rail Bundle 2 with shipping included. May add to pledge level.

The Secret Cabal Gaming red mat

The Secret Cabal Gaming blue mat

The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast

Joel Eddy - Drive Thru Reviews

Dan King - The Game Boy Geek

Chaz Marlar - Pair of Dice Paradise

Scott "Tox" Morris - Crits Happen

Robert Oren

Mini review -Robert Oren

JT - G-Club

The Board Game Closet

The Board Game Family -Trent Howell http://www.theboardgamefamily.com/2017/09/game-toppers-full-review/

Blue Peg Pink PEG Gaming Podcast https://bluepegpinkpeg.com/2017/09/11/episode-106-lorenzo-il-magnifico/

The Dukes of Dice http://www.dukesofdice.com/

Rolling Dice and Taking Names http://www.rolldicetakenames.com/

Tantrum House Gaming Podcast http://www.tantrumhouse.com/podcast/tantrum-house-podcast-e5-game-topper

The Boardgame Closet http://boardgamecloset.com/episode-26-countdown-to-the-con/

Tasty Ministrel Podcast http://playtmg.libsyn.com/podcast/the-tmg-podcast-meet-kevin-burkardsmeier-table-topper-creator-and-board-game-enthusiast-episode-022

Meeple Overboard http://shoutengine.com/MeepleOverboard/kickstarter-review-game-toppers-43607

Jesse Shake provided a shot of Twilight Imperium 3 on his Kitchen Table (34 1/2 x 58 1/4) before and then on The Watson 38 x 60 play area.

TI3 on standard kitchen 34 1/4 x 58 1/4 table

The Watson 38 x 60 play area

We are currently not offering Shipping outside of the United States and Canada with the exception of our Thematic game mats. We will continue to explore partners to bring this great product to an international audience, but currently it is not cost effective. As always there is hefty shipping expense to Alaska and Hawaii.

Our Toppers are over-sized for the shipping category. While we realize it costs a bit more to ship, this was an intentional design decision to provide a fully assembled, quality, comfortable, and provide functionality that gamers desire. We could have made a smaller table with 2 inch rails and not offered the versatility that our design offers, but I refused to compromise on this. The small amount of extra shipping, I feel is worth it in the long run. (Special discounted shipping for the "Baker Street" & "Whole Scotland Yard" packages, see PACKAGES section above for more details).

The Hudson - USA $79.00 Alaska $149.00 Hawaii $289.00 Canada $149.00

The Lestrade - USA $89.00 Alaska $189.00 Hawaii $299.00 Canada $189.00

The Watson - USA $99.00 Alaska $189.00 Hawaii $289.00 Canada $249.00

The Holmes - USA $99.00 Alaska $249.00 Hawaii $349.00 Canada $249.00

All taxes or customs fees will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged for MN residents.