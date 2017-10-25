Game Toppers: Quality, Affordable, Portable Gaming Table Top project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Games
Fergus Falls, MN
$288,639 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Game Toppers: Quality, Affordable, Portable Gaming Table Top

By Game Toppers LLC
First created

Game Toppers: Quality, Affordable, Portable Gaming Table Top

Upgrading your gaming experience! Turn your kitchen or dining room table into a premium, quality, thematic, portable gaming solution.

Upgrading your gaming experience! Turn your kitchen or dining room table into a premium, quality, thematic, portable gaming solution. Read more

$288,639 pledged of $50,000 goal
backers
   
Games
Fergus Falls, MN
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 7 Updates 6 Comments 394 Community
Back this project

About this project

 This video describes how our Game Toppers work and the features they provide.

In order to provide a quality gaming experience, it took over a year of dedicated effort, working with industry insiders and professional engineers to develop Game Toppers. This thoughtfully designed solution keeps affordability in mind, but also provides special features gamers desire while not sacrificing quality. Our standard Game Toppers provide a solid high quality, powder coated aluminum rail that is very durable at a lower price, while not sacrificing functionality. Our "LUXURIANT" options provide that extra luxury feel and look with all Red Oak hardwood components. 

  • Modular Cup Holders & Accessory Trays
  • Powder Coat Finish, Premium Stains & Wood Finishes to ensure durability
  • Military Grade Aluminum for precise tolerances and strength
  • Thematic Gaming Mats enhance the gaming experience
  • Stable "non-slip" Performance while protecting your existing table's surface with our soft rubberized protection strips
  • Optional Accessory Rail converts the larger Toppers into a mini. You can have 2 Toppers in one.
  • Fully Assembled - Set up in literally a couple of minutes.
  • Made in the USA

 

Included with each Game Topper is our standard 2mm Classic Red Mat that if unlocked can be upgraded to our Premium 3mm stitched edge mat. See prices on stretch goals

 

 Click above for high res pic.

 

 

You can purchase 2 rails and turn your Topper in 2 mini Toppers!
You can purchase 2 rails and turn your Topper in 2 mini Toppers!

 We have just announced 2 new Rail Bundles as stretch goals below.

 

 

 Fun little video of these amazing Game Topper Dice Towers from Daedalus Productions!!! They fit right on the rail and slide where ever you like. They keep all the dice right in front of you without disturbing your game. I can't get enough of them!!!

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

Shipping costs for the Bundles and add ons will be included in our end of campaign survey. We are currently working on a chart estimating shipping for add ons and bundles. 

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

Click image to see high res art
Click image to see high res art

 

 

Click to see high res art
Click to see high res art

 

 

Click image to see high res art
Click image to see high res art

 

 

Click image to see high res art
Click image to see high res art

 

 

Click image to see high res art
Click image to see high res art

 

 

Click image to see high res art
Click image to see high res art

 

Premium 3mm Mats
Premium 3mm Mats

 

                       

We have some amazing ideas on how we can provide extra options and extra value, even some extras you wouldn't normally expect, if we can hits some milestones. So much of this project is volume dependent. The more we produce, the better my prices get, and the more I can give back. Stretch Goals will allow us to involve you in the some of the decisions. Stay tuned for more!

 

Unlocked!
Unlocked!

         

Rail Bundle 1 with shipping included. May add to pledge level.
Rail Bundle 1 with shipping included. May add to pledge level.

 

This upgrade option at the end of the campaign will allow you the option of upgrading to the premium, 3mm, stitched edge mats at a fraction of the price.
This upgrade option at the end of the campaign will allow you the option of upgrading to the premium, 3mm, stitched edge mats at a fraction of the price.

 

Rail Bundle 2 with shipping included. May add to pledge level.
Rail Bundle 2 with shipping included. May add to pledge level.
The Secret Cabal Gaming red mat
The Secret Cabal Gaming red mat

 

 

           Click Goal for high res pic.

The Secret Cabal Gaming blue mat
The Secret Cabal Gaming blue mat

 

 Click Goal for high res pic

           

 The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast

 Joel Eddy - Drive Thru Reviews

 Dan King - The Game Boy Geek

Chaz Marlar - Pair of Dice Paradise 

Scott "Tox" Morris - Crits Happen

 Robert Oren

Mini review -Robert Oren 

JT - G-Club

 The Board Game Closet

Other Media:

The Board Game Family -Trent Howell http://www.theboardgamefamily.com/2017/09/game-toppers-full-review/

Blue Peg Pink PEG Gaming Podcast https://bluepegpinkpeg.com/2017/09/11/episode-106-lorenzo-il-magnifico/

The Dukes of Dice http://www.dukesofdice.com/

Rolling Dice and Taking Names http://www.rolldicetakenames.com/

Tantrum House Gaming Podcast  http://www.tantrumhouse.com/podcast/tantrum-house-podcast-e5-game-topper

The Boardgame Closet http://boardgamecloset.com/episode-26-countdown-to-the-con/

Tasty Ministrel Podcast http://playtmg.libsyn.com/podcast/the-tmg-podcast-meet-kevin-burkardsmeier-table-topper-creator-and-board-game-enthusiast-episode-022

Meeple Overboard  http://shoutengine.com/MeepleOverboard/kickstarter-review-game-toppers-43607

 

 

 Fan Shots!

Jesse Shake  provided a shot of Twilight Imperium 3 on his Kitchen Table (34 1/2 x 58 1/4) before and then on The Watson 38 x 60 play area.

TI3 on standard kitchen 34 1/4 x 58 1/4 table
TI3 on standard kitchen 34 1/4 x 58 1/4 table

 

The Watson 38 x 60 play area
The Watson 38 x 60 play area

 

 We are currently not offering Shipping outside of the United States and Canada with the exception of our Thematic game mats. We will continue to explore partners to bring this great product to an international audience, but currently it is not cost effective. As always there is hefty shipping expense to Alaska and Hawaii. 

Our Toppers are over-sized for the shipping category. While we realize it costs a bit more to ship, this was an intentional design decision to provide a fully assembled, quality, comfortable, and provide functionality that gamers desire. We could have made a smaller table with 2 inch rails and not offered the versatility that our design offers, but I refused to compromise on this. The small amount of extra shipping, I feel is worth it in the long run. (Special discounted shipping for the "Baker Street" & "Whole Scotland Yard" packages, see PACKAGES section above for more details). 

The Hudson - USA $79.00 Alaska $149.00 Hawaii $289.00 Canada $149.00  

The Lestrade - USA $89.00 Alaska $189.00 Hawaii $299.00 Canada $189.00  

The Watson - USA $99.00 Alaska $189.00 Hawaii $289.00 Canada $249.00  

The Holmes - USA $99.00 Alaska $249.00 Hawaii $349.00 Canada $249.00

All taxes or customs fees will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged for MN residents.

 

Risks and challenges

As a seasoned business owner, I understand how things do not always go as planned. There are some factors which are out of one's control, and human error must always be factored in. When this happens, problem solving and a commitment to make things right is paramount.
My business philosophy has always been to give the customer more than they expect. My experience has prepared me for this and my commitment to honoring my word is my main priority.

Manufacturing and supply chain difficulties are the biggest risk to this project. We have taken several steps to minimize this risk:

First, I have been involved significantly in every step of this project from inception; prototyping, working with qualified engineers, costing and quality control of manufacturing. I went so far as to personally finance, at significant expense, an initial low volume run of tables to make sure these tables did what I said they would, and to ensure that we could manufacture these with the quality I expect. The result was a product I am very proud of. This knowledge and being so active in the "day to day processes" allows me to personally oversee this project.

Secondly, our Game Toppers are made in the USA. I am working with a manufacture that is based in my home town. They have many large accounts like Target, Best Buy and others, in a 90,000 square ft. facility, that has equipped them to handle the quality and the capacity this project demands. It also provides us many key advantages as far as quality control, problem solving, supply chain and mitigating problems that can happen versus manufacturing overseas.

Thirdly, shipping is always a challenge. Our Game Toppers are somewhat heavy packages. Considerable time and effort has gone into making sure our fulfillment partner, also located not far from me, in the upper Midwest, can handle the packaging and shipping in a timely manner. We also have been testing our packaging to ensure our Toppers arrive in pristine condition. Because of this I have made significant upgrades in our packaging to ensure a quality delivery.

We are charging for shipping. I am making sound business decisions so I have enough funds to pay to get them to you. Our Toppers are oversized for the shipping category. While we realize it costs a bit more to ship, this was an intentional design decision to provide the best quality, comfort and functionality that gamers desire. We could have made a smaller Topper with 2 inch rails and not offered the versatility that our design offers, but I refused to compromise on this. The small amount of extra shipping, I feel is worth it in the long run.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Stay Updated

    Stay updated on new information and help us share this mission to upgrade people gaming experience.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    88 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $59 or more About $59

    Premium Thematic Game Mats

    Hudson 30 x 38 or Lestrade 36 x 36 Premium Thematic Game Mat. This is for a mat of your choice and any mats that may become unlocked during the campaign. Shipping rates are good faith estimates. Please see shipping chart. Shipping rates will be calculated at the end of the campaign with our survey. In some cases shipping will be less internationally. Shipping will be included in certain bundles in the USA and Canada. We are working on an international backer level.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    5 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $79 or more About $79

    Premium Thematic Game Mats

    Watson 38 x 60 Premium Thematic Game Mat. This is for a mat of your choice and any mats that may become unlocked during the campaign. Shipping rates are good faith estimates. Please see shipping chart. Shipping rates will be calculated at the end of the campaign with our survey. In some cases shipping will be less internationally. Shipping will be included in certain bundles in the USA and Canada. We are working on an international backer level.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    7 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $89 or more About $89

    Premium Thematic Game Mats

    Holmes 36 x 72 Premium Thematic Game Mat. This is for a mat of your choice and any mats that may become unlocked during the campaign. Shipping rates are good faith estimates. Please see shipping chart. Shipping rates will be calculated at the end of the campaign with our survey. In some cases shipping will be less internationally. Shipping will be included in certain bundles in the USA and Canada. We are working on an international backer lever

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    4 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $299 or more About $299

    The "Hudson" Game Topper - Wave 1

    Standard aluminum rail system, durable playing surface

    MSRP $399.00 Kickstarter Exclusive: $299!
    The first 50 backers at this level will receive Wave 1 delivery time.

    Shipping: USA $79 Canada $149.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Includes:
    • 30" X 38" Hudson Standard Game Topper
    • BURGUNDY Game Toppers 2 mm neoprene mat
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (45 left of 50) 5 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $349 or more About $349

    The "Lestrade" Game Topper - Wave 1

    Standard aluminum rail system, durable playing surface.

    MSRP $449.00 Kickstarter Exclusive: $349!

    The first 50 backers at this level will receive Wave 1 delivery time.

    Shipping: USA $89 Canada $189.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Includes:
    • 36" X 36" Lestrade Standard Game Topper
    • BURGUNDY Game Toppers 2 mm neoprene mat
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (42 left of 50) 8 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $399 or more About $399

    The "Hudson" LUXURIANT G. Topper Wave 1

    Standard aluminum rail system with hardwood insets and corners, durable playing surface.

    MSRP $499.00 Kickstarter exclusive: $399!

    The first 50 backers at this level will receive first delivery.

    Shipping: USA $79 Canada $149.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Includes:
    • 30 x 38 "Hudson" LUXURIANT Game Topper
    • BURGUNDY Game Toppers 2 mm neoprene mat
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (49 left of 50) 1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge $449 or more About $449

    The "Lestrade" LUXURIANT G.T. -Wave 1

    Standard aluminum rail system with hardwood insets and corners, durable playing surface

    MSRP $549.00 Kickstarter exclusive: $449!

    The 1st 50 backers at this level will receive first delivery.

    Shipping: USA $89 Canada $189.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Includes:
    • 36 x 36 "Lestrade" LUXURIANT Game Topper
    • BURGUNDY Game Toppers 2 mm neoprene mat
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (44 left of 50) 6 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge $499 or more About $499

    The "Watson" Game Topper - Wave 1

    Standard aluminum rail system, durable playing surface
    MSRP $599.00 Kickstarter Exclusive: $499!

    1st 100 backers at this level receive early delivery.

    Shipping: USA $99 Canada $249.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Includes:
    • 38" X 60" Watson Standard Game Topper
    • BURGUNDY Game Toppers 2 mm neoprene mat
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (38 left of 100) 62 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge $599 or more About $599

    The "Holmes" Game Topper - Wave 1

    Standard aluminum rail system, durable playing surface
    MSRP $699.00 Kickstarter Exclusive: $599!

    The 1st 100 backers at this level will receive first delivery.

    Shipping: USA $99 Canada $299.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Includes:
    • 36" X 72" Holmes Standard Game Topper
    • BURGUNDY Game Toppers 2 mm neoprene mat
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (80 left of 100) 20 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge $649 or more About $649

    The "Watson" LUXURIANT G. Topper-Wave 1

    Standard aluminum rail system with hardwood insets and corners, durable playing surface
    MSRP $799.00 Kickstarter Exclusive: $649!

    The 1st 150 backers at this level will receive first delivery.

    Shipping: USA $99 Canada $249.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Includes:
    • 38 x 60 Watson LUXURIANT Game Topper
    • BURGUNDY Game Toppers 2 mm neoprene mat
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (122 left of 150) 28 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  13. Select this reward

    Pledge $749 or more About $749

    The "Holmes" LUXURIANT G.Topper-Wave 1

    Standard aluminum rail system with hardwood insets and corners, durable playing surface
    MSRP $899.00 Kickstarter Exclusive: $749!

    The 1st 150 backers at this level will receive first delivery.

    Shipping: USA $99 Canada $249.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Includes:
    • 36 x 72 Holmes LUXURIANT Game Topper
    • BURGUNDY Game Toppers 2 mm neoprene mat
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (129 left of 150) 21 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  14. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,049 or more About $1,049

    The Whole "Scotland Yard" G. T. Package

    MSRP $17I5.00 Kickstarter package: $1049.00 w/ $49.00 shipping.

    The 1st 150 backers at this level will receive first delivery.

    Includes:
    38 x 60" Watson LUXURIANT Game Topper
    (Persian Slipper Accessory Bundle)
    Set of 4 cup holders
    2 Double Component Tray
    Set of 2 Goblet Holders
    Game Topper Game Mat
    2 Thematic Game Mats Choice
    2 G.T./Daedalus Dice Towers
    4 pairs of G.T/Daedalus Player Shields
    Luxuriant G.T. double zipper, padded, Storage bag

    Shipping: USA $99 Canada $199.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (100 left of 150) 50 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  15. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,149 or more About $1,149

    The "Baker Street" G.T. Package

    MSRP $18I5.00 Kickstarter package: $1149.00 w/ $99.00 shipping.

    The 1st 100 backers at this level will receive first delivery.

    Includes:
    36 x 72 "Holmes" LUXURIANT Game Topper
    (Persian Slipper Accessory Bundle)
    Set of 4 cup holders
    2 Double Component Tray
    Set of 2 Goblet Holders
    Game Topper Game Mat
    2 Thematic Game Mats Choice
    2 G.T./Daedalus Dice Towers
    4 pairs of G.T/Daedalus Player Shields
    Luxuriant G.T. double zipper, padded, Storage bag

    Shipping: USA $99 Canada $249.00 shipping for orders outside the continental United States are good faith estimates and will vary slightly due to location. Final shipping will be listed in our post campaign survey. All tax and customs charges will be the responsibility of the backer. MN sales tax will be charged.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (4 left of 100) 96 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.