About

Come celebrate Worthington's 15th anniversary as we reprint the game that started it all. In 2004 we converted one of our favorite all time battles into an epic wargame that is still one of our favorites. Both print runs sold out quickly. In VICTORIA CROSS II DELUXE EDITION you get to lead either the British, or Zulu army in the game for the desparate struggle for the small mission outpost at Rorke's Drift. The battle where 150 British soldiers held off 4,000 Zulu warriors, immortalized in the famous movie, ZULU. Also included is the battle that destroyed a British army, Isandlwana. Where 1,500 British and Native soldiers were wiped out by a Zulu army in one of the British army's greatest defeats. Both battles occurred the same day.

Two complete games in one box!

This 15th Anniversary Deluxe edition includes all deluxe components including a large double sided hard mounted game board, one side having the Isandlwana, with the other side having Rorke's Drift. Deluxe large 1" counters with rounded corners for the British units, and 2" long Zulu counters with rounded corners. Interior box wrapping. The game also includes 2 copies of the rule book, dice, 2 copies of the player aid, as well as a special solitaire bot aid for manuevering the Zulu.

Each battle is playable by 2 players. In the solitaire versions of each game, you play the British with a bot engine for the Zulu player. Each battle is playable in under 2 hours.

Box with double sided game board

MARCO ARNAUDO VIDEO REVIEW OF VICTORIA CROSS II

FROM PJN79 ON BOARDGAMEGEEK.COM: "This game has a fantastic simulation / recreation of Isandlwana - the best I have ever played."

CLICK THE PICTURE BELOW TO READ THE ORIGINAL GAME RULES

CLICK THE IMAGE TO READ THE RULES

FROM BLOCKHEAD ON BOARDGAMEGEEK.COM: " I'm liking this game more and more. Roarke's Drift is the more familiar battle to me, and it plays almost like a movie. Isandlawana is easier, so plays a little faster. Both battles seem pretty well balanced. A good light wargame I can play in an evening. I like it."

UNLOCKED STRETCH GOAL #1 - $15,000 Deluxe Box Sleeve/Dust Cover featuring the Battle of Isandlwana to protect your game box

Stretch Goal 2

FROM MTAPNER ON BOARDGAMEGEEK.COM: " I picked this game up after watching Zulu with my son and he asked to play a game on the topic! Captures the vagaries of the two battles well. The limitless Zulus carry a heavy toll yet victory, via a great deal of in-game tension (at least in Rorke's Drift) where the British player will need all their wits to survive and will know that they have done well to win."

This Project is not EU “friendly”. However, in our effort to offer worldwide friendly shipping we have reduced worldwide shipping prices to just barely above domestic shipping in the USA. We are setting world wide shipping prices for this campaign at $11 for single copy USA shipping, $15 Canadian, and just $22 for the rest of the world wide shipping.

We value our worldwide customers and are hoping this reduces (and offsets by reducing the shipping) any customs fees or charges.