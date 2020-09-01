All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, May 2 2020 8:30 PM UTC +00:00.
A strategic game on the French & Indian War, 1757-1759. Designed for 2 players. Playable in 1 to 2 hours. Two ways to play.
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
Receive 1 copy of the The French & Indian War 1757-1759. (MSRP - $69).
Receive 2 copies of the The French & Indian War 1757-1759 at the early bird price. (MSRP - $138).
Get one copy of The French & Indian War 1757-1759, one copy of Freeman's Farm 1777, and 1759: The Siege of Quebec.
Receive 3 copies of the The French & Indian War 1757-1759 at the early bird price. (MSRP - $207).
Receive 6 copies of the The French & Indian War 1757-1759 at the early bird price. (MSRP - $345).
Reward no longer available
Receive 1 copy of the The French & Indian War 1757-1759 at the early bird price. (MSRP - $69).