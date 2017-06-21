About this project

WHAT’S SARATOGA 1777: Saratoga 1777 is a war game about the American Revolutionary War campaign led by British General Burgoyne against the American colonist led by General Gates. It is a point to point movement war game using blocks with labels for the military units. The game uses the system from our previous games, New York 1776 and Trenton 1776.

Each turn both the American and British player will receive activation points with which to activate either groups of blocks moved by a leader, or individual blocks. When blocks of both sides end a move in a location together then a battle occurs.

The game has some excellent historical “chrome” mixed in with units for General Benedict Arnold (not only a leader but also rolls 4 dice in combat and is always active), the American Elite units of Warner, Dearborn, and Daniel Morgan with devastating firepower, using the river/lakes and river/lake roads to move more units, the Native American ability to hit and run, and British General Clinton’s approach from New York City toward Albany drawing off American forces.

There are lots of great strategic decisions for both sides in the game. Best of all it plays in 2 hours so you have time to play two games in an evening.

WHAT’S IN THE CAMPAIGN: The Kickstarter campaign is for Volume III in our American Revolution game series, SARATOGA 1777. Also, we are doing reprints for Volume I: NEW YORK 1776, and Volume II: TRENTON 1776, which are both sold out. We are upgrading the boards to mounted game boards for all of the games in the series, and we do have the hard-mounted game boards for sale for those who already have the first printing of Volumes I and II. We’ve put battle boards in all of the games and rules have been added to TRENTON 1776 for using the battle board.

However, we’ve set the Kickstarter pledge so low on the 3-game set that it is basically buy 2 get 1 free. We’ve put together a number of packages with other games from our lineup that are early American campaigns and battles, including WILDERNESS EMPIRES, and HOLD THE LINE REMASTERED, as well as the FRENCH & INDIAN WAR EXPANSION.

We’ve put great bundles together so the more you buy the more you save!!! We also have multiple game discounts for resellers, game clubs, and customers who bundle their orders. We hope you see something you like, please tell your friends and fellow gamers.

Game Box

Game Board

New terrain, river/lake movement (reflected in blue roads) vs. brown roads which limit how many units can use the brown road.

New elite American units reflect some of the back woods specialist such as Morgan, Dearborn, and Warner. American General Arnold is provided to lead the American charge, but be careful using him as he can be hit and removed from the game. Regulars, militia, artillery, and the leaders round out the American lineup.

The British are back with their redcoat infantry, Hessian mercenaries, artillery and leaders. A new twist for them is the native Americans who can hit and run without pursuit, but they only hang around for one round of battle so knowing when to put them in is critical.

Battle Example on the included Battle Board

In this battle example on the included Battle Board it is the British battle turn and he performs the following; He fires at the American right battlefield position with his artillery unit in his left battlefield position. Rolling 3 dice he causes a hit with the 5 and a militia flee with the 1. The American player applies the hit to the militia and then has the militia unit flee. Next the British player moves Fraser from his reserve to the center. Then he fires his infantry unit in his right at the American left by rolling 2 dice (the current SP of his infantry unit) and scores a hit with the 6. Fraser cannot fire because he moved. Last the British player rolls 4 die and fires with his Native American unit in the center. The 1 and 2 rolled cause militia flee results (Native American units cause flee results on 1 and 2). Both American militia units in the center must flee. This causes a forced retreat and all American units must retreat and the British units will get a battle fire at the retreating units.

Rules

3 Game Set

WHAT’S IN THE BOX FOR SARATOGA 1777: You get a beautiful hard mounted game board showing the area in upper New York, New Hampshire Grants (Vermont) and Massachusetts, over 70 blue and read wooden blocks, labels for those blocks, rules, battle board for fighting your tactical battles, and dice.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX FOR NEW YORK 1776: You get a beautiful new hard mounted game board showing New York and Long Island where the campaign took place, 60 blue and read wooden blocks, labels for those blocks, rules, battle board for fighting your tactical battles, and dice.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX FOR TRENTON 1776: You get a beautiful new hard mounted game board showing New York and New Jersey, 60 blue and read wooden blocks, labels for those blocks, rules, battle board for fighting your tactical battles, and dice.

KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE

You receive 1 Kickstarter exclusive block and label set per American Revolution game series game in your order – NEW YORK 1776, TRENTON 1776, AND SARATOGA 1776. (For example – if you order the dealer dozen you receive 12 Kickstarter exclusives)

Tactics and Terrain Blocks and labels with optional rules for their use. Usable in all 3 games in the series.

WOODS – (-1) for some artillery firing into a column with woods.

CREEK – some infantry units may not fire into the opposing columns.

ENTRENCHMENTS – some infantry units firing into this column subtract die.

HILL – add 1 die for some artillery firing from a column with a hill.

COLD STEEL – forcing some militia units in one column to flee before combat begins.

CHARGE – allowing some attacking units in a column to fire first.

ELITE – adds +1 to die rolls for some attacking units in a column.

LIGHT INFANTRY – allows some units two battle moves.

FLANKING – allows some units to move and fire from reserve.

STRETCH GOALS

Stretch Goal 1: Alternate Labels---UNLOCKED!

When we reach $15,000 each backer of SARATOGA 1777 receives an alternate label sheet

(You can add an extra set of blue and redblocks by adding $15.00 to your pledge)

Stretch Goal 2: Saratoga Campaign Book--LOCKED

When we reach the $25,000 level each backer of the $50 or more package receives one copy of the book by Samuel Adams Drake.

ADD ON'S:

Add $15 to add one set of extras blue and red blocks for SARATOGA 1777.

Add $17 for one extra hard mounted board of either New York 1776 or Trenton 1776

Add $30 for one each of a hard mounted game board for New York 1776 and Trenton 1776

OTHER GAMES IN SOME OF THE PACKAGES:

