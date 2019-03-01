About

What is this Project?

Medieval England has many Legends and Myths. One of the most enduring of English folklore is Robin Hood, legendary Outlaw archer and champion of the common people.

Robin Hood is our two-player game that brings all the action of Medieval England into play. It uniquely blends traditional Medieval soldiers like Knights, Pikemen, Archers, etc. in movement and battle with role playing characters from the Robin Hood saga. Designed by Damian Mastrangelo with stunning art by Chris Rawlins.

Robin of Loxley, a nobleman by birth, returns home from the Crusades and finds his lands taken and people over-taxed by the Sheriff of Nottingham and his enforcer, the Black Knight. Confronting the injustices and tyranny, he chooses to become an outlaw and leader of the common folks. Robbing from the Sheriff and giving to the poor, he becomes a hero and legend as the contest between good and evil unfolds in the Castles and villages of Nottingham and the deep woods of Sherwood Forest.

Robin Hood Character Card and Game Piece Sample

Samples of Character Game Pieces

One side marshals the forces of the Sheriff of Nottingham led by the Black Knight. He leads Knights, Normans, Pikemen and Archers in Pursuit of Robin Hood and into Battle . The other side is Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men who raid the Sheriff's castles and Rob his gold wagons. Each side has strengths and weakness. These forces contest each other in a power struggle to gain the most gold to support their causes.

And GOLD can be gained or lost in many ways.

The game includes a unique blend of Medieval soldiers with Knights, Pikemen, Archers and Merry Men engaged in movement and Combat, while it has a role playing element depicted by the characters such as Robin Hood, the Sheriff, Marian, etc. The Characters can do medieval movement and combat like the soldiers and much more. They can Duel each other when they meet in battle. They can be Captured. They can be Rescued. And they can be Executed.

Close-up of Sample Game Board

Object of the Game

Your goal as the Sheriff is to protect the gold taken from the oppressed people, capturing and executing Robin Hood and his band of outlaws. As Robin Hood you must recover and protect the gold of the people and save your friends from the executioners ax.

The game is played over 7 months while King Richard is away fighting in the Crusades. During each month there are 5 player turns during which cards are played to move forces, fight battles, rob gold wagons, capture – execute – and rescue characters. Duels can be fought between characters, and some cards have events.

As the Sheriff you will use the Black Knight, Sir Guy, Baron Simon and your medieval soldiers to escort the gold wagons, protect your castles, raid the villages, and hunt for Robin Hood and his merry men!

As Robin Hood and your band of merry men, recover the people’s gold, rescue imprisoned characters before the executioner’s ax falls, raid the castles, and keep hope alive until the return of King Richard!

KEY GAME CONCEPTS

PLAYING PIECES

There are two categories of playing pieces, characters and soldiers.

The characters are Robin Hood, The Sheriff of Nottingham, The Black Knight, Marian, Little John, etc. These are represented by both a card and individual game piece. The cards track health and execution timing. The game pieces are on the game board when in play. These are the only pieces that can target and duel each other during a battle. Robin Hood characters can be captured and executed by the Sheriff player.

The other category of playing pieces are soldiers such as knights, pikemen, normans and garrisons and for the Sheriff and merry men and camp guards for Robin Hood. These are represent by individual game pieces. They represent groups of men that fight each other in battle. When lost in battle they are removed from the game but can return later as reinforcements.

Sample of Soldier game pieces

All pieces are rated differently for their ability to move, and their ability in battle. Some move faster than others. Higher quality characters and soldiers fire first in battle. Stronger soldiers and characters can stay in battle longer. Some have better firepower than others.

HOW ROBIN HOOD GAINS GOLD

Capture the Sheriff's gold wagons

Raid a castle

Rescue captured characters

KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE MONEY BAGS

Kickstarter Exclusive (final bag may look different than shown)

HOW ROBIN HOOD LOSES GOLD

Have a character captured

Have a character executed

Sheriff exits the game board with a gold wagon on a road

Raid on an outlaw camp by the Sheriff

CHARACTER DUELING

Any character revealed in a battle has an option to duel an opposing character.

For example: Robin Hood could duel the Sheriff by targeting each other. Any die and results are applied directly to each other. If the target of the duel survives, he gets an extra return fire.

CAPTURING ROBIN HOOD CHARACTERS

Any Robin Hood characters that are reduced to zero strength in battle are captured by the Sheriff. Place these in the nearest castle.

EXECUTING CAPTURED ROBIN HOOD CHARACTERS

Any Robin Hood characters that are captured are placed in a castle as a prisoner. These may be executed to cause the Robin Hood player to lose gold. During the Princes Holiday Turn character pieces that have been captured are moved one step closer to execution. This can also be done by card play during the turn.

Marian waits for Robin in a cell at Cromwell Castle as the executioner prepares the gallows.

HOW TO PLAY

At the start of each month deal both players 6 cards facedown (you may look at your own cards but not your opponents). Each player may discard 1 card to bring their hand to 5 cards.

THERE ARE 4 PHASES TO EACH TURN

Card Phase

Move Phase

Battle Phase

Raid Phase

THE CARD PHASE

Each card has a value used for both sides, and specific events for each side. At the start of the turn each player plays a card face down. They then reveal, high value card is the first player. There are event cards as well, if a player plays an event card they go first.

THE MOVE PHASE

The value of the card allows the player to move that many groups of game pieces during his turn. Groups are defined as all the game pieces in a single area. Movement is from area to adjacent area. Player 1 moves first, followed by player 2.

Robin and Friar Tuck move their bands of Merry Men and attack the Black Knight.

THE BATTLE PHASE

Any forces of opposing sides that finish their moves in the same area cause battles. These are fought by the military forces and characters in the area. Characters can single each other out during the battles for a duel which has it own risks and rewards. Battles are fought in an area until one side or the other wins the battle and area. Robin Hood characters are captured during the battle phase if their strength is reduced to zero. Captured characters pieces are placed in the nearest castle and their character card is placed in the Captured Box on the game board.

THE RAID PHASE

After the battles are over, if any forces are left in an opposing castle or camp area then a raid is conducted. Castle raids add to Robin Hood's gold and camp raids by the Sheriff take gold from Robin Hood. Characters held as prisoners in castles can be rescued by Robin Hood.

Robin Hood leads a raid to rescue Marian just in time and Sheriff's Pikemen flee.

PRINCE’S HOLIDAY TURN

After all 5 cards have been played the Prince's Holiday turn occurs. Prisoners executions are advanced 1 space on their character cards in the Captured Box. Any that reach zero are removed from the game and Robin Hood's gold is reduced 3. Attrition is applied to all game pieces that exceed area limits, depending on their location. Game pieces in major camps and castles can be resupplied which increases their strength. New forces are mustered and brought on board. Starting on month 6 a check is done to determine if King Richard returns. If no one has won the game continues!

HOW TO WIN

For the Sheriff to Win:

Execute Robin Hood

Drive Robin Hood's gold to zero

For Robin Hood to Win:

Robin Hood's gold totals 25

Deny victory for the Sheriff until King Richard returns

What's in the Box:

Large Hard Mounted Game Board

60+ Large Wooden Game Pieces

Rules

Counter Sheet of Gold Coins

Label Sheet

Player Aid Card

Deck of Playing Cards

Deck of Character Cards

Dice

Wooden Cubes

STRETCH GOAL #1 - $20,000