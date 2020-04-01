WHAT’S PHILADELPHIA 1777: PHILADELPHIA 1777 is a war game about the American Revolutionary War campaign led by British General Howe against the American colonist led by General Washington. It is a point to point movement war game using blocks with labels for the military units. The game is a continuation of the series Campaigns of the American Revolution, and uses the rules and system from the series previous games, New York 1776, Trenton 1776, and Saratoga 1777.

Each turn both the American and British player will receive activation points with which to activate either groups of blocks moved by a leader, or individual blocks. When blocks of both sides end a move in a location together then a battle occurs.

The game has some excellent historical “chrome” mixed in.

There are lots of great strategic decisions for both sides in the game. Best of all it plays in 2 hours so you have time to play two games in an evening.

You get a beautiful hard mounted game board showing the area in Pennsylvania in which the campaign was fought, aprroximately 60 blue and read wooden blocks, labels for those blocks, rules, battle board for fighting your tactical battles, and dice.

Game time: Campaign game 2 hours or less.

Players: Best with two but still interesting solo.

Ages: 14 and higher

TO GET AN UNDERSTANDING OF GAME PLAY FOR THE CAMPAIGNS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION SERIES, WATCH A PREVIEW OF TRENTON 1776 HERE:

OR SARATOGA 1777 HERE:

HOW TO BATTLE (IN THE GAME SERIES):

In this battle example on the included Battle Board it is the British battle turn and he performs the following; He fires at the American right battlefield position with his artillery unit in his left battlefield position. Rolling 3 dice he causes a hit with the 5 and a militia flee with the 1. The American player applies the hit to the militia and then has the militia unit flee. Next the British player moves Fraser from his reserve to the center. Then he fires his infantry unit in his right at the American left by rolling 2 dice (the current SP of his infantry unit) and scores a hit with the 6. Fraser cannot fire because he moved. Last the British player rolls 4 die and fires with his Native American unit in the center. The 1 and 2 rolled cause militia flee results (Native American units cause flee results on 1 and 2). Both American militia units in the center must flee. This causes a forced retreat and all American units must retreat and the British units will get a battle fire at the retreating units.

REVIEW OF THE GAME SYSTEM BY MARCO ARNAUDO:

Review by Alexis W. on Boardgamegeek.com on the game system: "A very good system that gives a fast and simple gameplay that suits veteran and novice wargamers alike."

Review by mccluskey on boardgamegeek.com on the game system: "Rules are easy to learn. Good components. Fun game."

Due to the confusion with Brexit and changing shipping within Europe this Project is not EU “friendly”. However, in our effort to offer worldwide friendly shipping we have reduced worldwide shipping prices to just barely above domestic shipping in the USA. We are setting world wide shipping prices for this campaign at $12 for single copy USA shipping, $15 Canadian, and just $23world wide shipping.

We value our worldwide customers and are hoping this reduces (and offsets by reducing the shipping) any customs fees or charges.