Dunkirk: France 1940
A war game allowing you to refight the decisive campaign in France 1940. Designed by Doug Bryant.
About this project
WHAT IS THE CAMPAIGN ABOUT
DUNKIRK: FRANCE 1940 is a block wargame designed by Doug Bryant. The game allows you to refight the German invasion of France, and the low countries in May and June of 1940. Doug has been designing and playtesting the game for over 2 years and has some innovative concepts in the game. Before the game begins the German player picks a strategy card that has various goals for him to attain for victory. Each player has a hand of cards that add to battle, reinforcements, and other elements that occurred or could have occurred during the game. The game is not card driven, but card enhanced. The game is chit driven. The Allied, and German armies are broken up into their larger commands, chits are placed in a cup and drawn during the game turn. When a chit is drawn, the command for that chit is activated for movement and combat. Victory is determined at the end of the game if the Germans can attain the goals on their strategy card, and for the Allies if they can prevent the Germans from reaching their goals.
Sample game box
Back of Game Box
Flier dropped over British soldiers trapped at Dunkirk
Sample German strategy cards
KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE
German Strategy Planning Map: Each Kickstarter backer will receive one - per Dunkirk game pledged by them, reduced laminated copy of the game board for diagraming battle plans and making notes. You can use a dry erase marker on this.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX?
- Hard mounted game board
- Wooden blocks with labels for German and Allied armies
- Deck of 55 game cards
- 6 German strategy cards (larger than standard game cards)
- Rules
- Dice
Rules
Click the image below for a sample set of the Rules
Watch a series of detailed How to Play videos done by Doug Bryant below. Please note that all components in the videos are self printed playtest components.
Risks and challenges
We've successfully launched and fulfilled 20 kickstarter projects so we know the challenges as a game company. The biggest challenge is meeting deadlines so we've built in wiggle room in the timing on this one. We also have the game design and development complete. The rules are complete (though we edit up to the day of printing).Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
