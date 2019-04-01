Project Image
Tabletop GamesVirginia Beach, VA
$12,909
pledged of $5,500pledged of $5,500 goal
164
backers
30days to go
Antietam 1862

Worthington PublishingBy Worthington Publishing
33 created

Volume I in the Civil War Brigade Battle Series. Refight the bloodiest day in American history with this hex and counter classic game.

Worthington PublishingBy Worthington Publishing
33 created

Antietam 1862

Volume I in the Civil War Brigade Battle Series. Refight the bloodiest day in American history with this hex and counter classic game.

Tabletop GamesVirginia Beach, VA
About

OLD SCHOOL WARGAME

What does that mean to you? ANTIETAM 1862 is Volume I in Worthingtons Civil War Brigade Battle Series. With streamlined mechanics the series rules, and battle specific rules, gamers can refight the Battle of Antietam in 3 to 5 hours .   

Brigade Level Detail

Each infantry and cavalry piece is a brigade with each strength point 100 men, color boxes surrounding the strength show morale of green, veteran, or crack.  Each artillery piece strength point represents 2 cannon. 

Large Game Map

HARD MOUNTED! Historically detailed game board at 250 yards per hex.

4 Counter Sheets

Based on extensive research of the order of battle, the counters accurately reflect the armies of North and South.  

This game will provide countless replays and hours of enjoyment to history buffs trying to see if they can recreate, or change history.  

PLUS, receive the KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE Battle of South Mountain map and rules with each copy pledged, FREE!!!

Fight for the West Woods, Cornfield, Dunker Church, Bloody Lane, Burnside Bridge and more.

Outnumbered at almost 2 to 1, can the Confederate player hold back the Union army.  With their back to the Potomac, a victory here could successfully end the American Civil War for Robert E. Lee and the Confederate army.  

The Confederate legions have marched north looking for a fight, and now they have one...

As the Union army, the Confederates have pinned themselves against a river.  Union General McClellan has captured the Confederate plans and knows they are outnumbered.  Crush the Confederates and the war ends in 1862.  

CLICK HERE OR THE IMAGE BELOW TO READ THE DRAFT RULES

 * All backers at all pledge levels shown below will receive all unlocked stretch goals in that section.

Receive the SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION set free with your pledge!  The set includes a map of the South Mountain battlefield and Battle Rules for the game with set up.  

Map being used for design of the game map
Map being used for design of the game map

The expansion set uses your units from ANTIETAM 1862. 

FLAT SHIPPING NO MATTER WHICH PACKAGE YOU BUY.   BASED ON DESTINATION.

Risks and challenges

Worthington has completed over 25 kickstarter campaigns. We have been in business for 14 years now and have produced over 50 games. The biggest challenge faced is always in dealing with the printer and shipping. Delays can occur and always being up front with customers and letting them know what is going on is critical.

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $59 or more

    1 copy - Antietam 1862

    Receive 1 copy of Antietam 1862. (MSRP $75). Receive the Kickstarter Exclusive BATTLE OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION .

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $95 or more

    1 copy Antietam 1862 plus Lincoln (USA)

    USA BACKERS ONLY Receive 1 copy of Antietam 1862 and 1 copy of Lincoln by PSC Games. (MSRP $120). Receive the Kickstarter Exclusive BATTLE OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION .

    Lincoln will ship 14 days after the end of the Kickstarter campaign. Antietam 1862 will ship in April 2019.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 105 or more

    2 Copies - Antietam 1862

    Receive 2 copies of Antietam 1862. (MSRP $150). Receive 2 sets of Kickstarter Exclusive BATTLE OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION .

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $150 or more

    3 Copies - Antietam 1862

    Receive 3 copies of Antietam 1862. (MSRP $225). Receive 3 sets of the Kickstarter Exclusive BATTLE OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION .

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 200 or more

    Civil War Dream Set 5 Different Games

    Receive 1 copy each of Antietam 1862, Grant's Gamble, Lee's Invincibles, Jackson & Sheridan, and Pemberton & Grant. Receive the Kickstarter Exclusive BATTLE OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION. 5 games in different systems. (MSRP - $325)

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 250 or more

    Dealer 6 Pack - Antietam 1862

    Receive 6 copies of Antietam 1862. (MSRP $450). Receive 6 sets of the Kickstarter Exclusive BATTLE OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION .

    Pledge $55 or more

    Early Bird 1 copy - Antietam 1862

    Early Bird Receive 1 copy of Antietam 1862. (MSRP $75). Receive the Kickstarter Exclusive BATTLE OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION .

