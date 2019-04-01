About

OLD SCHOOL WARGAME

What does that mean to you? ANTIETAM 1862 is Volume I in Worthingtons Civil War Brigade Battle Series. With streamlined mechanics the series rules, and battle specific rules, gamers can refight the Battle of Antietam in 3 to 5 hours .

Brigade Level Detail

Each infantry and cavalry piece is a brigade with each strength point 100 men, color boxes surrounding the strength show morale of green, veteran, or crack. Each artillery piece strength point represents 2 cannon.

Large Game Map

HARD MOUNTED! Historically detailed game board at 250 yards per hex.

4 Counter Sheets

Based on extensive research of the order of battle, the counters accurately reflect the armies of North and South.

This game will provide countless replays and hours of enjoyment to history buffs trying to see if they can recreate, or change history.

PLUS, receive the KICKSTARTER EXCLUSIVE Battle of South Mountain map and rules with each copy pledged, FREE!!!

Fight for the West Woods, Cornfield, Dunker Church, Bloody Lane, Burnside Bridge and more.

Outnumbered at almost 2 to 1, can the Confederate player hold back the Union army. With their back to the Potomac, a victory here could successfully end the American Civil War for Robert E. Lee and the Confederate army.

The Confederate legions have marched north looking for a fight, and now they have one...

As the Union army, the Confederates have pinned themselves against a river. Union General McClellan has captured the Confederate plans and knows they are outnumbered. Crush the Confederates and the war ends in 1862.

Receive the SOUTH MOUNTAIN EXPANSION set free with your pledge! The set includes a map of the South Mountain battlefield and Battle Rules for the game with set up.

Map being used for design of the game map

The expansion set uses your units from ANTIETAM 1862.

