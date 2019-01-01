Project Image
Tabletop GamesVirginia Beach, VA
$15,565
pledged of $1,000pledged of $1,000 goal
233
backers
11days to go
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Tue, August 21 2018 12:00 AM UTC +00:00.

1759 Siege of Quebec 1 to 2 Player Game

Worthington PublishingBy Worthington Publishing
31 created

Designed for solitaire play and playable by 2 players. Refight the 1759 Siege of Quebec in the French & Indian War.

Worthington PublishingBy Worthington Publishing
31 created

1759 Siege of Quebec 1 to 2 Player Game

Designed for solitaire play and playable by 2 players. Refight the 1759 Siege of Quebec in the French & Indian War.

$15,565
pledged of $1,000pledged of $1,000 goal
233
backers
11days to go
Tabletop GamesVirginia Beach, VA
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Tue, August 21 2018 12:00 AM UTC +00:00.

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 1 Comments 30 Community
Back this project

About

Game Overview

1759: Siege of Quebec is the first in our Great Sieges game series. These games highlight command decisions for players against a solitaire game engine opponent. They have been designed for easy set up and quick game play. Game unit placement is shown on the game board and units are wooden markers representing troop and ship formations. The game was developed for solitaire play and players can play as either the French or the British against the solitaire player game engine. There is also a two player version of the game.  Both sides require you to make great decisions based on good strategy, keep your wits about you when orders do not turn out well, and press on to victory.

Game Box Sample
Game Box Sample

The game board map represents the locations around Quebec that were prominent during the siege.

Sample of Gameboard
Sample of Gameboard

Game play is centered around using Field Commands to issue orders by the British and French commanders to defeat each other. Either side can be defeated by their morale falling too low. The game allows you to play either side against a solitaire opponent that has 3 levels of difficulty.

Sample of each player's Field Orders Book
Sample of each player's Field Orders Book
Inside of the British Field Orders Book
Inside of the British Field Orders Book

Pick the side you want to be, French or British, and then shuffle the solitaire card deck for your opponent. The card mix used by the solitaire opponent differs from game to game so no two games play alike.

Sample of British Solitaire Cards
Sample of British Solitaire Cards
Sample of French Solitaire Cards
Sample of French Solitaire Cards

Each commander (solitaire or player) can issue one order per game turn from their Commands available.  Your order is carried out based on your strategy and current situation faced.  Your choice can cause multiple actions and reactions with results that cause troop eliminations, morale reductions, and events to occur.

Sample of Command Decision Cards used in the Solitaire and Two Player Versions of the Game
Sample of Command Decision Cards used in the Solitaire and Two Player Versions of the Game

The game board map shows the impact of orders by either removing units from play, moving units, or recording affects to morale. During game play one side is played by you (either British or French) and uses player Field Orders from the Field Order Book and the other side uses the solitaire order cards for issuing orders. You issue one Command order per turn. You are never sure of what counter measures the solitaire side is planning to use against your Orders issued until after your order is issued and their counter order is revealed. Field Orders issued by you determine results applied to each side based on its affect compared to the solitaire counter order played. These results generally show French and British troop reductions in the locations the orders are carried out, morale reductions, and movement success or failure.

HOW TO WIN THE GAME

Any time one side's morale reaches zero during a turn, the other side wins the game. Also, the French win if they hold out until the British Navy departs. And the British can win by taking Quebec.

2 Player Game

1759 Siege of Quebec was designed as a solitaire game but it can also be played by two players.  The game includes a deck of cards that are used for the two player version.  The two player game is played just like the solitaire version of the game except the Command Decision Cards Deck is used as the draw deck for BOTH players. Both players (French and British) use their Command Field Orders Book to issue orders (Using cards representing the Field Orders, 1, 2, 3, 4, etc.). Both players also play a counter order (A, B, C, D, etc. using counter order cards) against their opponent's Field Order played for the turn. 

Orders and counter orders are placed face down. A Command Decision Card is flipped face up and applies to both players. The British player executes his Field Order first and decides how to use the Command Decision Card shown. The French player reveals his counter order. Results are applied. Then the process is repeated with the French player executing his Field Order, deciding how to apply the Command Decision card, and the British player revealing his counter order and applying the results.

Game Components:

Box

Hard Mounted Game Board

30 Red Wooden British Troop markers

30 Blue Wooden French Troop markers

French Solitaire Command Cards

British Solitaire Command Cards

Command Decision Cards for Solitaire and 2 Player Game

British Field Orders Book

French Field Orders Book

Rule Book

Dice

Complexity: 3 of 10

Solitaire Suitability: 10 of 10

Playing Time: 30 to 60 minutes

Players: 1-2

PACKAGE GAMES

WILDERNESS EMPIRES 

Wilderness Empires is a point to point grand strategy game on the French and Indian War. Players take the roles of the French and their Native American allies or the British.

Risks and challenges

Worthington has completed over 23 kickstarter campaigns. We have been in business for 14 years now and have produced over 50 games. The biggest challenge faced is always in dealing with the printer and shipping. Delays can occur and always being up front with customers and letting them know what is going on is critical.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $55 or more About $55

    Siege of Quebec

    1 copy of Siege of Quebec. (MSPR $65)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    49 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $70 or more About $70

    French & Indian Bonanza

    Receive 1 copy of Siege of Quebec and 1 copy of Wilderness Empires (for only $15!!!)(MSPR $105)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (72 left of 150) 78 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $105 or more About $105

    2 Copies Siege of Quebec

    Receive 2 copies of Siege of Quebec (MSRP $130)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $130 or more About $130

    Double Down All Around

    Receive 2 copies of 1759 Siege of Quebec AND 2 copies of Wilderness Empire. (MSRP $210)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $270 or more About $270

    6 Pack

    Receive 6 copies of Siege of Quebec (MSRP $390)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  7. All gone!

  8. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $49 or more About $49

    Siege of Quebec Early Bird

    1 copy of Siege of Quebec at the Early Bird Disocunt. (MSPR $65)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.