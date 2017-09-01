Share this project

Lofree Poison: Nostalgic Powerful Wireless Speaker
Product Design
Product Design
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
$70,874
pledged of $1,278 goal
backers
   
Converted from HK$ 554,185 pledged of HK$ 10,000 goal
Lofree Poison: Nostalgic Powerful Wireless Speaker

By lofree
First created

Lofree Poison: Nostalgic Powerful Wireless Speaker

A portable vintage wireless radio speaker that brings back your old memories with powerful audio performance

A portable vintage wireless radio speaker that brings back your old memories with powerful audio performance Read more

Project We Love
Product Design
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Campaign FAQ 7 Updates 1 Comments 100 Community
About this project

Lofree Poison is a combination of vintage classic aesthetics and modern digital audio technology.

An enhanced bass driver pumps out powerful and full-bodied bass while not sacrificing mids and trebles. The Poison can play up to six hours of CD quality music wirelessly. Or you can instantly back the good ol’ days of radio channel surfing.

It comes with Venetian Red

 Pure White

Olive Green

Turquoise Blue

 

Let us pay tribute to items from the past and give them new meaning today while memorizing ol’ good melodies.

Lofree Poison is a blend of 1950s radio with innovative modern technology which makes for a nostalgic classic gadget a modern coating. 

 

 

Designed with acoustics in mind, we engineered the Bass Enhancement System that lets the Poison produce mids and trebles from the front, while an ultra large diaphragm in the back pumps out powerful, deep, full-bodied bass.

The meticulously designed housing went through five iterations. It’s been perfected to ensure a long lasting and stable bass performance.

 

Does a tiny speaker mean weaker sound? No. With 20-watt amplifiers (two pieces of 10-watt amplifiers) processing audio output, the Poison sounds more vast than other speakers of similar size.

We’ve engineered renowned Waves® MaxxAudio Acoustic Solution that’s built into the speaker, so it can produce richer and full-bodied sounding content. The algorithms of sound perception(including noise and music) create a perceived low bass and compensate for the acoustic limitations of tiny devices. Waves received a Technical GRAMMY® Award in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the recording industry.

With a 2000mAh built-in rechargeable battery, Poison can play up to six hours of CD quality music wireless and portable. If you prefer to connect in another way, the Poison also lets you connect via the aux cable.

 

 

Like a fine wine that became even more valuable with age. With a physical rotating dial for channel scanning, the Poison will bring back nostalgic memories of the good ol’ days of radio channel surfing.

Credit to @superphenblog
Credit to @superphenblog

 

 

 

Design iteration
Design iteration

 

Aging test and button life cycle test
Aging test and button life cycle test

 

 

When you combine love and free, you get lofree. We all come from a designer's background - as reflected in our product. We dedicate ourselves to keep the most sophisticated product simple and elegant, in order to benefit and reach more people. We push boundaries in product design and have won several Red Dot and iF design awards. We love the way of life. This is lofree.

 

Risks and challenges

With a successful crowdfunding of Lofree Keyboard on Indiegogo, we are confident that we can get support across the globe if we continue to make great stuff. That’s why we are launching the Poison on Kickstarter. We want to prove that a tiny speaker can pump out superior sound by improving the housing structure and sound tuning. Since this is our first time making a speaker, we faced lots of challenges, such as molding, user experience, battery consumption and acoustic tuning. Our team worked around the clock in the past few months. Finally, we have overcome all of the problems, hence our Kickstarter campaign, and mass production soon!

