Tinda Finger
Tinda Finger - The Essential Accessory For Mobile Dating Users
About this project
Tinda Finger is an essential accessory for any mobile dating user. It simply swipes right to each new person, not only freeing up valuable time, but also maximising your chance of a potential date.
Tinda Finger makes the perfect gift or stocking filler for that friend who is always on their phone. Order now to receive in time for Christmas.
Available with Lightning, Micro USB or USB-C connection.
Once the campaign has finished, a survey will be sent for you to choose which colour (pink or blue) and type (iPhone or Android) you would like.
Thank you from everyone at Tinda Finger!
Music: Broke For Free - As Colorful As Ever
Risks and challenges
The products shown here are individual prototypes. Depending on production volumes the actual design of the product may vary slightly.
To mitigate risks, a large amount of up front prototyping to validate the design has been undertaken. We'll work extremely hard to deliver the product to you by Christmas 2017. Throughout and after the campaign we'll keep you regularly updated so you'll always know what's going on.
