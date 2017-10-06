Tinda Finger project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Product Design
London, UK
$1,984
pledged of $2,640 goal
backers
   
Converted from £1,503 pledged of £2,000 goal
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Tinda Finger

By Tinda Finger
First created

Tinda Finger

Tinda Finger - The Essential Accessory For Mobile Dating Users

Tinda Finger - The Essential Accessory For Mobile Dating Users Read more

$1,984
pledged of $2,640 goal
backers
   
Converted from £1,503 pledged of £2,000 goal
Product Design
London, UK
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 2 Comments 0 Community
Back this project

About this project

Tinda Finger is an essential accessory for any mobile dating user. It simply swipes right to each new person, not only freeing up valuable time, but also maximising your chance of a potential date.

Tinda Finger makes the perfect gift or stocking filler for that friend who is always on their phone. Order now to receive in time for Christmas.

Available with Lightning, Micro USB or USB-C connection.

  

Swiping Right
Swiping Right

 

 

 

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Slow Mo

 

  

 

Once the campaign has finished, a survey will be sent for you to choose which colour (pink or blue) and type (iPhone or Android) you would like.

Thank you from everyone at Tinda Finger!

 Music: Broke For Free - As Colorful As Ever

Risks and challenges

The products shown here are individual prototypes. Depending on production volumes the actual design of the product may vary slightly.

To mitigate risks, a large amount of up front prototyping to validate the design has been undertaken. We'll work extremely hard to deliver the product to you by Christmas 2017. Throughout and after the campaign we'll keep you regularly updated so you'll always know what's going on.

Thank you.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    £
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge £1 or more About $1.29

    A Thumbs Up

    A big thank you from Tinda Finger

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    £
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge £7 or more About $9

    1 x Tinda Finger!

    1 x Tinda Finger

    Free UK Delivery

    A survey will be sent at the end of the campaign for you to choose colour (pink or blue) and device type (iPhone or Android)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    59 backers
    £
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge £13 or more About $17

    2 x Tinda Finger!

    2 x Tinda Finger

    Free UK Delivery

    A survey will be sent at the end of the campaign for you to choose colour (pink or blue) and device type (iPhone or Android)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    22 backers
    £
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge £31 or more About $40

    5 x Tinda Finger!

    5 x Tinda Finger

    Free UK Delivery

    A survey will be sent at the end of the campaign for you to choose colour (pink or blue) and device type (iPhone or Android)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    £
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  6. All gone!

  7. Reward no longer available

    Pledge £6 or more About $8

    1 x Tinda Finger! Early Bird!

    1 x Tinda Finger

    Free UK Delivery

    A survey will be sent at the end of the campaign for you to choose colour (pink or blue) and device type (iPhone or Android)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    £
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.