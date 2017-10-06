About this project

Tinda Finger is an essential accessory for any mobile dating user. It simply swipes right to each new person, not only freeing up valuable time, but also maximising your chance of a potential date.

Tinda Finger makes the perfect gift or stocking filler for that friend who is always on their phone. Order now to receive in time for Christmas.

Available with Lightning, Micro USB or USB-C connection.

Swiping Right

Once the campaign has finished, a survey will be sent for you to choose which colour (pink or blue) and type (iPhone or Android) you would like.

Thank you from everyone at Tinda Finger!

Music: Broke For Free - As Colorful As Ever