One travel pillow, endless sleeping possibilities

About

The friendly and informal atmosphere that we have built at Banale headquarter, located in Milan, allowed us to launch and bring to the market 8 innovative products, and design many more, while still having fun. That's why we feel proud and lucky. Strategy and Performance by Tross

Banale began with a simple idea: in our busy life, there are a lot of ordinary products that potentially have great utility, but suffer from low dignity. Our mission is to innovate these products and get them closer to the people. The company was founded in 2014, and now is a team of 11 passionate people.

Risks and challenges

We are an experienced team with product development, and we know exactly how much time and effort this process takes. Moreover, we succesfully delivere 2 crowdfunded product: Silver Mask and Polo.

Our manufacturers already have the required components to construct a Banale Pillow. In addition, they have gained experience from making this kind of product in the past. This means that we are confident that we will deliver a high-quality product that meets the lofty expectations of our backers worldwide.

Our biggest challenge will be the upcoming global delivering process. Fulfillment and shipping is a challenge when dealing with thousand of orders worldwide. We gained experience from the succesfull crowdfunding campaign of Silver Mask and Polo, and we will be meticulous and thorough when shipping the orders to our customers, giving ourself enough time to manage each and every order.