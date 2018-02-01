One travel pillow, endless sleeping possibilities project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Product Design
Milan, Italy
$115,858
pledged of $11,947 goal
backers
   
Converted from €98,419 pledged of €10,000 goal
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

One travel pillow, endless sleeping possibilities

By Banale 3 created

One travel pillow, endless sleeping possibilities

3-in-1 ultra versatile memory foam travel pillow that delivers maximum comfort in any situation, and packs to the size of a mango

3-in-1 ultra versatile memory foam travel pillow that delivers maximum comfort in any situation, and packs to the size of a mango Read more

$115,858
pledged of $11,947 goal
backers
   
Converted from €98,419 pledged of €10,000 goal
Product Design
Milan, Italy
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 2 Updates 2 Comments 37 Community
Back this project

About

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

   

 

always clean resting surface
always clean resting surface

 

 

water resistant
water resistant

 

compact
compact

 

solid hook
solid hook

  

 

fully adjustable
fully adjustable

 

phone pocket
phone pocket

 

blanket catchers
blanket catchers

 

 

double the comfort
double the comfort

 

power napping has never been so comfortable
power napping has never been so comfortable

 

 

quality sleep wherever you go
quality sleep wherever you go

 

    

 

 

   

 Banale began with a simple idea: in our busy life, there are a lot of ordinary products that potentially have great utility, but suffer from low dignity. Our mission is to innovate these products and get them closer to the people. The company was founded in 2014, and now is a team of 11 passionate people.

The Banale Team
The Banale Team

 The friendly and informal atmosphere that we have built at Banale headquarter, located in Milan, allowed us to launch and bring to the market 8 innovative products, and design many more, while still having fun.

That's why we feel proud and lucky.

Strategy and Performance by Tross

 

Risks and challenges

We are an experienced team with product development, and we know exactly how much time and effort this process takes. Moreover, we succesfully delivere 2 crowdfunded product: Silver Mask and Polo.

Our manufacturers already have the required components to construct a Banale Pillow. In addition, they have gained experience from making this kind of product in the past. This means that we are confident that we will deliver a high-quality product that meets the lofty expectations of our backers worldwide.

Our biggest challenge will be the upcoming global delivering process. Fulfillment and shipping is a challenge when dealing with thousand of orders worldwide. We gained experience from the succesfull crowdfunding campaign of Silver Mask and Polo, and we will be meticulous and thorough when shipping the orders to our customers, giving ourself enough time to manage each and every order.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €45 or more About $53

    Omni-Pillow Standard | 1st Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 43% off retail price!

    Will retail for 79€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (7 left of 630) 623 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge €50 or more About $59

    Omni-Pillow Standard | 2nd Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow with a special Kickstarter 2nd delivery batch discount: 37% off retail price!

    Will retail for 79€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    17 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge €58 or more About $68

    Omni-Pillow + The Basics | 2nd Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Basics Kit with a special Kickstarter 2nd delivery batch discount: 37% off retail price!

    Will retail for 92€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge €62 or more About $73

    Omni-Pillow + Flight Kit | 1st Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Flight Kit with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 44% off retail price!

    Will retail for 110€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    • Travel Blanket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (29 left of 50) 21 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge €69 or more About $81

    Omni-Pillow + Flight Kit | 2nd Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Flight Kit with a special Kickstarter 2nd delivery batch discount: 37% off retail price!

    Will retail for 110€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    • Travel Blanket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge €75 or more About $88

    OmniPillow+Ultimate TravelKit |1st Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Ultimate Travel Kit with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 44% off retail price!

    Will retail for 135€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    • Travel Blanket
    • Banale Travel Toothbrush
    • Banale Microfiber Towel
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 50) 49 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge €83 or more About $98

    OmniPillow+Ultimate TravelKit |2nd Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Ultimate Travel Kit with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 38% off retail price!

    Will retail for 135€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    • Travel Blanket
    • Banale Travel Toothbrush
    • Banale Microfiber Towel
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge €84 or more About $99

    Two Omni-Pillow | 1st Batch

    Get two amazing Omni-Pillow with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 47% off retail price!

    Will retail for 158€ | 8€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (4 left of 150) 146 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge €95 or more About $112

    Two Omni-Pillow | 2nd Batch

    Get two amazing Omni-Pillow with a special Kickstarter 2nd delivery batch discount: 40% off retail price!

    Will retail for 158€ | 8€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge €115 or more About $135

    Two Omni-Pillow + Flight Kit | 1st Batch

    Get two amazing Omni-Pillow + 2 Flight Kits with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 48% off retail price!

    Will retail for 220€ | 8€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    • Travel Blanket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (21 left of 50) 29 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge €141 or more About $166

    Two OmniPillow + Ultimate TravelKit

    1st Batch

    Get two amazing Omni-Pillow + Ultimate Travel Kit with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 48% off retail price!

    Will retail for 270€ | 9€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    • Travel Blanket
    • Banale Travel Toothbrush
    • Banale Microfiber Towel
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (27 left of 50) 23 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  13. Select this reward

    Pledge €159 or more About $187

    4x Omni-Pillow

    Get 4 amazing Omni-Pillow with a super special Kickstarter discount: 50% off retail price!

    Will retail for 318€ | 15€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    8 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  14. All gone!

  15. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €39 or more About $46

    EARLY BIRD |Omni-Pillow Standard

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow with a special Early Bird discount: 50% off retail price!

    Will retail for 79€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 471 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  16. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €46 or more About $54

    EARLY BIRD | Omni-Pillow + The Basics

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Basics Kit with a special Early Bird discount: 50% off retail price!

    Will retail for 92€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 22 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  17. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €53 or more About $62

    Omni-Pillow + The Basics | 1st Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Basics Kit with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 43% off retail price!

    Will retail for 92€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    • Travel Blanket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 125 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  18. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €53 or more About $62

    Omni-Pillow + The Basics Kit | 1st Batch

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Basics Kit with a special Kickstarter 1st delivery batch discount: 43% off retail price!

    Will retail for 92€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 25 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  19. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €55 or more About $65

    EARLY BIRD | Omni-Pillow + Flight Kit

    Get the amazing Omni-Pillow + The Flight Kit with a special Early Bird discount: 50% off retail price!

    Will retail for 110€ | 6€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    • Travel Blanket
    • Eye Mask
    • Ear Plugs
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 12 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  20. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €79 or more About $93

    EARLY BIRD | Two Omni-Pillow

    Get two amazing Omni-Pillow with a special Early Bird discount: 50% off retail price!

    Will retail for 158€ | 8€ shipping worldwide

    We'll contact you after the campaign for your choice of color.

    Includes:
    • Banale Omni-Pillow
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.