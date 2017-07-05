Digitsole Smartshoe | The World's First Intelligent Sneaker

About this project

DIGITSOLE SMARTSHOE

Reinventing traditional footwear with connected sneakers that integrate wearable technology.

Hardware and software technologies are engineered directly into the shoe itself, creating an interactive smartshoe that is constantly evaluating and providing you with personalized feedback.

Whether you're a gadget enthusiast, sneaker collector, health enthusiast, athlete, or simply a daily user who wants a well designed pair of shoes, the Smartshoe's features fit a wide range of uses and people:

HEALTH ANALYTICS - Movement sensors analyze pronation, supination, propulsion levels, impact force, fatigue, posture, steps, calories, and more creating precise data that prevents injuries and improves your health.

SMART CONNECTIVITY - Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity enables personalized coaching recommendations, walking pattern analysis, and more in real-time via smartphone app based on activity data.

SNEAKER DESIGN - Next gen shoe design includes auto-lacing, temperature regulation with heating, and more. The Smartshoe is designed into an ultra-light, premium leather and Neotech EVA shoe.

By integrating cutting-edge technology with footwear, we've designed a shoe that's smarter, healthier, and convenient.

Designed with smart features for modern-day conveniences you're going to love:

Whether you're a techie who always has the latest gadget, a sneaker-head on top of trends, athlete or health tracking enthusiast, the Smartshoe has something for you.

The rechargeable battery, tightening mechanism, heating pad, sensors, and algorithms are all integrated into the Smartshoe.

Leveraging Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, Digitsole collects precisely accurate activity data through integrated hardware that is sent to your iOS or Android smartphone app for analysis.

THE ENGINE - Located at the back of the shoe, the engine allows the auto-tightening system to function.

TRACKING SYSTEM - By using the latest generation tracking system, we can collect data more accurately than any other wearable.

MOVEMENT SENSORS - To get a complete analysis of your stride, movement sensors detect impact force, fatigue, posture, step size, and more.

ALGORITHMS - By working alongside podiatrists, we've created algorithms that use your data to give a full report on your walking habits.

HEATING - A heat-pad transforms energy from the battery into heat and can be controlled through our app.

THE APP - Simply connect your smartphone and Smartshoe using Bluetooth control all feature via the Digitsole app.

Press and media reviews of the Digitsole Smartshoe.

"It’s a pair of kicks that do not just look like they come from the future but boast a plethora of smart features" - DIGITAL TRENDS

"5 coolest things we've seen so far at CES 2016" - USA TODAY

"Built-in heating system keeps your feet toasty during those cold winter days...the shoes can be heated up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll never have to wear a second pair of socks again" - MASHABLE

"It's taking a big stab at the whole, futuristic shoe thing" - WIRED

"This futuristic 'Smartshoe' unveiled at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas... it's made from Neotech, which is a specially designed lightweight material layered with 'Ortholite', with shock absorbing characteristics" - DAILY MAIL

"Built-in accelerometer keeps count of number of steps, distance walked, calories burned, thus turning Digitsole into a reliable pedometer" - GADGETS AND WEARABLES

The Smartshoe uses data from its sensors to interact and evaluate your walking activity through its app.

The LED light controls, electronic card with movement detection sensors, and wireless charging are all located in the heel of the shoe.

This creates an intelligent shoe that analyzes complex sensor data through algorithms to provide simple, user-friendly 'coaching' recommendations to its connected smartphone app.

The Smartshoe can also analyze your stride and your posture to give you a complete report on your walking pattern with propulsion level, impact force, stability, and more.

By collecting and analyzing these metrics, the Smartshoe can understand:

Which part of your foot hits the ground first

If you're a pronator or supinator

If your stride present any risk of injuries

If you're hindering your walking performance and efficiency

The Smartshoe will tell you how to reduce fatigue and risks of injuries while helping you optimize your daily activity.

Based on the data collected, our smart footwear will recommend ways to improve walking efficiency, decrease fatigue, and reduce injury.

Through our app, you’ll have personalized recommendations on how to reach your personal goals and get the most out of your walk. The Smartshoe will also advise on the type of shoe inserts you should use to correct any problems with your posture.

Whether you want the Smartshoe to make your walks more efficient, or just get alerts in cases fatigue or injury, it has the ability to help you have the best, safest walk possible.

We've incorporated the latest generation of tracking technology into the Smartshoe.

With activity sensors located in the shoe, you'll get far more accurate data than any wearable technology worn on your wrist.

Our integrated movement sensors keeps a precise count of your activity, including number of steps, distance, speed and calories burned.

The Smartshoe also knows when you're walking on flat ground versus an incline or if you're climbing up stairs versus walking down. It then calculates calories burned accordingly.

Did you know that most joints injuries come from a bad cushioning?

By constantly analyzing the Smartshoe's cushions, the app alerts you as your cushioning deteriorates because of use.

When reaching the 35% cushion safety level, the Smartshoe will warn you and give you specific recommendations for new inserts.

Inspired by concept cars, we engineered the Smartshoe with a futuristic, sporty, and elegant look.

Our design inspiration holds true with the shoes opening. The auto-tightening resembles butterfly doors; the leather/microfiber materials resemble a car's interior; and the shoe body itself resembles the sleek exterior lines of futuristic concept cars.

We invented an auto-lacing system that closes and tightens the shoe at the same time.

With a simple click on the app your Smartshoe can open by sliding forward and untightening the lace. If ever you run out of battery while wearing the Smartshoes, you can manually open or close them with a push of the exterior button.

Individually warm each foot to a suggested comfort zone of 86°F - 95°F and a maximum temperature of 113°F.

The integrated thermostat allows for smart and auto-regulating heat.

When the shoe reaches its desired temperature, the heating turns off, saving battery life.

When the Smartshoe's temperature drops below the temperature preset, it begins heating once again to reach your desired comfort settings.

The Smartshoe incorporates a long life Lithium polymer battery in each shoe that are individually rechargeable.

Battery life varies greatly depending on heating:

Heat Off - expect battery life of a couple weeks.

- expect battery life of a couple weeks. Heat On - expect battery life of 5-8 hours.

A pair of Smartshoes comes with a dual charging Micro USB cable. The charge time ranges from 1.5 hours using the 'Quick Charge' option to 3 hours with normal charging.

Check out the details on sizing, design, hardware and more.

It started with Marty, it ended with the smartest shoe ever.

A message from our CEO:

The team behind the world's smartest footwear.

The Digitsole team creates innovative products with the goal of making a change in people’s everyday lives. We don’t want to gadgetize footwear, we want to make the most of it.

We started by developing connected insoles for heating and tracking. From there, our passion for footwear inspired us to create the craziest shoes in the world. And what’s crazier than a shoe that works by itself? And who hasn’t dreamt of having Nike’s Air Mag after watching Back to the Future 2?

While it started as a fun experience, we soon realized this innovative sneaker could actually help people who struggle with various health issues. With this realization, we developed an auto-regulated heating system for comfort and blood circulation issues, a tracker to keep an eye on your activity, and a 3D Analyzer to give you a full report of your health.

By analyzing your way of walking, we not only have the ability to detect injury risks, but also chronic diseases. With all of the health benefiting technology, we knew we had to make it a mission to make this technology available to all people.