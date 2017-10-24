Sneakers Disguised As Dress Shoes

About this project

NobleSole makes sneakers that look like dress shoes. A sneaker that allows you mix business with pleasure no matter what the occasion.

Our brand is about blurring the lines between convention and expression so you can wear a sneaker to work with a suit and still look professional. Designed for both work and play, we make comfortable yet versatile shoes for the entrepreneur, the creative and the modern professional. Dressy sneakers that are great looking, multi-purpose, super comfortable and of the upmost quality. After all, who says you can't mix business and pleasure?

Last year the Kickstarter community validated our idea and helped us to bring our original Windsor Sneaker to life. We have since created some new styles to give you the variety your lifestyle demands. Based off the same principles that made our Windsor sneaker so popular these new styles merge the comfort and wearability of a sneaker with the sensibility of a dress shoe. Help us bring our new collection to life!

The new additions to our covert sneaker collection include an elegant cap toe oxford, a stylish wingtip, a no-fuss loafer and a sleek chelsea boot. We took care to ensure that these new shoes are dressy enough to wear with a suit but wear just like a sneaker.

The quintessential business shoe, The Cap Toe Oxford has long been the most formal shoe to wear with a suit. We've adapted this classic into sneaker form to give you boardroom style without the aches and pains of traditional dress shoes.

We've all seen wing tip sneakers before, but none that strike the perfect balance between classic and modern quite like this. Featuring our signature tapered toe and low profile sole the Wing Tip is the perfect replacement for that stiff pair of brogues sitting at the back of your closet.

The double monk strap is a classic, but not conservative, style of shoe. This makes it an ideal candidate for both business and play. The monk strap is also a great alternative to laced shoes without going full loafer.

If you're a frequent traveller, our loafer will quickly become your new best friend. This laceless addition to our collection effortlessly slips on and off - easing your transition through security. The same tapered toe with a classically coloured napa leather upper makes this shoe business friendly while the sneaker sole affords you maximum comfort as you "sneak" in some sightseeing.

While a Chelsea boot with a sneaker sole has been done before, they all have a rounded blunt toe and white sole that makes them too casual to wear in a professional environment. Our new boot features a sleek tapered toe that goes as perfectly with your suit as it does with your favourite pair of jeans. Added plus, no laces.

What good is a great pair of shoes if you can't find a matching belt? We've made it easy for you to get you hands on that all too elusive matching belt by partnering with small belt-making workshop located close to where our shoes are made in Portugal.

All belts come in one length and can easily be trimmed by either yourself or your local cobbler to ensure a perfect fit.

The main idea driving the sneaker that looks like a dress shoe is comfort. Dress shoes are typically constructed in such a way that hurt your feet and require several weeks to break in - and some of them never do.

We have carefully selected an uber-soft napa leather for the uppers and the linings use a beautifully supple yet durable calf leather. This combination of soft leathers, classic dress shoe styling and comfortable sneaker construction creates a shoe that will be one of the most comfortable shoes you will ever own.

But forget what we say. Here is some of the great things other people are saying about our shoes:

Step into the office Monday morning ready for business and step out Friday evening ready for the weekend - all in the same pair of shoes.

We have designed our undercover shoes to be versatile enough that you can literally wear a sneaker to work and still look professional. Come the weekend you can comfortably stroll through the park in your favourite pair of jeans. Who says you can't mix business and pleasure?

Taking a trip for business with a side of pleasure? We know how tricky it can be to pack efficiently and be prepared for anything. With a shoe that performs double duty the task just got easier. No more wasting precious space in your luggage by packing multiple of shoes. With a single pair of shoes that covers all your bases you can skip the long wait at the baggage carousel and get right down to business (and pleasure).

Our full length removable outsole is perfect for those who require orthotics but can't fit them into their dress shoes.

All of our shoes come fully equipped with removable PU insoles (think really dense foam). Designed for maximum comfort, the insoles mould to the shape of your foot over time. However, if you require an orthotic our insoles easily slide out so you can comfortably wear the shoe without compromising your health or safety. No more sizing up or praying the shoe will stretch enough to be comfortable.

To create a more elegant/ versatile sneaker we had to make some changes to the traditional silhouette. In order for a sneaker to look good with a modern suit it needs a sleeker toe and a sole that blends in. Most dressier sneakers on the market use a round toe and white or brightly coloured sole - neither of which help you to look your best while at work.

Rather than use the same sole that every other sneaker company uses, we selected one with a slightly tapered toe. The taper not only references the silhouette of a fine dress shoe but also nicely complements modern menswear silhouettes. Next, we applied classic dress shoe styling to the upper which means using fewer laces to give the shoe a cleaner, more elegant profile.

All of our leathers are sourced from the best Italian tanneries and the shoes manufactured by an artisanal, family-owned factory in Portugal's shoe capital. We're proud of the quality craftsmanship that goes into our shoes think you will be pleased with them too.

Our shoes are sized according to the Euro scale. If you're not familiar with Euro sizing please refer to the chart below.

* Sizes 14 & 15 to be unlocked.

Notes on sizing:

Our shoes fit true to size and come in full sizes only.

If you normally wear a half size (ie. 10.5 US) please round up.

If you have a narrow foot please size down.

If you have a wide foot, please size up.

If using another shoe as a size reference, please use a dress shoe and not a sneaker (ie. Nike or Adidas).

We are going to do our very best to stick to this timeline. The #1 thing backers can do to help keep us on schedule is to submit your surveys as quickly as possible. Tardy surveys unfortunately delay the entire process.

Patrick Cornish has worked in footwear and fashion for over a decade. Sneakers have always held a special place in his heart and he particularly loves wearing them with suits. However, at a certain point in his life, wearing the usual type of Stan Smith inspired sneaker in business attire began to feel a little immature. So he decided to create a professional looking sneaker that could blend seamlessly with a suit. The result is a series of sneakers disguised as dress shoes.

Throughout his career, Cornish has worked with brands creating a vast range of fashion as well as functional footwear and apparel. Aside from his passion for designing and manufacturing sneakers, Patrick has had the opportunity to craft footwear for iconic celebrities and numerous private label collections.