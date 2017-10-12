Aircon Watch: The World's First Personal A/C Watch

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Life has many troubles and some of them are defined by climate. Maybe you are too hot on a summer’s day and wish you could take all your clothes off. Or, perhaps you are too cold during winter and can’t even send a text because your hands are too shaky from shivering.

Why we can apply this to our body?

A close look at the complex systems that keep us functioning can inspire awe. Such is the case with the body's complicated temperature-regulating mechanism. This intricate apparatus balances heat production with heat loss, keeping the body at a temperature just right for optimal function. This balancing act is directed automatically and seamlessly by the hypothalamus, a small portion of the brain that serves as the command center for numerous bodily functions, including the coordination of the autonomic nervous system. Much like a thermostat regulates the temperature inside your home, the hypothalamus regulates your body temperature, responding to internal and external stimuli and making adjustments to keep the body within one or two degrees of 98.6 degrees. Ref:1

How it works?

What if we could change the signal that our nervous system sends to the brain by using the Aircon watch to generate pulses of heat or cold. With this method we can make our body start to feel more aware of the temperatures and thus stabilize our sensations

According to a 2012 research conducted by Standford University, with a cooling glove, heat exchange is possible through the extremities especially the wrist and palms area. Ref:5

Watch Technique

The secret is in the straps, it contains a small device that has within it our ClimaCon technology. This tiny device will fit on the inner wrist in an area where the nerves are closer to the skin surface so as to allow for maximum transfer of temperature. The watch can be used during any temperature, any season or any time zone.

Imagine that you putting an ice cube on your pulse points (think wrists and sides of your neck) or running them under cold water will cool you down instantly. Since the blood vessels in those areas are close to the surface of your skin, the cold will bring your body temp down much quicker. Ref:6

Why does this technique work?

Abstract, Physical work, high ambient temperature and wearing protective clothing can elevate body temperature and cardiovascular strain sufficiently to degrade performance and induce heat-related illnesses. We have recently developed an Arm Immersion Cooling System (AICS) for use in military training environments and this paper will review literature supporting such an approach and provide details regarding its construction. Extremity cooling in cool or cold water can accelerate body (core temperature) cooling from 0.2 to 1.0 °C/10 min vs. control conditions, depending on the size/surface area of the extremity immersed. Arm immersion up to the elbow results in greater heat loss than hand- or foot-only immersion and may reduce cardiovascular strain by lowering heart rate by 10–25 beats/min and increase work tolerance time by up to 60%. The findings from studies in this paper support the use of AICS prototypes, which have been incorporated as part of the heat stress mitigation procedures employed in US Army Ranger Training and may have great application for sports and occupational use. ( This is an existing military products references) Ref:2

Your place, your rules

Doing any outdoor activity most times depends on the temperature and the climate. On the other hand, being inside all depends on if your heater or air conditioner is on and using up electricity. The Aircon watch offers the convenience that you need by freeing you from an energy wasting air conditioner, never limiting you to the outside temperature, and all within the form of a small watch.

Office Man

No worries! As we know, there are many people wearing suits even in the summer time, or uniforms in outdoor work, now you have the solution.

Outdoor Lover

If you go running or outdoor photography Aircon Watch could be your best friend.

Menopause

One of the reasons why we developed this product was to help women during menopause. Menopause often has hot flashes which can be extremely annoying to the extent where it becomes painful. But what if you could get some relief from a small device that emits a soothing cool temperature.

Why we need it in the office?

It may be the middle of summer, but you’d never know from looking around offices, where, on the hottest days of the year, it’s not uncommon to see workers wrapped up in sweaters at their desks. As temperatures outside rise, most corporate office buildings become hermetically sealed, air-conditioned ice cubes, forcing workers everywhere to grab a Snuggie. In a study of government office buildings, for instance, 60% of workers complained of thermal stress–that they’re too hot or too cold in their workplace. Why can’t we manage to keep offices at a comfortable temperature? Ref.2

Men are fine in shirt-sleeves, but the women have to wear cardigans and scarves.

First, the metabolic rate varies enormously—depending on height, weight, fitness, the type of work, and of course, gender. Women usually have both lower height and weight, and a higher percentage of body fat than men. In fact modern researchers reckon women pump out about a third less heat than men do, and so don't need as much cooling.

The second problem is also obvious—women tend to wear lighter clothing, and expose more skin. In an office you don't often see a man's naked knees. Ref.2

Same room different temperature

In the office or at home, everyone might have different temperatures.

Within a lot of research, we've found the answer.

Sleep Discomfort

Having those dreaded night sweats and you can’t turn on the air conditioner because your wife has cold hand?

Night Sweating and Cold Hands

If you suffer from night sweats and cold hands, you can now finally have a cozy night.

Climbing

Outdoor Activities

If you like climbing, running, biking, outdoor photography, Aircon Watch could be your best friend.

Tested

The Aircon Watch has been tested with more than a hundred people and using several prototypes. Our experienced design team has worked for more than two years in research and development, to improve Aircon Watch and reach the design and level that we are at today.

See what our beta tester say

Charging connector

5 Seconds

Aircon Watch can raise temperature in just 5 seconds, because we have improved the thermal electricity technology by using Climacon (patent pending) Technology, which is faster way to cool down the thermal system. There is a problem of the thermal pad, it releases heat when generating cold, this technology usually needs a heat sink to reduce the temperature of the pad to make it cooler. We have spent 2 years improving the reduction of heat, in order to make more efficient.

Global Warming

Global warming is gradually destroying the Earth’s entire ecosystem, so why not turn that A/C off and turn on the AirCon Watch. It most definitely will help keep your pocket fuller and your body cooler.

Product Spec

Material of the frame: Aluminum Alloy

Material of the strap: Silicone

Battery type: Li-ion

Battery size: 400mAh

Standby time: 48 hours

Battery time: 4 hours for cooling mode and 8 hours of heating mode

Screen type: OLED

Water resistance

Charging system: Contact Charging

Accessories included: Magnetic charger, USB cable.

