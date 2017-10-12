Aircon Watch: The World's First Personal A/C Watch project video thumbnail
Wearables
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
$106,975
pledged of $4,868 goal
backers
   
Converted from HK$ 835,923 pledged of HK$ 38,000 goal
Aircon Watch: The World's First Personal A/C Watch

By Airconwatch
First created

Aircon Watch is a new revolutionary product that cools or warms your body in a couple of minutes.

Wearables
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Campaign FAQ 10 Updates 3 Comments 69 Community
What is a prototype?

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

Proof of Concept

Explorations that test ideas and functionality.

Functional Prototype

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

Appearance Prototype

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Design Prototype

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Production Prototype

Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.

Prototype Gallery

Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

Production Prototype

About this project

 

 

 

  • Life has many troubles and some of them are defined by climate. Maybe you are too hot on a summer’s day and wish you could take all your clothes off. Or, perhaps you are too cold during winter and can’t even send a text because your hands are too shaky from shivering. 

Why we can apply this to our body?

  • A close look at the complex systems that keep us functioning can inspire awe. Such is the case with the body's complicated temperature-regulating mechanism. This intricate apparatus balances heat production with heat loss, keeping the body at a temperature just right for optimal function. This balancing act is directed automatically and seamlessly by the hypothalamus, a small portion of the brain that serves as the command center for numerous bodily functions, including the coordination of the autonomic nervous system. Much like a thermostat regulates the temperature inside your home, the hypothalamus regulates your body temperature, responding to internal and external stimuli and making adjustments to keep the body within one or two degrees of 98.6 degrees.  Ref:1

How it works?

  • What if we could change the signal that our nervous system sends to the brain by using the Aircon watch to generate pulses of heat or cold. With this method we can make our body start to feel more aware of the temperatures and thus stabilize our sensations
  • According to a 2012 research conducted by Standford University, with a cooling glove, heat exchange is possible through the extremities especially the wrist and palms area. Ref:5

Watch Technique

  • The secret is in the straps, it contains a small device that has within it our ClimaCon technology. This tiny device will fit on the inner wrist in an area where the nerves are closer to the skin surface so as to allow for maximum transfer of temperature. The watch can be used during any temperature, any season or any time zone.
  • Imagine that you putting an ice cube on your pulse points (think wrists and sides of your neck) or running them under cold water will cool you down instantly. Since the blood vessels in those areas are close to the surface of your skin, the cold will bring your body temp down much quicker. Ref:6

Why does this technique work?

  • Abstract, Physical work, high ambient temperature and wearing protective clothing can elevate body temperature and cardiovascular strain sufficiently to degrade performance and induce heat-related illnesses. We have recently developed an Arm Immersion Cooling System (AICS) for use in military training environments and this paper will review literature supporting such an approach and provide details regarding its construction. Extremity cooling in cool or cold water can accelerate body (core temperature) cooling from 0.2 to 1.0 °C/10 min vs. control conditions, depending on the size/surface area of the extremity immersed. Arm immersion up to the elbow results in greater heat loss than hand- or foot-only immersion and may reduce cardiovascular strain by lowering heart rate by 10–25 beats/min and increase work tolerance time by up to 60%. The findings from studies in this paper support the use of AICS prototypes, which have been incorporated as part of the heat stress mitigation procedures employed in US Army Ranger Training and may have great application for sports and occupational use. ( This is an existing military products references) Ref:2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Your place, your rules

  • Doing any outdoor activity most times depends on the temperature and the climate. On the other hand, being inside all depends on if your heater or air conditioner is on and using up electricity. The Aircon watch offers the convenience that you need by freeing you from an energy wasting air conditioner, never limiting you to the outside temperature, and all within the form of a small watch.

Office Man

No worries! As we know, there are many people wearing suits even in the summer time, or uniforms in outdoor work, now you have the solution.

Outdoor Lover

If you go running or outdoor photography Aircon Watch could be your best friend.

 

 

Menopause 

One of the reasons why we developed this product was to help women during menopause. Menopause often has hot flashes which can be extremely annoying to the extent where it becomes painful. But what if you could get some relief from a small device that emits a soothing cool temperature.

 

 

Why we need it in the office?

  • It may be the middle of summer, but you’d never know from looking around offices, where, on the hottest days of the year, it’s not uncommon to see workers wrapped up in sweaters at their desks. As temperatures outside rise, most corporate office buildings become hermetically sealed, air-conditioned ice cubes, forcing workers everywhere to grab a Snuggie. In a study of government office buildings, for instance, 60% of workers complained of thermal stress–that they’re too hot or too cold in their workplace. Why can’t we manage to keep offices at a comfortable temperature? Ref.2
  • Men are fine in shirt-sleeves, but the women have to wear cardigans and scarves. 
  • First, the metabolic rate varies enormously—depending on height, weight, fitness, the type of work, and of course, gender. Women usually have both lower height and weight, and a higher percentage of body fat than men. In fact modern researchers reckon women pump out about a third less heat than men do, and so don't need as much cooling. 
  • The second problem is also obvious—women tend to wear lighter clothing, and expose more skin. In an office you don't often see a man's naked knees. Ref.2

Same room different temperature

  • In the office or at home, everyone might have different temperatures.
  • Within a lot of research, we've found the answer.

Sleep Discomfort

  • Having those dreaded night sweats and you can’t turn on the air conditioner because your wife has cold hand?
  • Night Sweating and Cold Hands  
  •  If you suffer from night sweats and cold hands, you can now finally have a cozy night.

 Climbing

 

Outdoor Activities 

If you like climbing, running, biking, outdoor photography, Aircon Watch could be your best friend.

 

  •  Tested  
  • The Aircon Watch has been tested with more than a hundred people and using several prototypes. Our experienced design team has worked for more than two years in research and development, to improve Aircon Watch and reach the design and level that we are at today.

See what our beta tester say

 

 

 

 Charging connector 

5 Seconds
  • Aircon Watch can raise temperature in just 5 seconds, because we have improved the thermal electricity technology by using Climacon (patent pending) Technology, which is faster way to cool down the thermal system. There is a problem of the thermal pad, it releases heat when generating cold, this technology usually needs a heat sink to reduce the temperature of the pad to make it cooler. We have spent 2 years improving the reduction of heat, in order to make more efficient.

 

Global Warming  

Global warming is gradually destroying the Earth’s entire ecosystem, so why not turn that A/C off and turn on the AirCon Watch. It most definitely will help keep your pocket fuller and your body cooler.

Product Spec

  • Material of the frame: Aluminum Alloy  
  • Material of the strap: Silicone  
  • Battery type: Li-ion  
  • Battery size: 400mAh
  • Standby time: 48 hours  
  • Battery time: 4 hours for cooling mode and 8 hours of heating mode 
  • Screen type: OLED  
  • Water resistance  
  • Charging system: Contact Charging  
  • Accessories included: Magnetic charger, USB cable.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

  • Share our page to any of your friends or family to let them know there is new way of climate control : ) 
  • Sharing will enrich everyone with more knowledge.
  • Ana Monnar (*1954, Cuban-born, founder of Readers Are Leaders U.S.A.)

Click Icon Directly

 

 

 

 

Need help? We're here for you: 

Need further information? Please contact  airconwatch@hotmail.com

If you have any questions about business issues, during or after the campaign has closed, you can always reach us at airconwatch@hotmail.com

 

  • 1. https://www.rush.edu/health-wellness/discover-health/how-body-regulates-heat  
  • 2.http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306456513000521 
  • 3.https://www.fastcodesign.com/3033605/why-your-office-is-freezing-in-the-summer 
  • 4.http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/greatmomentsinscience/freezing-in-office-because-air-conditioning-standards-sexist/8300132 
  • 5. http://news.stanford.edu/2012/08/29/cooling-glove-research-082912/
  • 6. http://womensrunning.competitor.com/2016/06/training-tips/ways-to-cool-off-post-hot-run_60682#WjM4gT7gV33KIOwF.97

 

 

Risks and challenges

One part of Aircon Watch is highly complex; the thermal electricity pad. Such a size and layer is not available on the market, as it is build in with thinnest size with highest capacity of thermal arranged extreme temperature, We have a close dialog with our suppliers, who have a lot of experience with such complicated structures, and we implemented their feedback early into our development process.
Despite that, we kept the internal parts simple. This allows us to develop quickly, and to choose between various different suppliers.
Our team has a very strong background in management, product design and mechanical engineering. We have already defined our manufacturing flow and our sourcing of the various different parts. Not only this, but we are also in talks with several manufacturers for every part of Aircon Watch. This allows us to scale production and logistics accordingly, even if we encounter high demand or supply shortage.
We believe that we will start shipping Aircon Watch to our first supporters in Dec 2017.

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    Pledge HK$ 623 or more About $80

    Aircon Watch Early Bird USD $79.99

    Save 38%
    What does it come with?
    -Aircon watch
    -Power supply
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (10 left of 250) 240 backers
  3. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 702 or more About $90

    Aircon Watch Early Bird USD $89.99

    Save 38%
    What does it come with?
    - Aircon watch
    - Power supply
    - Included 2 colors strap
    (White and Black)
    (Unlock more colors in the future)
    Future retail price $145

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (16 left of 25) 9 backers
  4. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 772 or more About $99

    Aircon Watch,Early Bird USD $99

    Save 23%
    What does it come with?
    -Aircon watch
    -power supply
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (50 left of 50) 0 backers
  5. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 1,054 or more About $135

    2 Aircon Watch Combo USD $134.99

    Save 47%
    What does it come with?
    -2 Aircon watches
    -2 power supply
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (20 left of 160) 140 backers
  6. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 1,405 or more About $180

    3 Aircon Watch Limited Packages USD $180

    Save 53%
    What does it come with?
    -3 Aircon Watches
    -3 Power Supplies
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (8 left of 25) 17 backers
  7. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 1,545 or more About $198

    3 Aircon Watch Packages USD $198

    Save 48.8%
    What does it come with?
    -3 Aircon watches
    -3 power supplies
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (46 left of 50) 4 backers
  8. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 2,499 or more About $320

    5 Aircon Watch Packages USD $319.99

    Save 49%
    What does it come with?
    -5 Aircon watches
    -5 power supplies
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (7 left of 15) 8 backers
  9. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 4,757 or more About $609

    10 Aircon Watch Big Packages USD $608.99

    Save 53%
    What does it come with?
    -10 Aircon watches
    -10 power supplies
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (9 left of 10) 1 backer
    Pledge HK$ 538 or more About $69

    Aircon Watch Super Early Bird USD $68.99

    Save 46%
    What does it come with?
    -Aircon watch
    -power supply
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 300 backers
    Pledge HK$ 538 or more About $69

    Aircon Watch Super Early Bird USD $68.99

    Save 46%
    What does it come with?
    -Aircon watch
    -power supply
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 135 backers
    Pledge HK$ 539 or more About $69

    Aircon Watch Super Early Bird USD $69

    Save 46%
    What does it come with?
    -Aircon watch
    -power supply
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 35 backers
    Pledge HK$ 585 or more About $75

    1 Aircon Watch Early Bird USD $74.99

    Save 41%
    What does it come with?
    -Aircon watch
    -power supply
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 160 backers
    Pledge HK$ 585 or more About $75

    Aircon Watch Early Bird USD $74.99

    Save 41%
    What does it come with?
    -Aircon watch
    -power supply
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 170 backers
    Pledge HK$ 663 or more About $85

    Aircon Watch Early Bird USD $84.99

    Save 41%
    What does it come with?
    - Aircon watch
    - Power supply
    - Included 2 colors strap
    (White and Black)
    (Unlock more colors in the future)
    Future retail price $145

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 30 backers
    Pledge HK$ 1,405 or more About $180

    3 Aircon Watch Packages USD $180

    Save 53%
    What does it come with?
    -3 Aircon Watches
    -3 Power Supplies
    (You can choose between two colors)
    Future retail price $387

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 8 backers
