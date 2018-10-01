Project Image
DanForce G1 PRO - The World’s First Modular Flashlight.

The world's first modular flashlight that adapts to any lighting situation.

The world's first modular flashlight that adapts to any lighting situation.

About

DanForce's G1 PRO is a modular, customizable flashlight that adapts to any lighting situation. The G1 PRO comes with a CREE LED performance chip producing 1080 Lumens, high-powered batteries, an emergency power bank Weapons Mount , Bike Mount and compass, color filters, Tactical Pouch lantern fitting, Pressure Switch and many more useful features. Scroll down to find out more.

 Short-range flashlight for general use, home, car, etc

 Long-range flashlight, more powerful lumen output, for outdoor, military and professional use.

 Power bank infused into flashlight’s design, to bring the power back into your life.'

Illuminate your campsite or work-space, easy to use and bright as hell.

  Weapon mount - Customized mount, to hold your G1 Pro in place. Pressure switch to turn on and off.

Our pressure switch was tested in the harshest conditions by tactical experts in the field. It's fast, durable, and reliable. Secure and easy to use.

Every G1 comes with a custom-made bike mount for any cycling situation.

Need to know where you're headed? Simply flip the emergency power bank around and voila, you have a compass.

Depending on your circumstances, we know one color doesn’t fit all. Red light operation to meet any situational need.

 Tactical holster to keep your flashlight secure and close by, with quick accessibility features included.

    
           
                                                                                        
Introducing, The American, a new pre-released G1 PRO design offered by DanForce. Get your own limited edition American G1 PRO during our limited time offer, through this special Kickstarter reward. Our standard Kickstarter G1 PRO reward will run you about $89. However, to show how much we love our supporters, the American G1 PRO is listed at just $ 79 for our Kickstarter backers during this limited time offer. We can’t thank our backers enough for all the support and encouragement given to us during our campaign.

 The G1 PRO is all about putting you in control, giving you six separate modes of operation, Featuring high, medium, low, SOS and strobe modes, as well as an eco-mode for when you need extended battery life in challenging situations.

 For the G1 PRO  we developed an intuitive focus control feature with a satisfying slide action that allows you to adjust your focus to the precise setting you need.

  • Material: Aluminum 6061
  • Batteries: 2 x 3200mAh 18650 3.7v 
  • LED: CREE L2 
  • Weight: Short - 220g / Long - 275g 
  • Charging Slot: Micro USB 
  • Standards: CE, FCC, Rosh, UL, IPX4, Prop CA65 
  • Lumens: Short - 570+ / Long - 1080 
  • Battery Life: 1 Battery: 7-8 hours / 2 Batteries: 10-12 hours
  • Colors: Black
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Every G1 PRO  in its own beautiful package, equipped with all the accessories and features, packed in a weather-proof, protective carrying case:

  • DanForce G1 PRO Flashlight
  • Weapons Mount
  • Pressure Switch
  • Emergency Power Bank
  • Lantern Attachement
  • Compass
  • Bike Mount
  • Red & Green Light Filters
  • Protective Carrying Case
  • 2× 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
  • Tactical Pouch
  • Fast Charger
  • USB Cable
  • Hand Strap
  • Neck Strap
  • A Secret Gift From DanForce

We've spent tireless months enjoying the process of bringing the G1 to life. Now that the G1 is complete, we've meticulously decided on all the materials and production processes involved in the making of G1, so we know exactly how the finished product will look and feel. No surprises. 

We made sure our production and shipping processes were rock solid before launching this project, so we're confident that you'll get your G1 in time for Christmas and the holiday season.

                                                                                                                 

Risks and challenges

We’re dedicated to delivering a flawless product, and you can rest assured that we will do everything to fulfill your expectations. This is not our first Kickstarter campaign, and we've smoothed out many potential problems that may arise with production scheduling and shipment.

PRODUCT
We spent tireless months enjoying the process of bringing G1 to life. Now G1 is almost complete. We've painstakingly chosen all the materials and production processes involved in the making of G1. However, there may be slight changes made to the finished product that will be shipped out to you. In any case, we promise to update you immediately and explain the nature and reasoning behind any change.

PRODUCTION
We already have a tried and tested production process with our factory. We work in very close collaboration with our manufacturers to ensure everything runs smoothly. Nevertheless, unexpected delays in production are always a possibility and may push back our estimated delivery date. We promise to keep you in the loop at all times and be fully transparent and honest with you every step of the way.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

    Pledge US$ 5 or more About US$ 5

    THANKS FOREVER

    Your help at any level brings the G1 one step closer to being a reality.
    For all backers at All levels, I'll write your name on my very own G1 Personal package so I can thank you every time I use it, and I'll keep you informed with all the DanForce updates.

    Estimated delivery
    8 backers
    Pledge US$ 64 or more About US$ 64

    G1 -Last Early Bird Special!

    Considering how fast our early bird rewards sold out,
    we wanted to give an opportunity to some of the late-risers to join in on the savings. This will be our last early bird bird special,
    so act now before all the savings are spoken for. Don’t let this final opportunity pass you by; reserve your G1 now, and experience all the savings.

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 411) 410 backers
    Pledge $64 or more About $64

    The American G1--Last Early Bird !!

    we wanted to give an opportunity to some of the late-risers to join in on the savings. This will be our last early bird bird special, so act now before all the savings are spoken for. Don’t let this final opportunity pass you by; reserve your G1 now, and experience all the savings.

    Includes:
    • The DanForce G1 American Design
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (2 left of 135) 133 backers
    Pledge $69 or more About $69

    G1 Special Kickstarter Price

    Get your own G1, complete with Small and Long Range Flashlight, Power Bank, Lantern, Compass, Bike Mount and all the other awesome features.

    You'll also get all of our updates and a special gift limited for our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $89 + Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $20)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carry Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 245) 240 backers
    Pledge US$ 74 or more About US$ 74

    G1 Kickstarter Price

    Get your own G1, complete with both a Small and Long-Range Flashlight, Power Bank, Lantern, Compass, Bike Mount and all the other awesome features.

    You'll also get all our updates and a special gift limited only to our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $89 + Tax + Shipping.

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Compass
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (3 left of 9) 6 backers
    Pledge US$ 74 or more About US$ 74

    The American G1-- Kickstarter Price

    introducing, The American, a new pre-released G1 design offered by DanForce. Get your own American G1 during our limited time offer.
    Get your hands on the one flashlight everyone wants, before we release it in stores.

    Our standard Kickstarter G1 reward will run you about $79. However, to show how much we love our supporters, the American G1 is listed at just $64 for our Kickstarter backers during this limited time offer. We can’t thank our backers enough for all the support and encouragement given to us during our campaign.

    Back us now through this reward, and get your limited edition G1 today. Be one of the first to own the American and never be left out in the dark again.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (5 left of 6) 1 backer
    Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79

    G1 PRO -Last Early Bird Special!

    Considering how fast our early bird rewards sold out,
    we wanted to give an opportunity to some of the late-risers to join in on the savings. This will be our last early bird bird special,
    so act now before all the savings are spoken for. Don’t let this final opportunity pass you by; reserve your G1 now, and experience all the savings.

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (3 left of 133) 130 backers
    Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79

    The American G1 PRO--Last Early Bird !!

    we wanted to give an opportunity to some of the late-risers to join in on the savings. This will be our last early bird bird special, so act now before all the savings are spoken for. Don’t let this final opportunity pass you by; reserve your G1 now, and experience all the savings.

    Includes:
    • The DanForce G1 PRO American Design
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (2 left of 84) 82 backers
    Pledge US$ 84 or more About US$ 84

    G1 PRO Special Kickstarter Price

    Get your own G1 PRO complete with all the G1 features PLUS a Weapon Mount, Pressure Switch connection, and a Tactical Pouch.

    You'll also get all of our updates and a special gift limited to our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $109 + Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $25)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Protective Carry Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (5 left of 173) 168 backers
    Pledge US$ 89 or more About US$ 89

    G1 PRO Kickstarter Price

    Get your own G1 PRO complete with all the G1 features PLUS a Weapon Mount, Pressure Switch connection, and a Tactical Pouch.

    You'll also get all of our updates and a special gift limited to our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $109 + Tax + Shipping.

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (3 left of 6) 3 backers
    Pledge US$ 89 or more About US$ 89

    The American G1 PRO--Kickstarter Price

    Introducing, The American, a new pre-released G1 PRO design offered by DanForce. Get your own American G1 PRO during our limited time offer.
    Get your hands on the one flashlight everyone wants, before we release it in stores.

    Our standard Kickstarter G1 reward will run you about $89. However, to show how much we love our supporters, the American G1 is PRO listed at just $79 for our Kickstarter backers during this limited time offer. We can’t thank our backers enough for all the support and encouragement given to us during our campaign.

    Back us now through this reward, and get your limited edition G1 PRO today. Be one of the first to own the American and never be left out in the dark again.

    Includes:
    • The DanForce G1 PRO American Design
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (3 left of 10) 7 backers
    Pledge US$ 119 or more About US$ 119

    G1 EARLY BIRD- Pack of 2

    Get your own 2 x G1, complete with Small and Long range flashlight, Power Bank, Lantern, Compass, Bike Mount and all the other awesome features.

    You'll also get all of our updates and a special gift limited for our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $178 + Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $59)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carry Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2 left of 148) 146 backers
    Pledge $133 or more About $133

    COMBO PACKAGE-MORE EARLY BIRD!!!

    Get your own G1 and G1 PRO, in the gift set that keeps on giving. Buy one for yourself and gift another, while saving a bundle!

    You'll also get all our updates and a special gift limited only to our Kickstarter backers
    .
    Future retail price: $198+ Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $65)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • DanForce G1 Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachment
    • Weapons Mount
    • Compass
    • Pressure Switch
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Tactical Pouch
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 110) 109 backers
    Pledge US$ 147 or more About US$ 147

    G1 PRO EARLY BIRD- Pack of 2

    Get your own 2 x G1 PRO complete with all the G1 features PLUS a Weapon Mount, Pressure Switch connection, and a Tactical Pouch.

    You'll also get all of our updates and a special gift limited to our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $218+ Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $71)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Protective Carry Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2 left of 159) 157 backers
    Pledge US$ 173 or more About US$ 173

    G1 EARLY BIRD- Pack of 3

    Get your own 3 x G1, complete with both a Small and Long-Range Flashlight, Power Bank, Lantern, Compass, Bike Mount and all the other awesome features.

    You'll also get all our updates and a special gift limited only to our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $178 + Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $267)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 34) 33 backers
    Pledge US$ 214 or more About US$ 214

    G1 PRO EARLY BIRD- Pack of 3

    Get your own 3 x G1 PRO complete with all the G1 features PLUS a Weapon Mount, Pressure Switch Connection, and a Tactical Pouch.

    You'll also get all our updates and a special gift limited only to our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $327+ Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $113)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Lantern Attachment
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1 left of 39) 38 backers
    Pledge US$ 348 or more About US$ 348

    G1 PRO EARLY BIRD- Pack of 5

    Get your own 5 x G1 PRO complete with all the G1 features PLUS a Weapon Mount, Pressure Switch Connection, and a Tactical Pouch.

    You'll also get all our updates and a special gift limited only to our Kickstarter backers
    .
    Future retail price: $545+ Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $197)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Lantern Attachment
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 10× 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (1 left of 15) 14 backers
    Pledge US$ 10,000 About US$ 10,000

    DanForce All Include VACATION PACKAGE!

    get your own customized g1-pro with an Exclusive vacation:
    INCLUDES:
    • 1× Customized DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • 1× G1 Pro & G1 Accessories package
    • 1x Round flight to
    • 4 nights in a 5 stars hotel – Weekend
    • Exclusive dinner with our founder and CEO
    • Visit to our Offices
    • A private tour guide

    Thanks for your support!

    Estimated delivery
    Limited (9 left of 10) 1 backer
    Pledge US$ 64 or more About US$ 64

    G1 EARLY BIRD !

    Get your own G1, complete with Small and Long range flashlights, Power Bank, Lantern, Compass, Bike Mount and all the other awesome features.

    You'll also get all of our updates and a special gift limited for our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $89 + Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $25)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carry Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Reward no longer available 86 backers
    Pledge $64 or more About $64

    G1 EARLY BIRD!

    Get your own G1, complete with both a Small and Long-Range Flashlight, Power Bank, Lantern, Compass, Bike Mount and all the other awesome features.

    You'll also get all our updates and a special gift limited only to our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $89 + Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $25)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachment
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 1,091 backers
    Pledge $64 or more About $64

    The American G1

    Introducing, The American, a new pre-released G1 design offered by DanForce. Get your own American G1 during our limited time offer.
    Get your hands on the one flashlight everyone wants, before we release it in stores.

    Our standard Kickstarter G1 reward will run you about $79. However, to show how much we love our supporters, the American G1 is listed at just $64 for our Kickstarter backers during this limited time offer. We can’t thank our backers enough for all the support and encouragement given to us during our campaign.

    Back us now through this reward, and get your limited edition G1 today. Be one of the first to own the American and never be left out in the dark again.

    Includes:
    • The DanForce G1 American Design
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachment
    • Bike Mount
    • Compass
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Reward no longer available 264 backers
    Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79

    G1 PRO EARLY BIRD!

    Get your own G1 PRO complete with all the G1 features PLUS a Weapon Mount, Pressure Switch connection, and a Tactical Pouch.

    You'll also get all of our updates and a special gift limited to our Kickstarter backers.

    Future retail price: $109 + Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $30)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Lantern Attachement
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Protective Carry Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 403 backers
    Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79

    G1 PRO- MORE EARLY BIRD!

    Wow! What a response... Extra Early Bird so our Worldwide DanForce G1 fans can have a chance... Thank you all!!

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • Weapons Mount
    • Lantern Attachment
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 84 backers
    Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79

    The American G1 PRO

    Introducing, The American, a new pre-released G1 PRO design offered by DanForce. Get your own American G1 PRO during our limited time offer.
    Get your hands on the one flashlight everyone wants, before we release it in stores.

    Our standard Kickstarter G1 reward will run you about $89. However, to show how much we love our supporters, the American G1 is PRO listed at just $79 for our Kickstarter backers during this limited time offer. We can’t thank our backers enough for all the support and encouragement given to us during our campaign.

    Back us now through this reward, and get your limited edition G1 PRO today. Be one of the first to own the American and never be left out in the dark again.

    Includes:
    • The DanForce G1 PRO American Design
    • Weapons Mount
    • Pressure Switch
    • Tactical Pouch
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachment
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Compass
    • Bike Mount
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Reward no longer available 203 backers
    Pledge US$ 133 or more About US$ 133

    COMBO PACKAGE-EARLY BIRD

    Get your own G1 and G1 PRO, in the gift set that keeps on giving. Buy one for yourself and gift another, while saving a bundle!

    You'll also get all our updates and a special gift limited only to our Kickstarter backers
    .
    Future retail price: $198+ Tax + Shipping.

    (SAVE $65)

    Includes:
    • DanForce G1 Pro Flashlight
    • DanForce G1 Flashlight
    • Emergency Power Bank
    • Lantern Attachment
    • Weapons Mount
    • Compass
    • Pressure Switch
    • Bike Mount
    • Red & Green Light Filters
    • Tactical Pouch
    • 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
    • Protective Carrying Case
    • Fast Charger
    • USB Cable
    • Hand Strap
    • Neck Strap
    • A Secret Gift From DanForce
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 11 backers
