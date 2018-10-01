All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, October 5 2018 8:11 PM UTC +00:00.
DanForce G1 PRO - The World’s First Modular Flashlight.
The world's first modular flashlight that adapts to any lighting situation.
DanForce G1 PRO - The World’s First Modular Flashlight.
The world's first modular flashlight that adapts to any lighting situation.
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, October 5 2018 8:11 PM UTC +00:00.
About
Short-range flashlight for general use, home, car, etc
Long-range flashlight, more powerful lumen output, for outdoor, military and professional use.
Power bank infused into flashlight’s design, to bring the power back into your life.'
Illuminate your campsite or work-space, easy to use and bright as hell.
Weapon mount - Customized mount, to hold your G1 Pro in place. Pressure switch to turn on and off.
Our pressure switch was tested in the harshest conditions by tactical experts in the field. It's fast, durable, and reliable. Secure and easy to use.
Every G1 comes with a custom-made bike mount for any cycling situation.
Need to know where you're headed? Simply flip the emergency power bank around and voila, you have a compass.
Depending on your circumstances, we know one color doesn’t fit all. Red light operation to meet any situational need.
Tactical holster to keep your flashlight secure and close by, with quick accessibility features included.
The G1 PRO is all about putting you in control, giving you six separate modes of operation, Featuring high, medium, low, SOS and strobe modes, as well as an eco-mode for when you need extended battery life in challenging situations.
For the G1 PRO we developed an intuitive focus control feature with a satisfying slide action that allows you to adjust your focus to the precise setting you need.
- Material: Aluminum 6061
- Batteries: 2 x 3200mAh 18650 3.7v
- LED: CREE L2
- Weight: Short - 220g / Long - 275g
- Charging Slot: Micro USB
- Standards: CE, FCC, Rosh, UL, IPX4, Prop CA65
- Lumens: Short - 570+ / Long - 1080
- Battery Life: 1 Battery: 7-8 hours / 2 Batteries: 10-12 hours
- Colors: Black
Every G1 PRO in its own beautiful package, equipped with all the accessories and features, packed in a weather-proof, protective carrying case:
- DanForce G1 PRO Flashlight
- Weapons Mount
- Pressure Switch
- Emergency Power Bank
- Lantern Attachement
- Compass
- Bike Mount
- Red & Green Light Filters
- Protective Carrying Case
- 2× 3200 mAh High-Power Rechargeable Battery
- Tactical Pouch
- Fast Charger
- USB Cable
- Hand Strap
- Neck Strap
- A Secret Gift From DanForce
We've spent tireless months enjoying the process of bringing the G1 to life. Now that the G1 is complete, we've meticulously decided on all the materials and production processes involved in the making of G1, so we know exactly how the finished product will look and feel. No surprises.
We made sure our production and shipping processes were rock solid before launching this project, so we're confident that you'll get your G1 in time for Christmas and the holiday season.
Risks and challenges
We’re dedicated to delivering a flawless product, and you can rest assured that we will do everything to fulfill your expectations. This is not our first Kickstarter campaign, and we've smoothed out many potential problems that may arise with production scheduling and shipment.
PRODUCT
We spent tireless months enjoying the process of bringing G1 to life. Now G1 is almost complete. We've painstakingly chosen all the materials and production processes involved in the making of G1. However, there may be slight changes made to the finished product that will be shipped out to you. In any case, we promise to update you immediately and explain the nature and reasoning behind any change.
PRODUCTION
We already have a tried and tested production process with our factory. We work in very close collaboration with our manufacturers to ensure everything runs smoothly. Nevertheless, unexpected delays in production are always a possibility and may push back our estimated delivery date. We promise to keep you in the loop at all times and be fully transparent and honest with you every step of the way.
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ
Support
- All gone!