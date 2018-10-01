DanForce G1 PRO - The World’s First Modular Flashlight.

About

DanForce's G1 PRO is a modular, customizable flashlight that adapts to any lighting situation. The G1 PRO comes with a CREE LED performance chip producing 1080 Lumens, high-powered batteries, an emergency power bank Weapons Mount , Bike Mount and compass, color filters, Tactical Pouch lantern fitting, Pressure Switch and many more useful features. Scroll down to find out more.

Short-range flashlight for general use, home, car, etc

Long-range flashlight, more powerful lumen output, for outdoor, military and professional use.

Power bank infused into flashlight’s design, to bring the power back into your life.'

Illuminate your campsite or work-space, easy to use and bright as hell.

Weapon mount - Customized mount, to hold your G1 Pro in place. Pressure switch to turn on and off.

Our pressure switch was tested in the harshest conditions by tactical experts in the field. It's fast, durable, and reliable. Secure and easy to use. Every G1 comes with a custom-made bike mount for any cycling situation. Need to know where you're headed? Simply flip the emergency power bank around and voila, you have a compass. Depending on your circumstances, we know one color doesn’t fit all. Red light operation to meet any situational need. Tactical holster to keep your flashlight secure and close by, with quick accessibility features included.

Introducing, The American, a new pre-released G1 PRO design offered by DanForce. Get your own limited edition American G1 PRO during our limited time offer, through this special Kickstarter reward. Our standard Kickstarter G1 PRO reward will run you about $89. However, to show how much we love our supporters, the American G1 PRO is listed at just $ 79 for our Kickstarter backers during this limited time offer. We can’t thank our backers enough for all the support and encouragement given to us during our campaign.