WholeStory: World's Comfiest Hammocks & Lounge Chairs

WholeStory Collective is on a mission to make the world a better place one hammock at a time. We believe everyone deserves to be comfortable. So we set out to create the world's comfiest hammocks and lounge chairs using sustainable materials and expert craftsmanship. But we didn't stop there. In the process we created a business model that fights poverty with every product that we sell. 10% of your purchase goes directly towards building a home for a family in need. Our team is driven everyday to bring true comfort to both our customers and families in need.

Each of our hammocks are crafted by a family of artisans who have been hand-weaving hammocks for over 80 years. To date, we have built 4 homes for families in need in El Sauce, Nicaragua with our non profit partner the 4 WALLS Project. You, our customers are the key driver to all the impact that we create. Help us build house number 5 by purchasing the world's comfiest hammocks listed on the right hand column. And never forget to sit back and relax, you're making the world a better place.

Features

Hammock Lounger

Hanging Hammock Chair

Our hanging hammock chair is designed for ultimate relaxation and ease of use. Our innovative design allows the user to kick back and put your feet up for crazy comfort. We have also added two spreader bars, making it the easiest hammock out there to get in and out of. The hanging hammock chair is perfect accent both indoors and outdoors allowing you to turn any space into your relaxation location.

Our three styles of hanging hammock chairs. Simple Sand (Far Left), Navy (Middle), Black & White (Far Right)

Weight Limit: 300 pounds

Traditional Hammock

Our traditional hammock combines the classic cocoon style with world class materials and design. The traditional hammocks are easy to hang and fold up making it perfect for both your afternoon nap and weekend adventure. We currently have 3 designs of our traditional hammocks, the Black & White, Cuatro Amigo, and Navy & White.

Weight Limit: 300 pounds

Family Hammocks

Simple Sand Family Hammock

Inspired by the beautiful white sand beaches of Nicaragua. The beige color of the simple sand family hammock is perfect for any setting.

Black & White Family Hammock

The Black & White Family hammock combines a classic look with an innovative design to bring together the best looking hammock out there!

Weight Limit: 400 pounds

Hammock Lounger

Azteca Navy

Simple Sand

Mocha

Weight Limit: 300 pounds

What is the WholeStory?

We believe our customer should know the "wholestory" behind each product we create. We want to educate you on our sustainable supply chain, the artisans hand-making each product, and the family you are helping with your purchase.

42,000 hectacres of forest get burned down every year in Nicaragua. We have found a partner who is growing tree plantations throughout Nicaragua and then sustainably harvesting those trees to create finished furniture. With every piece of furniture made, 100 trees are planted in Nicaragua.

We have partnered with a family of artisans who have been handcrafting hammocks for over 80 years. Our artisans use a double handwoven technique that creates double the support of a traditional hammock. Our weaves form to your body and are super soft and durable, creating the most comfortable hammock you'll ever lay on!

Nicaragua is the 2nd pooreset country in the western hemisphere with 46% of the population living on less than $2 a day. Nicaragua has been plagued by extreme poverty, civil war and natural disasters for over a century. We have found an amazing non profit partner called the 4 WALLS Project who are building a better future for families in El Sauce, Nicaragua. 4 WALLS builds homes for families in need in rural Nicaragua. Help us build our 5th home for a family in El Sauce, Nicaragua.

Founders Story

Founder, Colin Johnson with Felix, Margarita, and Seyling. They were the first family who received a home funded by WholeStory Collective

WholeStory Collecive was started on a simple belief that every family deserves a safe place to call home. This belief brought me to Nicaragua, the 2nd poorest country in the western hemisphere with 46% of the population living on less than 2 dollars a day. But during my first trip to Nicaragua I soon learned it was much more than a place plagued by poverty. It was a place of beauty, talent, and most importantly relaxation. Time was never seen as wasted, only enjoyed.

I soon fell in love with the product that symbolized this beautiful way of life; hammocks! I visited family workshops that handcrafted each hammock one loop at a time creating the most beautiful hammocks I'd ever seen. Instantly I knew I needed to share these amazing hammocks with the world.

I then took a trip to the northern part of Nicaragua to meet an amazing non profit called the 4 Walls Project. The 4 Walls Project was doing amazing work building homes for families in need in a town called El Sauce. I was taken back by the extreme poverty that existed there and the lack of safe shelter. After this trip is decided I was going to start a hammock company that helped build homes for families in need.

This Kickstarter project is helping to take WholeStory to the next level by bring the world's best hammocks and lounge chairs to market. We have spent over a year creating designs that would allow both extreme comfort and durability for our customers. By supporting us you have become a building block to a brighter future. We can't wait for you to enjoy our products and are so thankful that you have joined the WholeStory Community.

Timeline

