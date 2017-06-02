Share this project

WholeStory: World's Comfiest Hammocks & Lounge Chairs
Product Design
Rochester, NY
$15,471 pledged of $10,000 goal
backers
   
WholeStory: World's Comfiest Hammocks & Lounge Chairs

By Colin Johnson
First created

WholeStory: World's Comfiest Hammocks & Lounge Chairs

Expertly handcrafted in Nicaragua using sustainable materials. 10% of your purchase helps fund a home for a family in need.

Expertly handcrafted in Nicaragua using sustainable materials. 10% of your purchase helps fund a home for a family in need. Read more

About this project

WholeStory Collective is on a mission to make the world a better place one hammock at a time. We believe everyone deserves to be comfortable. So we set out to create the world's comfiest hammocks and lounge chairs using sustainable materials and expert craftsmanship. But we didn't stop there. In the process we created a business model that fights poverty with every product that we sell. 10% of your purchase goes directly towards building a home for a family in need. Our team is driven everyday to bring true comfort to both our customers and families in need. 

Each of our hammocks are crafted by a family of artisans who have been hand-weaving hammocks for over 80 years. To date, we have built 4 homes for families in need in El Sauce, Nicaragua with our non profit partner the 4 WALLS Project. You, our customers are the key driver to all the impact that we create. Help us build house number 5 by purchasing the world's comfiest hammocks listed on the right hand column. And never forget to sit back and relax, you're making the world a better place.

Features

 

Hammock Lounger
Hammock Lounger

Hanging Hammock Chair

Our hanging hammock chair is designed for ultimate relaxation and ease of use. Our innovative design allows the user to kick back and put your feet up for crazy comfort. We have also added two spreader bars, making it the easiest hammock out there to get in and out of. The hanging hammock chair is perfect accent both indoors and outdoors allowing you to turn any space into your relaxation location. 

Our three styles of hanging hammock chairs. Simple Sand (Far Left), Navy (Middle), Black & White (Far Right)

Weight Limit: 300 pounds

Traditional Hammock

Our traditional hammock combines the classic cocoon style with world class materials and design. The traditional hammocks are easy to hang and fold up making it perfect for both your afternoon nap and weekend adventure. We currently have 3 designs of our traditional hammocks, the Black & White, Cuatro Amigo, and Navy & White.

 

Weight Limit: 300 pounds

Family Hammocks  

 Simple Sand Family Hammock

Inspired by the beautiful white sand beaches of Nicaragua. The beige color of the simple sand family hammock is perfect for any setting. 

Black & White Family Hammock

The Black & White Family hammock combines a classic look with an innovative design to bring together the best looking hammock out there! 

Weight Limit: 400 pounds

Hammock Lounger

 

Azteca Navy

Simple Sand 

 Mocha

Weight Limit: 300 pounds

What is the WholeStory?

We believe our customer should know the "wholestory" behind each product we create. We want to educate you on our sustainable supply chain, the artisans hand-making each product, and the family you are helping with your purchase. 

42,000 hectacres of forest get burned down every year in Nicaragua. We have found a partner who is growing tree plantations throughout Nicaragua and then sustainably harvesting those trees to create finished furniture. With every piece of furniture made, 100 trees are planted in Nicaragua.

We have partnered with a family of artisans who have been handcrafting hammocks for over 80 years. Our artisans use a double handwoven technique that creates double the support of a traditional hammock. Our weaves form to your body and are super soft and durable, creating the most comfortable hammock you'll ever lay on!

Nicaragua is the 2nd pooreset country in the western hemisphere with 46% of the population living on less than $2 a day. Nicaragua has been plagued by extreme poverty, civil war and natural disasters for over a century. We have found an amazing non profit partner called the 4 WALLS Project who are building a better future for families in El Sauce, Nicaragua. 4 WALLS builds homes for families in need in rural Nicaragua. Help us build our 5th home for a family in El Sauce, Nicaragua.           

 Founders Story

Founder, Colin Johnson with Felix, Margarita, and Seyling. They were the first family who received a home funded by WholeStory Collective
Founder, Colin Johnson with Felix, Margarita, and Seyling. They were the first family who received a home funded by WholeStory Collective

WholeStory Collecive was started on a simple belief that every family deserves a safe place to call home. This belief brought me to Nicaragua, the 2nd poorest country in the western hemisphere with 46% of the population living on less than 2 dollars a day. But during my first trip to Nicaragua I soon learned it was much more than a place plagued by poverty. It was a place of beauty, talent, and most importantly relaxation. Time was never seen as wasted, only enjoyed.

I soon fell in love with the product that symbolized this beautiful way of life; hammocks! I visited family workshops that handcrafted each hammock one loop at a time creating the most beautiful hammocks I'd ever seen. Instantly I knew I needed to share these amazing hammocks with the world. 

I then took a trip to the northern part of Nicaragua to meet an amazing non profit called the 4 Walls Project. The 4 Walls Project was doing amazing work building homes for families in need in a town called El Sauce. I was taken back by the extreme poverty that existed there and the lack of safe shelter. After this trip is decided I was going to start a hammock company that helped build homes for families in need. 

This Kickstarter project is helping to take WholeStory to the next level by bring the world's best hammocks and lounge chairs to market. We have spent over a year creating designs that would allow both extreme comfort and durability for our customers. By supporting us you have become a building block to a brighter future. We can't wait for you to enjoy our products and are so thankful that you have joined the WholeStory Community. 

Risks and challenges

Each product is handmade, so it takes more production time than a traditional mass produced product. Our biggest challenges is funding the large quantity of materials that goes into the production run. We have been working in Nicaragua for more than 4 years establishing relationships with our artisans, creating a sustainable supply chain, and understanding production timeline for each product produced. We oversee all production, insuring the highest quality in ever product made.

We assure that we will keep our backers up-to-date on our production from the first day of production to the delivery date. Our Kickstarter supporters are the foundation of what WholeStory will grow to become and it is our job to keep you happy.

    $
    Pledge $10 or more About $10

    Become a WholeStory Building Block

    You're helping us build house number 5 for a family in need! Receive a personal thank you note from our team containing a picture of the family you are helping with your contribution!

    We will keep you updated throughout the project, so you can see every step of the way towards a family's new home

    Estimated delivery
    6 backers
    Pledge $79 or more About $79

    Early Bird- Hanging Hammock Chair

    Save $46 off MSRP of $125

    - Designed for extreme comfort, allowing you to lay back and put your feet up.
    - Made from soft spun polyester for crazy comfort and weather resistants
    - Your choice of 3 of our hanging hammock chair designs.(You will decide on your color later)
    - Two spreader bars making it easy to get in and out of
    - Includes"How to Hang" instructions for putting up your hammock
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Hanging Hammock Chair
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (12 left of 50) 38 backers
    Pledge $84 or more About $84

    Hanging Hammock Chair

    Save $41 off MSRP of $125

    - Designed for extreme comfort, allowing you to lay back and put your feet up.
    - Made from soft spun polyester for crazy comfort and weather resistants
    - Your choice of 3 of our hanging hammock chair designs.(You will decide on your color later)
    - Two spreader bars making it easy to get in and out of
    - Includes"How to Hang" instructions for putting up your hammock
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Hanging Hammock Chair
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge $99 or more About $99

    Early Bird- Traditional Hammock

    Save $66 off MSRP of $165

    - Cocoon style comfort.
    - Double handwoven design that forms to your body
    - Made from soft spun polyester, for extreme comfort and durability.
    - 3 different designs to chose from(you will decide on the color later)
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Traditional Hammock
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (4 left of 10) 6 backers
    Pledge $109 or more About $109

    Traditional Hammock

    Save $55 off MSRP of $165

    - Cocoon style comfort.
    - Double handwoven design that forms to your body
    - Made from soft spun polyester, for extreme comfort and durability.
    - 3 different designs to chose from(you will decide on the design later)
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Traditional Hammock
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge $149 or more About $149

    2 Hanging Hammock Chairs

    A pair of hanging hammock chairs
    Save $100 off MSRP of $250

    - Designed for extreme comfort, allowing you to lay back and put your feet up.
    - Made for soft spun polyester for crazy comfort and weather resistants
    - Your choice of 3 of our hanging hammock chair designs.(You will decide on your color later)
    - Two spreader bars making it easy to get in and out of
    - Includes"How to Hang" instructions for putting up your hammock
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Hanging Hammock Chair
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    2 backers
    Pledge $159 or more About $159

    Early Bird- Family Hammock

    Save $75 off MSRP of $230

    - Double handwoven weave that forms to your body
    - Made from soft spun polyester for extreme comfort and durability
    - Handwoven side decor
    - Safely holds 400 pounds
    - Mildew and UV light resistant
    - 2 different designs to chose from(you will decide on the colors later)
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Family Hammock
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (2 left of 10) 8 backers
    Pledge $175 or more About $175

    Early Bird- Hammock Lounger

    Save $90 off MSRP of $265

    Our Teak Hammock Lounger is crafted from sustainably harvested wood.

    - 4 different reclining position,
    - Folds up flat for storage and transportation
    - Handwoven slings that can be removed for wash or a change in design.
    - Weather resistant
    - Your choice of 3 different designs(You will decide on color later)
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Hammock Lounger
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (5 left of 15) 10 backers
    Pledge $175 or more About $175

    Family Hammock

    Save $55 off MSRP of $230

    - Double handwoven weave that forms to your body
    - Made from soft spun polyester for extreme comfort and durability
    - Handwoven side decor
    - Safely holds 400 pounds
    - Mildew and UV light resistant
    - 2 different designs to chose from(you will decide on the colors later)
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Family Hammock
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    1 backer
    Pledge $185 or more About $185

    2 Traditional Hammocks

    A pair of traditional hammocks
    Save $145 off MSRP of $330

    - Cocoon style comfort.
    - Double handwoven design that forms to your body
    - Made from soft spun polyester, for extreme comfort and durability.
    - 3 different designs to chose from(you will decide on the design later)
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Traditional Hammock
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge $195 or more About $195

    Hammock Lounger

    Save $70 off MSRP of $265

    Our Teak Hammock Lounger is crafted from sustainably harvested wood.

    - 4 different reclining position,
    - Folds up flat for storage and transportation and has a
    - Handwoven slings that can be removed for wash or a change in design.
    - Weather resistant
    - Your choice of 2 different designs( Azteca Navy, Simple Sand, & Mocha)
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Hammock Lounger
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    4 backers
    Pledge $238 or more About $238

    Family Hammock+Hanging Hammock Chair

    The family hammock and hanging hammock chair combo. This reward includes the early bird pricing for both the family hammock and hanging hammock chair.

    Includes:
    • Family Hammock
    • Hanging Hammock Chair
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    1 backer
    Pledge $249 or more About $249

    Create your own Custom Family Hammock

    Design your very own family hammock! We will work with you to design a family hammock with your favorite colors and patterns. This is an opportunity to create a truly unique hammock handwoven just for you!

    Includes:
    • Custom Family Hammock
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (25 left of 25) 0 backers
    Pledge $254 or more About $254

    Hammock Lounger+Hanging Hammock Chair

    The Hammock Lounger and Hanging Hammock Chair combo. The ultimate kick back and relax combo perfect for any setting.

    Includes:
    • Hanging Hammock Chair
    • Hammock Lounger
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    1 backer
    Pledge $265 or more About $265

    Create your own Custom Hammock Lounger

    Sit back and relax in a Hammock Lounger built just for you! We will work with you to design a Hammock Lounger sling with your favorite colors and patterns.

    Includes:
    • Custom Hammock Lounger
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (25 left of 25) 0 backers
    Pledge $350 or more About $350

    2 Hammock Loungers

    A Pair of Hammock Lounger
    Save $180 off MSRP of $265

    Our Teak Hammock Lounger is crafted from sustainably harvested wood.

    - 4 different reclining position,
    - Folds up flat for storage and transportation
    - Handwoven slings that can be removed for wash or a change in design.
    - Weather resistant
    - Your choice of 2 different designs(You will decide on color later)
    - Includes postcard on the family you are helping build a home for with your purchase

    Includes:
    • Hammock Lounger
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    6 backers
    Pledge $425 or more About $425

    2 Hammock Loungers+Hanging Hammock Chair

    2 Hammock Loungers & 1 Hanging Hammock Chair so every body can now kick back and relax!

    Includes:
    • Hammock Lounger
    • Hanging Hammock Chair
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    Pledge $499 or more About $499

    The Ultimate Relaxation Package

    2 Hammock Loungers & 1 Family Hammock
    Save $261 off MSRP of $760

    The perfect reward to turn your backyard into your piece of paradise.

    Includes:
    • Hammock Lounger
    • Family Hammock
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    1 backer
    Pledge $699 or more About $699

    4 Hammock Loungers+Hanging Hammock Chair

    Everybody now has a place to relax with 4 Hammock Loungers and a Hanging Hammock Chair allowing you to turn any home into a piece of paradise.

    Includes:
    • Hammock Lounger
    • Hanging Hammock Chair
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    2 backers
