Apparel
New York, NY
$32,214 pledged of $25,000 goal
backers
   
DudeRobe™ | Towel-Lined Lounging Apparel For Men

By Howie Busch
First created

DudeRobe™ | Towel-Lined Lounging Apparel For Men

Towel-lined Hoodie, Robe, Shorts, Pants for all your dude activities. After Shower | After Gym | After Beach | Just Chillin

Towel-lined Hoodie, Robe, Shorts, Pants for all your dude activities. After Shower | After Gym | After Beach | Just Chillin Read more

About this project

 

 

Risks and challenges

Risks and challenges

Our factory partners are ready to go. We’ve worked hard over the past year to build up these relationships and expect to hit all of our delivery deadlines as planned.

With that said, there are risks inherent in the production process that may be beyond our control. Of course I'll keep backers updated throughout the campaign and manufacturing phase to ensure that I stay as true as possible to the proposed delivery schedule.

There are always risks to getting the timing exactly right with manufacturers, but we fully anticipate being able to deliver your products to you on time...in October. Of course, we wish it was sooner too...but that's how long the manufacturing process takes.

Don't worry, when you get it in your hands, you'll have one thought. "It was worth the wait."

  Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $10 or more About $10

    You Just Want to Give

    You just want to be part of the community but don't want a DudeRobe?

    No worries, just give whatever makes you happy.

    If you're happy, we're happy. Every single pledge/purchase means something...Thanks Dude!!!

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $25 or more About $25

    SPECIAL ORDERS

    Want to order multiple items or even multiple of the same thing?

    No worries...Kickstarter's not set up that way, so we've created this category just for you.

    Simply add up the cost for each item you'd like to purchase & enter that amount into this box.

    We send out a survey when the project ends...and you can tell us exactly what items you want.

    It's that simple...

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    7 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $49 or more About $49

    DUDEROBE SHORTS

    Get 1 Pair of DudeRobe Shorts at the Kickstarter exclusive price of $49.

    Retail Price: ($65)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (47 left of 50) 3 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $54 or more About $54

    DUDEROBE PANTS

    Get 1 Pair of DudeRobe Pants at the Kickstarter exclusive price of $54.

    Retail Price: ($70)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (49 left of 50) 1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $64 or more About $64

    DUDEROBE OVER-THE-HEAD-HOODIE

    Get 1 DudeRobe Over-the-Head Hoodie at the Kickstarter exclusive price of $64.

    Retail Price: ($85)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (32 left of 50) 18 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $74 or more About $74

    DUDEROBE CLASSIC ROBE-STYLE

    Get 1 DudeRobe Classic Robe-Style at the Kickstarter exclusive price of $74.

    Retail Price: ($95)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (35 left of 50) 15 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $109 or more About $109

    DUDEROBE HOODIE & SHORTS SET

    Get 1 DudeRobe Hoodie & Shorts Set at the Kickstarter exclusive price of $109.

    Retail Price: ($150)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (29 left of 65) 36 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge $114 or more About $114

    DUDEROBE HOODIE & PANTS SET

    Get 1 DudeRobe Hoodie & Pants Set at the Kickstarter exclusive price of $114.

    Retail Price: ($155)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (50 left of 65) 15 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge $119 or more About $119

    DUDEROBE CLASSIC ROBE-STYLE & SHORTS SET

    Get 1 DudeRobe Classic Robe-Style & Shorts Set at the Kickstarter exclusive price of $119.

    Retail Price: ($165)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (40 left of 65) 25 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge $124 or more About $124

    DUDEROBE CLASSIC ROBE-STYLE & PANTS SET

    Get 1 DudeRobe Classic Robe-Style & Pants Set at the Kickstarter exclusive price of $124.

    Retail Price: ($170)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (56 left of 65) 9 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge $219 or more About $219

    COMPLETE DUDEROBE SET

    THE COMPLETE DUDEROBE SET at the Early Bird Special price of $219.

    INCLUDES:
    Shorts
    Pants
    Over-the-Head Hoodie
    Classic Robe-Style

    Retail Price: ($320)

    Includes FREE shipping in the USA

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (18 left of 75) 57 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.