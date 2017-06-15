Share this project

Fidget in Style with INFINITY CUBE - Luxury EDC Fidgeting project video thumbnail
Product Design
Atlanta, GA
$33,856 pledged of $5,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Fidget in Style with INFINITY CUBE - Luxury EDC Fidgeting

By BASTION LLC 3 created

Fidget in Style with INFINITY CUBE - Luxury EDC Fidgeting

Bet you won't be able to put it down. True story bro.

Bet you won't be able to put it down. True story bro.

Product Design
Atlanta, GA
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

About this project

 

Everyone's first reaction to Infinity Cube is "WTF is it?". The second they play with it they never want to give it back to us. That's the moment we realized that everyone needs an Infinity Cube, and so we had to build more.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fidgeting with Infinity Cube will improve your focus, allowing you to concentrate on the task at hand. It’s the perfect office desk accessory, allowing you to fidget with one hand and work with the other. Take a break and fold it over and over again while you brainstorm ideas.

 

Take a break from your stress inducing phone and relax with Infinity Cube.

A fidget break while studying or working will relieve the built up anxiety and stress, clearing your mind to tackle that project.

 

 

No corners are cut in the fabrication of each Infinity Cube. Every component of the Infinity Cube is made from premium materials, CNC machined, and hand finished.  

  • CNC machined Anodized Aluminum  
  • G-10 Fiber links  
  • Brass Pins

 

Each sub cube is precisely machined and assembled to form an overall size of 40mm cubed.

When laid flat, Infinity Cube is only 20mm thick, no thicker than your wallet, and easily pocket-able.

Infinity cube has a solid feel and smooth surfaces so it feels great in your hands.

$25,000 

A luxurious case to store and protect your Infinity Cube. The case is custom fit to hold the Infinity cube in it's rectangular state to make it easy to slide into your pocket or bag.

 

Share it now... so you won't have to later. Everyone is going to want to play with your Infinity Cube. If you share this Kickstarter with them now, then they won't be playing with your Infinity Cube later.

Share one of these videos on your favorite social media now... 

 ...or regret your friends, family, and co-workers walking off with your precious cube later.

 

 

 

 

Silver or Black?

Infinity Cube comes in silver anodized aluminum, or black anodized aluminum.

 

$65 Early Bird Special

Early bird backers can score a smoking deal on 1 Infinity Cube. This is $35 less than they will be selling for after the Kickstarter. Pick the reward level that matches your color choice, Silver or Black. 

$75 Kickstarter Special

This price is only for Kickstarter backers. You'll save $25 off the price that Infinity Cube will sell for after the Kickstarter. Pick the reward level that matches your color choice, Silver or Black.

$130 Two Pack

Score a deal when you buy 2 Infinity Cubes at once. Only $65 each cube, so save $70 off the post Kickstarter price. You can choose the color of each cube that you desire when we send out surveys after the Kickstarter has ended.

$240 Family Pack

Four pack of Infinity Cubes. This is the best deal, at only $60 per cube. Share with family and friends, or have one everywhere you go, so you always be able to fidget in style. Save $160 off post Kickstarter price and choose the color of each cube when we send out surveys after the Kickstarter has ended.

Infinity Cube is a BASTION + ENGINEERABLE collaboration.  

Infinity Cube is manufactured and sold by Bastion (Mike Navitsky) Bastion LLC specializes in design and manufacturing of every day carry (EDC) accessories and gear. Mike has previously funded and timely fulfilled the Real Carbon Fiber Comb, and CARBONEER - Ultralight Minimal Carbon Fiber Key Clip for EDC  

Infinity Cube was designed and prototyped by Engineerable (Daniel Bauen) Engineerable LLC focuses on quality design and manufacturing of products. Daniel brings his expertise from 8 previously successful and timely fulfilled Kickstarters, 

Help make the Infinity Cube a reality by selecting the reward of your choice, and helping spread the word by sharing this page on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. #infinitycube

Download the high res images, animated gifs, and logo here.

Risks and challenges

BASTION is well established in the EDC (Every Day Carry) community, and has a large number of loyal customers. We sell direct online at our web-store and through many retailers nationwide.

We have a dedicated fulfillment warehouse on the west coast that provides quick and efficient packaging and shipping to our customers. We use the United States Postal Service (USPS) as our primary delivery source. We cannot control for mail delivery schedules managed by USPS, which could be impacted by weather, transportation, or local facility issues.

Delays in production and distribution from our manufacturing source are the most likely issues that we could encounter, but we have a lot of experience in resolving any problems and bringing our products to life.

    Pledge $1 or more

    Support the fidget movement

    Support the fidgeting movement and get all our exclusive backer updates.

    Pledge $75 or more

    Infinity Cube - SILVER

    Infinity Cube in silver anodized aluminum. Kickstarter special, $25 off retail.

    Pledge $75 or more

    Infinity Cube - BLACK

    Infinity Cube in Black anodized aluminum. Kickstarter special, $25 off retail.

    Pledge $130 or more

    2 Pack Infinity Cube

    A pair of Infinity Cubes. One for each hand?
    One for a friend? Home and Office? Whatever you choose to do with your extra Infinity Cube is up to you. Share with family and friends. Choose the color of each cube.
    Kickstarter special, $70 off retail.

    Pledge $240 or more

    Family Pack Infinity Cube

    4 pack of Infinity Cubes. Share with family and friends, or have one everywhere you go, so you always be able to fidget in style. Choose the color of each cube.
    Kickstarter special, $160 off retail.

    Pledge $65 or more

    Pledge $65 or more

