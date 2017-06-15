Fidget in Style with INFINITY CUBE - Luxury EDC Fidgeting

About this project

Everyone's first reaction to Infinity Cube is "WTF is it?". The second they play with it they never want to give it back to us. That's the moment we realized that everyone needs an Infinity Cube, and so we had to build more.

Fidgeting with Infinity Cube will improve your focus, allowing you to concentrate on the task at hand. It’s the perfect office desk accessory, allowing you to fidget with one hand and work with the other. Take a break and fold it over and over again while you brainstorm ideas.

Take a break from your stress inducing phone and relax with Infinity Cube.

A fidget break while studying or working will relieve the built up anxiety and stress, clearing your mind to tackle that project.

No corners are cut in the fabrication of each Infinity Cube. Every component of the Infinity Cube is made from premium materials, CNC machined, and hand finished.

CNC machined Anodized Aluminum

G-10 Fiber links

Brass Pins

Each sub cube is precisely machined and assembled to form an overall size of 40mm cubed.

When laid flat, Infinity Cube is only 20mm thick, no thicker than your wallet, and easily pocket-able.

Infinity cube has a solid feel and smooth surfaces so it feels great in your hands.

$25,000

A luxurious case to store and protect your Infinity Cube. The case is custom fit to hold the Infinity cube in it's rectangular state to make it easy to slide into your pocket or bag.

Silver or Black?

Infinity Cube comes in silver anodized aluminum, or black anodized aluminum.

$65 Early Bird Special

Early bird backers can score a smoking deal on 1 Infinity Cube. This is $35 less than they will be selling for after the Kickstarter. Pick the reward level that matches your color choice, Silver or Black.

$75 Kickstarter Special

This price is only for Kickstarter backers. You'll save $25 off the price that Infinity Cube will sell for after the Kickstarter. Pick the reward level that matches your color choice, Silver or Black.

$130 Two Pack

Score a deal when you buy 2 Infinity Cubes at once. Only $65 each cube, so save $70 off the post Kickstarter price. You can choose the color of each cube that you desire when we send out surveys after the Kickstarter has ended.

$240 Family Pack

Four pack of Infinity Cubes. This is the best deal, at only $60 per cube. Share with family and friends, or have one everywhere you go, so you always be able to fidget in style. Save $160 off post Kickstarter price and choose the color of each cube when we send out surveys after the Kickstarter has ended.

Infinity Cube is a BASTION + ENGINEERABLE collaboration.

Infinity Cube is manufactured and sold by Bastion (Mike Navitsky) Bastion LLC specializes in design and manufacturing of every day carry (EDC) accessories and gear. Mike has previously funded and timely fulfilled the Real Carbon Fiber Comb, and CARBONEER - Ultralight Minimal Carbon Fiber Key Clip for EDC

Infinity Cube was designed and prototyped by Engineerable (Daniel Bauen) Engineerable LLC focuses on quality design and manufacturing of products. Daniel brings his expertise from 8 previously successful and timely fulfilled Kickstarters,

