Gadgets
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
$29,203
pledged of $12,740 goal
backers
   
Converted from HK$ 229,218 pledged of HK$ 100,000 goal
World's Smallest Multi-Function Laser Distance Meter P1s

By MyAntenna Tech

World’s Smallest Multi-Function Laser Distance Meter P1s

See why 3141 people backed the 1.0 P1 last year. P1s, saves you time by making measuring tasks quick and easy.

See why 3141 people backed the 1.0 P1 last year. P1s, saves you time by making measuring tasks quick and easy. Read more

Campaign FAQ Updates Comments Community
What is a prototype?

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

Proof of Concept

Explorations that test ideas and functionality.

Functional Prototype

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

Appearance Prototype

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Design Prototype

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Production Prototype

Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.

Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

Design Prototype, Production Prototype, Functional Prototype

About

Taking measurements always seems to be a two men job. Tangled tape measure, approximations, inadequacies. We've all been there. P1s is here to change the game.  It's the ultimate measuring tool designed to make life easier for those who need to accurately and quickly measure items daily.

P1s is a highly accurate, fast and easy-to-use laser measurement tool. Forget the bulky, complicated laser distance meters and discover a beginners-friendly, high-specs tool, which measures up to all life’s challenges. 

Don't just take our word for it!

Enjoy a two-fingers-on grip and get your measurements with a click of an ergonomic side button. Awesome!  

Switch between modes and get the readings you need in a fast and precise manner.

Hands up if you love going through manuals? So we thought. Save yourself a measurement-headache and easily switch between different modes with a click of a button.

 Let the numbers speak for themselves.

We wouldn't say P1s is different. It's unique. So what exactly makes it stand out? 

Our special smart switch add-on gives you the extra edge for a more precise alignment, which can make all the difference. Made from a sensor and magnetic base it can be conveniently attached or detached with ease.

 Use P1s as a remote control to take measurements in hard to reach spots and difficult conditions, and say goodbye to tangled tape measures. Simply double click to go into auto fetch mode, place it on the starting point, and walk to endpoint. In just 10 seconds your measurement data will be available.

 Do you work as an interior design consultant, architect, or garden planner? 

Measure your clients expectations in an elegant and timely manner.

Quantity surveying, construction area, or engineer ...everywhere where numbers come first.

Planning a major house redecoration? 

Don’t second guess your furniture choices, P1s fits into your pocket or purse letting you measure both at home and in store. Have that built-in wardrobe fitted to perfection.

Measure up to life’s challenges. 

Presentation pointer, your child’s growth guard or something you and your cat can bond over. Make it yours.

Stable Performance: More reliable thanks to its ergonomic design. Say goodbye to tangled tape measures, and rows of confusing buttons.

Precision Lens: Proving that user-friendly doesn’t have to mean compromising on functionalities.

Sensitive Electronic Level: Measuring with a laser requires either the use of a level or some sort of level surface to work off and it's surprising how far off your measurements can be if you don't use the level properly. 

 The electronic level on this tool is more accurate (0.1°), more intuitive, and more environmentally friendly than the bubble.

Brilliant Display: Our OLED display offers easy and convenient readings even in dark or extremely bright environments, and the SmartScreen lets you easily see the readings from each and every angle.

Portable: Don't you think? 

Accessorize with our range of add-ons.

Smart Switch (Optional)

Most of us would still rather use a traditional measure type over a laser device when measuring for small surfaces - our smart switch add-on gives you the extra edge for a more precise alignment. 

Wrist Strap (Optional)

Tripod Interface (Optional)

 A 1/4" - 20 tripod interface, although not necessary for smooth use, will offer extra stability, for best results when measuring long distances, keep your dot steady with a tripod, which is particularly handy with indirect measurements. 

 Competitive products offer a similar range of features starting from $100: P1s not only offers all (and more of them) on a lower price, but is also capable of recording measurements to 1/32" for those of us who need a tight read. It also helps with estimating materials for construction (including anything from rim, drywall, cabinetry, conduit, pipe, ducts to exterior siding).

  About Us

Since 2016, our team has been engaged in developing laser distance module and solutions for laser measure. Within two years, our laser distance modules have been already widely used in many fields.

Our R&D team with more than 20 years experience in laser measure area, we aim to make high-accuracy, easy-to-use laser distance meter that everyone can have access to whether you’re an expert or just a beginner.

With two years of hard work, we’re now presenting you our P1s.

Notice of APP Technological Cooperation

Genius& Decider, 

At present, our products already support Bluetooth transmission but we are not very good at app development so look for individuals or groups that have this resource. (Interior design will give priority to) If you have the intention to send the self-introduction and section of the mode of cooperation sent to the rj@imyantenna.com.

 FAQ

1. Do you offer more colors for P1s? 

Right now we're trying to offer more colors. We currently have no timeline on when the negotiations end, but we're trying our best.

2. I've pledged to the project. Now what? 

After the campaign, we will contact all backers regarding their shipping information.

3. Do i have to pay VAT and duty?

 We'll try our best to avoid duty and VAT. However, we cannot reassure that you won't pay VAT and duty. 

4. Can i buy more P1s as an add-on? 

For any custom add-ons, please message us directly.

5. What is your return policy? 

P1s is 100% committed to providing our customers with the world's most badass P1s. However, if you are at all unsatisfied, we will accept all returns with a full refund.

6. The P1s looks very different from other LDM, why is that?

 We've poured our heart and soul in the design of the P1s, this is what makes P1s unique.

7．Can the laser red point damage people’s skin or eyes? 

 P1s is Class II diode lasers with a power output of less than 1 mill watt, the most of measuring instruments made by Leica, Bosch are class 2;

P1s come with lower power, make it safe, it’s harmless to the skin, but If the user's improper operation the lasers can injure the eyes, please do not stare directly to the beams, children should never play with lasers without adult supervision, please keep it away from kids or pet.

8. P1s’s crowdfunding improve VS P1

✅P1s is produced with new mold to make it look more elegant; 

✅ Added 6-axis gyroscopes to achieve horizontal alignment electronically and calculation of space;

✅ Adopting OLED display for a better reading experience; 

✅Adding one button to operate more useful functions; 

✅ Adding a tripod interface for more precision as static measuring;

✅ Adding inch unit for American’s buyer;

✅ Change delivery channels, so that the product be reached more quickly; 

✅ Improved laser system, laser spots are brighter;

Risks and challenges

We have successfully delivered two crowdfunding campaigns (nearly 32,00 backers), and are excited to make this our 3rd successful campaign.
Of course, there are still risks associated with backing any Kickstarter project - be sure to read through Kickstarter's knowledge base to fully understand what the platform is. That being said, we feel confident that we have the experience to make this campaign a success.

  Make a pledge without a reward

    HK$
    About $13
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 10 or more About US$ 1

    Make a pledge without a reward

    Let us know you like our idea and help make it even better.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    2 backers
    HK$
    About US$ 1
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 265 or more About $34

    KS Special--P1s

    ONLY US$34----This is Kickstarter Exclusive!

    Includes:
    • P1s
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    31 backers
    HK$
    About $34
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 305 or more About $39

    KS Special--P1s Standard Package

    ONLY US$39---This is Kickstarter Exclusive!

    Includes:
    • P1s
    • Smart Switch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    56 backers
    HK$
    About $39
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 345 or more About $44

    KS Special--P1s Pro Package

    ONLY US$44---This is Kickstarter Exclusive!

    Includes:
    • P1s
    • Smart Switch
    • Additional Battery Cover w/ tripod interface
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    78 backers
    HK$
    About $44
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 465 or more About US$ 59

    Double Package-P1s

    ONLY US$59 for Two---Two is always better than one! Get 2 P1s for a discounted price and give someone a present they will actually use!

    Includes:
    • P1s
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    7 backers
    HK$
    About US$ 59
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 540 or more About $69

    Double Package-P1s Standard Package

    ONLY US$69 for Two---Two is always better than one! Get 2 P1s+2 smart switch for a discounted price and give someone a present they will actually use!

    Includes:
    • P1s
    • Smart Switch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    12 backers
    HK$
    About $69
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 620 or more About $79

    Double Package-P1s Pro Package

    ONLY US$79 for Two---Two is always better than one! Get 2 P1s+2 smart switch+2 Additional battery cover for a discounted price and give someone a present they will actually use!

    Includes:
    • P1s
    • Smart Switch
    • Additional Battery Cover w/ tripod interface
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    31 backers
    HK$
    About $79
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 22,765 or more About $2,900

    Be Our Partner

    ONLY US$2900 for 100-Want to sell P1 in your store? This is the perfect package to go for, get 100 of the smallest laser distance meter's on the market for an excellent discounted price!

    Includes:
    • 100× P1s
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    HK$
    About $2,900
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
