Project We Love
Fashion
Mexico, Mexico
Mexiuan -A click away from making a change

By Mexiuan
First created

Mexiuan -A click away from making a change

An e-commerce platform for socially committed Mexican brands.

An e-commerce platform for socially committed Mexican brands.

About

The project / El proyecto 

Mexiuan is an e-commerce platform, which gathers the best socially committed Mexican brands. Within our website you can find fashion and decor items, made by Mexican brands that employ a fair chain of supply and empower Mexicans in vulnerable situations, whether its artisans, children with disabilities and many others.

Somos una plataforma de venta en línea, que reúne a las mejores marcas mexicanas, socialmente comprometidas. Dentro de nuestra página podrás encontrar artículos de moda y decoración, de marcas mexicanas que llevan una cadena de suministro justa y empoderan a mexicanos en situaciones vulnerables, ya sean artesanos, niños con discapacidades y demás.

Stretch Goals / Metas extendidas

Elevated funding goals are hard to reach, this is why we decided to establish three different goals. / Las metas elevadas de financiación son difíciles de alcanzar, es por eso que decidimos establecer tres objetivos diferentes.

$250, 000 MXN

We will be able to cover basic things we need to function, administrative, logistics, marketing and legal area. Also we will be joining new people to our team, which will help us grow & promote the platform. / Podremos cubrir los gastos administrativos básicos para funcionar, además podremos sumar a nuevas personas al equipo que nos ayudaran a fortalecer y promover el proyecto. 

$400, 000 MXN

We will invest in new products, offering a greater variety, which will generate more sales. Also improving our consumer experience by adding more efficent tools and campaigns to the project. / Invertiremos en nuevos productos, que nos ayudaran a generar más ventas, mejorando la experiencia del consumidor, agregando nuevas herramientas y campañas efectivas  al proyecto. 

$665, 000 MXN

We will be able to reach further away communities in Mexico, bringing their products to our platform. With every transaction you are helping thousands of mexicans in vulnerable conditions, but if we reach this goal we will be able to develop a social action plan with a specific community. / Podremos impactar a comunidades más lejanas, vendiendo sus productos en nuestra plataforma. Con cada transacción estás ayudando a miles de mexicanos en condiciones vulnerables, pero si alcanzamos esta meta, podremos desarrollar un plan de acción social con una comunidad específica.

*This projects currency is in MXN, when converting to USD, you will find that the numbers are much lower than what it initially looks like!

The reason why? / La inspiración

We live in a globalized and fast paced world, where we want everything easily, and immediately. We’ve gotten used to spend and consume products that affect our surroundings and our people, stopping us from asking anymore where do these products come from and who makes them? 

1.5 million young Mexicans are receiving the minimum wage and working in unfavorable conditions.

It's time to stop, think and change the way we consume; buying consciously, helping talented Mexicans in vulnerable conditions to improve their quality of life. 

 

Vivimos en un mundo globalizado y acelerado, donde todo lo queremos rápido, fácil e inmediato. Nos hemos acostumbrado a invertir y consumir productos que afectan a nuestro entorno y nuestra gente, dejándonos de preguntar ¿de dónde vienen y quiénes los fabrican?

1.5 millones de jóvenes mexicanos reciben el salario mínimo, trabajando en condiciones desfavorables. 

Es momento de parar, reflexionar y darle un giro a nuestra manera de consumir; comprando de manera consciente, ayudando a talentosos mexicanos en condiciones vulnerables a mejorar su calidad de vida.

Connecting with consumer / Conectando al consumidor 

Mexiuan family seeks to create an emotional bond between the client and the community that is being benefited, creating awareness in the consumer, letting them know where their products come from and how they impact with their purchase.

La familia Mexiuan busca crear un vínculo emocional entre el cliente y la comunidad que esta siendo beneficiada, creando conciencia en el consumidor, haciéndoles saber de dónde vienen sus productos y cómo impactaron con su compra.

 Our goal / Nuestro objetivo

Improve the quality of life of thousands of Mexicans, supporting their talent, remunerating their work fairly, joining forces and encouraging the consumption of their products. Also carrying out various social action plans with the cooperation of many foundations such as Un Motivo Más, A.C. to improve their working and living conditions.

Mejorar la calidad de vida de miles de mexicanos, apoyando su talento, remunerando su trabajo de manera justa, uniendo fuerzas y fomentando el consumo de sus productos. Además realizando diversos planes de acción social de la mano de fundaciones como Un Motivo Más, A.C. para mejorar su calidad de vida y trabajo.

 

Let's do it together! / ¡Hagámoslo juntos!

Let’s join forces, believe in ourselves, our work, and our people. Let’s give Mexican labor it’s deserving value, promote our country by helping in the integral development of its inhabitants. 

Unamos fuerzas, creamos en nosotros, en nuestro trabajo y en nuestra gente. Démosle el valor merecido al trabajo mexicano, promovamos a nuestro país ayudando al desarrollo integral de sus habitantes. 

 The team / El equipo

We are young professionals who believe in Mexican talent, committed to promote the sale of mexican products with a story and a cause behind, which empower workers in vulnerable conditions.

Somos jóvenes que creemos en talento mexicano, comprometidos con impulsar la venta de productos con causa. Enamorados de México y su gente.

Founders / Fundadores

Monserrat Martínez, María Mena, María Mendoza and José Paoli

Translation/Traducción:  Santiago Montiel y María Mena 

Risks and challenges

Challenges

We believe in our people and their talent, however we need to generate a greater number of sales to be able to impact people.

Desafíos

Creemos en nuestra gente y su talento, sin embargo necesitamos generar un mayor número de ventas para poder impactar a más personas.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

