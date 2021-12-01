Project image
)}
Video GamesCottbus, Germany
pledged of €25,000pledged of €25,000 goal
backers
41days to go
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sun, January 24 2021 8:21 AM UTC +00:00.

INZANE

A 2D atmospheric cinematic side-scroller where you explore a fascinating mystical hand-crafted detailed world.

INZANE

A 2D atmospheric cinematic side-scroller where you explore a fascinating mystical hand-crafted detailed world.

pledged of €25,000pledged of €25,000 goal
backers
41days to go
Video GamesCottbus, Germany
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sun, January 24 2021 8:21 AM UTC +00:00.

Campaign Rewards FAQ Updates 0 Comments 2 Community
Back this project
 

Support

  1. Pledge without a reward

    About $13

    Back it because you believe in it.

    Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €5 or more About $7

    SUPPORTER

    Thank you for your support. You are a part of our game, so you will have a thankful place in our credits.

    Includes:
    • Your name in credits
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    3 backers
    About $7

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge €15 or more About US$ 19

    EARLY PATIENT SPECIAL

    You will get the game and digital goodies. This is an early bird special. You save 40%.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your name in credits
    • Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    22 backers
    Limited (228 left of 250)
    About US$ 19

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge €25 or more About US$ 31

    PATIENT

    The standard patient tier with the game and digital goodies.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your name in credits
    • Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    About US$ 31

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge €35 or more About $43

    INSIGHT

    Game + digital goodies. Besides that you´ll get updates before everyone else with a special role* in discord.

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your name in credits
    • Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
    • Backer Discord*
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    About $43

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge €50 or more About US$ 61

    EARLY ACCESS

    You will receive an exclusive closed alpha access and a special role* on our discord server, to get news before everyone else.

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your name in credits
    • Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    2 backers
    Limited (498 left of 500)
    About US$ 61

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge €90 or more About $110

    JOURNALISM

    First tier with physical content. An exclusive case file with informations about the main character, printed wallpapers and sticker.

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your name in credits
    • Sticker
    • Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    • 2 printed wallpapers A4
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    About $110

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge €90 or more About US$ 110

    MINI FIGURE

    A special tier with a mini figure of our character in his two main skins.

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your name in credits
    • Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    • Mini figure BLUE - OR - Mini figure GREY
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    About US$ 110

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge €150 or more About US$ 182

    GOOD CARE

    New physical content. Additionally you´ll get the standard smart card and a medicine bottle.

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your name in credits
    • Sticker
    • Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    • Special scientist smart card
    • Medicine bottle
    • 2 printed wallpapers A4
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    About US$ 182

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge €250 or more About US$ 303

    BACKER NPC

    You become a special character in our game so we will give you a personalized smart card with your name on it.

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your Name + special thanks in credits
    • Sticker
    • You as a NPC
    • Physical case file (with your names on an employee list)
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    • Special scientist card + personalized smart card
    • 3 printed wallpapers A4
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Limited (4 left of 5)
    About US$ 303

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge €250 or more About US$ 303

    CREATIVE MIND

    Physical content for the creative minds. The heart of this tier is our artbook. As a thank you, everybodys name will appear on the first page.

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Your name in credits
    • Sticker
    • Physical artbook (with your names on the first page)
    • Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    • Medicine bottle
    • 5 printed wallpapers A4
    • 2 printed wallpapers A3
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Limited (15 left of 15)
    About US$ 303

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge €350 or more About US$ 424

    GAIN CONTROL

    Together with you we will work on a puzzle. We try to implement your wishes as well as possible.

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • Digital copy of the game
    • Design an ingame puzzle
    • Your name + special thanks in credits at first
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Limited (5 left of 5)
    About US$ 424

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  13. Select this reward

    Pledge €400 or more About US$ 485

    INZANE

    More physical content is waiting for you. All rewards will be delivered in an exclusive box (standard).

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • 2x digital copy of the game
    • Your Name + special thanks in credits
    • Sticker
    • Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    • Special scientist smart card
    • Medicine bottle
    • Mini figure BLUE - OR - Mini figure GREY
    • 5 printed wallpapers A4
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Limited (20 left of 20)
    About US$ 485

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  14. Select this reward

    Pledge €600 or more About US$ 727

    INZANE SPECIAL

    You have the opportunity to put together your personal package. All content will be delivered in a specially designed box with your name on it.

    INCLUDES:

    ● Digital copy of the game

    ● Your name + special thanks in credits

    ● Backer Discord*

    ● Exclusive closed alpha access

    ● A collection of digital wallpaper

    -

    Additional content. Choose up to 7 products. A single product can also be [selected more than once], but as mentioned, there are only allowed to be 7 products in total:

    ● XXX Sticker [up to 7]

    ● Physical case file with your names on a patient list [up to 3]

    ● Physical artbook with your names on the first page [up to 2]

    ● Special scientist smart card [up to 2]

    ● Personalized smart card [up to 2]

    ● Medicine bottle [up to 3]

    ● Game photo puzzle screenshot with your name on it [up to 1]

    ● Lego figure blue [up to 1]

    ● Lego figure grey [up to 1]

    ● 5 printed wallpapers A4 [up to 3]= up to 15 posters

    ● 2 printed wallpapers A3 [up to 3]= up to 6 posters

    *See tiers above

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    About US$ 727

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  15. Select this reward

    Pledge €1,000 or more About US$ 1,212

    TRUST SCIENCE

    You will get all physical content we have. It will be delivered in the personalized box with your name on it. And you also trust science ;)
    THANK YOU!

    _

    *With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

    Includes:
    • 3x digital copy of the game
    • Your name + special thanks in credits at first
    • Backer Discord*
    • Exclusive closed alpha access
    • A collection of digital wallpapers
    • Sticker
    • Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
    • Physical artbook (with your names on the first page)
    • Special scientist smart card
    • Personalized smart card
    • Medicine bottle
    • Game photo puzzle (screenshot of the game, with your name on it)
    • Lego figure blue
    • Lego figure grey
    • 5 printed wallpapers A4
    • 2 printed wallpapers A3
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    About US$ 1,212

    By pledging you agree to Kickstarter's Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy.

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
Line icon alert icon Artboard Copy 8 arrow-down icon arrow-down arrow-left icon arrow-left arrow-point-left icon Fill 1 Copy 5 arrow-point-right icon Fill 1 arrow-right icon arrow-right arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right copy bar-chart icon Artboard Copy 6 bell icon Combined Shape Copy 5 book icon Artboard Copy 3 bookmark icon Fill 1 brand-assets icon Artboard Copy 13 cart icon Artboard Copy 4 chat icon chat check icon Fill 1 Copy 6 circle-back icon Fill 1 Copy 13 circle-forward icon Fill 1 Copy 16 circle-k icon circle-k circle-left icon circle-left circle-right icon circle-right clipboard icon Artboard Copy 12 clock icon Combined Shape close icon close closed-caption icon Fill 1 compass icon Combined Shape Copy 2 conversion icon conversion delta-down icon Fill 1 delta-left icon delta-right icon Fill 1 delta-up icon Fill 1 duplicate icon duplicate embed icon Combined Shape Copy 6 eye icon Combined Shape Copy 12 facebook-contained icon Facebook Contained facebook icon Facebook logo flag icon Fill 1 Copy 3 gear icon Fill 1 Copy 14 global-africa icon Fill 1 Copy 9 global-america icon Fill 1 Copy 10 global-asia icon Fill 1 Copy 17 graph-bar icon Combined Shape Copy 9 graph-line icon Combined Shape Copy 16 heart icon Fill 1 Copy 8 help icon human icon icon--human icon--alarm icon icon--alarm icon--alert icon icon--alert icon--arrow-down icon icon--arrow-down icon--arrow-left icon icon--arrow-left icon--arrow-right icon icon--arrow-right icon--arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right icon--arrow-up icon icon--arrow-up icon--backer-badge icon icon--backer-badge icon--bell icon icon--bell icon--bolt icon icon--bolt icon--bookmark-outline icon icon--bookmark-outline icon--bookmark icon icon--bookmark icon--calculator icon icon--calculator icon--calendar-check icon icon--calendar-check icon--calendar icon icon--calendar icon--campaign-outline icon icon--campaign-outline icon--check icon icon--check icon--chevron-down icon icon--chevron-down icon--chevron-left icon icon--chevron-left icon--chevron-right icon icon--chevron-right icon--chevron-up icon icon--chevron-up icon--circle-around icon icon--circle-around icon--circle-back icon icon--circle-back icon--circle-forward icon icon--circle-forward icon--circle-loader icon Page 1 icon--circle icon icon--clipboard icon icon--clipboard icon--clock icon icon--clock icon--closed-caption icon icon--closed-caption icon--code icon icon--code icon--collapse icon icon--collapse icon--commissions icon icon--commissions icon--compass icon icon--compass icon--confirmation icon icon--confirmation icon--conversion icon icon-conversion icon--cpu icon icon--cross icon icon--cross icon--curve-right icon icon--curve-right icon--delta-down icon icon--delta-down icon--delta-left icon icon--delta-left icon--delta-right icon icon--delta-right icon--delta-up icon icon--delta-up icon--download icon icon--download icon--ellipsis icon icon--expand icon icon--expand icon--external icon icon--external icon--eye icon icon--eye icon--facebook icon icon--facebook icon--filter icon icon--filter icon--flag icon icon--flag icon--frown-filled icon icon--frown icon icon--gear icon icon--gear icon--globe-africa icon icon--globe-africa icon--globe-america icon icon--globe-america icon--globe-asia icon icon--globe-asia icon--graph-bar icon icon--graph-bar icon--graph-line icon icon--graph-line icon--happy-filled icon icon--happy icon icon--heart-outline icon icon--heart outline icon--heart-thin-outline icon Fill 1 icon--heart icon icon--heart icon--home-with-door icon icon--home icon icon--home icon--human icon icon--human icon--humans icon icon--humans icon--image icon icon--image icon--inbox icon icon--inbox icon--info icon icon--info icon--instagram icon icon/instagram icon--lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb icon--link icon icon--link icon--lock-black-bg icon lock-icon icon--lock icon icon--lock icon--mail icon icon--mail icon--meh-filled icon icon--meh icon icon--menu icon icon--menu icon--message icon icon--message icon--mobile icon icon--mobile icon--overflow icon icon--overflow icon--pause icon icon--pause icon--pencil icon icon--pencil icon--pin icon icon--pin icon--pinterest icon icon--pinterest icon--play icon icon--play icon--plus-human icon icon--plus-human icon--plus icon icon--plus icon--prohibit icon icon--prohibit icon--project-budget icon icon--pull-quote icon icon--pull-quote icon--question-filled icon icon--question-filled icon--question icon icon--question icon--reorder icon icon-reorder icon--reply icon icon--reply icon--reward icon icon--save icon icon--save icon--saved icon icon--saved icon--search icon icon--search icon--section-break icon icon--section-break icon--small-k icon icon--sound-hi icon icon--sound-hi icon--sound-lo icon icon--sound-lo icon--sound-mute icon icon--sound-mute icon--star-outline icon Star Outline icon--star icon icon--star icon--subtitles-captions icon icon--subtitles-captions icon--text-bold icon icon--text-bold icon--text-bullet icon icon--text-bullet icon--text-italic icon icon--text-italic icon--textalign-centered icon icon--textalign-centered icon--textalign-right icon icon--textalign-right icon--thumbs-down icon icon--thumbs-down icon--thumbs-up icon icon--thumbs-up icon--thumbsdown-outline icon icon--thumbsdown-outline icon--thumbsup-outline icon icon--thumbsup-outline icon--trash icon icon--trash icon--tumblr icon icon--tumblr icon--twitter icon icon--twitter icon--unlink icon Artboard icon--unlock icon icon--unlock icon--update-freeform-round icon icon--update-freeform-round icon--update-freeform icon icon--update-freeform icon--update-pinned icon Artboard icon--update-qa-round icon icon--update-qa-round icon--update-qa icon icon--update-qa icon--upload icon icon--upload icon--video icon icon--video icon--youtube icon icon--youtube icon-imagealign-center icon icon-imagealign-center icon-imagealign-left icon icon-imagealign-left icon-imagealign-right icon icon-imagealign-right info icon Combined Shape Copy instagram icon instagram copy kickstarter icon Artboard Copy 5 leaf icon leaf lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb link icon Combined Shape Copy 8 loading-spin icon lock icon Combined Shape Copy 4 mail icon Combined Shape map-pin icon Fill 1 menu icon Group message icon Fill 1 Copy 12 mobile icon Page 1 Copy 2 pause icon pause copy pencil icon Combined Shape Copy 3 pin icon Combined Shape Copy 11 pinterest icon pinterest play icon play copy plus-human icon icon--plus-human plus icon Fill 1 Copy 7 question icon Combined Shape Copy 14 search icon Fill 1 Copy 11 shapeshift icon share icon Fill 1 Copy slash icon solid-arrow icon solid-arrow sound-hi icon Combined Shape sound-lo icon Combined Shape sound-mute icon Combined Shape star icon Fill 1 Copy 2 stopwatch icon Group 2 thumbs-up icon Shape tools icon Shape trash icon Combined Shape tumblr icon tumblr copy twitter icon twitter copy user icon Artboard Copy 10 volume-up icon Artboard Copy 9 warning icon Combined Shape Copy 10 write icon Artboard Copy 11 x icon Fill 1 Copy 4 youtube icon Combined Shape