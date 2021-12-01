Game + digital goodies. Besides that you´ll get updates before everyone else with a special role* in discord.

_

*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.

Includes:

Digital copy of the game

Your name in credits

Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)

Backer Discord*

A collection of digital wallpapers

Less