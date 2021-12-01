All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sun, January 24 2021 8:21 AM UTC +00:00.
INZANE
A 2D atmospheric cinematic side-scroller where you explore a fascinating mystical hand-crafted detailed world.
INZANE
A 2D atmospheric cinematic side-scroller where you explore a fascinating mystical hand-crafted detailed world.
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sun, January 24 2021 8:21 AM UTC +00:00.
Support
-
Pledge without a reward
-
Select this reward
Pledge €5 or more About $7
SUPPORTER
Thank you for your support. You are a part of our game, so you will have a thankful place in our credits.Includes:
Estimated delivery3 backers
- Your name in credits
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €15 or more About US$ 19
EARLY PATIENT SPECIAL
You will get the game and digital goodies. This is an early bird special. You save 40%.Includes:
Estimated delivery22 backersLimited (228 left of 250)
- Digital copy of the game
- Your name in credits
- Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €25 or more About US$ 31
PATIENT
The standard patient tier with the game and digital goodies.Includes:
Estimated delivery0 backers
- Digital copy of the game
- Your name in credits
- Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €35 or more About $43
INSIGHT
Game + digital goodies. Besides that you´ll get updates before everyone else with a special role* in discord.
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated delivery1 backer
- Digital copy of the game
- Your name in credits
- Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
- Backer Discord*
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €50 or more About US$ 61
EARLY ACCESS
You will receive an exclusive closed alpha access and a special role* on our discord server, to get news before everyone else.
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated delivery2 backersLimited (498 left of 500)
- Digital copy of the game
- Your name in credits
- Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €90 or more About $110
JOURNALISM
First tier with physical content. An exclusive case file with informations about the main character, printed wallpapers and sticker.
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world1 backer
- Digital copy of the game
- Your name in credits
- Sticker
- Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
- 2 printed wallpapers A4
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €90 or more About US$ 110
MINI FIGURE
A special tier with a mini figure of our character in his two main skins.
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world0 backers
- Digital copy of the game
- Your name in credits
- Case file as PDF (with your names on a patient list)
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
- A collection of digital wallpapers
- Mini figure BLUE - OR - Mini figure GREY
-
Select this reward
Pledge €150 or more About US$ 182
GOOD CARE
New physical content. Additionally you´ll get the standard smart card and a medicine bottle.
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world0 backers
- Digital copy of the game
- Your name in credits
- Sticker
- Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
- Special scientist smart card
- Medicine bottle
- 2 printed wallpapers A4
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €250 or more About US$ 303
BACKER NPC
You become a special character in our game so we will give you a personalized smart card with your name on it.
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world1 backerLimited (4 left of 5)
- Digital copy of the game
- Your Name + special thanks in credits
- Sticker
- You as a NPC
- Physical case file (with your names on an employee list)
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
- Special scientist card + personalized smart card
- 3 printed wallpapers A4
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €250 or more About US$ 303
CREATIVE MIND
Physical content for the creative minds. The heart of this tier is our artbook. As a thank you, everybodys name will appear on the first page.
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world0 backersLimited (15 left of 15)
- Digital copy of the game
- Your name in credits
- Sticker
- Physical artbook (with your names on the first page)
- Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
- Medicine bottle
- 5 printed wallpapers A4
- 2 printed wallpapers A3
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €350 or more About US$ 424
GAIN CONTROL
Together with you we will work on a puzzle. We try to implement your wishes as well as possible.
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world0 backersLimited (5 left of 5)
- Digital copy of the game
- Design an ingame puzzle
- Your name + special thanks in credits at first
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
-
Select this reward
Pledge €400 or more About US$ 485
INZANE
More physical content is waiting for you. All rewards will be delivered in an exclusive box (standard).
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world0 backersLimited (20 left of 20)
- 2x digital copy of the game
- Your Name + special thanks in credits
- Sticker
- Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
- Special scientist smart card
- Medicine bottle
- Mini figure BLUE - OR - Mini figure GREY
- 5 printed wallpapers A4
- A collection of digital wallpapers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €600 or more About US$ 727
INZANE SPECIAL
You have the opportunity to put together your personal package. All content will be delivered in a specially designed box with your name on it.
INCLUDES:
● Digital copy of the game
● Your name + special thanks in credits
● Backer Discord*
● Exclusive closed alpha access
● A collection of digital wallpaper
-
Additional content. Choose up to 7 products. A single product can also be [selected more than once], but as mentioned, there are only allowed to be 7 products in total:
● XXX Sticker [up to 7]
● Physical case file with your names on a patient list [up to 3]
● Physical artbook with your names on the first page [up to 2]
● Special scientist smart card [up to 2]
● Personalized smart card [up to 2]
● Medicine bottle [up to 3]
● Game photo puzzle screenshot with your name on it [up to 1]
● Lego figure blue [up to 1]
● Lego figure grey [up to 1]
● 5 printed wallpapers A4 [up to 3]= up to 15 posters
● 2 printed wallpapers A3 [up to 3]= up to 6 posters
*See tiers aboveLessEstimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world0 backers
-
Select this reward
Pledge €1,000 or more About US$ 1,212
TRUST SCIENCE
You will get all physical content we have. It will be delivered in the personalized box with your name on it. And you also trust science ;)
THANK YOU!
_
*With this special role, you´ll get news about the game earlier than anyone else. We will use your feedback for optimizations. After that, everyone else will see.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world1 backer
- 3x digital copy of the game
- Your name + special thanks in credits at first
- Backer Discord*
- Exclusive closed alpha access
- A collection of digital wallpapers
- Sticker
- Physical case file (with your names on a patient list)
- Physical artbook (with your names on the first page)
- Special scientist smart card
- Personalized smart card
- Medicine bottle
- Game photo puzzle (screenshot of the game, with your name on it)
- Lego figure blue
- Lego figure grey
- 5 printed wallpapers A4
- 2 printed wallpapers A3