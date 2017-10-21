The Naya Health Smart Bottle

About this project

The first time I felt uncertainty as a new parent was when my husband and I left the hospital with our son shortly after he was born. After we got home, I looked at my husband and said, “What did we do?” We had a little life that depended solely on us, how were we going to keep him healthy? How were we going to ensure he had the best start?

It turns out that many parents feel this way and there is nothing that helps resolve both the uncertainty and anxiety that comes with providing nutrition to a child.

This is why I started Naya.

Feeding our children is a high-stakes commitment with little to no insight. The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are the highest stakes in terms of growth and development. By giving your baby the best nutrition possible, you can literally change the trajectory of your child’s life.

If the stakes are that high, why is there such an insight gap when it comes to feeding? How is it that we can measure so many dimensions of our lives but can’t measure the nutrition we provide to our kids?

We have fitness trackers, home security monitoring, smart thermostats, etc. and they help us make better decisions. Nothing like that exists for feeding, leaving parents with no reliable resource for real nutritional insight. Parents are anxious about feeding and desparate to know if they are doing the right thing. I experienced these feelings with each one of my three children.

Am I getting enough and will my baby be okay? The answers are yes! Naya gives you better products and the instant reassurance every parent deserves.

We’ve developed a smart bottle that makes it effortless to record how much milk mom is producing and how much baby is consuming.

The Naya Smart Bottle pairs with the Naya Health Tracker App and measures volumes from pumping and feeding sessions as it's happening. With Naya, you always have confidence in your production trends and the knowledge of your baby's consumption at your fingertips.

Watch the Naya Smart Bottle measure volume and record it in the Naya Health Tracker App:

We’ve also developed adapter kits so the Naya Smart Bottle works with other breast pumps, not just Naya Breast Pumps. Because the Naya Smart Bottle is designed to work across multiple pumping systems, you only need the Naya Health Tracker App to start recording your sessions. After time, the Naya Health Tracker App will be able to give insights based on mom's pumping and feeding patterns.

Our goal is to launch our Smart Bottle which is currently in final design stages. We have several working prototypes that have proven the technology is stable, accurate and cost efficient. These prototypes have been very useful to on-the-go parents or parents who are interested in not having to track everything by hand!

You may have heard of us before. We've been in the press, and for good reason. With cutting-edge technology backed up by several patents, Naya released its first product, the Naya Smart Breast Pump in December 2016. The response was overwhelming. The Naya Smart Breast Pump offers a dramatically new, effective, and more pleasant approach to getting your precious breast milk from breast to baby. We started with the pump and now it's time to innovate even further by creating the Naya Smart Bottle.

With over 12 million views across social media, our video If Men Breastfed illustrates an alternative and absurd reality. All jokes aside, we believe women deserve better and hope it raises an important conversation about making the world a better place for the working mom.

We have already built and launched a connected hardware product for parents. See what moms are saying about it:

At Naya, we have a top-notch team of seasoned engineers, software developers, designers, researchers, lactation health educators, and marketers. We also have a stellar advisory board that includes pediatricians, OBGYNS, and pediatric nutritionists - all of whom practice their specialty and teach at Stanford University.

We’re focused on funding the right things to make the Smart Bottle an amazing product for both you and your baby and we know exactly what it will take to get there.

Here’s how we expect to allocate the funds raised from the campaign:

$10k electronic board design and certification

$10k electrical component costs

$45k for tooling

$5k material costs

$5k fulfillment and customer support

Any additional pledges will go towards funding more production.

The response to our first product has been fantastic– when we launched last year, we sold out immediately. Even though the response to our first product was phenomenal, our goal to secure more funding was met by confused looks from VCs who told us they didn’t understand breast pumps or the infant and maternal nutrition space. We believe this is the reason both breast pumps and other feeding products haven’t evolved in decades! So we’re bringing the Naya Smart Bottle directly to parents, who understand the need and are passionate about bringing the nutritional benefits of breast milk to their children while also understanding the value of it.

We know ignorance isn’t bliss within the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, and that’s exactly why we’re building a platform that empowers families to close the loop on nutrition with quantifiable, actionable insight. It’s already happening, so join us.