FITCAZE | The iPhone case that does MORE.

We have made a solution that's practical, innovative and just as powerful, all the while maintaining comfort and visual appeal of a regular phone case. FITCAZE has been designed to perfectly fit your iPhone to be a daily case first, battery case second.

Your FITCAZE is the thinnest and lightest battery case you can buy anywhere, and will add an extra 80% battery life... every day. That means up to 21 hours of battery life on every charge, no cord require.

We believe in making our day easier and more convenient. A day where running out of juice is a thing of the past. With Fitcaze, we want to take away the fear of battery death, and make a case that you are proud to own.

Fitcaze for iPhone 6+/6S+/7+

Features: 3500mAh // 12mm (total) // 90g // Same price.

iPhone PLUS user?

If we reach our goal of 70 000€, we will release this model! Kickstarter won't charge your card until the END of the campaign. Which means you can simply decide to cancel your order before and you will not be charged. it's 100% risk-free..

Coming in at only 11.3 millimeters thick and 62g, it's barely larger than your average slip-on case, and tougher too.

If you've ever used a power bank to keep your phone charged. You know that this is one more thing you have to lug around and potentially forget or lose, not to mention the extra cables you need to deal with.

Fitcaze doesn't add any extra lenght to your iPhone to keep it slim with a perfect touch feeling.

Do not add any unnecessary weight.

Typically, battery-cases are heavy, bulky, and just plain old lame. With Fitcaze, we've focused on making it as light as possible, using special materials.

Say goodbye to scrounging for a cord underneath your desk, or punting your iPhone off the nightstand when your foot catches on the cord. Just place it and charge it.

At home, at work, or on the go, you will never need to ask who has a lightning cable again. And your Android friends will be jealous.

Did we mention it comes with a magnetic back? Charge + Stand + Case = Wireless. The Fitcaze car mount magnetically holds your phone and simultaneously charges it. Just place it, and charge it.



It offers 1A output, twice the standard USB output (500mA), allowing you to charge while using your favorite navigation app when driving.

How many times have you pulled out your phone to call an Uber or Google a restaurant only to see that annoying little red bar?

You Fitcaze will add an extra 80% battery life... every day. That means up to 21 hours of battery life on every charge, no cord require.

Charging anywhere, anytime Feeling of freedom Stylish & powerful. On the go? Traveling? In a plane?

With Fitcaze, your earpods will work like if you would plug them directly into the phone. You can listen to your music and use the microphone without any problem.

This feature is typically missing from most other iPhone 7/7+ battery case!

Unlike other phone case brands, we want your case to be with you for a long time. That's why we've designed our cases to upgrade with you.

The same case you get for your iPhone 6 series will work for your iPhone 7 series (they're the same size!).

The perfect case to protect and charge your iPhone with 80% extra battery life... every day. That means up to 21 hours of battery life on every charge, no cord require.

Futur is wireless. Say goodbye to scrounging for a cord underneath your desk, or punting your iPhone off the nightstand when your foot catches on the cord.

You deserve the best. The perfect kit to make your day easier, and never have to worry about your battery life.

Leading manufacturer.

Fitcaze is using Amprius Lithium Ion Polymer Battery in order to reach the best quality. Amprius is a leading manufacturer and developer of high energy and high capacity lithium-ion batteries.

Certifications.

FCC: Certification for the sale of safe electronic devices within the United States.

Certification for the sale of safe electronic devices within the United States. CE: Certification for the sale of safe electronic devices within the European Economic Area.

Certification for the sale of safe electronic devices within the European Economic Area. ROHS: Certification ensures hazardous materials are not used in the manufacturing process.

Certification ensures hazardous materials are not used in the manufacturing process. UN38.3: to ensure air transport safety, and to meet customer demand for transport of cargo containing lithium batteries, according to IATA "Dangerous Goods Rules".

Protections.

FITCAZE has been surrounded by professionals for almost 1 year. We would like to thank everyone involved in our project who has believed in us! You're all awesome!

Which phones are compatible with FITCAZE?

FITCAZE is compatible with iPhone 6, 6S, 7.

How to preoder the PLUS model?

IF we reach 70000€, we will unlock the FITCAZE PLUS model. You can order Fitcaze now to help the community. Kickstarter won't charge your card until the END of the campaign. Which means you can take advantage of this offer 100% risk-free... .

If you decide at any point during our campaign that FitCaze isn't for you then you can simply cancel your order before and you will not be charged.

Does FITCAZE is compatible we other QI Wireless Base?

Fitcaze is QI certified, so it's working with other QI base. But we advise you to use our own base to be sure of the compatibility.

How much extra battery does FITCAZE provide?

FITCAZE provides an additional (real) 2240mAh for your iPhone, which is equivalent to 10 more hours of video games, movies or talk time, and more than 28 hours of music listening.

How thin is FITCAZE?

FITCAZE is only 4.2 mm thick. This is the world’s thinnest battery iPhone case. When it is on your iPhone, it feels like it’s just a part of it.

How do you charge FITCAZE?

There is a single point of charge for both your FITCAZE and your iPhone, so you can charge both simultaneously using your normal Lightning cord, or using the QI Wireless Charging.

How long does it take to charge FITCAZE and the Phone?

It takes about 1h 45min to fully charge the FITCAZE, and 3.5hours to fully charge the FItCAZE and the iPhone together.

Is FITCAZE MFI certified?

No, but we made it with the best lightning connector, quite more stable than usual lightning connector in the market.

What colours do the FITCAZE come in?

At the moment the FITCAZE is only available in black.

For Customer Support Questions: If you have any customer support related inquiries, please email us at: info@fitcaze.com