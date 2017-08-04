Alpha Glass: First Casual AR Smartglasses for Everyday Life

The Augmented Reality (AR) Vision starts with a small micro OLED display located inside the frames

Separated modular optical system (SMOS) is a unique optical structure of Alpha Glass. Wide FOV is achieved by reducing the size of the existing integrated structure and separating it into display, control and combiners. This technology is currently patented in Korea and patent applications are filed in the United States and Japan

Alpha glass SDK includes :

Automatic Setting API to Companion App for 3rd Party App

Mod UI API

Text and Mouse input API

Developers can access raw data from sensors with the standard Android API. Alpha glass SDK provide additional function related to handle sensors :

Gesture Detector API

Captured Image Sync to Companion App

Alpha Glass tested compatibility with largest AR platforms :

Alpha Glass uses mode based UI called Mod UI. Mod UI consist of 5 Mods that have default app to help users easily control app. Depending on Mod category, developers can design both regular applications and AR applications. Users will only select the Mod to run application related to mod category

4 Direction Swipes

Up - Down, Left - Right

Up - Down, Left - Right Voice Control

Support Voice Trigger(Always ready voice command)

Support Voice Trigger(Always ready voice command) Gesture Control

Through Bluetooth Connection with Other Smart Devices

Through Bluetooth Connection with Other Smart Devices Default 5 Mods

Home - Game - Camera - Navigation - Health

The free companion app helps customize default app of each mod and easily control your Alpha Glass. The companion app is connected to Alpha Glass by Bluetooth and saves a photo from Alpha Glass to your phone instantly.

Further support will be provided for backers:

Hardware Revision

Free replacement of All hardware revision

Free replacement of All hardware revision Lens Replace

One time free replacement of All optic systems

One time free replacement of All optic systems Technical Support

Regardless of hardware or software, we will offer support to those who will challenge the new technologies with Alpha Glass

AR Display Demo

POV Camera Demo

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Bone Conduction Speaker

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Mod UI Demo

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

It was a long exciting journey with both ups and downs, but here is our hardware footprint so far

And this is for someone interested in Optics

We are small but strong, young but passionate startup

Our team consists of four members: three engineers and a marketing director. Together we are sharing the same goal of changing the way people interact with AR glasses in daily life. We are combining our diverse backgrounds in optics, robotics and software to bring the first stylish AR glasses closer to reality.

Alpha Labs team joined Naver D2SF accelerator which is run by Naver (Google's equivalent in South Korea) with first optics prototype in 2015 and started to develop glasses prototype on android system. Next year we joined HAX and learned multiple skills in programming, design and manufacturing. Our team had a chance to present demo by using AR Library including Kudan and Wikitude. This experience helped us expand our skills further and prepare our developer version glasses. Now we need your help to step forward.

Thanks to

Thanks to Naver D2SF managers: Baro Cha, Yangha Kim, Sanghwan Yang for the support and Hannarae Nam & Elaine Ahn for helping us with translations.

Thanks to all of HAX mentors for the product concept and design guidance from Duncan Turner, Benjamin Joffe, Cyril Ebersweiler, Peter Wang and more. Also thanks to HAX friends including Vue, Trainerbot and more.

Thanks for our advisers from CodeZoo, Myunghwan Yoo from XS Inc for embedded system development and product management advice, as well as Roxanne Andrieux for financial advice.

Final thanks to Patrick Chung for making this Kickstarter campaign possible.

CREDITS

PR Marketing Proper Propaganda

Facebook Ad NaverD2SF

Campaign Advice HAX

Photographer Vitaly Vyazovsky

Product Design David

Icon Source Freepik

3D Source DA

For Developer By Developer



