Share this project

Done
Share
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email
Alpha Glass: First Casual AR Smartglasses for Everyday Life project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Project We Love
Wearables
Palo Alto, CA
$12,436 pledged of $100,000 goal
backers
   
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Alpha Glass: First Casual AR Smartglasses for Everyday Life

By The Alpha Labs
First created

Alpha Glass: First Casual AR Smartglasses for Everyday Life

Developer Kit for Alpha Glass are on-lens display AR smartglasses designed as casual pair of glasses.

Developer Kit for Alpha Glass are on-lens display AR smartglasses designed as casual pair of glasses. Read more

$12,436 pledged of $100,000 goal
backers
   
Project We Love
Wearables
Palo Alto, CA
Back this project
Share
Share

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 4 Updates 1 Comments 5 Community
Back this project
Remind me Remind me

About this project

Alpha Glass are on-lens display AR glasses with wide field of view and casual design. Unlike other AR glasses with external elements, Alpha Glass have internal optical system inside the frame.

 

 

Wide 30º FOV allows you to see the display right in the center with transparent background

 

No more bulky and awkward AR glasses! Alpha Glass have minimal design and foldable frame. 

 

Instantly take photos, shoot videos and read QR codes with POV Camera located at the front.

 

Built-in high-performance bone conduction speaker allows you to listen to music and receive voice guidance

 

Easily develop various applications for Alpha Glass with Android 5.1 OS
 
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Customized Launcher (Mod UI)
  • Compatibility with Android (4.3+), iOS (7+)
  
 

How Does It Work? 

The Augmented Reality (AR) Vision starts with a small micro OLED display located inside the frames 
  • The image of the display enters the collimator lens located in the nose bridge
  • The collimator lens adjusts the image and inserts it into a spectacle lens with a wave-guide structure
  • Combiner with wave-guide lens projects image to the user's eyes so it is possible to see the AR display  

SMOS Technology

patent sketch
patent sketch

Separated modular optical system (SMOS) is a unique optical structure of Alpha Glass. Wide FOV is achieved by reducing the size of the existing integrated structure and separating it into display, control and combiners. This technology is currently patented in Korea and patent applications are filed in the United States and Japan

 

AR Entertainment

 

HUD Navigation

 

Social Media

 

Private AI Assistant

Health Monitoring

 

Customized UI

 

 

 

 

 

Alpha glass SDK includes :  

  • Automatic Setting API to Companion App for 3rd Party App
  • Mod UI API
  • Text and Mouse input API 

Developers can access raw data from sensors with the standard Android API. Alpha glass SDK provide additional function related to handle sensors : 

  • Gesture Detector API 
  • Captured Image Sync to Companion App 

Alpha Glass tested compatibility with largest AR platforms :

 

Alpha Glass uses mode based UI called Mod UI. Mod UI consist of 5 Mods that have default app to help users easily control app. Depending on Mod category, developers can design both regular applications and AR applications. Users will only select the Mod to run application related to mod category

  • 4 Direction Swipes
    Up - Down, Left - Right
  • Voice Control
    Support Voice Trigger(Always ready voice command)
  • Gesture Control
    Through Bluetooth Connection with Other Smart Devices
  • Default 5 Mods
    Home - Game - Camera - Navigation - Health

The free companion app helps customize default app of each mod and easily control your Alpha Glass. The companion app is connected to Alpha Glass by Bluetooth and saves a photo from Alpha Glass to your phone instantly. 

 

Further support will be provided for backers: 

  • Hardware Revision
    Free replacement of All hardware revision  
  • Lens Replace
    One time free replacement of All optic systems
  • Technical Support
    Regardless of hardware or software, we will offer support to those who will challenge the new technologies with Alpha Glass
  • AR Display Demo  

 

  •  POV Camera Demo
project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
  • Bone Conduction Speaker
project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
  • Mod UI Demo
project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

It was a long exciting journey with both ups and downs, but here is our hardware footprint so far  

And this is for someone interested in Optics

 

 

 

 

 

 We are small but strong, young but passionate startup

Our team consists of four members: three engineers and a marketing director. Together we are sharing the same goal of changing the way people interact with AR glasses in daily life. We are combining our diverse backgrounds in optics, robotics and software to bring the first stylish AR glasses closer to reality. 

Alpha Labs team joined Naver D2SF accelerator which is run by Naver (Google's equivalent in South Korea) with first optics prototype in 2015 and started to develop glasses prototype on android system. Next year we joined HAX and learned multiple skills in programming, design and manufacturing. Our team had a chance to present demo by using AR Library including Kudan and Wikitude. This experience helped us expand our skills further and prepare our developer version glasses. Now we need your help to step forward.

Thanks to

Thanks to Naver D2SF managers: Baro Cha, Yangha Kim, Sanghwan Yang for the support and Hannarae Nam & Elaine Ahn for helping us with translations.

Thanks to all of HAX mentors for the product concept and design guidance from Duncan Turner, Benjamin Joffe, Cyril Ebersweiler, Peter Wang and more. Also thanks to HAX friends including Vue, Trainerbot and more.

Thanks for our advisers from CodeZoo, Myunghwan Yoo from XS Inc for embedded system development and product management advice, as well as Roxanne Andrieux for financial advice. 

Final thanks to Patrick Chung for making this Kickstarter campaign possible.

CREDITS

 

 

 
For Developer By Developer
For Developer By Developer

 

 


 

 

 

Risks and challenges

1. Delivery. Per country, at least 3 to 7 days are required for the shipment to be completed. The delivery time may vary depending on weather conditions and customs regulations in your country.

2-1 (Tooling). We have planned many variables in manufacturing eyeglass frame molds and added extra buffer time to our delivery estimate. However, since injection molds, 3D printers, and single parts such as CNC have many differences in overall process, post-processing and material characteristics. Replacement of errors in these areas can lead to longer production times.

2-2 (Circuit). Depending on various circumstances like market changes and factory conditions, the time required to supply the circuit parts (IC) may be increased or the production of parts may be discontinued. Since the new inventory parts should be found for the entirely new circuit system, the production period may be affected.

2-3 (Optics). For optical system, our first priority is the quality. Precise injection molding method will be used to make optical parts. Specific details of manufacturing process can not be publicly disclosed for intellectual property protection. However, optics will be made in separated manufactures to avoid design leakage.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $5 or more About $5

    Join The Alpha Labs

    Thank you for your support! Come on board with Alpha Labs and get specific updates from us along the way! :)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    6 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $720 or more About $720

    Super Early Bird

    You will receive One Alpha Glass Developer Kit with 28% off price of Retail Price (999$)

    Alpha Glass Developer Kit is consist of :
    - Alpha Glass Developer Version x 1
    - Glasses wipe x 1
    - 1.5m USB Micro-B cable x 1

    Includes:
    • Alpha Glass Developer Kit
    • SDK
    • Alpha Glass Support Program
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (14 left of 30) 16 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $779 or more About $779

    Early Bird

    You will receive One Alpha Glass Developer Kit with 22% off price of Retail Price (999$)

    Alpha Glass Developer Kit is consist of :
    - Alpha Glass Developer Version x 1
    - Glasses wipe x 1
    - 1.5m USB Micro-B cable x 1

    Includes:
    • Alpha Glass Developer Kit
    • SDK
    • Alpha Glass Support Program
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (200 left of 200) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $879 or more About $879

    Single Pack

    You will receive One Alpha Glass Developer Kit with 12% off price of Retail Price (999$)
    Only for Kickstarter!

    Alpha Glass Developer Kit is consist of :
    - Alpha Glass Developer Version x 1
    - Glasses wipe x 1
    - 1.5m USB Micro-B cable x 1

    Includes:
    • Alpha Glass Developer Kit
    • SDK
    • Alpha Glass Support Program
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (999 left of 1000) 1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,599 or more About $1,599

    Double Pack

    You will receive Two Alpha Glass Developer Kit with 20% off price of Retail Price($1998)

    It is best option for Hackers

    Alpha Glass Developer Kit is consist of :
    - Alpha Glass Developer Version x 1
    - Glasses wipe x 1
    - 1.5m USB Micro-B cable x 1

    Includes:
    • Alpha Glass Developer Kit
    • SDK
    • Alpha Glass Support Program
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (100 left of 100) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $2,999 or more About $2,999

    Quad Pack

    You will receive Four Alpha Glass Developer Kit with 25% off price of Retail Price ($3996)

    It is best option for Startups or Small Business

    Alpha Glass Developer Kit is consist of :
    - Alpha Glass Developer Version x 1
    - Glasses wipe x 1
    - 1.5m USB Micro-B cable x 1

    Includes:
    • Alpha Glass Developer Kit
    • SDK
    • Alpha Glass Support Program
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (50 left of 50) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.