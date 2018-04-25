All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Radetzky's March - The Hundred Hours Campaign
A furious, fast and simple wargame about the last campaign of Radetzky, fought in 1849 against the small but tough Sardinian Kingdom.
About
This game allows you to fight the 1849 campaign and the bloody battle of Novara
March 20th, 1849: the Piedmontese forces, about 85,000 men with just over a hundred guns, are positioned around Novara, ready to to cross the Ticino river and invade the Austrian territory, moving towards Milan, in an attempt to regain it.
Field Marshal Radetzky, commander in chief of the Austrian forces, 83 years old, conceives a daring plan: to concentrate all his forces, about 75,000 men with over 200 guns, right around Pavia, ready to cross the Ticino, quickly invade Piedmont and force the piedmontese army to a decisive battle.
Counters represent all the military forces of the time: Hussars, Uhlans, Dragoons, Line infantry, Grenzer, Jäger, Artillery, Bersaglieri, Pontoon Crew, Commanders.
On a very accurate map that took years of research, Austrians and Piedmontese troops engage in bloody attacks and retreats, cavalry charges, strategic movement, pontoon building ...
All these actions are performed by the players alternatevely, but not in a conventional two-turn system. The game features a random activation mechanism that makes it always compelling and different, creating chaos and uncertainty, in a realistic and tense simulation.
HOW TO PLAY
In this game the complexity is very low, the rules are simple and intuitive. The heart of the system is the command: simply check how many points you have in the turn, choose the formations you will activate, put them inside a mug; your opponent does the same, then mix and draw ...!
Click here to download a draft of the rules
NOTE: This is beta version! Complete but layout and small corrections are being finalized.
GAME SCALE
- Complexity: 2 out of 5
- Solitaire Suitability: 4 out of 5
- Time Scale: Three hours turn
- Map Scale: 1km/hex
- Unit Scale: Regiments with their guns, battalions, two squadrons of cavalry
- Players: one or two
- Playing Time: two to six hours
WHAT'S IN THE BOX?
- One 22 x 34 inch map (55,8 x 86,5 cm)
- 216 counters
- Two player aid, colored cardboard (Terrain effect chart and Fast placement sheet)
- Rule Booklet (with complete order of battle, game tips, campaign history and sources)
- One 6-sided dice
Included scenarios - In addition to the basic game, there are some scenarios and variants that allow for shorter games and explore other strategies:
- Mortara and the Sforzesca, the Piedmontese attempt to stop the Austrian advance
- Novara, the bloody final battle
- Ramorino obeys orders; this scenario allows the Piedmontese to deploy the V division at the beginning of the game
Note: after the crowdfunding the price of the game will be 45 €
€ 12K - STRETCH GOAL #1 - More more units
Additional counters that allow to divide large regiments, in order to have more steps and more maneuvering options. Rules are provided to subdivide and assemble units during the game.
€ 15K - STRETCH GOAL #2 - Tradition is everything!
Additional set of counters with NATO standard symbols with colors recalling the original uniforms, so you can choose which ones to play with!
€ 20K - STRETCH GOAL #3 - Play Alone -
Complete card system that makes the solitaire game even more compelling, both for the Austrian and for the Piedmontese
CREDITS
Design, map&counter: Sergio Schiavi
Play-test (in order of appearance): Alessandro Barbero, Giorgio Lovera, Andrea Brusati, Flavio Acquati, Sergio Tonini, Piergennaro Federico, Luca Broglio, Massimiliano Pino, Carlo Riccobono
Video: Carlo Riccobono
Special thanks to Ippolito Edmondo Ferrario for allowing us to use the images taken from the painting "Charge of Cavalry (the Battle of the Sforzesca)" by Giovanni Fattori, about 1877, Oil on canvas, cm. 50 × 100, Sacerdoti-Ferrario Collection that you can admire here in all its splendor
