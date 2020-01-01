About

FROM SALERNO TO ROME allows you to simulate the first ten months of the military campaign in Italy during WW2, from the landing in Salerno (September ’43) to the liberation of Rome (June ’44). The game starts with the American 5th army that has just landed in Salerno and the British 8th army advancing in Apulia, while the Axis powers gather their forces to hit with a powerful counter-offensive one of the two allied armies…

The game enables you to fight the battles that took place in Italy from September ’43 to May ’44: Salerno, Cassino, Anzio, Ortona…

Per la versione italiana:https://www.dsimula.com/fstr

MAPS - Two maps of standard size (18mm-wide hexes). Each hex represents approximately 5 km of real terrain. Here you can see the two maps joined to form the whole playing surface.

COUNTERS - 15 mm counters represent brigades, regiments, battalions or groups of 15-30 tanks. The Markers include bridge, damaged bridge, end of operation, reserve markers and more.

Each unit shows the historical symbol of the division it belongs to. In addition to that, all types of tank that took part in the campaign (Sherman, Churchill, Panzer IV, Panther, Tiger etc.) are represented with the most common colors and camouflage patterns.

Aircraft counters also are all unique and different from one another.

COMMAND DISPLAY - There is one for each player; their purpose is to keep track of points and of all the different formations that are activated. All armies are represented. There are several boxes available for the HQ counters of each formation in the game.

NOTE: The artwork is continuously improving. The counters will be much thicker, bigger and detailed than the ones of “Radetzky’s March”, my previous game: I found a new supplier whose work is of excellent quality!

CORE MECHANICS OF THE GAME

The game lasts 10 turns, each representing one month. Each turn is divided in a varying number of impulses, during which both players always have the opportunity to react to their opponent’s moves, alternating within an extremely flexible game structure.

When a turn starts, each player gets a certain amount of activation points he can use to put under command his forces during impulses. These formations, single divisions or whole army corps, once activated, can move and fight, move strategically in a different sector, can be put in reserve and so on.

Activation points can also be used for other operations: air cover, landings, strengthening defensive lines, recon, ULTRA, etc.

Artillery has a very important role in the game; it can perform various missions: bombardment, interdiction, tactical support. Aircraft perform the same kind of missions too, but with a much longer range.

The activation point system creates great uncertainty in the game, so every game plays out differently: players must carefully plan their strategy and constantly make fundamental decisions. It is a game of great tension and depth, where desperate counter-attacks alternate with strategic surprises; the attention of players must always be constant.

Other detailed rules cover: combat, breakthroughs, artillery, reserves, reinforcements, replacements, naval support, supply in mountainous terrain and flat land and, of course, victory conditions.

HOW TO WIN

The German player has obviously a chance to win the game right away if he manages to repel the US 5th Army in Salerno.

If the German player does not win, the game goes on, and the Allies must conquer Rome, trying to eliminate the armies of the Axis powers, in order to win. The Axis wins if the Allies do not reach their victory conditions or if, in any moment, the losses for the Allies go over a certain level. 'The Kesserling’s Option' variant changes the game completely, giving back the initiative to the Axis player and changing the victory conditions again.

(Video: a video with a few minutes of game playing is scheduled down the line; it is to be confirmed though, it all depends on development conditions.)

GAME SCALE

Time Scale : 1 turn = 1 month, turns subdivided in impulses.

: 1 turn = 1 month, turns subdivided in impulses. Unit scale: Brigade, regiments, battalions, groups of 15-30 tank

scale: Brigade, regiments, battalions, groups of 15-30 tank Map Scale: 1 hex = 5 Km

Scale: 1 hex = 5 Km Number of Players : Two

: Two Playing Time : 2 hours for the shortest scenario, Ortona. 6-12 hours for the entire campaign

: 2 hours for the shortest scenario, Ortona. 6-12 hours for the entire campaign Complexity : 3 out of 5

: 3 out of 5 Solitaire Suitability: 2,5 out 5

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

Two 22x34 inch maps (55,8 x 86,5 cm), depicting the Italian peninsula from Salerno to Rome

22x34 inch maps (55,8 x 86,5 cm), depicting the Italian peninsula from Salerno to Rome + 550 counters

counters Two Command Displays

Command Displays Various cardboard player aids (TEC, CRT, Fast placement, Operation Cost chart and so on…)

cardboard player aids (TEC, CRT, Fast placement, Operation Cost chart and so on…) Color Rule Booklet (illustrated examples, Game tips, sources, Orders Of Battle, Scenarios)

Booklet (illustrated examples, Game tips, sources, Orders Of Battle, Scenarios) Two 6-sided dice

SCENARIOS

Salerno - The landing of the 5th Army.

Ortona - The shortest scenario of all; the 8th Army crosses the Sangro river and engages a fight at Ortona, defended by the Green Devils of the German 1st parachute division.

Anzio e Cassino - The Shingle Operation and the bloody battles of Cassino.

Diadem - The breakthrough of the Gustav line and the German entry into Rome.

The Kesselring’s Option: Foggia Counterattack - A hypothetical scenario, yet absolutely plausible: The 2nd SS Panzerkorps counterattacks in an attempt to reconquer Foggia and its precious airports.

The Campaign Game - The whole campaign, from the landing in Salerno to the conquest of Rome. The longest game!

AND NEXT?

As you can see on the lower right corner of the cover, it says that “FROM SALERNO TO ROME” is the first volume in a series called "WORLD WAR TWO: THE ITALIAN CAMPAIGN”.

Thanks to your help, the second volume will be about the second part of the Campaign in Italy (1944-45), from the breakthrough of the Gustav Line to the Pianura Padana, beyond the Gothic line.

Check out the complete development here:

15K - Fast placement sheets, with the graphic display of the units and the place of deployment for all the scenarios proposed in the game.

18K - Different silhouettes for all the main artilleries used in the campaign: Nebelwerfer, 105mm, Long Tom, 25 pdr, sFH 18 and so on...

A special 40 x 60 cm poster, Kickstarter exclusive, depicting Italy with the front lines during the war, the battle sites and the badges of the formations involved in the campaign. If you want a copy of the poster, please, add € 15 to the pledge, it will be shipped in a separate reinforced tube.

SOURCE

Click here for the source list

CREDITS

Game Design&Artwork: Sergio Schiavi

Playtesting: (in chronological order): Alessandro Barbero, Giovanni Maccioni, Marco Piermaria Ferrari, Massimiliano Pino, Luca Broglio

Rules Revision (and strategic support!): Giovanni Maccioni, Massimiliano Della Rovere

Videos: Gianluca Faletti aka 'Kino' (Friend of Year 2019 and, perhaps, for 2020)

Special Thanks to: Paolo Ciarlo

AND TO OUR SUPPORTERS: